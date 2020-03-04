XAVIER
PROV

Diallo, Pipkins carry Providence past Xavier 80-74

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo had 25 points as Providence defeated Xavier 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Luwane Pipkins added 23 points for Providence (18-12, 11-6 Big East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. David Duke had 16 points.

Naji Marshall had 25 points for the Musketeers (19-11, 8-9). Zach Freemantle added 13 points and eight rebounds. KyKy Tandy had 11 points.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated Providence 64-58 on Feb. 8. Providence finishes out the regular season against DePaul at home on Saturday. Xavier finishes out the regular season against Butler at home on Saturday.

---

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 38
PROV Friars 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:40   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo  
19:29   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:09 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 0-3
18:46   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by David Duke  
18:37   David Duke missed layup  
18:35   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
18:28   A.J. Reeves missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
18:28   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
18:28   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
18:02   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
17:59 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
17:59 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
17:35   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
17:23   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:11 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 2-5
16:53 +2 A.J. Reeves made driving layup 2-7
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by David Duke  
16:30 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 2-10
16:29   30-second timeout called  
15:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
15:51 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup 4-10
15:36 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Watson 4-13
15:17 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 6-13
14:54   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
14:47 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 6-15
14:41 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot 8-15
14:14   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:05   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
13:53 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 8-18
13:37   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
13:30 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 8-20
13:22   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
13:08 +2 Alpha Diallo made driving layup 8-22
13:07   30-second timeout called  
12:56 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 10-22
12:35   Bad pass turnover on David Duke  
12:22   Personal foul on Emmitt Holt  
12:07   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Dontarius James  
11:47 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 13-22
11:30 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 13-24
11:10   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
10:56   Emmitt Holt missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Dontarius James  
10:47   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:47 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 14-24
10:47 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
10:23 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 15-26
9:48   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
9:48   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Dontarius James  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Dontarius James  
9:25   Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:22   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
9:15   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
9:14 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 15-27
9:14 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-28
9:05 +3 Dontarius James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 18-28
8:34 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 18-31
8:12   Zach Freemantle missed hook shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
7:50 +2 Emmitt Holt made layup, assist by David Duke 18-33
7:35   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:35 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin 20-33
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Holt, stolen by Jason Carter  
7:21 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Jason Carter 22-33
7:21   Shooting foul on Emmitt Holt  
7:21 +1 Naji Marshall made free throw 23-33
6:53 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot 23-36
6:32 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Dontarius James 25-36
6:17   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
5:55   Shooting foul on David Duke  
5:55 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
5:55 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-36
5:39   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
5:31 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 27-39
5:20   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
5:11   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by David Duke  
5:04 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 27-42
4:42 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 29-42
4:24   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
4:18   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:13   Naji Marshall missed layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
4:13   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
4:13   Zach Freemantle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
3:54   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
3:42   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:39   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 31-42
3:39   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
3:11   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
2:39   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young  
2:37   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
2:31   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
2:31 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
2:31   David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
2:10 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 34-43
1:50 +2 David Duke made driving layup 34-45
1:33   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:06   David Duke missed layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
58.0   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
58.0 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
58.0 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
45.0   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
25.0   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
25.0 +1 Jason Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
25.0 +1 Jason Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
25.0 +1 Jason Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
0.0   Shooting foul on Dontarius James  
0.0   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0.0 +1 Alpha Diallo made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-47
0.0 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-46
0.0 +1 Alpha Diallo made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-47

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 36
PROV Friars 33

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
0.0   A.J. Reeves missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by David Duke  
18:58   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
18:51   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
18:51 +2 A.J. Reeves made dunk 38-49
18:44 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 41-49
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Jason Carter  
18:11 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 43-49
17:31   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Jason Carter  
17:31   Naji Marshall missed layup  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:31 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 45-49
17:07   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
17:07 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
17:07 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
16:24   Offensive foul on Jason Carter  
16:24   Turnover on Jason Carter  
16:40   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jason Carter  
16:24 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot 48-51
15:51   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by A.J. Reeves  
15:35   A.J. Reeves missed layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:28   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:26 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin 50-51
15:06   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
14:50   Quentin Goodin missed jump shot, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
14:48   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:27   Kalif Young missed hook shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Providence  
14:17   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
14:17 +1 David Duke made 1st of 3 free throws 50-52
14:17   David Duke missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
14:17 +1 David Duke made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-53
14:17 +1 David Duke made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-53
14:10   Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy  
13:47 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 50-55
13:23   Personal foul on David Duke  
13:07 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 52-55
12:48   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:35   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
12:26   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
12:26 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
12:26   Luwane Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
12:10   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
12:01   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Providence  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot 52-58
11:13   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
11:08   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
11:03 +2 Jason Carter made tip-in 54-58
10:41 +2 Kalif Young made layup 54-60
10:23   KyKy Tandy missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
10:16 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup 56-60
10:02 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 56-62
9:45 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 58-62
9:19 +2 Greg Gantt made jump shot 58-64
8:58 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup 60-64
8:37   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Dontarius James  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Naji Marshall  
8:11 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk 62-64
7:54   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
7:31   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Dontarius James  
7:26   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Dontarius James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:26   Dontarius James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:24   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
7:13 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 62-66
6:51 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 65-66
6:27   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:19 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 65-68
6:09   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
6:09   Jason Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:09 +1 Jason Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-68
5:56   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
5:56   Kalif Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:56 +1 Kalif Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-69
5:40 +2 Naji Marshall made driving layup 68-69
5:17   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by KyKy Tandy  
4:47   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
4:24 +2 David Duke made jump shot 68-71
4:01   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
4:01 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 69-71
4:01 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-71
3:49 +2 Alpha Diallo made driving layup 70-73
3:19   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
2:48   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46