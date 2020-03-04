|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulsa
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II made jump shot, assist by Damion Moore
|
0-2
|
19:08
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal
|
3-2
|
18:38
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Damion Moore made dunk
|
3-4
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Damion Moore made hook shot
|
3-6
|
16:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Earley
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed free throw
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Damion Moore made jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
3-8
|
14:59
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Quinton Rose
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson made driving dunk
|
5-8
|
14:01
|
|
+3
|
De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
5-11
|
13:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Vondre Perry
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry missed jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Reggie Jones
|
7-11
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester made finger-roll layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
7-13
|
11:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup
|
9-13
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed driving layup
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Lawson Korita made floating jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
11-13
|
9:51
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Reggie Jones
|
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-15
|
9:32
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
14-15
|
9:06
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed hook shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
16-15
|
8:25
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Rachal
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Reggie Jones
|
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-17
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hill made jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal
|
18-17
|
7:25
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed driving layup
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Turnover on De'Vondre Perry
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hill made driving layup
|
20-17
|
5:55
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
23-17
|
5:37
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
23-20
|
4:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darien Jackson
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J.P. Moorman II
|
|
3:52
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita
|
26-20
|
3:30
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry missed layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Moore
|
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
26-23
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
29-23
|
2:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Damion Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Damion Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-24
|
1:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Monty Scott
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-24
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-24
|
1:20
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Temple
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Temple
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed layup
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed driving layup
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulsa
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|