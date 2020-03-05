|
20:00
Jumpball received by Lehigh
19:45
Marques Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:43
Offensive rebound by Nic Lynch
19:33
Nic Lynch missed jump shot
19:31
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
19:19
+3
Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
0-3
19:01
Bad pass turnover on Nic Lynch
18:50
Tucker Richardson missed layup
18:48
Offensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
18:42
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
0-5
18:24
James Karnik missed layup
18:22
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
18:13
Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot
18:11
Defensive rebound by Jordan Cohen
18:02
Jordan Cohen missed layup
18:00
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
17:56
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:54
Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson
17:41
Bad pass turnover on Nic Lynch, stolen by Tucker Richardson
17:32
Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:30
Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson
17:08
+2
Nic Lynch made layup, assist by James Karnik
2-5
16:56
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made dunk, assist by Jordan Burns
2-7
16:25
Nic Lynch missed layup
16:23
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
16:14
Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:12
Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson
15:52
Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
15:43
+2
Nelly Cummings made layup, assist by Jordan Burns
2-9
15:14
Personal foul on Will Rayman
15:14
Commercial timeout called
14:59
Jordan Cohen missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:57
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
14:36
Jordan Burns missed jump shot
14:34
Defensive rebound by Jordan Cohen
14:25
Marques Wilson missed layup
14:23
Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
14:01
+2
Will Rayman made jump shot
2-11
13:30
+2
Jeameril Wilson made layup
4-11
13:15
Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot
13:13
Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson
13:06
+2
Jordan Cohen made layup
6-11
12:44
Jordan Burns missed jump shot
12:42
Defensive rebound by Jeameril Wilson
12:36
+3
Jeameril Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Cohen
9-11
12:07
Shooting foul on Marques Wilson
12:07
Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:07
+1
Rapolas Ivanauskas made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-12
11:52
Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Will Rayman
11:43
Commercial timeout called
11:25
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:23
Defensive rebound by Evan Taylor
11:17
+2
Jeameril Wilson made jump shot
11-12
10:56
+3
Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Rayman
12-15
10:34
+2
Marques Wilson made jump shot
14-15
10:17
+3
Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson
14-18
9:48
Nic Lynch missed layup
9:46
Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns
9:39
+3
Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson
14-21
9:14
Evan Taylor missed jump shot
9:12
Offensive rebound by Nic Lynch
9:10
Nic Lynch missed layup, blocked by Keegan Records
9:10
Offensive rebound by Lehigh
9:08
Reed Fenton missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:06
Offensive rebound by Lehigh
9:00
Bad pass turnover on Evan Taylor, stolen by Tucker Richardson
8:34
Will Rayman missed layup
8:32
Defensive rebound by Nic Lynch
8:24
Nic Lynch missed jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
8:10
+3
Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelly Cummings
14-24
8:06
30-second timeout called
7:53
+2
Evan Taylor made layup
15-24
7:36
Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeameril Wilson
7:34
Defensive rebound by Evan Taylor
7:25
+3
Jordan Cohen made 3-pt. jump shot
18-24
7:14
Personal foul on Jordan Cohen
7:12
Commercial timeout called
7:08
Rapolas Ivanauskas missed hook shot
7:06
Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
7:00
+3
Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
18-27
6:46
Jordan Cohen missed jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson
6:31
Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot
6:29
Defensive rebound by James Karnik
6:17
Reed Fenton missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:15
Offensive rebound by James Karnik
6:09
+2
Evan Taylor made layup, assist by James Karnik
20-27
5:52
+3
Rapolas Ivanauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
20-30
5:30
+2
James Karnik made jump shot, assist by Reed Fenton
22-30
5:10
Bad pass turnover on Will Rayman
4:56
+2
Reed Fenton made jump shot
24-30
4:53
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Burns
4:47
Jordan Cohen missed jump shot
4:45
Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
4:36
+2
Jordan Burns made layup
24-32
4:14
Evan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:12
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
4:04
Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:02
Defensive rebound by Marques Wilson
3:59
Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Jordan Burns
3:54
Nelly Cummings missed layup
3:52
Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
3:52
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup
24-34
3:54
Shooting foul on Jordan Cohen
3:54
Commercial timeout called
3:54
+1
Rapolas Ivanauskas made free throw
24-35
3:29
James Karnik missed jump shot
3:27
Offensive rebound by James Karnik
3:23
+2
James Karnik made layup
26-35
3:12
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Burns, stolen by James Karnik
3:04
+2
Jeameril Wilson made layup, assist by Marques Wilson
28-35
3:04
Shooting foul on Nelly Cummings
3:04
+1
Jeameril Wilson made free throw
29-35
2:44
Lost ball turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas, stolen by Marques Wilson
2:37
Offensive foul on James Karnik
2:37
Turnover on James Karnik
2:16
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:14
Offensive rebound by Will Rayman
2:08
Offensive foul on Jordan Burns
2:08
Turnover on Jordan Burns
1:45
+2
Evan Taylor made layup, assist by James Karnik
31-35
1:31
+2
Will Rayman made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas
31-37
59.0
James Karnik missed layup
57.0
Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
50.0
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Jordan Burns
31-39
22.0
Bad pass turnover on Marques Wilson, stolen by Will Rayman
16.0
+2
Nelly Cummings made layup, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas
31-41
1.0
Marques Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
0.0
End of period
