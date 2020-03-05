CHARSO
Jones leads top-seed Radford past Charleston Southern 62-48

  • Mar 05, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Carlik Jones scored 21 points, 10 in a late, game-winning 18-0 run and top-seeded Radford topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 62-48 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

A 7-0 run by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, had the Buccaneers up 45-44 with 9 1/2 minutes to go. From there the Highlanders took over, with Donald Hicks, who had 14 points, contributing a pair of 3-pointers.

Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.

Devonnte Hollad had 10 rebounds for Radford (21-10), which had a 45-24 advantage on the boards.

The Highlanders face the winner of fifth-seeded Hampton against fourth-seeded Longwood in Friday's late semifinal.

Ty Jones scored 15 points and Deontaye Buskey added 10 with eight rebounds for Charleston Southern (14-18), which scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

1st Half
CHARSO Buccaneers 29
RADFRD Highlanders 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Radford  
19:39 +2 Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Travis Fields, Jr. 0-2
19:20   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
19:10   Travis Fields, Jr. missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
19:00   Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Duncan LeXander  
18:46   Duncan LeXander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
18:30   Devonnte Holland missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
18:12   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones  
17:42   Offensive foul on Devine Eke  
17:42   Turnover on Devine Eke  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Deontaye Buskey, stolen by Travis Fields, Jr.  
17:38   Travis Fields, Jr. missed layup, blocked by Deontaye Buskey  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
17:36   Shooting foul on Duncan LeXander  
17:36 +1 Chyree Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
17:36 +1 Chyree Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:18 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made layup 2-4
17:00 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 2-6
16:34   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
16:19 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot 2-8
15:54   Personal foul on Chyree Walker  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot 4-8
15:13   Devin Hutchinson missed jump shot, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
15:00   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
14:47   Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Devin Hutchinson  
14:31   Chyree Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
14:21 +2 Chyree Walker made hook shot 4-10
14:07   Ty Jones missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
13:56 +2 Lewis Djonkam made layup, assist by Carlik Jones 4-12
13:36 +2 Deontaye Buskey made layup, assist by Sadarius Bowser 6-12
13:15   Personal foul on Deontaye Buskey  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Donald Hicks, stolen by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
13:04   Offensive foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
13:04   Turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
12:46   Out of bounds turnover on Carlik Jones  
12:37   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
12:20   Donald Hicks missed jump shot, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
12:05   Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
11:54   Ty Jones missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Radford  
10:54 +3 Ty Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 9-12
10:32   Traveling violation turnover on Devonnte Holland  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Devine Eke  
10:04   Personal foul on Duncan LeXander  
9:56   Travis Fields, Jr. missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
9:38   Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
9:18   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Radford  
9:10   Offensive foul on Carlik Jones  
9:10   Turnover on Carlik Jones  
8:56 +2 Deontaye Buskey made layup, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 11-12
8:56   Shooting foul on Travis Fields, Jr.  
8:56 +1 Deontaye Buskey made free throw 12-12
8:28   Donald Hicks missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Sadarius Bowser  
8:02 +3 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-12
7:36   Shooting foul on Nate Louis  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Devine Eke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:35 +1 Devine Eke made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
7:18 +3 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jones 18-13
7:00   Travis Fields, Jr. missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Ty Jones, stolen by Travis Fields, Jr.  
6:11   Lewis Djonkam missed hook shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
5:54   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
5:47 +2 Carlik Jones made floating jump shot 18-15
5:31   Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
5:19 +3 Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 18-18
4:54 +2 Ty Jones made jump shot 20-18
4:37   Carlik Jones missed layup  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
4:30 +2 Lewis Djonkam made tip-in 20-20
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones  
4:10   Personal foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
4:01   Offensive foul on Donald Hicks  
4:01   Turnover on Donald Hicks  
3:43   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
3:26   Travis Fields, Jr. missed layup  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
3:18   Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Josiah Jeffers  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
2:58   Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
2:38   Nate Louis missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
2:30   Flagrant foul on Devonnte Holland  
2:30   Turnover on Devonnte Holland  
2:30 +1 Ty Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
2:30 +1 Ty Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-20
2:08 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot 24-20
1:37 +3 Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 24-23
1:12 +3 Ty Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sadarius Bowser 27-23
51.0   Shooting foul on Deontaye Buskey  
51.0 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
51.0 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
37.0 +2 Deontaye Buskey made jump shot 29-25
7.0 +2 Donald Hicks made jump shot 29-27

2nd Half
CHARSO Buccaneers 19
RADFRD Highlanders 35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
19:35   Turnover on Travis Fields, Jr.  
19:12 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot 31-27
18:45   Devine Eke missed layup, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
18:27   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Duncan LeXander  
17:58 +2 Ty Jones made jump shot 33-27
17:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Radford  
17:25   30-second timeout called  
17:25   Commercial timeout called  
17:01   Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
16:36 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 33-29
16:18 +3 Ty Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 36-29
15:53   Devonnte Holland missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
15:45 +2 Devonnte Holland made tip-in 36-31
15:33   Ty Jones missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
15:19   Shooting foul on Duncan LeXander  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:19 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
14:59   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
14:48 +3 Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 36-35
14:26   Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
14:15   Carlik Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones  
13:57 +2 Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Carlik Jones 36-37
13:53   Full timeout called  
13:41   Deontaye Buskey missed layup, blocked by Devine Eke  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
13:35   Personal foul on Devine Eke  
13:25   Backcourt turnover on Deontaye Buskey  
13:07   Carlik Jones missed layup  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Radford  
13:01   Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
12:47   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
12:39 +3 Devin Hutchinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devine Eke 36-40
12:16   Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
12:06   Traveling violation turnover on Travis Fields, Jr.  
11:51 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made layup 38-40
11:51   Shooting foul on Lewis Djonkam  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed free throw  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
11:25 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 38-42
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Deontaye Buskey, stolen by Cle'von Greene  
11:05 +2 Cle'von Greene made layup 38-44
10:49 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot 40-44
10:37   Cle'von Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
10.0   Personal foul on Donald Hicks  
10:17   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
10:13 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made hook shot 42-44
10:13   Shooting foul on Devine Eke  
10:13 +1 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made free throw 43-44
9:51   Travis Fields, Jr. missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Ty Jones  
9:29 +2 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot 45-44
9:13   Personal foul on Duncan LeXander  
8:57 +2 Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Carlik Jones 45-46
8:34   Ty Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
8:04 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 45-48
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones  
7:42 +2 Carlik Jones made layup 45-50
7:33   30-second timeout called  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Ty Jones missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
6:59   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
6:47   Personal foul on Travis Fields, Jr.  
6:35   Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Ty Jones  
6:28   Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
6:12   Shooting foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
6:12 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
6:12 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Ty Jones, stolen by Travis Fields, Jr.  
6:00 +3 Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Fields, Jr. 45-55
5:45   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
5:43   Personal foul on Duncan LeXander  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Carlik Jones, stolen by Nate Louis  
5:24   Personal foul on Devonnte Holland  
5:05   Ty Jones missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
4:44   Personal foul on Sadarius Bowser  
4:36   Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
4:25   Personal foul on Travis Fields, Jr.  
4:25   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed free throw  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
4:15   Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Devine Eke  
4:05 +3 Carlik Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devine Eke 45-58
4:05   Commercial timeout called  
4:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
3:26   Shooting foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
3:26 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
3:26   Carlik Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
3:17   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
3:02   Personal foul on Ty Jones  
3:02   Devine Eke missed free throw  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
2:45 +3 Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Fields, Jr. 45-62
2:20 +3 Deontaye Buskey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 48-62
1:52   Donald Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
1:44   Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
1:16   Carlik Jones missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.  
1:07   Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
38.0   Carlik Jones missed dunk  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey  
32.0   Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Radford  
Key Players
P. Fleming Jr.
C. Jones
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
43.8 Field Goal % 50.1
26.3 Three Point % 42.0
77.8 Free Throw % 79.7
