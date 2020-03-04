FLA
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) If defense is the measuring stick, Florida is peaking just in time for the postseason.

Noah Locke sank back-to-back 3-pointers during Florida's decisive run of 10 unanswered points in the second half and the Gators strengthened their NCAA Tournament hopes by beating Georgia 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for Florida (19-11, 11-6 Southeastern Conference), which had to recover after trailing by 13 points early in the game. The Gators had good reason for confidence. They overcame a 22-point deficit in their win over the Bulldogs last month.

Locke had 17 points while making three 3-pointers.

Georgia had scored 90 or more points in back-to-back games, including Saturday's 99-89 win over Arkansas. Against Florida's zone defense, however, Georgia struggled.

''That's as well as we've defended all year,'' said Florida coach Mike White. ''... It was easy to get these guys' attention defensively. If not, they would have put up 90 on us.''

Anthony Edwards had 14 points, making only 3 of 10 shots from the field, in what is expected to be his final home game for Georgia. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard who is the nation's top freshman scorer, is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft.

''I don't ever look at it like it's my last home game,'' Edwards said. ''No one ever knows what I'm doing so I don't say that.''

Scottie Lewis, who scored 11 points and blocked two shots, led the defensive effort on Edwards.

''Them getting that zone that they were in and packing it in was hard for us, because we weren't prepared for that,'' Edwards said.

Coach Tom Crean said he was surprised by Edwards' comment. ''We spent the majority of the time on the zone the past two days,'' Crean said.

Georgia's Jordan Harris said the Gators ''changed their defense and they kept changing it the entire game.''

''It was hard for us to prepare for because we never knew what they were coming out with,'' Harris said. ''I think that was the biggest thing, the way they played defensively.''

Rayshaun Hammonds had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six turnovers for Georgia (15-15, 5-12).

Florida rallied after trailing by 22 points to beat Georgia 81-75 on Feb. 5. Less than five minutes into Wednesday night's rematch, the Gators were behind by double figures once again.

Edwards' 3-pointer capped a 13-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 19-6 lead. The long jumper came after Edwards' steal and pass set up a jam by Tyree Crump.

Locke ended the Florida drought with a jumper.

''That led to other things,'' Lewis said. ''Obviously when we're shooting the ball from 3 at a high level, Noah and I, plus (Andrew Nembhard), we're a totally different team.''

Florida outscored Georgia 22-11 the remainder of the half, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 30-28 at the break.

Johnson drove through the Georgia defense for a two-handed jam that cut the lead to 23-20. He had three more layups in the closing minutes of the half. The sophomore had 13 points in the half.

Two wasted scoring opportunities hurt Florida's chance to take control midway through the second half. An offensive goaltending call against Dontay Bassett and a shot-clock violation on an apparent jumper by Johnson helped open the door for the Bulldogs.

Edwards' power move and dunk cut Florida's lead to 45-44. A basket by Tye Fagan with 7:53 remaining gave Georgia a 46-45 lead.

Georgia couldn't keep the momentum.

Florida answered with an 10-0 run that included 3-pointers by Locke following traveling turnovers on consecutive possessions by Hammonds and Edwards.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 55-50 on a 3-pointer by Sahvir Wheeler but couldn't continue the comeback bid. Locke added another 3-pointer for a 64-52 lead.

''We played with confidence down the stretch,'' White said. ''Noah is a great shooter.''

BIG PICTURE

With a No. 34 ranking in the new NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) that will be the new barometer for the selection committee, Florida's spot in the NCAA Tournament appears to be secure. Still, after a loss at Tennessee, the Gators needed the win to avoid creating doubt, especially with a difficult home game remaining against No. 6 Kentucky.

Georgia, rebuilding under second-year coach Tom Crean, honored seniors Jordan Harris, Tyree Crump and Donnell Gresham before their final home game. But this team was built for the future. Edwards is one of nine freshmen on the roster.

STEP BACK

Crean said his team's 16 turnovers and poor defense were disappointing. ''The bottom line is we had been better taking care of the ball and we had been better defensively and we took a step back tonight,'' Crean said.

UP NEXT

Florida closes its regular season at home against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday.

Georgia closes its regular season at LSU on Saturday.

1st Half
FLA Gators 28
UGA Bulldogs 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida  
19:25   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:04 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:47   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
18:39 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 2-3
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
18:23   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Jordan Harris  
18:16 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 2-5
17:57   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
17:51 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 4-5
17:36   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:36   Anthony Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:36 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
17:20 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Noah Locke 6-6
17:01 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toumani Camara 6-9
16:45   Keyontae Johnson missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
16:37 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 6-11
16:13   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:06 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 6-14
16:04   30-second timeout called  
16:04   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
15:47 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 6-16
15:36   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
15:33   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:10   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
15:08 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 6-19
14:43   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed dunk  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
14:18 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 8-19
13:59   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:59   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:59   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:32   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
13:23   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:14   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:01   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
12:46 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Noah Locke 10-19
12:32   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
12:09   Noah Locke missed layup  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Noah Locke  
12:03 +2 Noah Locke made layup 12-19
11:39   Tyree Crump missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
11:25 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 14-19
10:58   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
10:39   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
10:30   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
10:30   Commercial timeout called  
10:15   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
10:00   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Locke  
9:41   Tye Fagan missed jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
9:19   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Jason Jitoboh  
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on Tyree Crump  
8:23   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
8:11   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
8:00 +2 Tyree Crump made layup 14-21
7:46   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Ques Glover missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
7:04   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
6:58   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
6:45   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
6:34 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 14-23
6:11 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 16-23
5:49   Traveling violation turnover on Mike Peake  
5:32 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 18-23
5:32   Shooting foul on Mike Peake  
5:32   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed free throw  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
5:17   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
5:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia  
4:46 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 20-23
4:17   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
3:56   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
3:46   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
3:38 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Mann 22-23
3:31 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 22-25
3:13   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Mann  
2:52   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
2:52   Commercial timeout called  
2:51   Shooting foul on Christian Brown  
2:51   Dontay Bassett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:51 +1 Dontay Bassett made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
2:33   Christian Brown missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
2:24 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 25-25
1:56 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 25-27
1:33   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Noah Locke  
1:23 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 27-27
57.0 +2 Jordan Harris made layup 28-29
57.0   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
57.0 +1 Jordan Harris made free throw 28-30
47.0   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
43.0   Jumpball received by Georgia  
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Christian Brown  
28.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3.0   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
0.0   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
0.0   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0.0 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 40
UGA Bulldogs 24

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 30-30
19:26   Rayshaun Hammonds missed dunk  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:23   Jordan Harris missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Florida  
19:14   Personal foul on Noah Locke  
19:00   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
18:46 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 30-32
18:33   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
18:27   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
18:10 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 30-34
17:47   Tre Mann missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Florida  
17:44   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
17:39   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
17:39 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
17:39 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
17:23   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
17:17   Traveling violation turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:56 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 33-36
16:36 +2 Jordan Harris made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 33-38
16:15   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
16:05   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:53 +2 Scottie Lewis made jump shot 35-38
15:31   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:11 +2 Tre Mann made jump shot 37-38
14:54 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 37-40
14:22   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
13:29   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
13:13 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 40-40
12:47   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
12:24   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
11:58   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:47   Shooting foul on Rodney Howard  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
11:47 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-40
11:22   Rodney Howard missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:10   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Dontay Bassett  
11:08   Offensive goaltending turnover on Dontay Bassett  
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Tyree Crump, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
10:29   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
10:13 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 45-40
9:37 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 45-42
8:53 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk, assist by Tye Fagan 45-44
9:04   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
8:29   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:15   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
7:54 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 45-46
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
7:29 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
7:05   Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard  
6:51   Traveling violation turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
6:37 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 50-46
6:13   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
5:56 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 53-46
5:35   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
5:16   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
5:08 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 55-46
4:55   Traveling violation turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
4:31   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
4:25   Flagrant foul on Keyontae Johnson  
4:25   Toumani Camara missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:25 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-47
4:08 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 55-50
3:42 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 58-50
3:18   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
2:53 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 60-50
2:32   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
2:25   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
2:02   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
1:58   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
1:58   Commercial timeout called  
1:58 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 61-50
1:58   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
1:53   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
1:53 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 61-51
1:53 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-52
1:26 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 64-52
1:24   30-second timeout called  
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
1:02   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:02   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:02 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-52
53.0   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
53.0 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 65-53
53.0 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-54
53.0   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
53.0 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 66-54
53.0   Andrew Nembhard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
42.0   Anthony Edwards missed layup, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
10.0 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 68-54
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Tyree Crump  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Edwards
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.3 Field Goal % 41.5
30.5 Three Point % 31.3
79.2 Free Throw % 77.9
