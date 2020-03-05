|
19:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mahamadou Diawara
|
|
19:48
|
|
+1
|
Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
19:48
|
|
|
Scottie James missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Mahamadou Diawara made layup, assist by Christiaan Jones
|
27-23
|
19:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darius McGhee, stolen by Kenny Aninye
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Rob Perry missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Cuffee
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Cuffee
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kenny Aninye
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee missed layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Perry
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Cuffee
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mahamadou Diawara, stolen by Caleb Homesley
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Darius McGhee made driving layup
|
27-25
|
17:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius McGhee
|
|
17:40
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Rawley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jahlil Rawley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee missed jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara missed layup
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jahlil Rawley
|
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Homesley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-26
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Homesley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
16:31
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Kabimba
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myo Baxter-Bell
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahlil Rawley, stolen by Elijah Cuffee
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Cuffee made driving layup
|
28-29
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Jahlil Rawley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stetson
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wheza Panzo
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Wheza Panzo
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joel Kabimba
|
|
14:38
|
|
+1
|
Scottie James made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-30
|
14:38
|
|
+1
|
Scottie James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-31
|
14:11
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee
|
|
13:50
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz
|
28-34
|
13:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Cuffee
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Mahamadou Diawara made layup, assist by Rob Perry
|
30-34
|
13:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara missed free throw
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scottie James
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Scottie James made layup, assist by Darius McGhee
|
30-36
|
12:23
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo missed floating jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Caleb Homesley missed floating jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Caleb Homesley
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Homesley made dunk
|
30-38
|
12:00
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Rob Perry missed jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Cuffee made jump shot
|
30-40
|
10:47
|
|
|
Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kenny Aninye
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scottie James
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Aninye made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-40
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Aninye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-40
|
10:23
|
|
|
Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stetson
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Christiaan Jones made layup
|
34-40
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scottie James
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made free throw
|
35-40
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Homesley made floating jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee
|
35-42
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Christiaan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-42
|
8:43
|
|
+3
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee
|
37-45
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Christiaan Jones made driving layup
|
39-45
|
8:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley
|
|
8:10
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made free throw
|
40-45
|
7:57
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell
|
40-48
|
7:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myo Baxter-Bell
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-48
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-48
|
7:08
|
|
|
Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mahamadou Diawara
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Rob Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Darius McGhee missed jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darius McGhee
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Darius McGhee missed layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Perry
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christiaan Jones
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Christiaan Jones
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christiaan Jones
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Homesley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-49
|
5:41
|
|
|
Caleb Homesley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kenny Aninye
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Jahlil Rawley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rob Perry
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Cuffee
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Mahamadou Diawara made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-49
|
4:56
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz
|
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz
|
44-52
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Rob Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Rawley
|
47-52
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Homesley made driving layup
|
47-54
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Rawley made floating jump shot
|
49-54
|
3:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made jump shot
|
49-56
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb Homesley
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-56
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Christiaan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-56
|
2:07
|
|
|
Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Rawley
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Rob Perry made layup
|
53-56
|
1:39
|
|
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Scottie James
|
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Scottie James made dunk
|
53-58
|
1:25
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Rob Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Aninye
|
56-58
|
44.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jahlil Rawley
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-59
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-60
|
33.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christiaan Jones
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Christiaan Jones
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kenny Aninye
|
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-61
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-62
|
21.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16.0
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Rawley made driving layup
|
58-62
|
16.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terry Ivery
|
|
14.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-63
|
14.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-64
|
8.0
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Rawley made driving layup
|
60-64
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christiaan Jones
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-65
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
60-66
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Rawley made driving layup
|
62-66
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|