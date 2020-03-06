|
20:00
Jumpball received by Wofford
19:50
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Derek Webster Jr.
19:29
Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe
19:26
+3
|
Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste
3-0
|
19:09
+2
|
Storm Murphy made jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:49
Brady Spence missed layup
|
|
18:47
Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
18:37
Chevez Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Fletcher Abee
|
|
18:35
Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste
|
|
18:27
+2
|
Derek Webster Jr. made layup, assist by Tyson Batiste
|
5-2
|
18:06
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin made layup, assist by Ryan Larson
|
5-4
|
17:54
Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:52
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
17:44
Personal foul on Tyson Batiste
|
|
17:33
|
Chevez Goodwin made dunk
|
5-6
|
17:27
|
Fletcher Abee made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-6
|
17:10
Shooting foul on Brady Spence
|
|
17:10
|
Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-7
|
17:10
|
Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-8
|
16:53
|
Tyson Batiste made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-8
|
16:29
Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy
|
|
16:05
Fletcher Abee missed jump shot
|
|
16:03
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
15:59
Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste
|
|
15:51
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Batiste, stolen by Tray Hollowell
|
|
15:27
|
Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Tray Hollowell
|
11-10
|
15:05
Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:03
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
14:51
|
Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-13
|
14:32
Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
14:25
Nathan Hoover missed layup, blocked by Tyson Batiste
|
|
14:23
Offensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
14:23
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:22
Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Tyson Batiste
|
|
14:18
Tyson Batiste missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
14:16
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
14:05
Personal foul on Tyson Batiste
|
|
13:53
Lost ball turnover on Tray Hollowell
|
|
13:37
|
Kaelon Harris made layup
|
13-13
|
Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:08
Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
13:04
|
Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones
|
13-16
|
12:41
Personal foul on Messiah Jones
|
|
12:32
Kaelon Harris missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover
|
|
12:22
Traveling violation turnover on Chevez Goodwin
|
|
12:02
Kaiden Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:00
Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
11:50
Tray Hollowell missed layup, blocked by Kaelon Harris
|
|
11:48
Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
11:48
|
Chevez Goodwin made dunk
|
13-18
|
11:32
Kaiden Rice missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
11:30
Offensive rebound by Kaelon Harris
|
|
11:27
Shooting foul on Chevez Goodwin
|
|
11:27
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:27
|
Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-18
|
11:27
|
Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
11:04
Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:02
Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
10:56
|
Trevor Stumpe made layup, assist by Ryan Larson
|
15-20
|
+2
|
Derek Webster Jr. made turnaround jump shot
|
17-20
|
+2
|
Ryan Larson made layup
|
17-22
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaelon Harris
|
|
9:46
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
9:40
|
Messiah Jones made dunk
|
17-24
|
9:20
|
Tyson Batiste made turnaround jump shot
|
19-24
|
8:55
Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:53
Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste
|
|
8:45
Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy
|
|
8:38
Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Kaelon Harris
|
|
8:18
Kaelon Harris missed layup
|
|
8:16
Offensive rebound by Kaelon Harris
|
|
8:10
Brady Spence missed hook shot
|
|
8:08
Offensive rebound by The Citadel
|
|
8:08
Personal foul on Nathan Hoover
|
|
8:08
Fletcher Abee missed jump shot
|
|
8:06
Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover
|
|
7:57
|
Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-27
|
7:57
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:57
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:45
Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:43
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
7:33
|
Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy
|
19-30
|
7:12
Tyson Batiste missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:10
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
7:03
Shooting foul on Stephen Clark
|
|
7:03
|
Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-31
|
7:03
|
Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
6:41
Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed reverse layup
|
|
6:39
Defensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
6:25
Chevez Goodwin missed layup
|
|
6:23
Defensive rebound by Stephen Clark
|
|
6:09
Jumpball received by The Citadel
|
|
6:03
Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:01
Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
5:44
|
Chevez Goodwin made hook shot
|
19-34
|
5:20
Lost ball turnover on Stephen Clark
|
|
4:53
Zion Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
Defensive rebound by Derek Webster Jr.
|
|
4:37
Shooting foul on Donovan Theme-Love
|
|
4:37
|
Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 1st of 3 free throws
|
20-34
|
4:37
Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
4:37
|
Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
21-34
|
4:13
|
Donovan Theme-Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell
|
21-37
|
3:58
Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:56
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
3:39
Nathan Hoover missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:37
Defensive rebound by Rudy Fitzgibbons III
|
|
3:26
Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell
|
|
3:26
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:26
|
Derek Webster Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-37
|
3:26
|
Derek Webster Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-37
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Theme-Love
|
23-40
|
+3
|
Kaelon Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
26-40
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Stumpe
|
26-43
|
+2
|
Kaelon Harris made layup
|
28-43
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones
|
28-46
|
Kaelon Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:20
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
1:09
|
Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell
|
28-49
|
50.0
Derek Webster Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
48.0
Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
43.0
Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris
|
|
41.0
Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
41.0
|
Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-49
|
41.0
|
Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-49
|
39.0
Personal foul on Stephen Clark
|
|
29.0
Bad pass turnover on Nathan Hoover, stolen by Rudy Fitzgibbons III
|
|
22.0
|
Stephen Clark made dunk
|
32-49
|
1.0
|
Messiah Jones made dunk, assist by Tray Hollowell
|
32-51
|
0.0
End of period
|