George Mason wins Atlantic 10 finale at Fordham, 65-61

  • Mar 07, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Javon Greene had 19 points off the bench to carry George Mason to a 65-61 win over Fordham in the Atlantic 10 regular season finale on Saturday.

The victory was the Patriots' first at Fordham's historic Rose Hill Gym and it sets up a first-round battle with Saint Joseph's Wednesday the A-10 tournament.

Greene shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jordan Miller had 17 points for George Mason (16-15, 5-13). AJ Wilson added 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Erten Gazi scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Rams (8-22, 2-16). Antwon Portley added 11 points. Joel Soriano had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 33
FORD Rams 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
19:21   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
19:04 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Erten Gazi 0-2
18:45   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
18:27 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup 0-4
18:12 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 3-4
17:53   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
17:33 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 5-4
17:03 +2 Josh Colon made layup 5-6
16:44 +2 AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Josh Oduro 7-6
16:24   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
16:17   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:12   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Jordan Miller  
15:56   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
15:22   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
15:10 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 7-8
14:46   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
14:36 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 10-8
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon  
14:06 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Greg Calixte 12-8
13:38   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
13:12   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
13:01   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:36 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 12-10
12:07   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
11:40   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
11:27   Javon Greene missed layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
11:18   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
10:58   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
10:58   Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58   Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
10:58 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
10:36   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
10:25   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
10:25 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
10:25   Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
10:05   Joel Soriano missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
9:47   Josh Oduro missed layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
9:40 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 17-10
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
9:09 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 20-10
8:38   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:23   Jordan Miller missed layup  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
8:21   Goanar Mar missed layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
8:01 +2 Josh Colon made layup 20-12
7:44   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +2 Josh Colon made jump shot 20-14
7:03   AJ Wilson missed dunk  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
6:53   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
6:53 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
6:53 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-16
6:29   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
6:20   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:04   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
5:52 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 20-19
5:40   Personal foul on Ivan Raut  
5:40   Personal foul on Ivan Raut  
5:22   Jumpball received by Fordham  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Josh Colon  
5:03   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
5:03 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
5:03 +1 Josh Colon made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
4:44   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
4:28   Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
4:26   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
4:19 +3 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot 23-21
3:59 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 23-24
3:35   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
3:03   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
2:58   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Javon Greene  
2:46 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Javon Greene 25-24
2:46   Shooting foul on Ivan Raut  
2:46   Jordan Miller missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Javon Greene  
2:29 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 28-24
2:15   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
2:10 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut 28-27
1:43 +3 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 31-27
1:16   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
1:16   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
59.0   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed jump shot  
57.0   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
51.0 +2 Greg Calixte made layup 33-27
33.0 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano 33-30
7.0   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed jump shot, blocked by Joel Soriano  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
5.0   Personal foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley  
4.0   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
1.0   Josh Colon missed jump shot, blocked by Goanar Mar  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 32
FORD Rams 31

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
19:27 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 33-32
18:55   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
18:31   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
18:31 +1 Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
18:31 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Antwon Portley  
18:01   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
17:55   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
17:56 +1 Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
17:56 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
17:36 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano 35-37
17:10 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 38-37
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi  
16:22   AJ Wilson missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:13 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 38-39
15:51   Shooting foul on Antwon Portley  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
15:47 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
15:29 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 40-41
15:01 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 43-41
14:33   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
14:33   Erten Gazi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:33 +1 Erten Gazi made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene  
13:53   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
13:40   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
13:31 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup, assist by Antwon Portley 43-44
13:08   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
13:00   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
12:51   Joel Soriano missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
12:37   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
12:37 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 44-44
12:37 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
12:17   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:07   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
12:08   Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:08 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
11:42   Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
11:40   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
11:17   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
11:14   Personal foul on Antwon Portley  
11:10   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
11:10 +1 Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
11:10 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
10:35   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
10:19   AJ Wilson missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
10:17 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 48-46
10:17   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
10:17   Erten Gazi missed free throw  
10:17   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9:50   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
9:37 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 48-49
9:14 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 50-49
9:14   30-second timeout called  
9:14   Commercial timeout called  
8:54   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
8:46 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 50-52
8:29   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
8:27   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
8:25   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
8:02   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
7:46 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 53-52
7:18   Josh Colon missed layup  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
7:08   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
6:48   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
6:48   Commercial timeout called  
6:48 +1 AJ Wilson made free throw 54-52
6:48 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-52
6:30   Erten Gazi missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro  
6:28   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:18   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
6:18   Jordan Miller missed free throw  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
6:03   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
5:42 +2 Javon Greene made layup 57-52
5:24 +2 Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Josh Colon 57-54
5:26   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
5:26 +1 Erten Gazi made free throw 57-55
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Antwon Portley  
5:03   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
5:03 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
5:03 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
4:44   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
4:26 +2 AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Jason Douglas-Stanley 59-57
4:09   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
3:45 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 61-57
3:25 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 61-59
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Erten Gazi  
2:41   Antwon Portley missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
2:33   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
2:31   30-second timeout called  
2:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Chris Austin  
2:07   Josh Colon missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
1:46   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
1:19   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
52.0 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 63-59
38.0   Josh Colon missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Johnson  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
37.0   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
37.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-59
37.0   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
19.0   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
12.0   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
12.0   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12.0   Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
6.0   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
6.0 +1 Antwon Portley made free throw 64-60
6.0   Full timeout called  
6.0 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-61
2.0  