Big second half pushes Arizona past Washington State 83-62

  • Mar 06, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona struggled to get shots to fall and had careless turnovers, spending the first half looking like the worst version of itself.

The Wildcats got stops, raced out into transition and dropped in waves of 3-pointers during a massive second-half run, showing off the best version of themselves.

The key now is to encapsulate the good from Thursday night and take it with them to Las Vegas next week.

Nico Mannion scored 15 of 23 his points in the second half, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and Arizona raced away from Washington State for an 83-62 victory.

''We certainly have it in us and when we're playing very good defense and offense, I feel like we can play with anybody,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''I feel like we've proven that.''

The Wildcats (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) labored through a lethargic first half, managing to keep the Cougars close behind Nnaji's 14 first-half points.

Mannion took over in the second half and Arizona turned a close game into a rout with a 26-0 run to end a three-game losing streak.

The win keeps Arizona in the running for a coveted first-round bye in next week's Pac-12 Tournament.

''When we're locked, we're a really confident group, getting stops, getting out in transition,'' said Mannion, who had seven assists. ''That's when we're at our best.''

Washington State (15-15, 6-11) shot 4 of 19 from 3-point range, 32% overall and had a scoreless streak of more than 7 1/2 minutes as Arizona pulled away in the second half.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points.

''We turned it over a couple times and it went from three to six, and we kind of hung our heads,'' Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. ''It went from up five to down 20 pretty quick and they have that ability to that.''

Arizona went from being in the hunt for the Pac-12 regular-season title to fighting for a first-round bye.

The Wildcats arrived back at McKale Center after losing three straight, the last one 69-64 to UCLA on Saturday after coach Sean Miller was ejected in the second half.

That left Arizona in a logjam with Stanford, Colorado and Southern California with seven losses entering the final week.

Arizona beat Washington State 66-49 in Pullman last month after the Cougars shot 3 for 18 from the 3-point line.

Washington State again had trouble finding the range early against Arizona in the rematch, going 4 for 19 from the arc.

The Cougars led 31-29 at halftime, though, because the Wildcats weren't much better - except for Nnaji.

The 6-foot-11 freshman had his way with the Cougars inside early and continued to cause problems even after they started double teaming him. He hit 6 of 9 shots while the rest of the Wildcats combined to go 6 for 22.

''He's just a relentless motor,'' Smith said. ''To be a freshman and compete that hard on every possession is pretty impressive.''

Mannion got it going early in the second half, scoring nine quick points, and Arizona fed off his energy, reeling off 26 straight to go up 58-38.

The Wildcats shot 20 of 34 in the second half, including 6 of 8 from 3, and held Washington State without a field goal for 9 1/2 minutes.

''The confidence that might have been lacking in the first half, it came back to us,'' Miller said.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State did a nice job of making it a grinding game in the first half, but had no answer when Mannion and the Wildcats got rolling. Arizona won a game it couldn't afford to lose with a stellar second half, keeping alive its hopes of a first-round Pac-12 tournament bye.

GREEN RETURNS

Arizona was without two players, but got a key one back.

Big man Chase Jeter was suspended for the final two regular-season games for violating team rules and guard Max Hazzard didn't play for the second time in three games due to personal reasons.

Josh Green was back after missing two games with a back sprain and looked as if he never left.

The athletic freshman was quick off the dribble, drove hard to the basket and made both of his 3-pointers. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

''It's not easy to miss a week, be injured, not practice and be away from the team,'' Miller said. ''In the second half, he found his footing and it was good to see him score in double figures and regain the form we know he has.''

UP NEXT

Washington State plays at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Washington Saturday.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 31
ARIZ Wildcats 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:43   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
19:38   Stone Gettings missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Stone Gettings  
19:23   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
19:13 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk, assist by Stone Gettings 0-2
18:43   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
18:29 +2 Zeke Nnaji made turnaround jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 0-4
18:07   Tony Miller missed floating jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:57   Nico Mannion missed layup  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:58   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
17:50 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 0-6
17:32   Offensive foul on CJ Elleby  
17:32   Turnover on CJ Elleby  
17:22 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 0-9
17:19   30-second timeout called  
17:00   Tony Miller missed layup  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
16:50 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 2-9
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Dylan Smith  
16:06   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
16:04   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
15:47 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
15:30   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
15:21   Stone Gettings missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Miller  
15:21   Stone Gettings missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Miller  
15:04   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:48   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
14:48   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:36   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
14:17   Isaac Bonton missed layup, blocked by Dylan Smith  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
14:08   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
13:47 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 8-9
13:30   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
13:13   Nico Mannion missed layup  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Tony Miller, stolen by Josh Green  
12:47   Turnover on Josh Green  
12:47   Offensive foul on Josh Green  
12:34   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
12:20 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 8-11
12:10 +2 Noah Williams made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 10-11
11:50 +2 Josh Green made driving layup 10-13
11:33   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Josh Green  
11:27   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
11:10   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
11:10 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
10:44 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 12-16
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton  
10:11   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
9:59   CJ Elleby missed fade-away jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:51 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 12-19
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Tony Miller, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
9:16   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
9:01   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
8:53   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
8:47 +2 Isaac Bonton made driving layup 14-19
8:27   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
8:14   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
8:04   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
8:00   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
7:26   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
7:26 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 15-19
7:26 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
7:13 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 16-21
6:57   Tony Miller missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
6:42 +2 CJ Elleby made driving layup, assist by Volodymyr Markovetskyy 18-21
6:28   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
6:22 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk 18-23
6:05   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
5:58   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
5:34 +2 Tony Miller made layup, assist by Noah Williams 20-23
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
4:59 +2 CJ Elleby made floating jump shot 22-23
4:38 +2 Nico Mannion made floating jump shot 22-25
4:38   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
4:38   Nico Mannion missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
4:20   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
4:09   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
3:43   Isaac Bonton missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
3:34   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
3:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
3:19 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 25-27
3:01   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
2:36   Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup, blocked by Dylan Smith  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
2:34   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
2:34 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
2:34 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
2:07   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
2:05   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
1:50   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
1:48   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
1:48 +1 Tony Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
1:48 +1 Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
1:33 +2 Jervae Robinson made driving layup 31-27
1:20   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
56.0   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
44.0   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
35.0 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 31-29
7.0   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
3.0   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 31
ARIZ Wildcats 54

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Volodymyr Markovetskyy 34-29
19:29 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 34-32
19:06 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 36-32
18:54   Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:40   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
18:41 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-32
18:41 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-32
18:29 +2 Nico Mannion made floating jump shot 38-34
18:01   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Dylan Smith  
17:56 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 38-36
17:56   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
17:56 +1 Nico Mannion made free throw 38-37
17:41   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:31 +2 Nico Mannion made floating jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 38-39
17:06   Tony Miller missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:54   Nico Mannion missed layup  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:48   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton  
16:33   Josh Green missed fade-away jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
16:10   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:03   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
15:56   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
15:42   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:35 +2 Stone Gettings made dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 38-41
15:26   30-second timeout called  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by Nico Mannion  
15:26   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
15:22 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
15:04   CJ Elleby missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
14:52 +2 Ira Lee made hook shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 38-45
14:30   Noah Williams missed layup  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
14:22   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
14:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
14:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
14:15   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
14:00   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
13:38 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 38-50
13:38   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
13:38 +1 Josh Green made free throw 38-51
13:28   Double dribble turnover on Isaac Bonton  
13:17 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 38-53
12:53   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
12:26 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 38-56
11:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Washington State  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 38-58
11:28   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:18   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
11:12   Josh Green missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
11:04   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
11:05   CJ Elleby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:05 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-58
10:41 +2 Ira Lee made layup 39-60
10:28   Shooting foul on Ira Lee  
10:28 +1 Isaac Bonton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-60
10:28 +1 Isaac Bonton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-60
10:22 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 41-63
10:06   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:45   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
9:45 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 41-64
9:45   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
9:21 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 43-64
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Tony Miller  
8:56 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 45-64
8:42   Josh Green missed layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
8:38   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
8:22 +2 Jervae Robinson made jump shot 47-64
8:10   Nico Mannion missed layup  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
8:08   Christian Koloko missed dunk  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
7:56   CJ Elleby missed fade-away jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
7:44 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Dylan Smith 47-66
7:23   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
7:21