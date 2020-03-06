|
20:00
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on VCU
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
19:21
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-33
|
19:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made layup
|
38-35
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Issac Vann made floating jump shot
|
40-35
|
18:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-36
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-37
|
17:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Evans
|
|
17:15
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-38
|
17:15
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-39
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup
|
42-39
|
16:24
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
16:22
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-40
|
16:22
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-41
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on KeShawn Curry
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Turnover on KeShawn Curry
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made reverse layup, assist by Bates Jones
|
42-43
|
15:22
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
45-43
|
14:09
|
|
+3
|
Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones
|
45-46
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Jarren McAllister made layup, assist by KeShawn Curry
|
47-46
|
13:31
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed layup
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Jarren McAllister made reverse layup
|
49-46
|
12:48
|
|
+3
|
Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones
|
49-49
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
51-49
|
12:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bates Jones
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-50
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-51
|
12:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
53-51
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
|
53-54
|
11:23
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
53-56
|
10:54
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made driving layup
|
53-58
|
10:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, stolen by Malik Crowfield
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malik Crowfield, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Issac Vann
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-59
|
8:47
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Mike Jones made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic
|
53-61
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III made layup
|
55-61
|
7:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Issac Vann
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-62
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-63
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III missed jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Hason Ward
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup
|
55-65
|
6:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Clark III
|
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
|
55-68
|
5:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
|
55-71
|
5:24
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carter Collins
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-72
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-73
|
4:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Carter Collins
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Marcus Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:04
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-73
|
4:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarren McAllister
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-74
|
3:36
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jarren McAllister missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Crowfield
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Malik Crowfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-74
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Malik Crowfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-74
|
2:27
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-74
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
60-74
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hason Ward
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-75
|
1:03
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Clark III
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
59.0
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III
|
63-75
|
48.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Patrick Casey, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made dunk
|
65-75
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|