20:00
Jumpball received by Ohio State
19:48
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
19:38
+2
Danny Hummer made driving layup
0-2
19:16
Bad pass turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Luther Muhammad
19:10
Andre Wesson missed layup
19:08
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
19:05
Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Danny Hummer
18:58
Lost ball turnover on Danny Hummer
18:28
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois
18:13
+2
Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup
0-4
17:58
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
17:56
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
17:53
Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
17:37
+3
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
3-4
17:18
Luther Muhammad missed layup, blocked by Ayo Dosunmu
17:16
Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
17:10
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:08
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
17:01
Offensive foul on Ayo Dosunmu
17:01
Turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
16:47
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
16:45
Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
16:44
Personal foul on Andres Feliz
16:40
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
16:37
Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Da'Monte Williams
16:33
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams
5-4
16:33
Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson
16:33
+1
Ayo Dosunmu made free throw
6-4
16:20
+2
E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Danny Hummer
6-6
15:58
+2
Andres Feliz made running Jump Shot
8-6
15:32
Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr.
15:32
Commercial timeout called
15:07
Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
15:07
Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
14:59
Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad
14:50
+3
Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
11-6
14:27
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:25
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
14:17
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
14:15
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
14:02
+3
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
14-6
13:37
E.J. Liddell missed layup
13:35
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
13:30
CJ Walker missed jump shot
13:28
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
13:22
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
13:04
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:02
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
12:54
+2
E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
14-8
12:54
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
12:54
+1
E.J. Liddell made free throw
14-9
12:37
+2
Kofi Cockburn made hook shot
16-9
12:19
Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell
12:19
Turnover on E.J. Liddell
12:03
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:01
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
11:53
Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Kipper Nichols
11:49
Personal foul on CJ Walker
11:49
Commercial timeout called
11:35
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
11:34
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
11:34
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
11:34
+1
Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws
17-9
11:34
+1
Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-9
11:17
Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Kipper Nichols
11:08
+2
Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Trent Frazier
20-9
10:53
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:51
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
10:33
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by CJ Walker
10:31
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
10:31
+1
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
20-10
10:31
+1
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-11
10:05
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:03
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
9:56
+2
E.J. Liddell made dunk, assist by CJ Walker
20-13
9:32
+2
Trent Frazier made jump shot
22-13
9:13
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
9:13
Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
9:13
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
8:47
Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Kaleb Wesson
8:44
Shooting foul on Trent Frazier
8:44
+1
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
22-14
8:44
+1
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-15
8:32
Andres Feliz missed layup
8:30
Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz
8:26
Andres Feliz missed jump shot
8:24
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
8:20
+3
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson
22-18
7:55
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams
24-18
7:39
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
7:37
Offensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo
7:37
Ibrahima Diallo missed hook shot
7:35
Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
7:33
Commercial timeout called
7:15
+2
Duane Washington Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell
24-20
6:42
Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
6:31
Personal foul on Kipper Nichols
6:31
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
24-21
6:31
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-22
6:14
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
6:02
+2
Andre Wesson made hook shot, assist by E.J. Liddell
24-24
5:27
Jumpball received by Illinois
5:25
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois
5:04
Luther Muhammad missed jump shot
5:02
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
4:42
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
4:27
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
4:03
+2
Kipper Nichols made turnaround jump shot
26-24
3:41
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:39
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
3:21
+3
Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot
29-24
3:17
30-second timeout called
3:17
Commercial timeout called
3:01
+2
Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson
29-26
2:39
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup
31-26
2:25
Luther Muhammad missed layup
2:23
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
2:19
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup
33-26
1:59
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:57
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
1:40
Kipper Nichols missed jump shot
1:38
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
1:18
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
1:18
+1
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
33-27
1:18
+1
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-28
55.0
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
35-28
|
53.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
42.0
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell made fade-away jump shot
|
35-30
|
21.0
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on CJ Walker
|
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-30
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-30
|
2.0
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed running Jump Shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|