|
19:45
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot
|
31-27
|
18:45
|
|
|
Devine Eke missed layup, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Duncan LeXander
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Ty Jones made jump shot
|
33-27
|
17:25
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Radford
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made jump shot
|
33-29
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
Ty Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
36-29
|
15:53
|
|
|
Devonnte Holland missed layup
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made tip-in
|
36-31
|
15:33
|
|
|
Ty Jones missed jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Duncan LeXander
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:19
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-32
|
14:59
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones
|
36-35
|
14:26
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Carlik Jones
|
36-37
|
13:53
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed layup, blocked by Devine Eke
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devine Eke
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Deontaye Buskey
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed layup
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Radford
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Devin Hutchinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devine Eke
|
36-40
|
12:16
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made layup
|
38-40
|
11:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lewis Djonkam
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed free throw
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made jump shot
|
38-42
|
11:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Deontaye Buskey, stolen by Cle'von Greene
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Cle'von Greene made layup
|
38-44
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot
|
40-44
|
10:37
|
|
|
Cle'von Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donald Hicks
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed layup
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made hook shot
|
42-44
|
10:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devine Eke
|
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made free throw
|
43-44
|
9:51
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Jones
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made jump shot
|
45-44
|
9:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Duncan LeXander
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Carlik Jones
|
45-46
|
8:34
|
|
|
Ty Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made jump shot
|
45-48
|
7:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Phlandrous Fleming Jr., stolen by Carlik Jones
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made layup
|
45-50
|
7:33
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Ty Jones missed jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ty Jones
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Nate Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-51
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-52
|
6:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ty Jones, stolen by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
45-55
|
5:45
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Duncan LeXander
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carlik Jones, stolen by Nate Louis
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devonnte Holland
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Ty Jones missed jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sadarius Bowser
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed free throw
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Carlik Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devine Eke
|
45-58
|
4:05
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-59
|
3:26
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Jones
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Devine Eke missed free throw
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
45-62
|
2:20
|
|
+3
|
Deontaye Buskey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
48-62
|
1:52
|
|
|
Donald Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed dunk
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deontaye Buskey
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Deontaye Buskey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Radford
|