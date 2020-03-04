|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by LIU
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Clark made layup, assist by Jack Ballantyne
|
0-2
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams made layup
|
2-2
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|
2-5
|
18:27
|
|
|
Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Ty Flowers missed layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jahlil Jenkins, stolen by Julian Batts
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Devon Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins
|
5-5
|
17:42
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams made layup
|
7-5
|
16:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jack Ballantyne
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elyjah Williams
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Xzavier Malone-Key missed layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Jack Ballantyne
|
6-7
|
15:23
|
|
|
Kaleb Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Raiquan Clark
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Raiquan Clark
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams missed layup
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Julian Batts made layup, assist by Raiquan Clark
|
7-9
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams made dunk, assist by Xzavier Malone-Key
|
9-9
|
13:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Raiquan Clark
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Raiquan Clark
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Xzavier Malone-Key made layup
|
11-9
|
12:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Xzavier Malone-Key made jump shot
|
13-9
|
12:12
|
|
+3
|
Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|
13-12
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Xzavier Malone-Key made dunk
|
15-12
|
11:28
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Bishop
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Virshon Cotton, stolen by Brandon Powell
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Brandon Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jack Ballantyne, stolen by Brandon Powell
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Brandon Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Powell
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Virshon Cotton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Virshon Cotton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
10:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jack Ballantyne
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Elyjah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-14
|
10:16
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Ty Flowers made jump shot
|
16-16
|
9:53
|
|
|
Brandon Rush missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Jenkins
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made layup
|
16-18
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams made layup, assist by Brandon Powell
|
18-18
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jashaun Agosto missed jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Powell made layup, assist by Brandon Rush
|
20-18
|
8:28
|
|
|
Virshon Cotton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Brandon Rush missed layup
|
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|
20-21
|
7:26
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark
|
|
7:15
|
|
+3
|
Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Clark
|
20-24
|
6:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bassel Saliba Jr., stolen by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Ty Flowers
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Bishop made dunk, assist by Brandon Powell
|
22-24
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Bishop made dunk, assist by Brandon Powell
|
22-24
|
6:13
|
|
|
Jashaun Agosto missed jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Ty Flowers made jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto
|
22-26
|
5:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Powell, stolen by Raiquan Clark
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Powell
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Devon Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins
|
25-26
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jashaun Agosto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Bishop, stolen by Julian Batts
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Julian Batts
|
25-28
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams made layup, assist by Devon Dunn
|
27-28
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|
27-31
|
4:43
|
|
|
Xzavier Malone-Key missed layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Julian Batts made jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto
|
27-33
|
4:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elyjah Williams
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Clark made jump shot
|
27-35
|
3:18
|
|
|
Xzavier Malone-Key missed jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Brandon Powell missed jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Powell
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Julian Batts made layup, assist by Raiquan Clark
|
27-37
|
2:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Elyjah Williams
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Elyjah Williams
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Jashaun Agosto made layup
|
27-39
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Xzavier Malone-Key made layup
|
29-39
|
1:51
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto
|
29-42
|
1:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Bishop
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fairleigh Dickinson
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Julian Batts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-43
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Julian Batts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-44
|
55.0
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Bishop
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devon Dunn
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julian Batts
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LIU
|