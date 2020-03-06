VCU
Grady scores 18 to carry Davidson past VCU 75-65

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady registered 18 points as Davidson won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past VCU 75-65 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points for Davidson (16-14, 10-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points. Hyunjung Lee had 10 points.

Nah'Shon Hyland had 17 points for the Rams (18-13, 8-10). Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Feb. 7.

Davidson will be the No. 7 seed and VCU the No. 9 seed in next week's conference tournament. Both teams earned a first-round bye.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
VCU Rams 35
DAVID Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:31   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
19:10 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 2-0
18:37   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:23   Kellan Grady missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:43 +2 Carter Collins made driving layup 2-2
17:29   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Kellan Grady  
17:11 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 2-5
16:39   Malik Crowfield missed floating jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
16:22   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
16:08 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
15:41   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
15:19 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 8-5
15:02   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:48   Carter Collins missed layup, blocked by Hason Ward  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
14:45 +2 Luka Brajkovic made dunk 8-7
14:28   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
14:20 +2 Kellan Grady made dunk, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 8-9
13:51   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
13:36   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
13:22   Luka Brajkovic missed layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:58   Issac Vann missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
12:37   Shooting foul on Jimmy Clark III  
12:37 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
12:37 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
12:21 +2 Issac Vann made driving layup 10-11
11:51   Offensive foul on Kellan Grady  
11:51   Turnover on Kellan Grady  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:39 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Marcus Evans 12-11
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Marcus Evans  
11:15   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
11:15 +1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
11:15   Marcus Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
10:49   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Bates Jones  
10:43   Shooting foul on Jimmy Clark III  
10:43 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
10:43 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
10:31 +2 Marcus Evans made jump shot 15-13
10:06 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made hook shot, assist by Carter Collins 15-15
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:32 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 15-17
9:21   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by VCU  
9:19   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:09   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:41 +2 Luka Brajkovic made alley-oop shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 15-19
8:10 +2 Hason Ward made jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 17-19
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Malik Crowfield  
7:34 +3 Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 20-19
7:14   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Malik Crowfield, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
6:48   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
6:34   30-second timeout called  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:14   Malik Crowfield missed driving layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
6:02 +2 Hyunjung Lee made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 20-21
5:49   Nah'Shon Hyland missed floating jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
5:31 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 20-24
5:16 +3 Jimmy Clark III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 23-24
4:45   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
4:37 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 26-24
4:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Davidson  
3:48   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
3:48 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
3:20 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 28-26
3:00 +2 Mike'L Simms made driving layup 30-26
2:40   Carter Collins missed layup  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
2:30 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 32-26
2:07 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 32-28
1:56   Nah'Shon Hyland missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
1:39 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 32-30
1:24 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 35-30
57.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Evans  
57.0 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 3 free throws 35-31
57.0 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-32
57.0 +1 Kellan Grady made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-33
35.0   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
19.0   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Evans  
0.0   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 30
DAVID Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   5-second inbounding violation turnover on VCU  
19:50   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
19:50   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
19:29   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
19:21 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 38-33
19:06   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
19:03   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
18:48 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 38-35
18:42 +2 Issac Vann made floating jump shot 40-35
18:09   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
18:09 +1 Carter Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
18:09 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
17:46   Offensive foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:46   Turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:22   Personal foul on Jimmy Clark III  
17:15   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
17:15 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
17:15 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
16:53 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 42-39
16:24   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
16:22   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:22 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
16:22 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
16:06   Offensive foul on KeShawn Curry  
16:06   Turnover on KeShawn Curry  
15:43 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made reverse layup, assist by Bates Jones 42-43
15:22   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:44 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 45-43
14:09 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 45-46
13:52 +2 Jarren McAllister made layup, assist by KeShawn Curry 47-46
13:31   Carter Collins missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
13:17 +2 Jarren McAllister made reverse layup 49-46
12:48 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 49-49
12:31 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 51-49
12:31   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
12:31   Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
12:23   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:23 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
12:23 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
12:14   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:10 +2 Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 53-51
11:44 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 53-54
11:23   Hason Ward missed turnaround jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:10 +2 Kellan Grady made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 53-56
10:54   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:38 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 53-58
10:37   Commercial timeout called  
10:37   Commercial timeout called  
10:28   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
10:28   Commercial timeout called  
10:09   Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:07   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
10:05   Marcus Evans missed layup  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
10:00   Marcus Evans missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
9:42   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
9:29   Offensive foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:29   Turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, stolen by Malik Crowfield  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Malik Crowfield, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:03   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
9:03   Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:03 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
8:47   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
8:44   Mike'L Simms missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
8:25 +2 Mike Jones made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 53-61
8:11 +2 Jimmy Clark III made layup 55-61
7:45   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:45 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
7:45 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-63
7:16   Jimmy Clark III missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Hason Ward  
7:00   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
6:30 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 55-65
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Clark III  
6:08 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 55-68
5:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Luka Brajkovic  
5:32   Kellan Grady missed layup  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
5:24 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 55-71
5:24   30-second timeout called  
5:06   Personal foul on Carter Collins  
4:57   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
4:35   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
4:22   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:20   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
4:20 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-72
4:20 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-73
4:04   Shooting foul on Carter Collins  
4:04   Marcus Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04 +1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-73
4:00   Personal foul on Jarren McAllister  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:00 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-74
3:36   Hason Ward missed jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Jarren McAllister, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
3:06   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
2:59   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister  
2:51   Jarren McAllister missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
2:49   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
2:49 +1 Malik Crowfield made 1st of 2 free throws 57-74
2:49 +1 Malik Crowfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-74
2:27   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
2:26   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
2:26 +1 Hason Ward made 1st of 2 free throws 59-74
2:26 +1 Hason Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-74
2:01   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
1:49   KeShawn Curry missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
1:33   Kellan Grady missed floating jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
1:22   Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
1:06   30-second timeout called  
1:03   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
1:03 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 60-75
1:03   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
1:01   Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Clark III  
59.0   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
59.0 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 63-75
48.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Casey, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
30.0 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made dunk 65-75
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Santos-Silva
J. Gudmundsson
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
56.5 Field Goal % 41.6
Three Point % 34.4
54.3 Free Throw % 77.4
