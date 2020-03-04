TCU
Azubuike scores career-high 31, No. 1 Kansas beats TCU 75-66

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Imagine what Kansas center Udoka Azubuike would have accomplished against TCU on Wednesday night if he was healthy.

Or if he made his free throws.

The bruising 7-foot center walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle for his final home game and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points while pulling down 14 rebounds, leading the top-ranked Jayhawks to a 75-66 victory over hot-shooting but foul-prone TCU to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Azubuike finished 13 of 14 from the field and swatted five shots, a mere four days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. The best defense the Horned Frogs played on him was to foul him; he was just 5 of 13 from the line.

''It's a good day to be a Jayhawk,'' Azubuike said after delivering a farewell speech. ''We're No. 1. Big 12 champs. My last home game at the Fieldhouse. It was good, but it was a little emotional being my last game.''

Devon Dotson added 18 points for the Jayhawks (27-3, 16-1), though he also gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with what appeared to be an ankle injury of his own. Their leading scorer returned a few minutes later, allowing the Senior Night celebrations to begin in earnest.

It was the 62nd regular-season conference title for the Jayhawks, and it came one year after a third-place finish ended a run of 14 straight crowns. They can win it outright by beating Texas Tech on Saturday or if Baylor loses at West Virginia.

''You know, the season we had last season, we came up short of that goal of winning it. It's a good feeling, the guys getting the trophy, bringing it back to where it belongs,'' Dotson said. ''Hopefully we'll keep it going.''

The win also was No. 500 for Self at Kansas, which ranks second at the school behind only building namesake Phog Allen.

Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU (16-14, 7-10), sending him past Dick O'Neal and Carven Holcombe and into third place in school history with 1,744 career points. Edric Dennis Jr. hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

''I was proud of how we played,'' Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said. ''I don't know that I've ever been in that much foul trouble that quick in my life but we managed to do it. We adjusted and did some things. We fought.''

Azubuike dominated the opening minutes of the game, scoring the first 10 points for Kansas. And when the Horned Frogs finally triple-teamed him down low, he deftly fed Marcus Garrett underneath a defender for an easy layup.

Compounding the problems for Dixon: His team hit just one of its first 10 field-goal attempts.

The momentum changed when Bane hit a 3-pointer. Dennis later made five 3s in a flurry of a few minutes, and the Horned Frogs finished the half by making nine of their last 10 shots to take a 37-35 lead into the locker room.

TCU continued to fire away in the second half from beyond the 3-point line, where the Big 12's best team from the perimeter at one point hit nearly as many triples as it had attempted 2-point field goals. Kansas countered by dumping the ball inside to Azubuike, who either threw down a dunk or continued to compound TCU's foul trouble.

Kansas finally went on one of its familiar Fieldhouse runs.

Trailing 46-42 with 14:18 to go, Azubuike caught a pass inside and dunked. He added back-to-back blocks a few minutes later, each turning into buckets at the other end. By the time Christian Braun gathered a loose ball and made a teardrop floater, the Jayhawks had put together a 15-1 run and built a 58-46 lead with 10:34 left.

''They turned up their energy and intensity,'' Bane said, ''and instead of us turning up our energy and intensity I felt like we got back on our heels a little bit.''

The festive feel that suddenly swept through the Phog was quickly quelled when Dotson went down.

The All-America candidate was guarding the ball along the sideline when he took an awkward step and landed on his backside. He remained there until a dead ball and then hobbled straight to the bench, where he buried his face in a towel as one of the team's physicians checked on his left shin and ankle.

Dotson wound up sitting for just a few minutes, though, and returned to help Azubuike lead the Jayhawks to the finish.

''When I came here I thought Azubuike was a one-year guy, and here he is four years later. Maybe he'll come back next year,'' Dixon said with a wry grin. ''I guess he's a little banged up, but he sure didn't look like it.''

BIG PICTURE

TCU was coming off a win over then-No. 2 Baylor that buoyed its hopes of slipping into the NCAA Tournament. But after hanging with the Jayhawks for a while, the Horned Frogs' second chance at springing a big upset in the span of a week came crashing down. They were done in by 14 turnovers and far too many fouls.

Kansas struggled to find much offense outside Azubuike until late in the game. The health of the 7-footer, along with that of Dotson and Garrett, will be crucial to watch as the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments approach. Garrett has been wearing a walking boot around campus to take the pressure off his own foot the last couple weeks.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Senior Night against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Kansas wraps up the regular season Saturday at Texas Tech.

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 37
KANSAS Jayhawks 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:39   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
19:12   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
19:03   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
18:53 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 0-2
18:33 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 3-2
18:01   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
18:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:34   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:24 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 3-4
17:24   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
17:24   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
16:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
16:33   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
16:05   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
16:02   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
16:02 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:02 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
15:50 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 5-6
15:49   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:29 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 5-8
15:10   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Devon Dotson  
15:01   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
14:48   Devon Dotson missed layup  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
14:42   Udoka Azubuike missed layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
14:27   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
14:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 5-10
13:58   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
13:43 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 5-12
13:42   30-second timeout called  
13:23   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
13:23 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
13:23 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
13:07   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Christian Braun, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
12:49   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
12:45   Jumpball received by Kansas  
12:29   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:22   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
12:09   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson  
11:42   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
11:42   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
11:06 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 10-12
10:45   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
10:43   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
10:35 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 10-15
10:33   Official timeout called  
10:04   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
9:54   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
9:52   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
9:33 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 13-15
9:04   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
8:46   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
8:37 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 13-17
8:18 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 16-17
8:02 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Isaiah Moss 16-19
7:33 +2 Jaedon LeDee made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 18-19
7:16   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
6:51 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 21-19
6:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 24-21
6:27   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
6:17 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 24-19
6:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 24-21
5:43 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 26-21
5:27 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-23
5:00 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 29-23
4:37   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4:31 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 29-25
4:20   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Devon Dotson  
4:13   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
4:13 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
4:13   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
3:50 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by PJ Fuller 31-26
3:32 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 31-29
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
2:59 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 34-29
2:45 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 34-31
2:35   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devon Dotson  
2:29   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by TCU  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
1:55   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
1:55 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-32
1:55 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
1:48   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
1:44   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
1:40   Jaedon LeDee missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
1:32   Devon Dotson missed layup  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:27 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 34-35
1:06   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
52.0   Out of bounds turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
25.0 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 37-35
7.0   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 29
KANSAS Jayhawks 40

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
19:20   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by PJ Fuller  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
19:13 +2 Isaiah Moss made dunk 37-37
18:51 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup 39-37
18:32   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by PJ Fuller  
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devon Dotson  
18:07 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 39-39
18:01 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 42-39
17:44   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
17:35   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:21   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
17:05 +2 Jaire Grayer made fade-away jump shot 44-41
16:42   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
16:42 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 44-42
16:42   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:42   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
16:16   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
16:14   Offensive rebound by TCU  
16:12   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
15:15   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
15:15 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
15:15   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson  
14:35 +2 Jaedon LeDee made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 46-43
14:21 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 46-45
14:11   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:08 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 46-47
14:08   30-second timeout called  
14:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:02   Jumpball received by Kansas  
13:53   Out of bounds turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
13:42   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
13:30 +2 Marcus Garrett made floating jump shot 46-49
13:25   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
13:22   Desmond Bane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:25 +1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
13:11   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:06   Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
12:26   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
12:03   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
11:57 +2 Christian Braun made jump shot 47-51
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
11:14 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 47-54
11:07   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:03   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
11:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
11:03 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
10:52   RJ Nembhard missed driving layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
10:39   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:34 +2 Christian Braun made dunk 47-58
10:34   30-second timeout called  
10:22 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 49-58
10:22   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
10:22 +1 Desmond Bane made free throw 50-58
10:12   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
10:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
10:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-60
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Christian Braun  
9:53   Christian Braun missed layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
9:54   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
9:45 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 53-60
9:35   30-second timeout called  
9:23   Christian Braun missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:21 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 53-62
9:21   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
9:21   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
9:21   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
8:55   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:47   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
8:47 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
8:47   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:17   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 53-65
7:31   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
6:49   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
6:44   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
6:44 +1 Jaire Grayer made 1st of 2 free throws 54-65
6:44   Jaire Grayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
6:27   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
5:59   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
5:54   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
5:54   Official timeout called  
5:45 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 54-67
5:31   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
5:31 +1 PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
5:31 +1 PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-67
5:07 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 56-69
4:50 +2 Jaire Grayer made turnaround jump shot 58-69
4:32 +2 Ochai Agbaji made driving layup 58-71
3:59   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
3:54 +2 Kevin Samuel made tip-in 60-71
3:36   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34  