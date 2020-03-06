VMI
SAMFORD

No Text

Stephens scores 24 to carry VMI over Samford 96-78 in SoCon

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jake Stephens went 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and scored a career-high 24 points as ninth-seeded VMI beat eighth-seeded Samford 96-78 in the first game of the Southern Conference tourney on Friday.

Greg Parham scored 16 points for the Keydets (9-23), Travis Evee added 15, Kamdyn Curfman 14 points and Myles Lewis 13.

The Keydets were 11 of 20 behind the arc in the first half for a 52-30 lead and were 18 of 38 for the game.

VMI faces top-seeded East Tennessee State in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Brandon Austin scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (10-23) and Josh Sharkey added 19 points and 10 assists. Robert Allen had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
VMI Keydets 52
SAMFORD Bulldogs 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Samford  
19:42   Jalen Dupree missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
19:16 +3 Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 3-0
18:55   Robert Allen missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
18:48 +2 Myles Lewis made layup 5-0
18:26 +2 Brandon Austin made jump shot, assist by Deandre Thomas 5-2
18:09   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
17:56 +2 Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey 5-4
17:42   Bad pass turnover on Kamdyn Curfman, stolen by Josh Sharkey  
17:34   Deandre Thomas missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
17:21   Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
17:15 +3 Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens 8-4
16:55   Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
16:41 +2 Travis Evee made layup 10-4
16:40   30-second timeout called  
16:24   Robert Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Kamdyn Curfman  
16:09 +3 Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman 13-4
15:54   Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
15:42   Myles Lewis missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Robert Allen  
15:31 +2 Josh Sharkey made layup 13-6
15:31   Shooting foul on Myles Lewis  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +1 Josh Sharkey made free throw 13-7
15:12 +3 Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Parham 16-7
14:49   Robert Allen missed hook shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Greg Parham  
14:21   Travis Evee missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Austin  
14:15   Robert Allen missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
14:05   Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Austin  
13:42 +3 Brandon Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Allen 16-10
13:27 +2 Sean Conway made layup, assist by Jake Stephens 18-10
13:11   Logan Padgett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
13:02 +3 Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 21-10
12:46   Personal foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
12:37 +2 Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey 21-12
12:14 +2 Greg Parham made jump shot 23-12
11:58   Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Robert Allen  
11:55   Robert Allen missed layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer  
11:46   Personal foul on Logan Padgett  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Louis Tang  
11:43   Louis Tang missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Tyler Creammer  
11:39   Tyler Creammer missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
11:39   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Greg Parham  
11:22   Tyler Creammer missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Donte Tatum, stolen by Louis Tang  
10:51   Louis Tang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
10:36   Jalen Dupree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer  
10:29   Personal foul on Josh Sharkey  
10:11 +2 Will Miller made layup, assist by Travis Evee 25-12
9:52   Shooting foul on Will Miller  
9:52 +1 Josh Sharkey made 1st of 2 free throws 25-13
9:52 +1 Josh Sharkey made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-14
9:38   Travis Evee missed floating jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Robert Allen  
9:28   Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
9:04 +3 Garrett Gilkeson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Conway 28-14
8:43   Donte Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Donte Tatum  
8:36   Robert Allen missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Sean Conway  
8:26   Sean Conway missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Robert Allen, stolen by Travis Evee  
8:04   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Robert Allen  
7:38 +3 Josh Sharkey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Allen 28-17
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Will Miller, stolen by Josh Sharkey  
7:19 +2 Josh Sharkey made layup 28-19
6:49   Personal foul on Jalen Dupree  
6:49   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +3 Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Lewis 31-19
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Sharkey, stolen by Jake Stephens  
6:16 +3 Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 34-19
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Gilkeson, stolen by Brandon Austin  
5:58 +2 Josh Sharkey made jump shot 34-21
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Gilkeson, stolen by Brandon Austin  
5:42   Brandon Austin missed layup, blocked by Myles Lewis  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Samford  
5:27   Shooting foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
5:27 +1 Brandon Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-22
5:27 +1 Brandon Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-23
5:10   Myles Lewis missed jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
5:06 +2 Myles Lewis made dunk 36-23
4:52   Deandre Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Greg Parham  
4:41   Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Sharkey  
4:31 +2 Deandre Thomas made layup 36-25
4:17 +2 Myles Lewis made layup 38-25
4:02   Brandon Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
3:53   Myles Lewis missed layup, blocked by Brandon Austin  
3:51   Offensive rebound by VMI  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Shot clock violation turnover on VMI  
3:10   Personal foul on Greg Parham  
3:07   Robert Allen missed hook shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
2:58 +2 Myles Lewis made driving layup 40-25
2:40   Bad pass turnover on Robert Allen, stolen by Kamdyn Curfman  
2:32 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman 43-25
2:15   Personal foul on Myles Lewis  
2:11   Traveling violation turnover on Robert Allen  
1:59 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Conway 46-25
1:48   Personal foul on Travis Evee  
1:48   Josh Sharkey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:24 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens 49-26
1:48 +1 Josh Sharkey made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-26
1:24 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Stephens 49-26
1:13   Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Greg Parham  
1:03   Shooting foul on J.P. Robinson  
1:03 +1 Greg Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 50-26
1:03   Greg Parham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
46.0   Shooting foul on Travis Evee  
46.0 +1 Brandon Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 50-27
46.0 +1 Brandon Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-28
33.0   Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Louis Tang  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
26.0   Louis Tang missed layup  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
20.0   Robert Allen missed layup  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Deandre Thomas  
18.0 +2 Deandre Thomas made tip-in 50-30
3.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Dupree  
3.0 +1 Greg Parham made 1st of 2 free throws 51-30
3.0 +1 Greg Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-30

2nd Half
VMI Keydets 44
SAMFORD Bulldogs 48

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 55-30
19:28   Personal foul on Jake Stephens  
19:15   Brandon Austin missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
19:07   Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Josh Sharkey, stolen by Myles Lewis  
18:56   Personal foul on Josh Sharkey  
18:45   Shooting foul on Robert Allen  
18:45 +1 Myles Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 56-30
18:45   Myles Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Dupree  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Josh Sharkey, stolen by Kamdyn Curfman  
18:24 +2 Myles Lewis made layup, assist by Travis Evee 58-30
18:24   30-second timeout called  
18:24   Commercial timeout called  
18:06 +2 Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey 58-32
17:51   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Deandre Thomas  
17:43 +2 Robert Allen made jump shot, assist by Brandon Austin 58-34
17:27 +3 Jake Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman 61-34
17:03   Deandre Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Robert Allen  
16:58   Jumpball received by Samford  
16:51   Shooting foul on Jake Stephens  
16:51 +1 Robert Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 61-35
16:51   Robert Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Logan Padgett  
16:47   Deandre Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Logan Padgett  
16:44   Lost ball turnover on Logan Padgett, stolen by Myles Lewis  
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Myles Lewis, stolen by Josh Sharkey  
16:33   Josh Sharkey missed layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
16:22   Jake Stephens missed layup  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
16:17   Shooting foul on Logan Padgett  
16:17 +1 Jake Stephens made 1st of 2 free throws 62-35
16:17 +1 Jake Stephens made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-35
16:03   Robert Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
15:52   Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
15:46 +3 Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 66-35
15:31   Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Creammer  
15:18   Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by VMI  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:05 +3 Sean Conway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Parham 69-35
14:54 +2 Robert Allen made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey 69-37
14:24   Garrett Gilkeson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by J.P. Robinson  
14:14   Shooting foul on Tyler Creammer  
14:14 +1 Robert Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 69-38
14:14 +1 Robert Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-39
13:52   Lost ball turnover on Sean Conway, stolen by Logan Padgett  
13:43 +3 Brandon Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Sharkey 69-42
13:26 +2 Myles Lewis made jump shot 71-42
13:19   J.P. Robinson missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Sean Conway  
13:10   Myles Lewis missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Logan Padgett  
12:58   Personal foul on Greg Parham  
12:49   Personal foul on Greg Parham  
12:44   J.P. Robinson missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
12:41   Personal foul on Logan Padgett  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Sean Conway, stolen by Deandre Thomas  
12:36 +2 Logan Padgett made layup, assist by Deandre Thomas 71-44
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Travis Evee, stolen by Logan Padgett  
12:17 +2 J.P. Robinson made layup, assist by Josh Sharkey 71-46
12:17   30-second timeout called  
12:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Offensive foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
11:59   Turnover on Garrett Gilkeson  
11:49 +3 Logan Padgett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Sharkey 71-49
11:42   Personal foul on J.P. Robinson  
11:24   Jake Stephens missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Allen  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Robert Allen  
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Robert Allen, stolen by Garrett Gilkeson  
11:08   Personal foul on Josh Sharkey  
10:56 +3 Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 74-49
10:46 +2 Deandre Thomas made layup, assist by Robert Allen 74-51
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Kamdyn Curfman, stolen by Deandre Thomas  
10:20 +3 Logan Padgett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Sharkey 74-54
10:08   Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Robert Allen  
9:56 +2 Robert Allen made hook shot 74-56
9:35   Personal foul on J.P. Robinson  
9:35 +1 Travis Evee made 1st of 2 free throws 75-56
9:35 +1