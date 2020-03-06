|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Samford
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Jalen Dupree missed layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson
|
3-0
|
18:55
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Myles Lewis made layup
|
5-0
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Austin made jump shot, assist by Deandre Thomas
|
5-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey
|
5-4
|
17:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kamdyn Curfman, stolen by Josh Sharkey
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Deandre Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
17:15
|
|
+3
|
Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens
|
8-4
|
16:55
|
|
|
Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Travis Evee made layup
|
10-4
|
16:40
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamdyn Curfman
|
|
16:09
|
|
+3
|
Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman
|
13-4
|
15:54
|
|
|
Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Myles Lewis missed layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Allen
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Josh Sharkey made layup
|
13-6
|
15:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Lewis
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
+1
|
Josh Sharkey made free throw
|
13-7
|
15:12
|
|
+3
|
Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Parham
|
16-7
|
14:49
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed hook shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Austin
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Austin
|
|
13:42
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Allen
|
16-10
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Sean Conway made layup, assist by Jake Stephens
|
18-10
|
13:11
|
|
|
Logan Padgett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson
|
21-10
|
12:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey
|
21-12
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham made jump shot
|
23-12
|
11:58
|
|
|
Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robert Allen
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed layup
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Logan Padgett
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Louis Tang
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Louis Tang missed layup
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Creammer
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Tyler Creammer missed layup
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Tyler Creammer missed layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donte Tatum, stolen by Louis Tang
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Louis Tang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jalen Dupree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Sharkey
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Will Miller made layup, assist by Travis Evee
|
25-12
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Will Miller
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Josh Sharkey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-13
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Josh Sharkey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-14
|
9:38
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Allen
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Evee
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Gilkeson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Conway
|
28-14
|
8:43
|
|
|
Donte Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donte Tatum
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Robert Allen, stolen by Travis Evee
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Allen
|
|
7:38
|
|
+3
|
Josh Sharkey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Allen
|
28-17
|
7:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Will Miller, stolen by Josh Sharkey
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Josh Sharkey made layup
|
28-19
|
6:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Dupree
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:38
|
|
+3
|
Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Lewis
|
31-19
|
6:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Sharkey, stolen by Jake Stephens
|
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson
|
34-19
|
5:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Garrett Gilkeson, stolen by Brandon Austin
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Josh Sharkey made jump shot
|
34-21
|
5:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Garrett Gilkeson, stolen by Brandon Austin
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Brandon Austin missed layup, blocked by Myles Lewis
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samford
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-22
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-23
|
5:10
|
|
|
Myles Lewis missed jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Myles Lewis made dunk
|
36-23
|
4:52
|
|
|
Deandre Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Sharkey
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Deandre Thomas made layup
|
36-25
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Myles Lewis made layup
|
38-25
|
4:02
|
|
|
Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Myles Lewis missed layup, blocked by Brandon Austin
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VMI
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on VMI
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Parham
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed hook shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Myles Lewis made driving layup
|
40-25
|
2:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Robert Allen, stolen by Kamdyn Curfman
|
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman
|
43-25
|
2:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Lewis
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Robert Allen
|
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Conway
|
46-25
|
1:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Travis Evee
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Josh Sharkey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens
|
49-26
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Josh Sharkey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-26
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens
|
49-26
|
1:13
|
|
|
Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.P. Robinson
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Greg Parham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-26
|
1:03
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Travis Evee
|
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-27
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-28
|
33.0
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Louis Tang
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Louis Tang missed layup
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Robert Allen missed layup
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deandre Thomas
|
|
18.0
|
|
+2
|
Deandre Thomas made tip-in
|
50-30
|
3.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Dupree
|
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
Greg Parham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-30
|
3.0
|
|
+1
|
Greg Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-30