|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Providence
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed hook shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made layup
|
0-2
|
18:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by David Duke
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made layup
|
0-4
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall
|
3-4
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
3-7
|
17:59
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed tip-in
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
17:20
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-9
|
16:58
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made jump shot
|
5-9
|
16:44
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on A.J. Reeves
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Reeves
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
7-9
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made layup
|
7-11
|
15:49
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
David Duke made layup
|
7-13
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
9-13
|
15:00
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves made layup
|
9-15
|
14:20
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed layup
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
9-18
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made layup
|
11-18
|
13:33
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Providence
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Kalif Young made jump shot
|
11-20
|
12:57
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maliek White
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Duke
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Ongenda
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
|
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Holt
|
11-23
|
11:57
|
|
|
DJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed layup
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
13-23
|
11:13
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
15-23
|
10:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Maliek White
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Maliek White
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by David Duke
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-25
|
9:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by David Duke
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-27
|
9:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed hook shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Watson
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on DePaul
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Luwane Pipkins made jump shot
|
15-29
|
7:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Duke
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-29
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-29
|
7:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-30
|
7:00
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Nick Ongenda
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
17-33
|
6:39
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
DJ Williams made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
19-33
|
6:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:04
|
|
+1
|
Kalif Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-34
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Reeves
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed free throw
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
19-35
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
19-36
|
5:18
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
5:01
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
19-39
|
4:49
|
|
|
DJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-40
|
4:05
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
19-43
|
3:21
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson made layup
|
19-45
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
22-45
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
22-48
|
1:49
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Flynn Cameron
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-49
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-50
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Watson
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-50
|
48.0
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
23-53
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot
|
25-53
|
33.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Alpha Diallo made dunk, assist by Emmitt Holt
|
25-55
|
1.0
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Providence
|