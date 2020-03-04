|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. John's
|
|
19:42
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
3-0
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Bryce Golden
|
3-2
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson
|
5-5
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Butler
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Bryce Nze
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson made layup
|
5-7
|
17:47
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Bryce Golden missed layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Julian Champagnie
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Julian Champagnie
|
7-7
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Nze made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-10
|
15:12
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
10-10
|
14:41
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made driving dunk
|
12-10
|
14:02
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:53
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
13:53
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-10
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed layup
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made dunk
|
16-10
|
12:09
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|
16-12
|
11:09
|
|
|
Damien Sears missed layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by David Caraher
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damien Sears
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|
16-14
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
19-14
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damien Sears
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-15
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-16
|
8:59
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Caraher
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
David Caraher missed layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Caraher
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-17
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-18
|
8:16
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed driving layup
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Henry Baddley
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julian Champagnie
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Kamar Baldwin missed layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made dunk
|
21-18
|
6:42
|
|
|
Henry Baddley missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made layup
|
23-18
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Sean McDermott
|
23-20
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
25-20
|
5:03
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed layup
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Thompson
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
28-20
|
4:23
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson
|
28-23
|
4:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Golden
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Jordan Tucker
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Thompson made driving layup
|
28-25
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made driving layup
|
30-25
|
3:00
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|
30-27
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|
30-27
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Damien Sears
|
32-27
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bryce Golden
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by David Caraher
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-28
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-28
|
1:24
|
|
|
Sean McDermott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Caraher
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by David Caraher
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-29
|
5.0
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Sean McDermott made layup
|
32-31
|
0.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|