STJOHN
BUTLER

No Text

McDermott has double-double in Butler's win over St. John's

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sean McDermott had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Butler players in double figures as the Bulldogs defeated St. John's 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Besides McDermott's third double-double of the season, Jordan Tucker added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Thompson chipped in 13, Kamar Baldwin scored 12 and Bryce Nze had 11.

St. John's led 32-31 at halftime but scored a season-low 23 points in the second half when Butler (21-9, 9-8 Big East Conference) scored a season-high 46 on 57% shooting. The Bulldogs shot 50% for the game.

Julian Champagnie scored a season-high 23 points for the Red Storm (15-15, 4-13). Greg Williams Jr. added 11 points. Marcellus Earlington had seven rebounds. St. John's was coming off a 20-point win over No. 10 Creighton after making 14 of 22 from the arc. They were 6 of 16 on 3-pointers against Butler and shot just 37% overall.

An 18-2 run with seven points from McDermott left Butler ahead by 16 with nine minutes to go.

The Bulldogs, who are sitting just outside the AP Top 25, improved to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Then-No. 11 Butler defeated St. John's 60-58 on Dec. 31.

Butler finishes the regular season against Xavier on the road on Saturday. St. John's finishes the regular season against Marquette at home on Saturday.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 32
BUTLER Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:42 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 3-0
19:20 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 3-2
19:04 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 5-2
18:36 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 5-5
18:24   Jumpball received by Butler  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Bryce Nze  
18:00 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 5-7
17:47   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
17:22   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:09   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
16:39   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
16:30   Bryce Golden missed layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
16:17   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
16:01 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Julian Champagnie 7-7
15:30 +3 Bryce Nze made 3-pt. jump shot 7-10
15:12 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 10-10
14:41   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
14:32 +2 Julian Champagnie made driving dunk 12-10
14:02   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:53   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
13:53   Commercial timeout called  
13:53 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
13:53 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-10
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson  
12:54   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:41   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
12:34   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:31 +2 Marcellus Earlington made dunk 16-10
12:09   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
11:55   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
11:37 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 16-12
11:09   Damien Sears missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
11:00   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
10:57   Official timeout called  
10:57   Commercial timeout called  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by David Caraher  
10:34   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
10:24   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
10:02 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 16-14
9:39 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 19-14
9:07   Shooting foul on Damien Sears  
9:07 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
9:07 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
8:59   Rasheem Dunn missed floating jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
8:53   David Caraher missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:53   Personal foul on David Caraher  
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
8:39   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
8:36   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
8:25   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
8:25 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
8:25 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
8:16   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:10   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:58   Aaron Thompson missed driving layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Henry Baddley  
7:43   Personal foul on Julian Champagnie  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
7:09   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
7:03 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 21-18
6:42   Henry Baddley missed floating jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
6:15 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup 23-18
5:48 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 23-20
5:22 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 25-20
5:03   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
5:01   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
4:45 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 28-20
4:23 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 28-23
4:04   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Jordan Tucker  
3:50 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 28-25
3:32 +2 Marcellus Earlington made driving layup 30-25
3:00   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
2:59   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
2:51 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 30-27
2:33 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Damien Sears 32-27
2:12   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
2:07   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
1:46   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
1:29   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by David Caraher  
1:26   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
1:24   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
1:24 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
1:24   Sean McDermott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
54.0   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
41.0   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by David Caraher  
14.0   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
5.0   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
5.0 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
5.0   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
3.0 +2 Sean McDermott made layup 32-31
0.0   Traveling violation turnover on LJ Figueroa  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 23
BUTLER Bulldogs 46

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot 34-31
19:42   Official timeout called  
19:25 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 34-33
19:08   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Bryce Nze  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:54   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Butler  
18:45   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:37 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 34-36
18:13   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:06   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
18:03   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
17:48 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Marcellus Earlington 36-36
17:25   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:19   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:12   Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
16:49   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
16:41 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 36-39
16:27 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 39-39
16:02 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 39-42
15:50   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:39 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 39-44
15:39   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 39-45
15:09   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:00   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
14:58   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
14:37   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:18 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 39-47
14:12   30-second timeout called  
14:12   Commercial timeout called  
13:50   David Caraher missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:42   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:34   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
13:34 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
13:34   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
13:20   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
13:20 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
13:20 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
12:54 +2 Sean McDermott made driving layup 41-50
12:30   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:21   Marcellus Earlington missed dunk  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
12:11 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 41-53
11:46   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
11:36   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
11:11   Nick Rutherford missed driving layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
10:53   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
10:45   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
10:18   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
10:11 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 41-55
9:45   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
9:42   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
9:42   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
9:16   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
9:11 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk 41-57
8:45 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot 43-57
8:17 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 43-59
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Julian Champagnie  
7:51   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
7:37   Bad pass turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Henry Baddley  
7:34 +2 Henry Baddley made layup 43-61
7:34   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Henry Baddley missed free throw  
7:34   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
7:15 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made driving layup 45-61
6:41   Defensive rebound by Butler  
7:00 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Jordan Tucker 45-63
6:43   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
6:22   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:22 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-64
6:08   David Caraher missed jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:05 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 47-64
5:48 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 47-67
5:31   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
5:31 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 48-67
5:31   Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
5:16   Kamar Baldwin missed driving layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Jordan Tucker  
5:03   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
5:03   Jordan Tucker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:03 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-68
4:41 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 50-68
4:32   Personal foul on David Caraher  
4:32 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 50-69
4:32 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-70
4:15   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr.  
3:44 +2 Derrik Smits made hook shot, assist by Jordan Tucker 50-72
3:31   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
3:31   Damien Sears missed free throw  
3:31   Damien Sears missed free throw  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
3:02 +2 Derrik Smits made jump shot 50-74
2:47 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Caraher 53-74
2:18   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
2:01 +2 Damien Sears made layup 55-74
1:29   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
1:31   Markeese Hastings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
1:06   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
57.0   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot