O'Boyle scores 20, Lafayette ousts Army from Patriot tourney

  • Mar 05, 2020

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Leo O'Boyle scored 20 points, E.J. Stephens added 14 and Lukas Jarrett 13 as fifth-seeded Lafayette eliminated No. 4 seed Army 73-68 in a Patriot League quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The win sets up a semifinal match against No. 1-seeded Colgate Sunday.

O'Boyle was 6-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc for the Leopards (19-11), who shot 52% in the second half as they broke away to lead by as many as 14.

Army's Tommy Funk scored nine of his 21 points in a late surge and cut the 14-point gap down to 69-65 with a layup at 1:10 left to play. Funk also made 12 assists for the Black Knights (15-15).

1st Half
LAFAY Leopards 34
ARMY Black Knights 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Army West Point  
19:43   Tommy Funk missed layup  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
19:32 +3 Lukas Jarrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neal Quinn 3-0
19:22   Matt Wilson missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
19:12 +2 Neal Quinn made jump shot 5-0
18:58   Tommy Funk missed layup  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
18:42   Lost ball turnover on Matt Wilson, stolen by Leo O'Boyle  
18:28   Tyrone Perry missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
18:20 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 5-2
18:10   Lukas Jarrett missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Caldwell  
17:54 +3 Lonnie Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 5-5
17:15   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Lafayette  
16:59   E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
16:21   Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Neal Quinn  
16:19   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
16:11 +2 Neal Quinn made layup, assist by Tyrone Perry 7-5
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Lonnie Grayson, stolen by Lukas Jarrett  
15:51 +2 E.J. Stephens made dunk, assist by Lukas Jarrett 9-5
15:40   Matt Wilson missed layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
15:13   Neal Quinn missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Grayson  
15:04   Lonnie Grayson missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
14:55 +2 Lukas Jarrett made layup, assist by Leo O'Boyle 11-5
14:53   30-second timeout called  
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Alex King missed layup  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Tucker Blackwell  
14:41 +3 Tommy Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Blackwell 11-8
14:32   Offensive foul on Kyle Stout  
14:32   Turnover on Kyle Stout  
14:26   Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout  
14:11   Myles Cherry missed layup, blocked by Josh Caldwell  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Alex King  
13:48   Personal foul on Dylan Hastings  
13:30   Matt Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:30 +1 Matt Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
13:26   Myles Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
13:11 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 13-9
13:06   Personal foul on E.J. Stephens  
12:55   Alex King missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55   Alex King missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
11:58 +3 Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 16-9
12:21   Personal foul on Tucker Blackwell  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 Leo O'Boyle made free throw 17-9
11:39   Lonnie Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
11:32   Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Army West Point  
11:16   Matt Wilson missed layup  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
11:05   Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle  
11:03 +2 Matt Wilson made jump shot 17-11
10:32   Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
10:25   Personal foul on Matt Wilson  
10:25   Neal Quinn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25 +1 Neal Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-11
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Lonnie Grayson  
10:03   E.J. Stephens missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
10:01   Chris Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
9:53   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett  
9:40 +2 Chris Mann made layup, assist by Tommy Funk 18-13
9:23 +3 Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cherry 21-13
8:53   Tommy Funk missed layup, blocked by E.J. Stephens  
8:51   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
8:51   Personal foul on Matt Wilson  
8:47 +1 Lukas Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
8:47 +1 Lukas Jarrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-13
8:26 +2 Lonnie Grayson made layup 23-15
8:18   Personal foul on Sean Good  
8:18   Lonnie Grayson missed free throw  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
7:53 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 25-15
7:37   Tommy Funk missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
7:23   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +3 Alex King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 25-18
7:11 +3 Kyle Stout made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 28-18
6:56   Nick Finke missed layup, blocked by E.J. Stephens  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
6:46   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Army West Point  
6:09 +3 Josh Caldwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex King 28-21
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout  
5:45 +2 Matt Wilson made layup, assist by Tommy Funk 28-23
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout, stolen by Josh Caldwell  
5:06   Alex King missed layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
4:40   Myles Cherry missed layup  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
4:31 +2 Dylan Hastings made layup 30-23
4:31   Personal foul on Alex King  
4:31   Dylan Hastings missed free throw  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
4:31   Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Dylan Hastings  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
4:50 +2 Myles Cherry made jump shot 32-23
4:28 +2 Matt Wilson made jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 32-25
4:21   Myles Cherry missed layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
4:11 +3 Tucker Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 32-28
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Alex King  
3:33   Matt Wilson missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
3:21   Neal Quinn missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Tucker Blackwell  
3:12   Lost ball turnover on Josh Caldwell, stolen by Leo O'Boyle  
3:03 +2 Neal Quinn made jump shot 34-28
2:04   Lost ball turnover on Matt Wilson  
1:53   Lost ball turnover on Tyrone Perry, stolen by Josh Caldwell  
1:43 +2 Josh Caldwell made layup, assist by Lonnie Grayson 34-30
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Alex King  
1:08   Alex King missed layup, blocked by Lukas Jarrett  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Army West Point  
48.0   Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Dylan Hastings  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
32.0   Myles Cherry missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
12.0   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Funk, stolen by Tyrone Perry  
0.0   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Army West Point  

2nd Half
LAFAY Leopards 39
ARMY Black Knights 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Offensive foul on Neal Quinn  
19:50   Turnover on Neal Quinn  
19:33   Tommy Funk missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
19:18 +2 Leo O'Boyle made layup, assist by Lukas Jarrett 36-30
19:16   Shooting foul on Lonnie Grayson  
19:16 +1 Leo O'Boyle made free throw 37-30
19:03   Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle  
18:59 +3 Lonnie Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 37-33
18:25 +2 Neal Quinn made jump shot, assist by Tyrone Perry 39-33
18:12   Josh Caldwell missed layup, blocked by Leo O'Boyle  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
17:59 +3 Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot 42-33
17:43   Alex King missed jump shot, blocked by Lukas Jarrett  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Lafayette  
17:18   E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
17:15   Personal foul on Matt Wilson  
17:04 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 44-33
16:44   Personal foul on Lukas Jarrett  
16:32 +2 Matt Wilson made jump shot 44-35
16:05   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Sean Good  
15:51   Myles Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
15:43   Leo O'Boyle missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Grayson  
15:29   Matt Wilson missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
15:17 +2 Myles Cherry made layup, assist by Leo O'Boyle 46-35
15:04   Tommy Funk missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
14:40 +3 Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cherry 49-35
14:33   30-second timeout called  
14:33   Commercial timeout called  
14:25   Lonnie Grayson missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
14:03 +2 Sean Good made jump shot, assist by Kyle Stout 51-35
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Funk, stolen by Sean Good  
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Sean Good, stolen by Tommy Funk  
13:28   Lonnie Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Sean Good  
13:19 +2 Kyle Stout made jump shot 53-35
12:53 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 54-37
12:53   Shooting foul on Tyrone Perry  
12:53   Commercial timeout called  
12:53 +1 Tommy Funk made free throw 53-38
12:38   Neal Quinn missed layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
12:29   Lukas Jarrett missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Army West Point  
12:26   Personal foul on Neal Quinn  
12:10   Alex King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
11:58 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 55-38
11:48   Lonnie Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
11:31   Tyrone Perry missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
11:22 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 55-40
10:56   Shooting foul on Alex King  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Lukas Jarrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56 +1 Lukas Jarrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-40
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Matt Wilson, stolen by Tyrone Perry  
10:29 +2 Dylan Hastings made layup, assist by Tyrone Perry 58-40
10:20 +2 Matt Wilson made jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 58-42
10:02 +2 Myles Cherry made layup, assist by Tyrone Perry 60-42
9:48 +2 Matt Wilson made jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 60-44
9:29   Offensive foul on Kyle Stout  
9:29   Turnover on Kyle Stout  
9:20 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 60-46
9:02   E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
8:50   Tommy Funk missed layup  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Mann  
8:41 +2 Chris Mann made layup 60-48
8:40   30-second timeout called  
8:17 +2 Lukas Jarrett made layup, assist by Neal Quinn 62-48
8:06   Lonnie Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
7:44   Neal Quinn missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Chris Mann  
7:35   Chris Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
7:21 +2 Matt Wilson made layup 62-50
7:00   Personal foul on Lonnie Grayson  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:48   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Tucker Blackwell  
6:36   Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
6:24   Tucker Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
5:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Lafayette  
5:46 +3 Tucker Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 62-53
5:19   30-second timeout called  
5:15 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 64-53
4:54 +3 Alex King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk 64-56
4:34   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
4:25   Alex King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
4:19   Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle  
4:19   Matt Wilson missed free throw  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
3:59   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Lafayette  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:38 +2 Leo O'Boyle made jump shot 66-56
3:26 +2 Tommy Funk made jump shot 66-58
2:54   Shooting foul on Alex King  
2:54 +1 Lukas Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws 67-58
2:54   Lukas Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson  
2:45 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 67-60
2:45   Shooting foul on Tyrone Perry  
2:45 +1 Tommy Funk made free throw 67-61
2:22 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 69-61
2:13 +2 Tommy Funk made layup 69-63
1:59   Lukas Jarrett missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Alex King  
1:42   Matt Wilson missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry