Hoosiers earn crucial victory, 72-67, sweep Golden Gophers

  • Mar 04, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Joey Brunk spent most of Wednesday night fighting and scrapping against one of the Big Ten's top post players.

His hard work eventually paid off.

The graduate transfer scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and continually chased Daniel Oturu, leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a crucial 72-67 victory over Minnesota.

''I thought the whole key to the game was Joey Brunk,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''His impact on the game on both ends of the floor, him being able to play as many minutes as he did was huge. He finally got it going on offense a little bit but rebounded as well.''

Brunk's resurgence couldn't have come at a better time.

The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10) ended a two-game losing streak by pulling off its first season sweep of Minnesota since 2015-16 and helps pad their NCAA Tournament resume.

Plus, his breakthrough performance came on a night when Indiana's coaching staff wasn't sure how much - or even if - freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis would play because of a sore foot. Turned out, Jackson-Davis was just fine, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

But it was Brunk who proved the bigger presence.

He forced Oturu, second in the Big Ten in shooting percentage, into an 11-for-27 night. And it was Brunk who consistently produced the most critical plays.

''His energy, I mean, we needed it in the second half,'' Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee said. ''We were down by two. Just him bringing the energy, getting those big buckets when we needed it.''

Oturu finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (13-16, 7-12) but it wasn't enough for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and six of seven.

Brunk made sure of it.

His layup with 7:59 to go broke a 54-54 tie and he followed that with a 3-foot jumper. Jackson-Davis then drove in for a dunk and Aljami Durham completed the 9-1 run with a three-point play that gave Indiana a 63-55 lead.

The Hoosiers never trailed again.

But Brunk and his teammates weren't finished. After Minnesota cut the deficit to 65-60, Durham scored on a layup and Brunk made another short jumper to give Indiana an insurmountable 69-60 lead with 1:48 remaining.

''I thought Brunk was the guy,'' Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. ''They went after our four spot, those are like two centers in there and he just really made some good plays.''

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Oturu had another strong performance. But the Golden Gophers' supporting cast didn't give him nearly as much help as he needed. And with only one game left before the conference tournament, Minnesota now finds itself three wins short of becoming eligible for the NIT field.

Indiana: The Hoosiers desperately needed to turn things around after two poor games last week. This win puts them within one of a .500 conference record, perhaps checking another box on their NCAA resume. And while it wasn't the prettiest win, they did finish the job.

STAT PACK

Minnesota: One week after breaking the school's single-season record for assists, Marcus Carr broke the school's single-season assists record in conference play. He passed Ray Williams (118) with five assists in the first half, giving him 119. But he didn't have any assists in the second half and scored just six points. ... Gabe Kalscheur scored 14 points while Payton Willis had nine. ... Oturu posted his 18th double-double this season.

Indiana: Durham and Rob Phinisee each scored 11 points. Phinisee also had six rebounds and five assists. Durham had four assists. ... Justin Smith scored 10 points. ... Jackson-Davis was 8 of 12 from the field. ... Race Thompson had four rebounds and two points against his father's alma mater. Darrell Thompson is the Gophers' career rushing leader. ... Indiana outscored Minnesota 52-38 in the paint.

THEY SAID IT

Minnesota: ''I thought we fought, it just seemed like we wore down,'' Pitino said.

Indiana: ''I think recently he (Brunk) started to worry a little bit too much about making it rather than getting a good shot,'' Miller said. ''He's nervous that it's not going to go in. Once he got a couple to go down, I think he settled in.''

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Completes its home schedule Saturday against Nebraska.

Indiana: Welcomes No. 24 Wisconsin to Assembly Hall for Saturday's senior day festivities.

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 34
IND Hoosiers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:38 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup 2-0
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Marcus Carr  
19:15   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:57   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
18:42   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
18:27 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 2-2
18:09   Daniel Oturu missed turnaround jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:47 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 2-5
17:26   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
17:14   Joey Brunk missed driving layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:55   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:44 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made driving layup 4-5
16:21   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed driving layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:09   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:59   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed driving layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:54 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 4-7
15:38   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:31 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 4-9
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Payton Willis, stolen by Justin Smith  
15:18 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup 4-11
15:18   30-second timeout called  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
14:55 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made fade-away jump shot 6-11
14:41 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup, assist by Devonte Green 6-13
14:14 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 8-13
14:14   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
14:14   Daniel Oturu missed free throw  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
13:51 +2 Rob Phinisee made driving layup 8-15
13:30   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
13:14   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
12:53   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
12:30   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
12:02   Race Thompson missed hook shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
11:43 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 11-15
11:18   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
11:06   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:50 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup, assist by Marcus Carr 13-15
10:31   Commercial timeout called  
10:11 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving layup, assist by Devonte Green 13-17
9:54   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
9:20   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Marcus Carr  
9:14   Payton Willis missed driving layup  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:08 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 15-17
8:44   De'Ron Davis missed driving layup  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:42   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
8:37 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving layup, assist by Devonte Green 15-19
8:37   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
8:37 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 15-20
8:27   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
8:21 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 15-23
7:49   Marcus Carr missed hook shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:38 +2 Devonte Green made driving layup 15-25
7:19 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made driving layup 17-25
7:02   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Hunter  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:48   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
6:40   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
6:34   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
6:26   Joey Brunk missed dunk  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
6:20   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
6:20 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
6:20 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
6:01   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
5:49   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
5:37 +2 Rob Phinisee made driving layup 19-27
5:19 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 21-27
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee  
4:46 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 23-27
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Race Thompson  
4:03   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
3:44 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving layup 23-29
3:26   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:19   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:09   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed driving layup  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:03 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 26-29
2:37 +2 Race Thompson made driving layup, assist by Aljami Durham 26-31
2:21 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 29-31
2:00   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
2:00   Rob Phinisee missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:00   Rob Phinisee missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
2:00 +1 Rob Phinisee made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-32
1:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter  
1:06   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
59.0   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
57.0 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 31-32
57.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
36.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Aljami Durham  
6.0 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 34-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 33
IND Hoosiers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Joey Brunk made driving layup, assist by Aljami Durham 34-34
19:19   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
19:13   Alihan Demir missed driving layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
18:57   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:48   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
18:45   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
18:39   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Alihan Demir, stolen by Justin Smith  
18:14   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
18:14 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
18:14   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
18:02   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
17:51   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ihnen, stolen by Aljami Durham  
17:26 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 34-37
17:03   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup, blocked by Joey Brunk  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
16:58 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 34-40
16:55   30-second timeout called  
16:55   Commercial timeout called  
16:34 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 37-40
16:03 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 37-42
15:45   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
15:27 +2 Joey Brunk made driving layup 37-44
15:11 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot 40-44
14:50   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:42   Isaiah Ihnen missed driving layup  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:35 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 42-44
14:24   Offensive foul on Rob Phinisee  
14:24   Turnover on Rob Phinisee  
14:24   Commercial timeout called  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Race Thompson  
13:54   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
13:49   Aljami Durham missed driving layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:42   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
13:42   Tre' Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:42 +1 Tre' Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
13:29 +2 Justin Smith made hook shot, assist by Aljami Durham 43-46
13:13   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:06   Daniel Oturu missed dunk  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
12:59   Race Thompson missed driving layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Devonte Green  
12:34 +2 Justin Smith made driving dunk, assist by Aljami Durham 43-48
12:13 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup 45-48
12:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith  
11:41 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made driving layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 47-48
11:25 +2 Devonte Green made driving layup 47-50
11:00 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup, assist by Alihan Demir 49-50
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
10:41 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving dunk 51-50
10:22   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
10:05   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:51   Justin Smith missed driving layup  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
9:46 +2 Rob Phinisee made dunk 51-52
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:19   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
9:01 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 53-52
8:33 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot 53-54
8:19   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
8:19   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:59 +2 Joey Brunk made driving layup 54-56
8:19 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
7:59   Shooting foul on Tre' Williams  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59   Joey Brunk missed free throw  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
7:37   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:25 +2 Joey Brunk made driving layup 54-58
7:06   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:06 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 55-58
7:06   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:43 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made driving dunk, assist by Rob Phinisee 55-60
6:20   Daniel Oturu missed driving layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:56   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:49   Joey Brunk missed driving layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:37 +2 Aljami Durham made driving layup 55-62
5:37   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
5:37 +1 Aljami Durham made free throw 55-63
5:24   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
5:24 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
5:24 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
5:02   Race Thompson missed hook shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
4:50   Daniel Oturu missed driving dunk  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
4:39   Race Thompson missed driving layup  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
4:30   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
4:04   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
4:04   Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:37 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 59-63
4:04   Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:16   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
3:16   Commercial timeout called  
3:16 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 59-64
3:16 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-65
3:01   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
3:00   Gabe Kalscheur missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:37 +2 Aljami Durham made driving layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 60-67
3:00   Gabe Kalscheur missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
