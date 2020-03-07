DEPAUL
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) A.J. Reeves led the starting five in double figures with 19 points, Nate Watson scored 18 and Providence decimated DePaul 93-55 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo scored 17, David Duke 16 and Luwane Pipkins 12 for Providence (19-12, 12-6 Big East), which made 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

The Friars have won six straight, which marks the fourth time in school history the team has won a program best six straight in the Big East. Their 12-6 record in conference is their best-ever in the Big East.

Providence led 25-15 after the Blue Demons' Nate Watson made two foul shots midway through the first half. The Friars then proceeded to outscore DePaul 30-10 and led by 30 at intermission. Providence was 17 of 33 (51.5) from the field and made eight 3s before the break.

Charlie Moore led DePaul (15-16, 3-15) with 14 points and Nick Ongenda added 10.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 25
PROV Friars 55

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:41   Alpha Diallo missed hook shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
19:22   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Providence  
18:56 +2 Nate Watson made layup 0-2
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by David Duke  
18:36 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 0-4
18:30 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall 3-4
18:09 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 3-7
17:59   Charlie Moore missed layup  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:57   Jaylen Butz missed tip-in  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:57   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
17:55   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:57   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:40   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:35   Nate Watson missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
17:26   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:20   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
17:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9
16:58   Darious Hall missed layup  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
16:58 +2 Jaylen Butz made jump shot 5-9
16:44   Out of bounds turnover on A.J. Reeves  
16:35   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
16:10 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 7-9
15:58 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 7-11
15:49   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:40 +2 David Duke made layup 7-13
15:25 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 9-13
15:00   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
14:58   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
14:45   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:40 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup 9-15
14:20   Darious Hall missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:10   Luwane Pipkins missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:00   Kalif Young missed layup  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
13:58 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 9-18
13:53 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 11-18
13:33   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Providence  
13:32   Commercial timeout called  
13:12 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot 11-20
12:57   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
12:52   Jumpball received by DePaul  
12:48   Personal foul on Maliek White  
12:32   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
12:30   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
12:29   Personal foul on David Duke  
12:29   Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda  
12:29   Turnover on Nick Ongenda  
12:12   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:06 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Holt 11-23
11:57   DJ Williams missed jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
11:51   Romeo Weems missed layup  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
11:40   Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
11:33 +2 Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 13-23
11:13   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
11:03 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 15-23
10:43   Offensive foul on Maliek White  
10:43   Turnover on Maliek White  
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:27   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by David Duke  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:05   Nate Watson missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
10:03   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
10:03 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
10:03 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by David Duke  
9:55   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
9:38   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
9:38 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
9:38 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-27
9:19   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
9:12   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
8:48   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
8:46   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
8:15   Shot clock violation turnover on DePaul  
7:46 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 15-29
7:38   Shooting foul on David Duke  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 16-29
7:38 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-29
7:22   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
7:22   A.J. Reeves missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22 +1 A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-30
7:00   Charlie Moore missed layup  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
6:53   Darious Hall missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
6:39 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 17-33
6:39   30-second timeout called  
6:22 +2 DJ Williams made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 19-33
6:04   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
6:04   Kalif Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04 +1 Kalif Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-34
5:58   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
5:58   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed free throw  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Providence  
5:33   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
5:33   A.J. Reeves missed 1st of 3 free throws  
5:33 +1 A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-35
5:33 +1 A.J. Reeves made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-36
5:18   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
5:01 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 19-39
4:49   DJ Williams missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:41   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
4:26   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Providence  
4:05   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
4:05 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-40
4:05   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Darious Hall  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 19-43
3:21   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
3:05   Offensive foul on Luwane Pipkins  
3:05   Turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
2:47   Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
2:40   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
2:38 +2 Nate Watson made layup 19-45
2:30 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 22-45
2:05 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 22-48
1:49   Charlie Moore missed layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
1:44   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
1:28   Personal foul on Flynn Cameron  
1:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-49
1:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-50
1:15   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
1:15   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-50
48.0 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 23-53
38.0 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 25-53
33.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk, assist by Emmitt Holt 25-55
1.0   Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Providence  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 30
PROV Friars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:37   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
19:20   Darious Hall missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
19:14   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:12 +2 Nate Watson made layup 25-57
19:13   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
19:12 +1 Nate Watson made free throw 25-58
18:58 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 27-58
18:38   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Nate Watson  
18:23   Offensive foul on Romeo Weems  
18:23   Turnover on Romeo Weems  
18:05   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:57   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
17:52 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 30-58
17:23 +2 David Duke made layup 30-60
17:23   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
17:23 +1 David Duke made free throw 30-61
17:12   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:01 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 30-63
16:54   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
16:54 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 31-63
16:54 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-63
16:32 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 32-65
16:13   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
16:11 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup 34-65
15:46   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
15:08 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 34-67
14:59   Darious Hall missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:54   Personal foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
14:44   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
14:24   Kalif Young missed jump shot, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Providence  
14:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Providence  
14:15   Markese Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:13 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 36-67
13:47   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
13:39   A.J. Reeves missed layup  
13:37   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
13:32 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup 36-69
13:33   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
13:15   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
13:06 +2 David Duke made layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 36-71
12:57   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
12:42 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 36-73
12:28   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Emmitt Holt  
12:02   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:00 +2 Emmitt Holt made tip-in 36-75
11:44   DJ Williams missed jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by DJ Williams  
11:40 +2 DJ Williams made layup 38-75
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Romeo Weems  
11:09   Romeo Weems missed layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by DJ Williams  
11:07 +2 DJ Williams made layup 40-75
10:45   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
10:31   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Providence  
10:28   Commercial timeout called  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Romeo Weems  
10:12   Romeo Weems missed layup  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
9:47 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 40-78
