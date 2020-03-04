TULSA
TEMPLE

No Text

Igbanu, Rachal lead Golden Hurricane over Temple 61-51

  • Mar 04, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 17 points, Brandon Rachal added 13 with 10 rebounds and Tulsa defeated Temple 61-51 Wednesday night, securing a 21-win season for the first time since 2014-15.

Quinton Rose scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Temple, and when he left the game with 15.7 seconds left, it was to hugs from Tulsa as well as Temple players. Rose is the first American Athletic Conference player to break 1,800 career points (1,841).

The conference-leading Golden Hurricane (21-9, 13-4), won their fourth straight game and have a half-game on No. 21 Houston. Jeriah Horne added seven rebounds and five points.

The Owls (14-16, 6-11) have lost four straight games. Nate Pierre-Louis was held to four points on 1-for-6 shooting but had 12 rebounds and three assists. Damion Moore added nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Wichita State on the road on Sunday. Temple finishes out the regular season against Cincinnati on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 31
TEMPLE Owls 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal  
19:31 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot, assist by Damion Moore 0-2
19:08 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 3-2
18:38   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose  
18:11   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
18:00   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
17:54 +2 Damion Moore made dunk 3-4
17:38   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:27   Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
17:11   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:51 +2 Damion Moore made hook shot 3-6
16:51   Shooting foul on Josh Earley  
16:51   Damion Moore missed free throw  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
16:25   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
16:20   Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:18   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
16:04   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:40   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
15:28 +2 Damion Moore made jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 3-8
14:59   Martins Igbanu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:45   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:36   Traveling violation turnover on Quinton Rose  
14:24 +2 Darien Jackson made driving dunk 5-8
14:01 +3 De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 5-11
13:33   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
13:16   Lost ball turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
13:01   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
12:55   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
12:45   De'Vondre Perry missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jones  
12:26   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
12:13 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Reggie Jones 7-11
11:50 +2 Jake Forrester made finger-roll layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 7-13
11:31   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:22 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 9-13
10:59   Jumpball received by Temple  
10:51   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
10:33   Damion Moore missed driving layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:12 +2 Lawson Korita made floating jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 11-13
9:51   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
9:45   Shooting foul on Reggie Jones  
9:45 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
9:45 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
9:32 +3 Reggie Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 14-15
9:06   Damion Moore missed hook shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
8:47 +2 Brandon Rachal made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 16-15
8:25   Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Rachal  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
8:17   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
8:11   Shooting foul on Reggie Jones  
8:11 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
8:11 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
7:43 +2 Isaiah Hill made jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 18-17
7:25   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
7:12   Jeriah Horne missed driving layup  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
7:07   Jeriah Horne missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:01   Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry  
7:01   Turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
7:01   Commercial timeout called  
6:36   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
6:20 +2 Isaiah Hill made driving layup 20-17
5:55   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
5:37 +3 Isaiah Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 23-17
5:37   30-second timeout called  
5:16 +3 J.P. Moorman II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 23-20
4:53   Traveling violation turnover on Darien Jackson  
4:35   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
4:17   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
4:12   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on J.P. Moorman II  
3:52 +3 Brandon Rachal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lawson Korita 26-20
3:30   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
3:23   De'Vondre Perry missed layup  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3:23   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
3:10   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
2:56 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 26-23
2:31 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 29-23
2:15   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
2:15   Commercial timeout called  
2:15   Damion Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15 +1 Damion Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
1:51   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
1:51 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
1:51 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-24
1:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
1:08   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Temple  
54.0   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
38.0   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
30.0   Quinton Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
26.0   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9.0   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
0.0   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 30
TEMPLE Owls 27

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
19:07   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
18:47 +2 Martins Igbanu made reverse layup 33-24
18:47   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
18:47 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 34-24
18:18   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
17:56 +2 Brandon Rachal made reverse layup 36-24
17:35   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
17:08   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
16:43   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Alani Moore II  
16:37   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
16:23   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
16:11   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:49   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
15:25   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
15:19   Damion Moore missed layup  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
15:15   Damion Moore missed layup  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:59 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 38-24
14:59   Shooting foul on Damion Moore  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 39-24
14:36   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
14:36   Monty Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:36   Monty Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
14:17 +2 Brandon Rachal made driving dunk, assist by Darien Jackson 41-24
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
13:52   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
13:33   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
13:33   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:33   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
13:16   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
13:16   Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:16 +1 Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-24
12:52 +2 Quinton Rose made running Jump Shot 42-26
12:28   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
12:20   De'Vondre Perry missed driving layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Monty Scott  
11:52 +2 Josh Pierre-Louis made driving layup, assist by Monty Scott 42-28
11:36 +2 Lawson Korita made driving layup, assist by Darien Jackson 44-28
11:19   Monty Scott missed driving layup  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
10:48 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Lawson Korita 46-28
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Forrester  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:01 +2 Martins Igbanu made driving layup 48-28
9:45   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
9:45 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 48-29
9:45 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-30
9:23   Reggie Jones missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:14 +2 De'Vondre Perry made floating jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 48-32
9:08   30-second timeout called  
9:08   Commercial timeout called  
8:58 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 51-32
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
8:11   Lawson Korita missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:58   Jake Forrester missed hook shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:11   Quinton Rose missed turnaround jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:04 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup 51-34
6:47   Brandon Rachal missed driving layup, blocked by Damion Moore  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
6:39   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Damion Moore  
6:36   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
6:29   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
6:12   Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry  
6:04   Darien Jackson missed reverse layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
5:53 +2 Damion Moore made dunk, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 51-36
5:20   Lawson Korita missed driving layup  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
5:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa  
5:03 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 51-38
5:03   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
5:03 +1 Quinton Rose made free throw 51-39
4:38   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
4:19   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
4:10   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
3:47   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
3:42 +2 Jeriah Horne made jump shot 53-39
3:11   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
3:08   Commercial timeout called  
2:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa  
2:23 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 53-42
1:55   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:55 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 54-42
1:55   Brandon Rachal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:55   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
1:46   Nate Pierre-Louis missed driving layup  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
1:39   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
1:34   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
1:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 54-43
1:34 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
1:25   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:25   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:20   Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry  
1:20   Brandon Rachal missed free throw  
1:20  