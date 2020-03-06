HAMP
RADFRD

Marrow outduels Jones as Hampton beats Radford 86-78

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 36 points and 10 assists to outscore Carlik Jones and lift Hampton to an 86-78 win over Radford in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night. Jones led the Highlanders with 33 points, tying his career high.

Ben Stanley had 26 points and seven rebounds for Hampton (15-18). Davion Warren added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for the Highlanders (21-11). Devonnte Holland added 10 rebounds.

Hampton faces No. 2 seed Winthrop in the Big South championship on Sunday.

1st Half
HAMP Pirates 39
RADFRD Highlanders 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Radford  
19:30 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 0-2
19:11   Davion Warren missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
18:58   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
18:45   Offensive goaltending turnover on Davion Warren  
18:25   Devonnte Holland missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
18:03   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
17:50 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot 0-4
17:30   Davion Warren missed layup, blocked by Devine Eke  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Hampton  
17:16 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot 2-4
16:55   Devonnte Holland missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
16:45   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
16:30   Offensive foul on Devine Eke  
16:30   Turnover on Devine Eke  
16:13 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
15:46   Chyree Walker missed jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Shooting foul on Jermaine Marrow  
15:32 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
15:32 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
15:10   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Radford  
14:53 +3 Carlik Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
14:36   Jumpball received by Hampton  
14:30   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
14:19   Donald Hicks missed jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
14:02   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
13:35 +3 Carlik Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 5-12
13:14 +2 Ben Stanley made dunk, assist by Russell Dean 7-12
12:48   Cle'von Greene missed layup, blocked by Ben Stanley  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
12:25   Ben Stanley missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
12:21   Bad pass turnover on Lewis Djonkam  
12:13   Personal foul on Devonnte Holland  
12:09 +2 Jermaine Marrow made layup 9-12
11:45   Travis Fields, Jr. missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
11:29   Personal foul on Cle'von Greene  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:08   Russell Dean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
10:55   Devine Eke missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Hampton  
10:52   Personal foul on Devonnte Holland  
10:27 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 11-12
10:07   Devine Eke missed layup, blocked by Ben Stanley  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
10:00 +2 Chyree Walker made layup 11-14
9:55   Personal foul on Carlik Jones  
9:55   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Radford  
9:23   Shooting foul on Jermaine Marrow  
9:23 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 11-15
9:23 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Donald Hicks  
9:05 +2 Carlik Jones made dunk 11-18
9:03   30-second timeout called  
8:36 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 13-18
8:18   Offensive foul on Donald Hicks  
8:18   Turnover on Donald Hicks  
8:04   Shooting foul on Devine Eke  
8:04   Jermaine Marrow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-18
7:44   Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
7:25 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 17-18
6:54   Chyree Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Donald Hicks  
6:35 +2 Chyree Walker made dunk, assist by Donald Hicks 17-20
6:17 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 20-20
6:00   Carlik Jones missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
5:39   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Pierre Sow  
5:30 +2 Ben Stanley made layup 22-20
5:20   30-second timeout called  
5:20   Commercial timeout called  
5:12   Offensive foul on Lewis Djonkam  
5:12   Turnover on Lewis Djonkam  
4:53   Davion Warren missed layup  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Leroy Butts IV  
4:43   Lewis Djonkam missed layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
4:20 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Warren 25-20
3:55 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot 25-22
3:30 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Greg Heckstall 27-22
3:08 +3 Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 27-25
2:50 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Heckstall 30-25
2:28   Commercial timeout called  
2:17   Devin Hutchinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
2:12 +2 Chyree Walker made layup 30-27
1:49 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 32-27
1:32   Carlik Jones missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
1:20 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 35-27
1:02   Personal foul on Dondre Griffin  
58.0 +3 Donald Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Fields, Jr. 35-30
43.0 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 37-30
26.0 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot 37-32
6.0   Personal foul on Donald Hicks  
6.0 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
6.0 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
2.0   Shooting foul on Greg Heckstall  
2.0 +1 Devin Hutchinson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
2.0 +1 Devin Hutchinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HAMP Pirates 47
RADFRD Highlanders 44

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Devonnte Holland made layup 39-36
19:26   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Donald Hicks  
19:18   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
19:08   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
19:03 +2 Davion Warren made layup 41-36
18:47   Devonnte Holland missed jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Radford  
18:44   Personal foul on Greg Heckstall  
18:36 +3 Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 41-39
18:15   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
18:04 +2 Jermaine Marrow made layup 43-39
17:52   Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
17:38 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 45-39
17:20   Personal foul on Dondre Griffin  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Travis Fields, Jr., stolen by Greg Heckstall  
17:13 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Greg Heckstall 47-39
16:50   Devine Eke missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
16:39   Ben Stanley missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
16:29   Travis Fields, Jr. missed layup  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Dondre Griffin  
16:20 +2 Ben Stanley made dunk, assist by Davion Warren 49-39
16:19   30-second timeout called  
16:19   Commercial timeout called  
16:05   Donald Hicks missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
15:51 +3 Dondre Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 52-39
15:38   Personal foul on Davion Warren  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:21 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 52-41
14:52 +3 Davion Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Heckstall 55-41
14:30   Carlik Jones missed jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
14:24 +2 Chyree Walker made layup 55-43
14:10   Bad pass turnover on Davion Warren, stolen by Devin Hutchinson  
13:55 +3 Travis Fields, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlik Jones 55-46
13:36   Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
13:34   Personal foul on Ben Stanley  
13:14 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made jump shot 55-48
12:50 +2 Jermaine Marrow made layup 57-48
12:37   Offensive foul on Chyree Walker  
12:37   Turnover on Chyree Walker  
12:20   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
12:18   Shooting foul on Donald Hicks  
12:18 +1 Ben Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 58-48
12:18   Ben Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
12:07 +2 Carlik Jones made layup 58-50
11:47   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
11:34   Cle'von Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
11:25   Lewis Djonkam missed layup  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Lewis Djonkam  
11:25   Lewis Djonkam missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
11:17 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow 60-50
11:01   Offensive foul on Carlik Jones  
11:01   Turnover on Carlik Jones  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:45 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 63-50
10:20 +2 Devonnte Holland made jump shot 63-52
9:59 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 66-52
9:41   Lost ball turnover on Devine Eke  
9:26   Jermaine Marrow missed layup, blocked by Chyree Walker  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.  
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Cle'von Greene, stolen by Greg Heckstall  
9:12   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Chyree Walker  
8:59 +2 Devonnte Holland made layup, assist by Travis Fields, Jr. 66-54
8:59   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
8:59 +1 Devonnte Holland made free throw 66-55
8:59   30-second timeout called  
8:45   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland  
8:33 +2 Travis Fields, Jr. made layup 66-57
8:06 +2 Davion Warren made layup, assist by Ben Stanley 68-57
7:48   Carlik Jones missed layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
7:30 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow 70-57
7:14   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
6:57 +3 Davion Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 73-57
6:45   30-second timeout called  
6:45   Commercial timeout called  
6:23   Donald Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Davion Warren  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Devine Eke  
6:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Radford  
5:58 +3 Ben Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 76-57
5:44   Shooting foul on Davion Warren  
5:44 +1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 76-58
5:44 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 76-59
5:44 +1 Carlik Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 76-60
5:29   Shooting foul on Devine Eke  
5:29   Jermaine Marrow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-60
5:17   Carlik Jones missed layup  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
5:10   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
5:10   Travis Fields, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:10 +1 Travis Fields, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-61
4:52   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones  
4:45   Offensive foul on Carlik Jones  
4:45   Turnover on Carlik Jones  
4:39   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Devine Eke  
4:23   Shooting foul on Ben Stanley  
4:23   Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:23 +1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-62
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:18   Commercial timeout called  
4:05   Personal foul on Devonnte Holland  
3:54   Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Radford  
3:37   Carlik Jones missed layup  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Devine Eke  
3:34   Personal foul on Jermaine Marrow  
3:34   Devine Eke missed free throw  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
3:30   Jumpball received by Hampton  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Devine Eke  
3:20 +2 Carlik Jones made jump shot 77-64
3:20   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
3:20