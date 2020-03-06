CIT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Nathan Hoover had 17 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers defeated The Citadel 93-76 in the first round of the Southern Conference tourney Friday night.

Chevez Goodwin added 15 points for the Terriers (17-15) . Trevor Stumpe chipped in 11, Messiah Jones scored 10 and Storm Murphy had 10. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Kaelon Harris had 22 points for the Bulldogs (6-24). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.

The Citadel ended its season on a 19-game losing streak, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak of its kind. Kennesaw State has lost 20 in a row.

No. 7 seed Wofford plays second-seeded Furman in the the quarterfinals Saturday.

1st Half
CIT Bulldogs 32
WOFF Terriers 51

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wofford  
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Derek Webster Jr.  
19:29   Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe  
19:26 +3 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste 3-0
19:09 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 3-2
18:49   Brady Spence missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
18:37   Chevez Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Fletcher Abee  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
18:27 +2 Derek Webster Jr. made layup, assist by Tyson Batiste 5-2
18:06 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup, assist by Ryan Larson 5-4
17:54   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
17:44   Personal foul on Tyson Batiste  
17:33 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk 5-6
17:27 +3 Fletcher Abee made 3-pt. jump shot 8-6
17:10   Shooting foul on Brady Spence  
17:10 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
17:10 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
16:53 +3 Tyson Batiste made 3-pt. jump shot 11-8
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy  
16:05   Fletcher Abee missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
15:59   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
15:51   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Batiste, stolen by Tray Hollowell  
15:27 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Tray Hollowell 11-10
15:05   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
14:51 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot 11-13
14:32   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
14:25   Nathan Hoover missed layup, blocked by Tyson Batiste  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Wofford  
14:23   Commercial timeout called  
14:22   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Tyson Batiste  
14:18   Tyson Batiste missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Bigelow  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
14:05   Personal foul on Tyson Batiste  
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Tray Hollowell  
13:37 +2 Kaelon Harris made layup 13-13
13:10   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
13:04 +3 Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones 13-16
12:41   Personal foul on Messiah Jones  
12:32   Kaelon Harris missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover  
12:22   Traveling violation turnover on Chevez Goodwin  
12:02   Kaiden Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
11:50   Tray Hollowell missed layup, blocked by Kaelon Harris  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
11:48 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk 13-18
11:32   Kaiden Rice missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Kaelon Harris  
11:27   Shooting foul on Chevez Goodwin  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +1 Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
11:27 +1 Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
11:04   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
10:56 +2 Trevor Stumpe made layup, assist by Ryan Larson 15-20
10:30 +2 Derek Webster Jr. made turnaround jump shot 17-20
10:12 +2 Ryan Larson made layup 17-22
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Kaelon Harris  
9:46   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
9:40 +2 Messiah Jones made dunk 17-24
9:20 +2 Tyson Batiste made turnaround jump shot 19-24
8:55   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
8:45   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Kaelon Harris  
8:18   Kaelon Harris missed layup  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Kaelon Harris  
8:10   Brady Spence missed hook shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by The Citadel  
8:08   Personal foul on Nathan Hoover  
8:08   Fletcher Abee missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover  
7:57 +3 Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot 19-27
7:57   30-second timeout called  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
7:33 +3 Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 19-30
7:12   Tyson Batiste missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
7:03   Shooting foul on Stephen Clark  
7:03 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
7:03 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
6:41   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed reverse layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
6:25   Chevez Goodwin missed layup  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Stephen Clark  
6:09   Jumpball received by The Citadel  
6:03   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
5:44 +2 Chevez Goodwin made hook shot 19-34
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Stephen Clark  
4:53   Zion Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Derek Webster Jr.  
4:37   Shooting foul on Donovan Theme-Love  
4:37 +1 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 1st of 3 free throws 20-34
4:37   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:37 +1 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-34
4:13 +3 Donovan Theme-Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell 21-37
3:58   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
3:39   Nathan Hoover missed floating jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Fitzgibbons III  
3:26   Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +1 Derek Webster Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-37
3:26 +1 Derek Webster Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
3:10 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Theme-Love 23-40
2:36 +3 Kaelon Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 26-40
2:19 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Stumpe 26-43
2:00 +2 Kaelon Harris made layup 28-43
1:36 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones 28-46
1:22   Kaelon Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
1:09 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell 28-49
50.0   Derek Webster Jr. missed jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
43.0   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris  
41.0   Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe  
41.0 +1 Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 29-49
41.0 +1 Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-49
39.0   Personal foul on Stephen Clark  
29.0   Bad pass turnover on Nathan Hoover, stolen by Rudy Fitzgibbons III  
22.0 +2 Stephen Clark made dunk 32-49
1.0 +2 Messiah Jones made dunk, assist by Tray Hollowell 32-51
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CIT Bulldogs 44
WOFF Terriers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
19:33   Kaelon Harris missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
19:15 +3 Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 32-54
19:15   Shooting foul on Rudy Fitzgibbons III  
19:15 +1 Nathan Hoover made free throw 32-55
19:00 +3 Fletcher Abee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaelon Harris 35-55
18:35 +3 Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chevez Goodwin 35-58
18:24 +3 Fletcher Abee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste 38-58
18:05   Chevez Goodwin missed layup  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
18:01 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk 38-60
18:01   Shooting foul on Derek Webster Jr.  
18:01 +1 Chevez Goodwin made free throw 38-61
17:48   Personal foul on Trevor Stumpe  
17:38 +2 Tyson Batiste made hook shot 40-61
17:21   Personal foul on Tyson Batiste  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Theme-Love, stolen by Kaelon Harris  
16:59   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
16:43   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
16:32 +3 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste 43-61
16:32   30-second timeout called  
16:32   Commercial timeout called  
16:15   Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris  
15:58   Shooting foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +1 Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 44-61
15:58 +1 Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-61
15:39   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
15:31   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy  
15:07   Shooting foul on Nathan Hoover  
15:07   Kaelon Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:07 +1 Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-61
14:48 +3 Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Theme-Love 46-64
14:26 +3 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Clark 49-64
14:08   Tray Hollowell missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Abee  
13:47   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
13:36   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Derek Webster Jr.  
13:19 +2 Tyson Batiste made layup 51-64
13:04 +2 Isaiah Bigelow made layup 51-66
12:36   Shooting foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
12:36 +1 Kaelon Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 52-66
12:36 +1 Kaelon Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-66
12:26   Traveling violation turnover on Storm Murphy  
12:12   Tyson Batiste missed layup  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Tyson Batiste  
12:08   Tyson Batiste missed layup  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
11:40 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Richardson 53-69
11:14   Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Derek Webster Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:14 +1 Derek Webster Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
11:01   Zion Richardson missed layup, blocked by Stephen Clark  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Abee  
10:54   30-second timeout called  
10:30   Stephen Clark missed layup, blocked by Messiah Jones  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Bigelow, stolen by Tyson Batiste  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Stephen Clark, stolen by Messiah Jones  
9:41 +3 Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot 54-72
9:17 +3 Stephen Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Batiste 57-72
8:55 +2 Zion Richardson made layup 57-74
8:55   Shooting foul on Stephen Clark  
8:55   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Zion Richardson  
8:55   Zion Richardson missed free throw  
8:55 +1 Fletcher Abee made 1st of 2 free throws 58-74
8:55 +1 Fletcher Abee made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-74
8:43 +2 Kaelon Harris made layup 61-74
8:36   Offensive foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
8:36   Turnover on Isaiah Bigelow  
8:36   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
8:15 +2 Nathan Hoover made jump shot 61-76
7:52 +2 Kaelon Harris made layup 63-76
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Rudy Fitzgibbons III  
7:44   Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
7:21 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 63-78
7:06 +2 Kaelon Harris made jump shot 65-78
6:50 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 65-81
6:37   Kaelon Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
6:22   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
6:17 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Trevor Stumpe 65-83
6:06   Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe  
6:06 +1 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 1st of 2 free throws 66-83
6:06 +1 Rudy Fitzgibbons III made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-83
5:58   Personal foul on Rudy Fitzgibbons III  
5:36   Ryan Larson missed layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Derek Webster Jr.  
5:26   Fletcher Abee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
5:19 +2 Nathan Hoover made layup, assist by Ryan Larson 67-85
5:10   Offensive foul on Tyson Batiste  
5:10   Turnover on Tyson Batiste  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Tyson Batiste  
5:01   Tyson Batiste missed layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
4:46   Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Kaelon Harris  
4:21 +2 Nathan Hoover made layup 67-87
4:21   Shooting foul on Brady Spence  
4:21 +1 Nathan Hoover made free throw 67-88
4:10   Personal foul on Ryan Larson  
4:10 +1 Fletcher Abee made 1st of 2 free throws 68-88
4:10 +1 Fletcher Abee made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-88
3:42   Ryan Larson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Webster Jr.  
3:32 +2 Tyson Batiste made jump shot 71-88
3:00   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
2:53   Traveling violation turnover on Messiah Jones  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Kaelon Harris missed layup