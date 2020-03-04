|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Providence
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Tyrique Jones missed layup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves
|
0-3
|
18:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by David Duke
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed layup, blocked by Jason Carter
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Naji Marshall
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Naji Marshall
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-5
|
17:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Reeves
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
Naji Marshall made jump shot
|
2-5
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves made driving layup
|
2-7
|
16:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by David Duke
|
|
16:30
|
|
+3
|
David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
2-10
|
16:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Quentin Goodin
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Goodin made layup
|
4-10
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Watson
|
4-13
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyrique Jones made layup
|
6-13
|
14:54
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made dunk
|
6-15
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
KyKy Tandy made jump shot
|
8-15
|
14:14
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed hook shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle missed jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-18
|
13:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Watson
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Luwane Pipkins made layup
|
8-20
|
13:22
|
|
|
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made driving layup
|
8-22
|
13:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Naji Marshall made layup
|
10-22
|
12:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Duke
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmitt Holt
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Dontarius James
|
|
11:47
|
|
+3
|
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
|
13-22
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Luwane Pipkins made jump shot
|
13-24
|
11:10
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy missed jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Emmitt Holt missed jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dontarius James
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-24
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Luwane Pipkins made jump shot
|
15-26
|
9:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Naji Marshall
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Naji Marshall
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Dontarius James
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dontarius James
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Quentin Goodin
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryce Moore
|
|
9:14
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-27
|
9:14
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-28
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Dontarius James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
|
18-28
|
8:34
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
18-31
|
8:12
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle missed hook shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Holt made layup, assist by David Duke
|
18-33
|
7:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kalif Young
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Naji Marshall made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin
|
20-33
|
7:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Holt, stolen by Jason Carter
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Jason Carter
|
22-33
|
7:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmitt Holt
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Naji Marshall made free throw
|
23-33
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-36
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Dontarius James
|
25-36
|
6:17
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Duke
|
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-36
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-36
|
5:39
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
5:31
|
|
+3
|
David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
27-39
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by David Duke
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke
|
27-42
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
|
29-42
|
4:24
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Naji Marshall missed layup
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
|
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-42
|
3:54
|
|
|
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Watson
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-42
|
3:39
|
|
|
Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jason Carter
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-43
|
2:31
|
|
|
David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones
|
34-43
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
David Duke made driving layup
|
34-45
|
1:33
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-45
|
58.0
|
|
+1
|
Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-45
|
45.0
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
|
38-45
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Jason Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-45
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
|
38-45
|
0.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dontarius James
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
0.0
|
|
+1
|
|
38-47
|
0.0
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
38-46
|
0.0
|
|
+1
|
|
38-47