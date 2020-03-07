ALBANY
STNYBRK

No Text

Foreman helps Stony Brook hold off Albany 76-73

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Makale Foreman scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures and Stony Brook held off upset-minded Albany 76-73 on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round of the America East Conference Tournament.

Foreman sank 6 of 14 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the second-seeded Seawolves (20-12). Mouhamadou Gueye finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench. Reserve Miles Latimer scored 13 with six boards. Andrew Garcia added 12 points, while Elijah Olaniyi scored 11.

Stony Brook led 30-28 at halftime and couldn't shake the seventh-seeded Great Danes (14-18) after intermission. Sophomore Cameron Healy scored 10 straight points for Albany in a 10-1 run that gave the Great Danes a 70-67 lead with 2:50 left in the game. But Foreman nailed a 3-pointer to knot the score and Stony Brook sank 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 51 seconds to pull out the win.

Healy topped Albany with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Ahmad Clark pitched in with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 11 points, while Romani Hansen scored 10 with six boards.

Stony Brook shot 46% from the field and 40% from distance (10 of 25). The Seawolves made 20 of 26 free throws. Albany shot 44% overall and 48% from 3-point range (13 of 28). The Great Danes made 10 of 15 foul shots.

---

1st Half
ALBANY Great Danes 28
STNYBRK Seawolves 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Stony Brook  
19:45 +2 Romani Hansen made layup, assist by Brent Hank 2-0
19:25   Elijah Olaniyi missed jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia  
19:21 +2 Andrew Garcia made layup 2-2
19:03   Brent Hank missed layup  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Jeff Otchere  
18:55   Andrew Garcia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Brent Hank  
18:36 +3 Antonio Rizzuto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Hutcheson 5-2
18:10   Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Jeff Otchere  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Otchere, stolen by Ahmad Clark  
17:58   Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi  
17:47   Personal foul on Ahmad Clark  
17:40   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Olaniyi  
17:20   Trey Hutcheson missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Garcia  
17:12   Miles Latimer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
17:01   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Ahmad Clark  
16:39   Out of bounds turnover on Antonio Rizzuto  
16:29   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Garcia  
16:17   Trey Hutcheson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Brent Hank  
15:59 +3 Trey Hutcheson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Clark 8-2
15:47 +3 Makale Foreman made 3-pt. jump shot 8-5
15:28 +2 Antonio Rizzuto made layup, assist by Brent Hank 10-5
15:12   Commercial timeout called  
15:03   Shooting foul on Kendall Lauderdale  
15:03 +1 Mouhamadou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
15:03 +1 Mouhamadou Gueye made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
14:45 +3 Ahmad Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Healy 13-7
14:27 +2 Miles Latimer made layup, assist by Mouhamadou Gueye 13-9
13:57   Cameron Healy missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
13:50   Personal foul on Romani Hansen  
13:40   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson  
13:29   Personal foul on Makale Foreman  
13:23   Bad pass turnover on Trey Hutcheson, stolen by Andrew Garcia  
13:06 +2 Makale Foreman made jump shot 13-11
12:46 +2 Kendall Lauderdale made layup, assist by Ahmad Clark 15-11
12:27   Elijah Olaniyi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi  
12:22   Elijah Olaniyi missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Trey Hutcheson, stolen by Elijah Olaniyi  
12:18   Personal foul on Trey Hutcheson  
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Garcia  
11:55   Traveling violation turnover on Malachi de Sousa  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Shooting foul on Kendall Lauderdale  
11:33 +1 Elijah Olaniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
11:33   Elijah Olaniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Brent Hank  
11:04   Trey Hutcheson missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi  
10:55 +3 Andrew Garcia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Olaniyi 15-15
10:31 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot 18-15
10:14   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
10:10   Andrew Garcia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto  
10:08   Personal foul on Jeff Otchere  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Romani Hansen, stolen by Andrew Garcia  
9:44   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Ahmad Clark  
9:32 +2 Ahmad Clark made jump shot 20-15
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Ahmad Clark  
9:05   Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Tavin Pierre Philippe  
8:51   Offensive foul on Andrew Garcia  
8:51   Turnover on Andrew Garcia  
8:35   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
8:08   Mouhamadou Gueye missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Cameron Healy  
7:39 +2 Cameron Healy made layup 22-15
7:20   Mouhamadou Gueye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:06 +2 Makale Foreman made jump shot, assist by Elijah Olaniyi 22-17
6:42   Brent Hank missed layup, blocked by Mouhamadou Gueye  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer  
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Makale Foreman  
6:06   Personal foul on Andrew Garcia  
5:53   Cameron Healy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman  
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Cameron Healy  
5:47   Shooting foul on Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
5:47 +1 Cameron Healy made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
5:47 +1 Cameron Healy made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
5:31   Tavin Pierre Philippe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16 +2 Mouhamadou Gueye made layup 24-19
4:50   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
4:33 +2 Mouhamadou Gueye made layup 24-21
4:33   Shooting foul on Sasha French  
4:33 +1 Mouhamadou Gueye made free throw 24-22
4:17   Cameron Healy missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
4:08   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Brent Hank  
4:00   Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
3:44   Mouhamadou Gueye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Ahmad Clark  
3:21   Cameron Healy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
3:19   Personal foul on Brent Hank  
3:19 +1 Mouhamadou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
3:19   Mouhamadou Gueye missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
3:02   Shooting foul on Mouhamadou Gueye  
3:02   Brent Hank missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:39   Elijah Olaniyi missed layup  
3:02 +1 Brent Hank made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
2:37   Defensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto  
2:33   Ahmad Clark missed layup, blocked by Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Ahmad Clark  
2:32   Personal foul on Mouhamadou Gueye  
2:32 +1 Ahmad Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
2:32   Ahmad Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer  
2:16   Personal foul on Brent Hank  
2:16 +1 Makale Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
2:16 +1 Makale Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
2:02   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi  
1:37   Personal foul on Romani Hansen  
1:37   Jeff Otchere missed free throw  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Cameron Healy  
1:15   Offensive foul on Trey Hutcheson  
1:15   Turnover on Trey Hutcheson  
1:00   Tyler Stephenson-Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Personal foul on Elijah Olaniyi  
58.0   Antonio Rizzuto missed free throw  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Miles Latimer  
43.0   Makale Foreman missed jump shot  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Miles Latimer  
37.0 +3 Miles Latimer made 3-pt. jump shot 26-28
9.0   Shooting foul on Jeff Otchere  
9.0 +1 Ahmad Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 27-28
9.0 +1 Ahmad Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
1.0 +2 Elijah Olaniyi made layup 28-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ALBANY Great Danes 45
STNYBRK Seawolves 46

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Andrew Garcia missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
19:33   Trey Hutcheson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Olaniyi  
19:22   Elijah Olaniyi missed layup  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson  
19:12 +3 Romani Hansen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Hutcheson 31-30
18:49   Shooting foul on Antonio Rizzuto  
18:49 +1 Makale Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
18:49 +1 Makale Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
18:27   Antonio Rizzuto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Ahmad Clark  
18:15 +3 Antonio Rizzuto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brent Hank 34-32
17:53   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Trey Hutcheson  
17:36   Personal foul on Andrew Garcia  
17:34 +3 Antonio Rizzuto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Hutcheson 37-32
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Trey Hutcheson  
17:09 +2 Ahmad Clark made jump shot 39-32
17:07   30-second timeout called  
16:50   Andrew Garcia missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Makale Foreman  
16:42 +2 Makale Foreman made layup 39-34
16:25 +2 Romani Hansen made layup, assist by Ahmad Clark 41-34
16:00 +2 Mouhamadou Gueye made jump shot 41-36
15:40   Shooting foul on Miles Latimer  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Ahmad Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 42-36
15:40 +1 Ahmad Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Makale Foreman  
15:19   Bad pass turnover on Romani Hansen, stolen by Elijah Olaniyi  
15:10   Elijah Olaniyi missed layup  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Andrew Garcia  
15:04 +3 Miles Latimer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makale Foreman 43-39
14:44   Antonio Rizzuto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman  
14:34 +3 Miles Latimer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makale Foreman 43-42
14:25   30-second timeout called  
14:13   Shooting foul on Miles Latimer  
14:13   Kendall Lauderdale missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:13 +1 Kendall Lauderdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
13:59 +2 Elijah Olaniyi made layup 44-44
13:59   Shooting foul on Antonio Rizzuto  
13:59   Elijah Olaniyi missed free throw  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Healy  
13:34 +2 Kendall Lauderdale made layup, assist by Ahmad Clark 46-44
13:15 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Latimer 46-47
12:54   Ahmad Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
12:40 +2 Elijah Olaniyi made layup 46-49
12:17   Lost ball turnover on Ahmad Clark, stolen by Tyler Stephenson-Moore  
12:11   Personal foul on Ahmad Clark  
12:03 +3 Elijah Olaniyi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mouhamadou Gueye 46-52
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Romani Hansen, stolen by Elijah Olaniyi  
11:42 +2 Mouhamadou Gueye made dunk, assist by Elijah Olaniyi 46-54
11:34   30-second timeout called  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +3 Romani Hansen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Hutcheson 49-54
11:00 +3 Makale Foreman made 3-pt. jump shot 49-57
10:47 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot 52-57
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on Mouhamadou Gueye  
10:13   Personal foul on Makale Foreman  
9:55   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
9:48   Shooting foul on Cameron Healy  
9:48 +1 Makale Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
9:48 +1 Makale Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
9:32 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Clark 55-59
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Tavin Pierre Philippe, stolen by Ahmad Clark  
8:41   Ahmad Clark missed jump shot  
8:28   Shooting foul on Romani Hansen  
8:28 +1 Andrew Garcia made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
8:28 +1 Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
8:09   Ahmad Clark missed layup, blocked by Mouhamadou Gueye  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto  
7:58   Ahmad Clark missed layup, blocked by Mouhamadou Gueye  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman  
7:48   Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
7:36 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot 58-61
7:17   Bad pass turnover on Mouhamadou Gueye  
7:01 +2 Ahmad Clark made jump shot 60-61
6:42 +3 Andrew Garcia made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makale Foreman 60-64
6:22   Brent Hank missed layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Mouhamadou Gueye  
6:05 +2 Mouhamadou Gueye made dunk, assist by Andrew Garcia 60-66
5:35 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Clark 63-66
5:07   Andrew Garcia missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Antonio Rizzuto  
4:48 +3 Cameron Healy made 3-pt. jump shot 66-66
4:24   Makale Foreman missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Brent Hank  
4:17   Offensive foul on Ahmad Clark  
4:17   Turnover on Ahmad Clark  
4:05   Elijah Olaniyi missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
3:39 +2 Cameron Healy made layup 68-66
3:21 +1 Elijah Olaniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 68-67
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   Shooting foul on Trey Hutcheson  
3:21 +1 Elijah Olaniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 68-67
3:21   Elijah Olaniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Romani Hansen  
2:49