|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made layup
|
39-36
|
19:26
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Davion Warren made layup
|
41-36
|
18:47
|
|
|
Devonnte Holland missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Radford
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Heckstall
|
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones
|
41-39
|
18:15
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Marrow made layup
|
43-39
|
17:52
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Marrow made jump shot
|
45-39
|
17:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Greg Heckstall
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Greg Heckstall
|
47-39
|
16:50
|
|
|
Devine Eke missed layup
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed layup
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed layup
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made dunk, assist by Davion Warren
|
49-39
|
16:19
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Donald Hicks missed jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
Dondre Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
52-39
|
15:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davion Warren
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made jump shot
|
52-41
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Davion Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Heckstall
|
55-41
|
14:30
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Chyree Walker made layup
|
55-43
|
14:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Davion Warren, stolen by Devin Hutchinson
|
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones
|
55-46
|
13:36
|
|
|
Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben Stanley
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot
|
55-48
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Marrow made layup
|
57-48
|
12:37
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chyree Walker
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Turnover on Chyree Walker
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donald Hicks
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Ben Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-48
|
12:18
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made layup
|
58-50
|
11:47
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Cle'von Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Lewis Djonkam missed layup
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Lewis Djonkam missed layup
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
60-50
|
11:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Carlik Jones
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Carlik Jones
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:45
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot
|
63-50
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made jump shot
|
63-52
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
66-52
|
9:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devine Eke
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed layup, blocked by Chyree Walker
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cle'von Greene, stolen by Greg Heckstall
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chyree Walker
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Travis Fields, Jr.
|
66-54
|
8:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
8:59
|
|
+1
|
Devonnte Holland made free throw
|
66-55
|
8:59
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made layup
|
66-57
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Davion Warren made layup, assist by Ben Stanley
|
68-57
|
7:48
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
70-57
|
7:14
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Davion Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
73-57
|
6:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Donald Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Davion Warren
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Radford
|
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Ben Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
76-57
|
5:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Davion Warren
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 1st of 3 free throws
|
76-58
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
76-59
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
76-60
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devine Eke
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
77-60
|
5:17
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed layup
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Travis Fields, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Travis Fields, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
77-61
|
4:52
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Carlik Jones
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Carlik Jones
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Stanley
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
77-62
|
4:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devonnte Holland
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Radford
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Carlik Jones missed layup
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devine Eke
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Marrow
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Devine Eke missed free throw
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Hampton
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Devine Eke
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones made jump shot
|
77-64
|
3:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
3:20
|