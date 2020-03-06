GATECH
CLEM

No Text

Georgia Tech closes season with 65-62 win at Clemson

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Georgia Tech's finish, both at Clemson and to the season, was enough to move coach Josh Pastner to tears.

Pastner swore over and over he was not prone to emotional outbursts. “I didn't even cry at my wedding, for crying out loud,” he said.

Still, he couldn't help shedding tears in the locker room with his guys after the Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 65-62 win at Clemson on Friday night.

Georgia Tech was up 11 points at the half before trailing by nine with five minutes left. But his players closed a landmark season with the school's 11th Atlantic Coast Conference victory - its most since going 13-3 in the league in 1995-96.

“This is more of a joyous emotion,” Pastner said.

There was a lot of joy for the Yellow Jackets (17-14, 11-9 ACC), who are done due to an NCAA ban on postseason play.

Earlier this week, the school told the players it was ending its fight and complying with the ban. Instead of pouting, Georgia Tech closed with its fourth straight win and sixth in the past seven.

It would've been “very easy for our guys to have laid down" after the school's decision, Pastner said.

But Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left in Georgia Tech's victory.

Although, that certainly looked in jeopardy when Clyde Trapp's two foul shots put the Tigers (15-15, 9-11) up 59-50 with 5:15 to play. But Clemson's inconsistent shooting this season - it entered ninth in ACC field goal percentage - struck again at the worst possible moment.

The Tigers made just one of their last 11 shots, including Tevin Mack's potential game-tying three with two seconds to go.

Georgia Tech's 11 conference wins are the most since the 1995-96 Yellow Jackets went 13-3 to finish first in the league regular season.

Jose Alvarado had two foul shots and a basket to start Georgia Tech's final run. James Banks III continued with a pair of free throws and Devoe scored four straight points to get his team within 62-60.

Banks tied the game with 1:37 left before Devoe got free for the go-ahead basket. Banks added a final foul shot before Mack's miss ended it.

Alvarado had 13 points while Banks had nine points, eight rebounds and all three of the Yellow Jackets blocked shots.

Mack had 19 points for Clemson, which finished just 4 of 16 on threes in the second half.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said it was disappointing after overcoming early problems to take control of the game.

“But Devoe just beat us at the end,” he said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have to be pleased with the strides they've made with coach Josh Pastner under the cloud of the NCAA ban all season.

Clemson: It's impossible to make sense of the Tigers season. They've had landmark wins at North Carolina and against the top three ACC contenders in Florida State, Duke and Louisville. But they also lost twice to Virginia Tech and the Yellow Jackets.

SAVED BY PLAYERS

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner blamed himself after his team went from 11-points ahead at halftime to nine-points down with five minutes to go. He also thanked his players for bailing him out. “The players saved me,” he said.

MOVING FORWARD

As disappointed as the Tigers feel tonight, Brownell believes they'll be excited next week to play at the ACC Tournament. Of course, excitement isn't all there is. “We have to play great,” he said. “We've got to play at a higher level longer to win games in his league.”

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech's season is over.

Clemson will play at the ACC Tournament next week.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 39
CLEM Tigers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:40   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
19:13 +3 Jordan Usher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Wright 3-0
18:54   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
18:47   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
18:35   Aamir Simms missed reverse layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
18:23   Jose Alvarado missed driving layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:13   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
17:49   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
17:42   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
17:40   Tevin Mack missed layup  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
17:38   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
17:38 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
17:38 +1 Aamir Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
17:16 +2 Jordan Usher made fade-away jump shot 5-2
16:53   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
16:45   John Newman III missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
16:31   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
16:19   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
16:01   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
16:01 +1 Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
16:01 +1 Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
15:38   Tevin Mack missed driving layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Jordan Usher missed driving layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on John Newman III  
14:55   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
14:55 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 8-2
14:55 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-2
14:37 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 9-4
14:17   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
14:13   Offensive foul on Jordan Usher  
14:13   Turnover on Jordan Usher  
13:53   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
13:53 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
13:53 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
13:31   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
13:20 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 9-8
13:06 +3 Khalid Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 12-8
12:53 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by Curran Scott 12-10
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Khalid Moore, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
12:28   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
12:24   Shooting foul on Khalid Moore  
12:24 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 12-11
12:24   Tevin Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
12:13   Traveling violation turnover on Bubba Parham  
11:58 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 12-14
11:39   Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
11:17 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 12-17
10:52   Khalid Moore missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
10:51   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:51 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
10:51 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
10:29 +2 Curran Scott made layup 14-19
10:29   Shooting foul on Evan Cole  
10:29 +1 Curran Scott made free throw 14-20
10:13 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III 17-20
9:50   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
9:24   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
9:06 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 17-22
8:42   Offensive foul on Michael Devoe  
8:42   Turnover on Michael Devoe  
8:28   John Newman III missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
8:16 +2 James Banks III made layup 19-22
7:58   Tevin Mack missed fade-away jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
7:45   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
7:26   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
7:01   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
6:53   30-second timeout called  
6:46   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
6:46   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
6:29 +2 Moses Wright made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan Usher 21-22
6:08   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
5:50 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 24-22
5:22   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
5:15 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 27-22
4:44 +2 John Newman III made turnaround jump shot 27-24
4:14   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
4:14 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
4:14 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
3:58 +2 Alex Hemenway made floating jump shot 29-26
3:27 +2 Bubba Parham made floating jump shot 31-26
3:13   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Trey Jemison  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Alex Hemenway, stolen by Michael Devoe  
2:24 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 33-26
2:03   Offensive foul on John Newman III  
2:03   Turnover on John Newman III  
2:03   Commercial timeout called  
1:47 +2 Michael Devoe made driving layup 35-26
1:30   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Michael Devoe  
1:19   Michael Devoe missed driving layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
1:05 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 35-28
38.0 +2 Jordan Usher made driving layup 37-28
25.0   Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Jordan Usher  
24.0   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
24.0 +1 Jordan Usher made 1st of 2 free throws 38-28
24.0 +1 Jordan Usher made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-28
1.0   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 26
CLEM Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Michael Devoe missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
19:28 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 39-31
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
18:58   Traveling violation turnover on Jose Alvarado  
18:39 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 39-34
18:28   30-second timeout called  
18:28   Commercial timeout called  
18:10   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
18:10 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
18:10 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
17:53   John Newman III missed turnaround jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:37   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
17:37   Jose Alvarado missed 1st of 3 free throws  
17:37 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-34
17:37   Jose Alvarado missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
17:17   Tevin Mack missed layup  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
17:08   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
16:57   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
16:38   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
16:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
15:54   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot, blocked by James Banks III  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
15:39   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
15:37   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
15:26   Jose Alvarado missed driving layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
15:22   Curran Scott missed layup  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
15:19   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Jemison  
15:03   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:48 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 42-37
14:25   James Banks III missed hook shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:08   Jumpball received by Clemson  
14:04 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot 42-39
13:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
13:20 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot 42-41
13:01   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
13:01 +1 Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
13:01 +1 Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-41
12:53   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
12:51   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
12:32   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:13   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
12:13 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 44-42
12:13   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:13   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
11:53   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Curran Scott  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
11:29   Jose Alvarado missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on James Banks III, stolen by Tevin Mack  
11:11   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
11:11 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
11:11 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
10:39   Jordan Usher missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
10:39   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
10:34 +2 Curran Scott made layup 44-46
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by John Newman III  
10:07 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by John Newman III 44-48
9:49   Personal foul on John Newman III  
9:41 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 47-48
9:20   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
9:20 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
9:20 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Aamir Simms  
9:01   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
8:51 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 47-53
8:27   Shooting foul on Khavon Moore  
8:27   Moses Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:27 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-53
8:15   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
8:06   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Curran Scott  
7:57 +2 Khavon Moore made dunk, assist by Curran Scott 48-55
7:40 +2 Michael Devoe made turnaround jump shot 50-55
7:16   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
6:53   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms  
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:22   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado  
6:11 +2 Clyde Trapp made driving layup 50-57
5:39   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:31   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
5:27   Khavon Moore missed dunk  
5:25   Offensive rebound by John Newman III  
5:12   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
5:12 +1 Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
5:12 +1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
5:02   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
5:02 +1 Jose Alvarado made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
5:02 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
4:41   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
4:36   Offensive foul on Michael Devoe  
4:36   Turnover on Michael Devoe  
4:27   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
4:18 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 54-59
3:56   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
3:53