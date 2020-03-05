STETSON
LIB

No Text

Liberty advances to ASun title game beating Stetson

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Caleb Homesley scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and Liberty advanced the Atlantic Sun Conference championship beating Stetson 66-62 in the semifinals on Thursday.

No. 3-seed Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons (16-15) have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29.

Rob Perry made a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left and brought the Hatters within 58-56. But Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty (29-4). Pachecho-Ortiz finished with 13 points and Darius McGhee scored 11.

Christiaan Jones led Stetson (16-17) with 15 points, Jahlil Rawley 14, and Mahamadou Diawara 11.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
STETSON Hatters 25
LIB Flames 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Liberty  
19:38   Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Rob Perry  
19:16   Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
18:57   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
18:30   Mahamadou Diawara missed hook shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
18:27   Personal foul on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
18:27   Official timeout called  
18:09 +2 Mahamadou Diawara made layup, assist by Joel Kabimba 2-0
17:51 +2 Myo Baxter-Bell made jump shot 2-2
17:38   Joel Kabimba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Elijah Cuffee  
17:31   Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup, blocked by Christiaan Jones  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Kenny Aninye  
17:06 +3 Kenny Aninye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christiaan Jones 5-2
16:51   Caleb Homesley missed layup  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Scottie James  
16:40 +3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Cuffee 5-5
16:10 +2 Christiaan Jones made driving layup 7-5
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Cuffee  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Mahamadou Diawara, stolen by Elijah Cuffee  
15:15 +2 Caleb Homesley made floating jump shot, assist by Scottie James 7-7
14:54   Lost ball turnover on Mahamadou Diawara, stolen by Caleb Homesley  
14:40   Traveling violation turnover on Scottie James  
14:09   Joel Kabimba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Liberty  
13:48   Personal foul on Joel Kabimba  
13:45   Caleb Homesley missed driving layup  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley  
13:25   Mahamadou Diawara missed layup  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara  
13:18   Mahamadou Diawara missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Myo Baxter-Bell  
13:08   Personal foul on Wheza Panzo  
12:58   Myo Baxter-Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Rob Perry  
12:50   Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
12:35   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Rob Perry  
12:04   Christiaan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
11:36   Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Wheza Panzo  
11:13   Mahamadou Diawara missed layup, blocked by Caleb Homesley  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara  
11:04 +2 Mahamadou Diawara made dunk 9-7
10:41   Caleb Homesley missed floating jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
10:17   Rob Perry missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
9:58   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
9:27   Mahamadou Diawara missed turnaround jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
9:13   Personal foul on Jahlil Rawley  
9:13   Commercial timeout called  
9:01   Scottie James missed hook shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
8:58   Personal foul on Kyle Rode  
8:44 +2 Wheza Panzo made layup 11-7
8:27 +2 Caleb Homesley made floating jump shot 11-9
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Wheza Panzo, stolen by Scottie James  
8:05   Kyle Rode missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
7:44 +2 Joel Kabimba made jump shot, assist by Kenny Aninye 13-9
7:21   Scottie James missed layup, blocked by Joel Kabimba  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Joel Kabimba  
6:50   Jahlil Rawley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Wheza Panzo  
6:30 +3 Wheza Panzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Rawley 16-9
6:15   Personal foul on Kenny Aninye  
6:15   Commercial timeout called  
6:09   Shiloh Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Kabimba  
5:38 +2 Kenny Aninye made layup 18-9
5:16   Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Joel Kabimba  
4:46   Wheza Panzo missed layup  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
4:27 +3 Shiloh Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Homesley 18-12
4:04 +2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 20-12
3:46 +2 Caleb Homesley made layup, assist by Shiloh Robinson 20-14
3:23   Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Myo Baxter-Bell  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
2:52   Joel Kabimba missed layup  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
2:29 +3 Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Cuffee 20-17
1:57 +3 Jahlil Rawley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Aninye 23-17
1:36 +2 Caleb Homesley made layup, assist by Scottie James 23-19
1:36   Shooting foul on Kenny Aninye  
1:36   Caleb Homesley missed free throw  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Christiaan Jones  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Mahamadou Diawara  
53.0   Lost ball turnover on Scottie James  
33.0 +2 Mahamadou Diawara made layup 25-19
2.0 +3 Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 25-22
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STETSON Hatters 37
LIB Flames 44

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Shooting foul on Mahamadou Diawara  
19:48 +1 Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
19:48   Scottie James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara  
19:34 +2 Mahamadou Diawara made layup, assist by Christiaan Jones 27-23
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Darius McGhee, stolen by Kenny Aninye  
18:49   Rob Perry missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Cuffee  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Elijah Cuffee  
18:45   Personal foul on Kenny Aninye  
18:43   Elijah Cuffee missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Rob Perry  
18:41   Personal foul on Elijah Cuffee  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Mahamadou Diawara, stolen by Caleb Homesley  
18:08 +2 Darius McGhee made driving layup 27-25
17:40   Shooting foul on Darius McGhee  
17:40 +1 Jahlil Rawley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
17:40   Jahlil Rawley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
17:24   Elijah Cuffee missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley  
17:05   Mahamadou Diawara missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
16:58   Shooting foul on Jahlil Rawley  
16:58 +1 Caleb Homesley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
16:58 +1 Caleb Homesley made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
16:31   Wheza Panzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Joel Kabimba  
16:27   Personal foul on Myo Baxter-Bell  
16:25   Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Rawley, stolen by Elijah Cuffee  
16:19 +2 Elijah Cuffee made driving layup 28-29
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Wheza Panzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
15:29   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley  
15:09   Jahlil Rawley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Stetson  
14:55   Offensive foul on Wheza Panzo  
14:55   Turnover on Wheza Panzo  
14:38   Shooting foul on Joel Kabimba  
14:38 +1 Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
14:38 +1 Scottie James made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-31
14:11   Christiaan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
13:50 +3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 28-34
13:26   Personal foul on Elijah Cuffee  
13:09 +2 Mahamadou Diawara made layup, assist by Rob Perry 30-34
13:09   Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley  
13:09   Mahamadou Diawara missed free throw  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
12:54 +2 Scottie James made layup, assist by Darius McGhee 30-36
12:23   Wheza Panzo missed floating jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
12:04   Caleb Homesley missed floating jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
12:00 +2 Caleb Homesley made dunk 30-38
12:00   30-second timeout called  
11:39   Rob Perry missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
11:18 +2 Elijah Cuffee made jump shot 30-40
10:47   Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Kenny Aninye  
10:42   Shooting foul on Scottie James  
10:42   Commercial timeout called  
10:42 +1 Kenny Aninye made 1st of 2 free throws 31-40
10:42 +1 Kenny Aninye made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
10:23   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Stetson  
9:52 +2 Christiaan Jones made layup 34-40
9:52   Shooting foul on Scottie James  
9:52 +1 Christiaan Jones made free throw 35-40
9:33 +2 Caleb Homesley made floating jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee 35-42
8:59 +3 Christiaan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 38-42
8:43 +3 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee 37-45
8:10 +2 Christiaan Jones made driving layup 39-45
8:10   Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley  
8:10 +1 Christiaan Jones made free throw 40-45
7:57 +3 Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell 40-48
7:29   Shooting foul on Myo Baxter-Bell  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +1 Christiaan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
7:29 +1 Christiaan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
7:08   Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara  
6:42   Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
6:24   Darius McGhee missed jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
6:18   Darius McGhee missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Rob Perry  
5:58   Offensive foul on Christiaan Jones  
5:58   Turnover on Christiaan Jones  
5:41   Personal foul on Christiaan Jones  
5:41 +1 Caleb Homesley made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
5:41   Caleb Homesley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Kenny Aninye  
5:34   30-second timeout called  
5:12   Jahlil Rawley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Rob Perry  
4:56   Shooting foul on Elijah Cuffee  
4:56 +1 Mahamadou Diawara made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
4:56   Mahamadou Diawara missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
4:35   Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
4:16 +3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 44-52
3:47 +3 Rob Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Rawley 47-52
3:31 +2 Caleb Homesley made driving layup 47-54
3:19 +2 Jahlil Rawley made floating jump shot 49-54
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:48 +2 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made jump shot 49-56
2:32   Personal foul on Caleb Homesley  
2:32 +1 Christiaan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
2:32 +1 Christiaan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
2:07   Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley  
1:56 +2 Rob Perry made layup 53-56
1:39   Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Scottie James  
1:32 +2 Scottie James made dunk 53-58
1:25   Full timeout called  
1:14 +3 Rob Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Aninye 56-58
44.0   Shooting foul on Jahlil Rawley  
44.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 56-59
44.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-60
33.0   Offensive foul on Christiaan Jones  
33.0   Turnover on Christiaan Jones  
23.0   Personal foul on Kenny Aninye  
23.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 56-61
23.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-62
21.0   30-second timeout called  
16.0 +2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 58-62
16.0   30-second timeout called  
14.0   Personal foul on Terry Ivery  
14.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 58-63
14.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-64
8.0 +2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 60-64
6.0   Personal foul on Christiaan Jones  
6.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 60-65
6.0 +1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-66
1.0 +2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 62-66
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
C. Jones
C. Homesley
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.3 Field Goal % 47.3
28.6 Three Point % 37.4
66.3 Free Throw % 59.8
+ 2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Christiaan Jones 6.0
+ 2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Terry Ivery 14.0
  30-second timeout called 16.0
+ 2 Jahlil Rawley made driving layup 16.0
  30-second timeout called 21.0
Team Stats
Points 62 66
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 26
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 23 20
Team 2 1
Assists 9 13
Steals 1 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
