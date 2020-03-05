|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe
|
|
19:21
|
|
+3
|
LJ Thorpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coty Jude
|
3-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Nate Johnson missed layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Coty Jude
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Eric Jamison Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajion Jones
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
|
|
18:08
|
|
+3
|
Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Johnson
|
3-3
|
17:48
|
|
|
Tajion Jones missed layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Christian Turner made layup
|
3-5
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Lavar Batts Jr. made layup
|
5-5
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Ludovic Dufeal made layup
|
5-7
|
16:58
|
|
|
Lavar Batts Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Turner
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eric Jamison Jr.
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LJ Thorpe, stolen by Nate Johnson
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DeVon Baker, stolen by Christian Turner
|
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr.
|
5-10
|
15:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DeVon Baker, stolen by Christian Turner
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajion Jones
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot
|
5-12
|
14:32
|
|
|
LJ Thorpe missed jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Nate Johnson made jump shot
|
5-14
|
13:44
|
|
|
LJ Thorpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Kareem Reid made layup
|
5-16
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamon Battle
|
8-16
|
12:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by Coty Jude
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kareem Reid
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Coty Jude missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Coty Jude made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-16
|
12:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Gardner-Webb
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jeremy Peck missed jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LJ Thorpe
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
LJ Thorpe missed layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Jenkins, stolen by Jamon Battle
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
LJ Thorpe made layup
|
11-16
|
11:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Jenkins
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Jenkins
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Stephney
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Stephney
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Justin Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Jamon Battle
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gardner-Webb
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamon Battle
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Ludovic Dufeal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
DeVon Baker made jump shot
|
13-17
|
10:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by Lavar Batts Jr.
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Lavar Batts Jr. made dunk
|
15-17
|
9:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Turner, stolen by Tajion Jones
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Tajion Jones made layup
|
17-17
|
9:55
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamon Battle
|
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-18
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-19
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Thorpe
|
20-19
|
8:56
|
|
+3
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Turner
|
20-22
|
8:36
|
|
|
Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lavar Batts Jr.
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tajion Jones
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Nate Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Nate Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
8:12
|
|
|
Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by DeVon Baker
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
DeVon Baker missed layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tajion Jones
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Tajion Jones made layup
|
22-24
|
7:31
|
|
|
Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVon Baker
|
25-24
|
7:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DeVon Baker
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Kareem Reid missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Kareem Reid missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Coty Jude
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
LJ Thorpe made layup
|
27-24
|
6:08
|
|
|
Eric Jamison Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made layup
|
27-26
|
5:42
|
|
|
Coty Jude missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Jaheam Cornwall made layup
|
27-28
|
5:25
|
|
|
Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Turner
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Johnson
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Nate Johnson missed layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kareem Reid
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Trent Stephney missed jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Turner
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Coty Jude
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Eric Jamison Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:21
|
|
+1
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-29
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
DeVon Baker made jump shot
|
29-29
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot
|
29-31
|
3:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Jenkins
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Trent Stephney missed jump shot, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamon Battle
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
DeVon Baker made layup
|
31-31
|
2:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamon Battle
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-32
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-33
|
1:58
|
|
|
LJ Thorpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LJ Thorpe
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Ludovic Dufeal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-34
|
1:37
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Coty Jude
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tajion Jones
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Tajion Jones missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DeVon Baker
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Coty Jude, stolen by Nate Johnson
|
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Nate Johnson made layup
|
31-36
|
23.0
|
|
|
DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall missed layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|