Batts layup sends Long Island past Fairleigh Dickinson

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Julian Batts scored 13 points and his layup at the buzzer carried No. 4-seed Long Island past fifth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson 73-72 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament Wednesday night.

The Sharks face top-seeded Robert Morris on Saturday.

Batts shot followed a three-point play by Elyjah Williams with 22 seconds to go that gave Fairleigh Dickinson a 72-71 advantage. The play capped a less than two-minute, 10-0 run by the Knights. Raiquan Clark's layup with 2:26 left put the Sharks ahead 71-62. Long Island lead 44-29 at halftime and maintained its double-digit lead until Kaleb Bishop's layup reduced the Knight's deficit to 69-60 with 3:59 remaining.

Tyrn Flowers led Long Island (15-17) with 21 points and nine rebounds, Clark scored 19 and Jermaine Jackson Jr. 10.

Williams scored 21 on 8-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-19), Xzavier Malone-Key scored 14, Devon Dunn 11 and Jahlil Jenkins 10.

---

1st Half
FDU Knights 29
LIU Sharks 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LIU  
19:27 +2 Raiquan Clark made layup, assist by Jack Ballantyne 0-2
18:56 +2 Elyjah Williams made layup 2-2
18:42 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 2-5
18:27   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
18:06   Ty Flowers missed layup  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Jahlil Jenkins, stolen by Julian Batts  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins  
17:56 +3 Devon Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 5-5
17:42   Raiquan Clark missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
17:22 +2 Elyjah Williams made layup 7-5
16:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jack Ballantyne  
16:49   Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
16:45   Personal foul on Elyjah Williams  
16:25   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
16:25   Xzavier Malone-Key missed layup  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
16:07   Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
16:00   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
15:50   Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
15:36 +2 Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Jack Ballantyne 6-7
15:23   Kaleb Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
14:58   Offensive foul on Raiquan Clark  
14:58   Turnover on Raiquan Clark  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:25   Elyjah Williams missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson  
14:25   Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
14:02 +2 Julian Batts made layup, assist by Raiquan Clark 7-9
13:43 +2 Elyjah Williams made dunk, assist by Xzavier Malone-Key 9-9
13:35   Offensive foul on Raiquan Clark  
13:35   Turnover on Raiquan Clark  
13:20 +2 Xzavier Malone-Key made layup 11-9
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Jackson Jr.  
12:45 +2 Xzavier Malone-Key made jump shot 13-9
12:12 +3 Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 13-12
11:56 +2 Xzavier Malone-Key made dunk 15-12
11:28   Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key  
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Bishop  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Virshon Cotton, stolen by Brandon Powell  
10:42   Brandon Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Jashaun Agosto  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Jack Ballantyne, stolen by Brandon Powell  
10:28   Brandon Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
10:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Powell  
10:28 +1 Virshon Cotton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
10:28 +1 Virshon Cotton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:16   Shooting foul on Jack Ballantyne  
10:16 +1 Elyjah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
10:16   Elyjah Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
10:01 +2 Ty Flowers made jump shot 16-16
9:53   Brandon Rush missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Jenkins  
9:44   Jahlil Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
9:37 +2 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made layup 16-18
9:20 +2 Elyjah Williams made layup, assist by Brandon Powell 18-18
8:56   Jashaun Agosto missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
8:38 +2 Brandon Powell made layup, assist by Brandon Rush 20-18
8:28   Virshon Cotton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
8:14   Brandon Rush missed layup  
7:58 +3 Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 20-21
7:26   Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
7:15 +3 Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Clark 20-24
6:54   Bad pass turnover on Bassel Saliba Jr., stolen by Jashaun Agosto  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins  
6:45   Jahlil Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Ty Flowers  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson  
6:31 +2 Kaleb Bishop made dunk, assist by Brandon Powell 22-24
6:13   Jashaun Agosto missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Julian Batts  
5:56 +2 Ty Flowers made jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto 22-26
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Powell, stolen by Raiquan Clark  
5:43   Shooting foul on Brandon Powell  
5:43   Raiquan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:22   Raiquan Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
5:20 +3 Devon Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 25-26
5:15   Jashaun Agosto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Bishop, stolen by Julian Batts  
5:08 +2 Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Julian Batts 25-28
4:57 +2 Elyjah Williams made layup, assist by Devon Dunn 27-28
4:55 +3 Raiquan Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 27-31
4:43   Xzavier Malone-Key missed layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
4:20 +2 Julian Batts made jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto 27-33
4:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
3:48   Shooting foul on Elyjah Williams  
3:40 +2 Raiquan Clark made jump shot 27-35
3:18   Xzavier Malone-Key missed jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson  
3:11   Brandon Powell missed jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
3:08   Personal foul on Brandon Powell  
2:57 +2 Julian Batts made layup, assist by Raiquan Clark 27-37
2:45   Offensive foul on Elyjah Williams  
2:45   Turnover on Elyjah Williams  
2:26 +2 Jashaun Agosto made layup 27-39
1:58 +2 Xzavier Malone-Key made layup 29-39
1:51 +3 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto 29-42
1:37   Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Bishop  
1:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fairleigh Dickinson  
1:37 +1 Julian Batts made 1st of 2 free throws 29-43
1:37 +1 Julian Batts made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-44
55.0   Daniel Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Bishop  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Fairleigh Dickinson  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
24.0   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Dunn  
15.0   Personal foul on Julian Batts  
4.0   Elyjah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by LIU  

2nd Half
FDU Knights 43
LIU Sharks 29

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Devon Dunn made layup 31-44
19:09 +2 Jack Ballantyne made layup, assist by Raiquan Clark 31-46
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Elyjah Williams  
18:28 +2 Raiquan Clark made jump shot 31-48
18:14   Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
18:01   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Jenkins  
17:53   Jahlil Jenkins missed jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
17:45   Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Jackson Jr., stolen by Jahlil Jenkins  
17:20   Shooting foul on Julian Batts  
17:20 +1 Jahlil Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 32-48
17:20 +1 Jahlil Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-48
17:00   Raiquan Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
16:51   Devon Dunn missed layup  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
16:50   Elyjah Williams missed layup  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
16:50   Shooting foul on Jack Ballantyne  
16:50 +1 Elyjah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 34-48
16:50   Elyjah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Jack Ballantyne  
16:21 +2 Jahlil Jenkins made layup 36-48
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:03   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by LIU  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Julian Batts missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Elyjah Williams  
15:30   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
15:12   Personal foul on Elyjah Williams  
15:12   Jashaun Agosto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rush  
15:02   Devon Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
14:52 +2 Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 36-50
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rush  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on Ty Flowers, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins  
14:08   Devon Dunn missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
13:57 +3 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Flowers 36-53
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rush, stolen by Ty Flowers  
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Jashaun Agosto, stolen by Brandon Powell  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Powell, stolen by Jermaine Jackson Jr.  
13:10 +2 Raiquan Clark made dunk, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 36-55
13:05 +2 Xzavier Malone-Key made layup, assist by Brandon Powell 38-55
12:40   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Commercial timeout called  
12:40   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Julian Batts  
12:16   Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Brandon Powell  
12:16   Brandon Powell missed layup  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key  
12:16   Shooting foul on Julian Batts  
12:16 +1 Xzavier Malone-Key made 1st of 2 free throws 39-55
12:16 +1 Xzavier Malone-Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
12:06   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
11:47 +2 Kaleb Bishop made layup 42-55
11:24   Shooting foul on Kaleb Bishop  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Raiquan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:24   Raiquan Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Xzavier Malone-Key  
11:13   Shooting foul on Raiquan Clark  
11:13 +1 Xzavier Malone-Key made 1st of 2 free throws 43-55
11:13   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
11:02   Ty Flowers missed layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
11:00   Personal foul on Ty Flowers  
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rush, stolen by Jashaun Agosto  
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Jahlil Jenkins  
10:34 +2 Kaleb Bishop made dunk, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 45-55
10:18   Raiquan Clark missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Brandon Powell  
9:59   Kaleb Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
9:42   Shooting foul on Kaleb Bishop  
9:42   Ty Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:42 +1 Ty Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-56
9:20   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
9:05   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
9:03   Personal foul on Devon Dunn  
9:03   Ty Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:03 +1 Ty Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-57
8:47   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Bishop, stolen by Raiquan Clark  
8:37 +2 Raiquan Clark made layup 45-59
8:29 +2 Brandon Powell made layup, assist by Xzavier Malone-Key 47-59
8:15   Raiquan Clark missed layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop  
8:06 +3 Devon Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 50-59
7:42 +2 Jashaun Agosto made jump shot 50-61
7:25   Brandon Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
7:14 +2 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto 50-63
6:59 +2 Brandon Powell made layup, assist by Xzavier Malone-Key 52-63
6:27 +2 Virshon Cotton made layup 52-65
6:15   Offensive foul on Kaleb Bishop  
6:15   Turnover on Kaleb Bishop  
6:15   Commercial timeout called  
5:56 +2 Raiquan Clark made jump shot 52-67
5:38   Shooting foul on Ty Flowers  
5:38   Xzavier Malone-Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38 +1 Xzavier Malone-Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-67
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Jashaun Agosto  
5:31 +2 Elyjah Williams made layup, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 55-67
5:21 +2 Raiquan Clark made layup, assist by Virshon Cotton 55-69