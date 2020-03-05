|
Jumpball received by Army West Point
19:43
Tommy Funk missed layup
19:41
Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn
19:32
+3
|
Lukas Jarrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neal Quinn
3-0
|
19:22
Matt Wilson missed jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett
19:12
+2
|
Neal Quinn made jump shot
5-0
|
18:58
Tommy Funk missed layup
18:56
Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson
18:42
Lost ball turnover on Matt Wilson, stolen by Leo O'Boyle
18:28
Tyrone Perry missed jump shot
18:26
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
18:20
+2
|
Tommy Funk made layup
5-2
|
18:10
Lukas Jarrett missed jump shot
18:08
Defensive rebound by Josh Caldwell
17:54
+3
|
Lonnie Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
5-5
|
17:15
E.J. Stephens missed jump shot
17:13
Offensive rebound by Lafayette
16:59
E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:57
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
16:21
Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Neal Quinn
16:19
Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens
16:11
+2
|
Neal Quinn made layup, assist by Tyrone Perry
7-5
|
15:58
Lost ball turnover on Lonnie Grayson, stolen by Lukas Jarrett
15:51
+2
|
E.J. Stephens made dunk, assist by Lukas Jarrett
9-5
|
15:40
Matt Wilson missed layup
15:38
Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn
15:13
Neal Quinn missed jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Lonnie Grayson
15:04
Lonnie Grayson missed layup
15:02
Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn
14:55
+2
|
Lukas Jarrett made layup, assist by Leo O'Boyle
11-5
|
14:53
30-second timeout called
14:53
Commercial timeout called
14:51
Alex King missed layup
14:49
Offensive rebound by Tucker Blackwell
14:41
+3
|
Tommy Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Blackwell
11-8
|
14:32
Offensive foul on Kyle Stout
14:32
Turnover on Kyle Stout
14:26
Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:24
Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout
14:11
Myles Cherry missed layup, blocked by Josh Caldwell
14:09
Defensive rebound by Alex King
13:48
Personal foul on Dylan Hastings
13:30
Matt Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:30
+1
|
Matt Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-9
|
13:26
Myles Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Offensive rebound by E.J. Stephens
13:11
+2
|
E.J. Stephens made jump shot
13-9
|
13:06
Personal foul on E.J. Stephens
12:55
Alex King missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:55
Alex King missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:55
Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett
11:58
+3
|
Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett
16-9
|
12:21
Personal foul on Tucker Blackwell
11:57
Commercial timeout called
11:57
+1
|
Leo O'Boyle made free throw
17-9
|
11:39
Lonnie Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:37
Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry
11:32
Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:30
Defensive rebound by Army West Point
11:16
Matt Wilson missed layup
11:14
Offensive rebound by Matt Wilson
11:05
Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle
11:03
+2
|
Matt Wilson made jump shot
17-11
|
10:32
Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:30
Offensive rebound by Neal Quinn
10:25
Personal foul on Matt Wilson
10:25
Neal Quinn missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:25
+1
|
Neal Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-11
|
10:14
Lost ball turnover on Lonnie Grayson
10:03
E.J. Stephens missed layup
10:01
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
10:01
Chris Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle
9:53
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett
9:40
+2
|
Chris Mann made layup, assist by Tommy Funk
18-13
|
9:23
+3
|
Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cherry
21-13
|
8:53
Tommy Funk missed layup, blocked by E.J. Stephens
8:51
Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens
8:51
Personal foul on Matt Wilson
8:47
+1
|
Lukas Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws
22-13
|
8:47
+1
|
Lukas Jarrett made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-13
|
8:26
+2
|
Lonnie Grayson made layup
23-15
|
8:18
Personal foul on Sean Good
8:18
Lonnie Grayson missed free throw
8:18
Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett
7:53
+2
|
E.J. Stephens made jump shot
25-15
|
7:37
Tommy Funk missed layup
7:35
Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett
7:23
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett
7:34
Commercial timeout called
7:31
+3
|
Alex King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
25-18
|
7:11
+3
|
Kyle Stout made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett
28-18
|
6:56
Nick Finke missed layup, blocked by E.J. Stephens
6:54
Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry
6:46
Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Army West Point
6:09
+3
|
Josh Caldwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex King
28-21
|
5:54
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout
5:45
+2
|
Matt Wilson made layup, assist by Tommy Funk
28-23
|
5:15
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout, stolen by Josh Caldwell
5:06
Alex King missed layup
5:04
Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle
4:40
Myles Cherry missed layup
4:38
Offensive rebound by Dylan Hastings
4:31
+2
|
Dylan Hastings made layup
30-23
|
4:31
Personal foul on Alex King
4:31
Dylan Hastings missed free throw
4:31
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
4:31
Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Dylan Hastings
4:29
Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry
4:50
+2
|
Myles Cherry made jump shot
32-23
|
4:28
+2
|
Matt Wilson made jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
32-25
|
4:21
Myles Cherry missed layup
4:19
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
4:11
+3
|
Tucker Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Funk
32-28
|
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:46
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Alex King
3:33
Matt Wilson missed jump shot
3:31
Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens
3:21
Neal Quinn missed jump shot
3:19
Defensive rebound by Tucker Blackwell
3:12
Lost ball turnover on Josh Caldwell, stolen by Leo O'Boyle
3:03
+2
|
Neal Quinn made jump shot
34-28
|
2:04
Lost ball turnover on Matt Wilson
1:53
Lost ball turnover on Tyrone Perry, stolen by Josh Caldwell
1:43
+2
|
Josh Caldwell made layup, assist by Lonnie Grayson
34-30
|
1:16
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Alex King
1:08
Alex King missed layup, blocked by Lukas Jarrett
1:06
Offensive rebound by Army West Point
48.0
Matt Wilson missed layup, blocked by Dylan Hastings
46.0
Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry
32.0
Myles Cherry missed layup
30.0
Defensive rebound by Matt Wilson
12.0
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Funk, stolen by Tyrone Perry
0.0
Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Army West Point
