|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Stony Brook
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Romani Hansen made layup, assist by Brent Hank
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia made layup
|
2-2
|
19:03
|
|
|
Brent Hank missed layup
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Otchere
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brent Hank
|
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Rizzuto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Hutcheson
|
5-2
|
18:10
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Otchere
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Otchere, stolen by Ahmad Clark
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ahmad Clark
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Trey Hutcheson missed layup
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Garcia
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Miles Latimer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Ahmad Clark
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Antonio Rizzuto
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Garcia
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trey Hutcheson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brent Hank
|
|
15:59
|
|
+3
|
Trey Hutcheson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Clark
|
8-2
|
15:47
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-5
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Rizzuto made layup, assist by Brent Hank
|
10-5
|
15:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendall Lauderdale
|
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-7
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Ahmad Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Healy
|
13-7
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Miles Latimer made layup, assist by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
13-9
|
13:57
|
|
|
Cameron Healy missed jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romani Hansen
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Makale Foreman
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Hutcheson, stolen by Andrew Garcia
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman made jump shot
|
13-11
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Kendall Lauderdale made layup, assist by Ahmad Clark
|
15-11
|
12:27
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Hutcheson, stolen by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Hutcheson
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Garcia
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Malachi de Sousa
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendall Lauderdale
|
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
11:33
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brent Hank
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Trey Hutcheson missed jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Garcia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Olaniyi
|
15-15
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-15
|
10:14
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Otchere
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romani Hansen, stolen by Andrew Garcia
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahmad Clark
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Ahmad Clark made jump shot
|
20-15
|
9:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Ahmad Clark
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavin Pierre Philippe
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Andrew Garcia
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Andrew Garcia
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye missed jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Healy
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Healy made layup
|
22-15
|
7:20
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Makale Foreman made jump shot, assist by Elijah Olaniyi
|
22-17
|
6:42
|
|
|
Brent Hank missed layup, blocked by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Makale Foreman
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrew Garcia
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Cameron Healy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Cameron Healy
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
5:47
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Healy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-17
|
5:47
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Healy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-17
|
5:31
|
|
|
Tavin Pierre Philippe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made layup
|
24-19
|
4:50
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made layup
|
24-21
|
4:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sasha French
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made free throw
|
24-22
|
4:17
|
|
|
Cameron Healy missed layup
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brent Hank
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahmad Clark
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Cameron Healy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Cameron Healy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brent Hank
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Mouhamadou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
3:19
|
|
|
Mouhamadou Gueye missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Brent Hank missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Brent Hank made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
2:39
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi missed layup
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed layup, blocked by Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ahmad Clark
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mouhamadou Gueye
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Ahmad Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
2:32
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brent Hank
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-24
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Makale Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-25
|
2:02
|
|
|
Ahmad Clark missed jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romani Hansen
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jeff Otchere missed free throw
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Healy
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trey Hutcheson
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Trey Hutcheson
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Olaniyi
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Antonio Rizzuto missed free throw
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Makale Foreman missed jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Miles Latimer
|
|
37.0
|
|
+3
|
Miles Latimer made 3-pt. jump shot
|
26-28
|
9.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeff Otchere
|
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Ahmad Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-28
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Ahmad Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Ahmad Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi made layup
|
28-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|