ILL
OHIOST

No Text

No. 19 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 23 Illinois 71-63

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63 on Thursday night.

E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half and held a 37-30 lead at the break. The Buckeyes let fly with the 3-pointers in the opening frame but hit just one in seven tries.

After Illinois went up by seven, Ohio State chipped away and Kaleb Wesson's fadeaway jumper tied the score at 51 with 9:30 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Buckeyes, who then built an eight-point lead.

After Wesson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 15-second span, Illinois got within five with a steal by Dosunmu and a coast-to-coast layup by Andres Feliz. But Liddell's shot in the paint and a couple of foul shots by Duane Washington Jr. gave the Buckeyes a 69-60 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini's second-half shooting was cold and 14 turnovers didn't help.

Ohio State: Despite bad 3-point shooting, the Buckeyes found a way to rally as a tumultuous regular season winds down.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes could move up slightly, but they're more concerned about tournament seeding at this point.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Iowa in its regular-season finale on Sunday.

Ohio State: Finishes the season on Sunday at Michigan State.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 37
OHIOST Buckeyes 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:48   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
19:38 +2 Danny Hummer made driving layup 0-2
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
19:10   Andre Wesson missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
19:05   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Danny Hummer  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Danny Hummer  
18:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
18:13 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup 0-4
17:58   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:53   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
17:37 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 3-4
17:18   Luther Muhammad missed layup, blocked by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
17:10   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
17:01   Offensive foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:01   Turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:47   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
16:44   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
16:40   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
16:33 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 5-4
16:33   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
16:33 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 6-4
16:20 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Danny Hummer 6-6
15:58 +2 Andres Feliz made running Jump Shot 8-6
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:07   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad  
14:50 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 11-6
14:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:17   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:02 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 14-6
13:37   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:30   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
13:22   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:04   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
12:54 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 14-8
12:54   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:54 +1 E.J. Liddell made free throw 14-9
12:37 +2 Kofi Cockburn made hook shot 16-9
12:19   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
12:19   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
12:03   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
11:53   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
11:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:34   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
11:34 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
11:34 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
11:08 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Trent Frazier 20-9
10:53   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by CJ Walker  
10:31   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
10:31 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 20-10
10:31 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
10:05   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
9:56 +2 E.J. Liddell made dunk, assist by CJ Walker 20-13
9:32 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 22-13
9:13   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:13   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
8:47   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
8:44   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
8:44 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 22-14
8:44 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-15
8:32   Andres Feliz missed layup  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
8:26   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
8:20 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 22-18
7:55 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 24-18
7:39   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo  
7:37   Ibrahima Diallo missed hook shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 24-20
6:42   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
6:31   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
6:31 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
6:31 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
6:14   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:02 +2 Andre Wesson made hook shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 24-24
5:27   Jumpball received by Illinois  
5:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
5:04   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:42   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:27   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
4:03 +2 Kipper Nichols made turnaround jump shot 26-24
3:41   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
3:21 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
3:17   30-second timeout called  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:01 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 29-26
2:39 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 31-26
2:25   Luther Muhammad missed layup  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
2:19 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 33-26
1:59   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
1:40   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
1:18   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
1:18 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
1:18 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
55.0 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 35-28
53.0   30-second timeout called  
42.0 +2 E.J. Liddell made fade-away jump shot 35-30
21.0   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13.0   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
13.0 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
13.0 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
2.0   Duane Washington Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
1.0   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 26
OHIOST Buckeyes 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
19:41   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
19:22   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
19:09   Andre Wesson missed hook shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
18:46 +2 Andres Feliz made layup, assist by Kofi Cockburn 39-30
18:13   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
18:07   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
17:56   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
17:48 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 39-32
17:48   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
17:48 +1 CJ Walker made free throw 39-33
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
17:23   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
17:21   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
17:21 +1 Andre Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-34
17:21 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-35
16:54   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:47 +2 Andre Wesson made driving layup 39-37
16:10   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
15:51   Andres Feliz missed driving layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 39-40
15:17   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
15:06   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
14:57   Jumpball received by Illinois  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Andres Feliz  
14:33 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 42-40
14:09   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:46 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 44-40
13:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed floating jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
13:19 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 46-40
13:19   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
13:19 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 47-40
13:04 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 47-42
12:37 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 49-42
12:18 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 49-45
11:49   Offensive foul on Andres Feliz  
11:49   Turnover on Andres Feliz  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:40 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 49-47
11:10 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 51-47
10:50   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by CJ Walker  
10:39   Kaleb Wesson missed driving layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
10:31   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:26   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
10:26 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
10:26 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
9:59   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
9:31 +2 Kaleb Wesson made turnaround jump shot 51-51
9:12   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:03   Luther Muhammad missed driving layup  
9:01   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
8:59 +2 E.J. Liddell made dunk 51-53
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
8:43   30-second timeout called  
8:43   Commercial timeout called  
8:14   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
8:04   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
7:53   Double dribble turnover on CJ Walker  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
7:20   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
7:20 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
7:20   CJ Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
6:53   Andres Feliz missed turnaround jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
6:31   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:31 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-55
6:31 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
6:18   Alan Griffin missed driving layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
6:14 +2 Alan Griffin made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 53-56
5:57   CJ Walker missed driving layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:51   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
5:43   Trent Frazier missed driving layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
5:36   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:15 +2 E.J. Liddell made fade-away jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 53-58
4:45   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
4:45 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 54-58
4:45 +1 Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-58
4:26 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 55-60
4:26   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
4:26 +1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 55-61
4:13   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
3:45   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
3:41 +2 Kaleb Wesson made dunk 55-63
3:38   30-second timeout called