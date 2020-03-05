LEHIGH
COLG

No Text

Top-seeded Colgate defeats Lehigh 83-70 in Patriot tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 20 points as top-seeded Colgate led from start to finish to eliminate eighth-seeded Lehigh 83-70 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Thursday night.

The win sends the Raiders into a semifinal clash on Sunday against No. 5 seed Lafayette.

Nelly Cummings added 18 points for Colgate (24-8). Jordan Burns added 16 points with eight assists. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds. Tucker Richardson scored 11 points with nine boards.

Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (11-21), scoring 18 after halftime as Lehigh rallied to within six with less than two minutes to play. Jeameril Wilson added 16 points. Nic Lynch had 12 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LEHIGH Mountain Hawks 31
COLG Raiders 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Lehigh  
19:45   Marques Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
19:33   Nic Lynch missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
19:19 +3 Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 0-3
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Nic Lynch  
18:50   Tucker Richardson missed layup  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
18:42 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 0-5
18:24   James Karnik missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
18:13   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Cohen  
18:02   Jordan Cohen missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
17:56   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson  
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Nic Lynch, stolen by Tucker Richardson  
17:32   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson  
17:08 +2 Nic Lynch made layup, assist by James Karnik 2-5
16:56 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made dunk, assist by Jordan Burns 2-7
16:25   Nic Lynch missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
16:14   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson  
15:52   Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
15:43 +2 Nelly Cummings made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 2-9
15:14   Personal foul on Will Rayman  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
14:36   Jordan Burns missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Cohen  
14:25   Marques Wilson missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
14:01 +2 Will Rayman made jump shot 2-11
13:30 +2 Jeameril Wilson made layup 4-11
13:15   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson  
13:06 +2 Jordan Cohen made layup 6-11
12:44   Jordan Burns missed jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson  
12:36 +3 Jeameril Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Cohen 9-11
12:07   Shooting foul on Marques Wilson  
12:07   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:07 +1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
11:52   Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Will Rayman  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Evan Taylor  
11:17 +2 Jeameril Wilson made jump shot 11-12
10:56 +3 Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Rayman 12-15
10:34 +2 Marques Wilson made jump shot 14-15
10:17 +3 Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 14-18
9:48   Nic Lynch missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
9:39 +3 Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 14-21
9:14   Evan Taylor missed jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
9:10   Nic Lynch missed layup, blocked by Keegan Records  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Lehigh  
9:08   Reed Fenton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Lehigh  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Evan Taylor, stolen by Tucker Richardson  
8:34   Will Rayman missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
8:24   Nic Lynch missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
8:10 +3 Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelly Cummings 14-24
8:06   30-second timeout called  
7:53 +2 Evan Taylor made layup 15-24
7:36   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeameril Wilson  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Evan Taylor  
7:25 +3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot 18-24
7:14   Personal foul on Jordan Cohen  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed hook shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
7:00 +3 Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 18-27
6:46   Jordan Cohen missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
6:31   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by James Karnik  
6:17   Reed Fenton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by James Karnik  
6:09 +2 Evan Taylor made layup, assist by James Karnik 20-27
5:52 +3 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 20-30
5:30 +2 James Karnik made jump shot, assist by Reed Fenton 22-30
5:10   Bad pass turnover on Will Rayman  
4:56 +2 Reed Fenton made jump shot 24-30
4:53   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Burns  
4:47   Jordan Cohen missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
4:36 +2 Jordan Burns made layup 24-32
4:14   Evan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
4:04   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson  
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Jordan Burns  
3:54   Nelly Cummings missed layup  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
3:52 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup 24-34
3:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Cohen  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54 +1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made free throw 24-35
3:29   James Karnik missed jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by James Karnik  
3:23 +2 James Karnik made layup 26-35
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Burns, stolen by James Karnik  
3:04 +2 Jeameril Wilson made layup, assist by Marques Wilson 28-35
3:04   Shooting foul on Nelly Cummings  
3:04 +1 Jeameril Wilson made free throw 29-35
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas, stolen by Marques Wilson  
2:37   Offensive foul on James Karnik  
2:37   Turnover on James Karnik  
2:16   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
2:08   Offensive foul on Jordan Burns  
2:08   Turnover on Jordan Burns  
1:45 +2 Evan Taylor made layup, assist by James Karnik 31-35
1:31 +2 Will Rayman made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 31-37
59.0   James Karnik missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
50.0 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 31-39
22.0   Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Will Rayman  
16.0 +2 Nelly Cummings made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 31-41
1.0   Marques Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LEHIGH Mountain Hawks 39
COLG Raiders 42

Time Team Play Score
19:54 +2 Jordan Burns made layup 31-43
19:32   Nic Lynch missed layup  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
19:24   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
19:11 +2 Jordan Cohen made jump shot 33-43
18:43   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Lehigh  
18:18 +3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot 36-43
18:04 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns 36-45
17:43 +2 Nic Lynch made jump shot, assist by Jordan Cohen 38-45
17:29 +3 Nelly Cummings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 38-48
17:23   30-second timeout called  
17:23   Commercial timeout called  
17:11   Jordan Cohen missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
16:51   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
16:18   Jeameril Wilson missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
16:09   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson  
15:54   Marques Wilson missed layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
15:32   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
15:24   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
15:21   Personal foul on James Karnik  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Shooting foul on James Karnik  
15:13   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:13 +1 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
14:58   Jeameril Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Jordan Cohen  
14:45   Lost ball turnover on James Karnik, stolen by Nelly Cummings  
14:35   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson  
14:28 +3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot 41-49
14:20 +2 Jordan Burns made jump shot 41-51
14:04   Reed Fenton missed jump shot, blocked by Will Rayman  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
13:57 +3 Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Rayman 41-54
13:52   30-second timeout called  
13:38 +2 Jeameril Wilson made layup 43-54
13:20 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made jump shot 43-56
12:53   Jordan Cohen missed jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
12:46 +2 Nic Lynch made layup 45-56
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Nelly Cummings  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Evan Taylor, stolen by Jordan Burns  
12:09 +2 Jordan Burns made layup 45-58
11:42 +2 James Karnik made hook shot 47-58
11:28   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson  
11:15 +2 Nic Lynch made jump shot, assist by Jordan Cohen 49-58
10:58   Personal foul on Nic Lynch  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:39 +2 Jordan Burns made jump shot 49-60
10:03   James Karnik missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
9:50   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
9:43 +2 Keegan Records made layup 49-62
9:32   Personal foul on Tucker Richardson  
9:18 +2 Jeameril Wilson made layup 51-62
9:05 +3 Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelly Cummings 51-65
8:39 +2 Jeameril Wilson made layup 53-65
8:20   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by James Karnik  
8:11   Evan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Keegan Records  
8:01   Shooting foul on James Karnik  
8:01 +1 Nelly Cummings made 1st of 2 free throws 53-66
8:01   Nelly Cummings missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
7:46 +2 Jordan Cohen made jump shot 55-66
7:15 +2 Nelly Cummings made layup 55-68
7:15   Shooting foul on Jeameril Wilson  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +1 Nelly Cummings made free throw 55-69
6:58   Nic Lynch missed layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
6:37   Will Rayman missed layup, blocked by Nic Lynch  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
6:24 +2 Keegan Records made layup, assist by Nelly Cummings 55-71
6:24   Shooting foul on Nic Lynch  
6:24 +1 Keegan Records made free throw 55-72
6:08   Shooting foul on Will Rayman  
6:08 +1 Nic Lynch made 1st of 2 free throws 56-72
6:08 +1 Nic Lynch made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-72
5:52   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Reed Fenton  
5:35   Personal foul on Will Rayman  
5:30   Jordan Cohen missed layup  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Lehigh  
5:13   Nic Lynch missed jump shot, blocked by Tucker Richardson  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
4:53   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch  
4:46 +3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot 60-72
4:27   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson  
4:09 +3 Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeameril Wilson 63-72
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Traveling violation turnover on Will Rayman  
3:29   Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
3:04 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made hook shot 63-74
2:41 +2 Nic Lynch made layup 65-74
2:23   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by James Karnik  
2:13   Shooting foul on Will Rayman  
2:13 +1 Jordan Cohen made 1st of 2 free throws 66-74
2:13 +1 Jordan Cohen made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-74
1:58   Personal foul on James Karnik  
1:58 +1 Nelly Cummings made 1st of 2 free throws 67-75
1:58 +1 Nelly Cummings made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-76
1:46 +3 Evan Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Cohen 70-76
1:16 +3 Nelly Cummings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 70-79
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Jeameril Wilson, stolen by Will Rayman  
1:03   30-second timeout called  
1:00   Personal foul on Evan Taylor  
1:00 +1 Tucker Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 70-80
1:00 +1 Tucker Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-81
52.0   Bad pass turnover on Evan Taylor, stolen by Nelly Cummings  
48.0   Shooting foul on Evan Taylor  
48.0   Full timeout called  
48.0 +1 Nelly Cummings made 1st of 2 free throws 70-82
48.0 +1 Nelly Cummings made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-83
33.0   Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Nelly Cummings  
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Colgate  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players