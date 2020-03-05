NCASHV
Gardner-Webb pulls away from UNC-Asheville in Big South

  • Mar 05, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Eric Jamison Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and third-seeded Gardner-Webb pulled away sixth-seeded UNC-Asheville for a 72-62 win in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb closed the game on a 17-7 run, holding UNC Asheville without a field goal for the final 6:08, missing its last eight shots.

Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (16-15), which takes a five-game winning streak into its semifinal game against second-seeded Winthrop on Friday. Nate Johnson added 14 points and Christian Turner 12.

DeVon Baker scored 18 points for UNC Asheville (15-16). Coty Jude added 16 points. Lavar Batts Jr. had 13 points.

Gardner-Webber, which shot 51% for the game, led 36-31 at halftime before UNC Asheville went on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Gardner Webb responded with eight straight and the game stayed tight until UNC Asheville went golf after Jude's 3-pointer cut Gardner-Webb's lead to 59-58 with 6:08 to go.

1st Half
NCASHV Bulldogs 31
GWEBB Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb  
19:43   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
19:21 +3 LJ Thorpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coty Jude 3-0
18:58   Nate Johnson missed layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Coty Jude  
18:45   Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
18:24   Eric Jamison Jr. missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Tajion Jones  
18:19   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
18:08 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Johnson 3-3
17:48   Tajion Jones missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
17:38 +2 Christian Turner made layup 3-5
17:31 +2 Lavar Batts Jr. made layup 5-5
17:08 +2 Ludovic Dufeal made layup 5-7
16:58   Lavar Batts Jr. missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Eric Jamison Jr.  
16:30   Bad pass turnover on LJ Thorpe, stolen by Nate Johnson  
16:23   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on DeVon Baker, stolen by Christian Turner  
16:03 +3 Jaheam Cornwall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Jamison Jr. 5-10
15:37   Lost ball turnover on DeVon Baker, stolen by Christian Turner  
15:31   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Tajion Jones  
15:14   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:48 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot 5-12
14:32   LJ Thorpe missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
14:08 +2 Nate Johnson made jump shot 5-14
13:44   LJ Thorpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins  
13:29 +2 Kareem Reid made layup 5-16
13:02 +3 Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamon Battle 8-16
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by Coty Jude  
12:45   Shooting foul on Kareem Reid  
12:42   Coty Jude missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42 +1 Coty Jude made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
12:31   Turnover on Gardner-Webb  
12:16   Jeremy Peck missed jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
12:09   LJ Thorpe missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Justin Jenkins, stolen by Jamon Battle  
11:46 +2 LJ Thorpe made layup 11-16
11:22   Offensive foul on Justin Jenkins  
11:22   Turnover on Justin Jenkins  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Trent Stephney  
11:01   Personal foul on Trent Stephney  
11:01   Justin Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Jamon Battle  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
10:54   Shooting foul on Jamon Battle  
10:54   Ludovic Dufeal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:54 +1 Ludovic Dufeal made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
10:32 +2 DeVon Baker made jump shot 13-17
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by Lavar Batts Jr.  
10:06 +2 Lavar Batts Jr. made dunk 15-17
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Christian Turner, stolen by Tajion Jones  
9:56 +2 Tajion Jones made layup 17-17
9:55   30-second timeout called  
9:42   Shooting foul on Jamon Battle  
9:42 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
9:42 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
9:21 +3 Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Thorpe 20-19
8:56 +3 Eric Jamison Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Turner 20-22
8:36   Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
8:34   Personal foul on Lavar Batts Jr.  
8:20   Shooting foul on Tajion Jones  
8:20 +1 Nate Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
8:20 +1 Nate Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
8:12   Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Jaheam Cornwall, stolen by DeVon Baker  
7:45   DeVon Baker missed layup  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Tajion Jones  
7:35 +2 Tajion Jones made layup 22-24
7:31   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker  
7:23 +3 Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVon Baker 25-24
7:10   Shooting foul on DeVon Baker  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Kareem Reid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10   Kareem Reid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Coty Jude  
6:45 +2 LJ Thorpe made layup 27-24
6:08   Eric Jamison Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
5:59 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made layup 27-26
5:42   Coty Jude missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
5:34 +2 Jaheam Cornwall made layup 27-28
5:25   Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
5:18   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
5:12   Nate Johnson missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
4:53   Personal foul on Kareem Reid  
4:37   Trent Stephney missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Turner  
4:21   Shooting foul on Coty Jude  
4:21   Eric Jamison Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21 +1 Eric Jamison Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
3:59 +2 DeVon Baker made jump shot 29-29
3:35 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot 29-31
3:13   Personal foul on Justin Jenkins  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
2:57   Trent Stephney missed jump shot, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins  
2:45   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Jamon Battle  
2:29 +2 DeVon Baker made layup 31-31
2:14   Personal foul on Jamon Battle  
2:14 +1 Christian Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
2:14 +1 Christian Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
1:58   LJ Thorpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
1:37   Shooting foul on LJ Thorpe  
1:37 +1 Ludovic Dufeal made 1st of 2 free throws 31-34
1:37   Ludovic Dufeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Coty Jude  
1:10   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Tajion Jones  
54.0   Tajion Jones missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
54.0   Offensive rebound by DeVon Baker  
54.0   Lost ball turnover on Coty Jude, stolen by Nate Johnson  
48.0 +2 Nate Johnson made layup 31-36
23.0   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall  
4.0   Jaheam Cornwall missed layup  
2.0   Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NCASHV Bulldogs 31
GWEBB Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
19:49   LJ Thorpe missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
19:39   LJ Thorpe missed tip-in  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
19:36   Turnover on Gardner-Webb  
19:18   Shooting foul on Christian Turner  
19:18 +1 Lavar Batts Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
19:18 +1 Lavar Batts Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
19:13   Personal foul on Coty Jude  
19:06 +2 Christian Turner made layup 33-38
18:53 +3 DeVon Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 36-38
18:38   Eric Jamison Jr. missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
18:28 +3 DeVon Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coty Jude 39-38
18:05   Nate Johnson missed layup  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
17:47   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
17:24 +2 LJ Thorpe made layup 41-38
17:01   Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
16:54 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made jump shot 41-40
16:38   LJ Thorpe missed jump shot, blocked by Kareem Reid  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
16:23   Nate Johnson missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker  
15:57 +3 Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot 44-40
15:52   30-second timeout called  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Jumpball received by Gardner-Webb  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by DeVon Baker  
15:02 +2 DeVon Baker made jump shot 46-40
14:44 +2 Nate Johnson made jump shot 46-42
14:26   Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Jaheam Cornwall  
14:12   Eric Jamison Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
14:04   Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
13:56 +3 Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 46-45
13:35   Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by UNC-Asheville  
13:28   DeVon Baker missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
13:06   Shooting foul on Coty Jude  
13:06 +1 Jaheam Cornwall made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
13:06 +1 Jaheam Cornwall made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
12:44   Bad pass turnover on LJ Thorpe  
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Christian Turner  
12:12   LJ Thorpe missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Jenkins  
12:10   Personal foul on Jamon Battle  
12:08   Personal foul on Lavar Batts Jr.  
11:59   Eric Jamison Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Peck  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
11:53   Shooting foul on DeVon Baker  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Justin Jenkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:53 +1 Justin Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
11:22   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
11:08 +2 Lavar Batts Jr. made layup 48-48
11:08   Shooting foul on Ludovic Dufeal  
11:08 +1 Lavar Batts Jr. made free throw 49-48
10:59 +3 Nate Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
10:38 +2 Lavar Batts Jr. made layup 51-51
10:07 +2 Christian Turner made jump shot 51-53
9:52 +2 Lavar Batts Jr. made jump shot 53-53
9:14   Shooting foul on Jeremy Peck  
9:14   Ludovic Dufeal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:14   Ludovic Dufeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:14   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on LJ Thorpe, stolen by Jaheam Cornwall  
8:39 +2 Ludovic Dufeal made dunk, assist by Christian Turner 53-55
8:12 +2 DeVon Baker made jump shot 55-55
7:46 +2 Jaheam Cornwall made jump shot 55-57
7:37   LJ Thorpe missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
7:35   Personal foul on Tajion Jones  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Eric Jamison Jr. missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Thorpe  
7:12   Lavar Batts Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson  
6:51   Christian Turner missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Lavar Batts Jr.  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on DeVon Baker, stolen by Justin Jenkins  
6:32   Nate Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
6:26 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made layup 55-59
6:06 +3 Coty Jude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Thorpe 58-59
5:47   Eric Jamison Jr. missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Kareem Reid  
5:42 +2 Kareem Reid made dunk 58-61
5:21   Tajion Jones missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Gardner-Webb  
5:19   Personal foul on Jamon Battle  
5:17   Christian Turner missed free throw  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Coty Jude  
4:47   DeVon Baker missed layup, blocked by Ludovic Dufeal  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Ludovic Dufeal  
4:26 +2 Christian Turner made jump shot 58-63
4:05   Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
3:41 +2 Jaheam Cornwall made layup 58-65
3:31   30-second timeout called  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:23   Personal foul on Nate Johnson  
3:19   Personal foul on Christian Turner  
3:19   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Eric Jamison Jr.  
2:39   Offensive foul on Ludovic Dufeal  
2:39   Turnover on Ludovic Dufeal  
2:19   DeVon Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Tajion Jones  
1:57   Jumpball received by UNC-Asheville  
2:11   Personal foul on Christian Turner  
2:11 +1 DeVon Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
2:10 +1 DeVon Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-65
1:57 +2 Eric Jamison Jr. made layup, assist by Jaheam Cornwall 60-67
1:44   Shooting foul on Ludovic Dufeal  