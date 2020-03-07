|
19:41
Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano
19:39
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
19:27
+2
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
33-32
18:55
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
18:53
Defensive rebound by Fordham
18:31
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
18:31
+1
Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws
33-33
18:31
+1
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-34
18:17
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Antwon Portley
18:01
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
17:55
Shooting foul on Joel Soriano
17:56
+1
Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws
34-34
17:56
+1
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-34
17:36
+3
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano
35-37
17:10
+3
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson
38-37
16:32
Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi
16:22
AJ Wilson missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano
16:20
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
16:13
+2
Erten Gazi made layup
38-39
15:51
Shooting foul on Antwon Portley
15:47
Commercial timeout called
15:47
+1
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
39-39
15:47
+1
Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-39
15:29
+2
Erten Gazi made layup
40-41
15:01
+3
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
43-41
14:33
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
14:33
Erten Gazi missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:33
+1
Erten Gazi made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-42
14:17
Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene
13:53
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Xavier Johnson
13:40
Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:38
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
13:31
+2
Jalen Cobb made layup, assist by Antwon Portley
43-44
13:08
Xavier Johnson missed layup
13:06
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
13:00
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
12:51
Joel Soriano missed layup
12:49
Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley
12:37
Shooting foul on Joel Soriano
12:37
+1
Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
44-44
12:37
+1
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-44
12:17
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:15
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
12:07
Shooting foul on Josh Colon
12:08
Josh Oduro missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:08
+1
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-44
11:42
Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
11:40
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
11:17
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:15
Offensive rebound by George Mason
11:14
Personal foul on Antwon Portley
11:10
Personal foul on Chris Austin
11:10
+1
Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws
47-44
11:10
+1
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-44
10:35
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:33
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
10:19
AJ Wilson missed layup
10:17
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
10:17
+2
Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
48-46
10:17
Personal foul on Javon Greene
10:17
Erten Gazi missed free throw
10:17
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
9:50
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
9:37
+3
Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
48-49
9:14
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
50-49
9:14
30-second timeout called
9:14
Commercial timeout called
8:54
Personal foul on Jordan Miller
8:46
+3
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin
50-52
8:29
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:27
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
8:27
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:25
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
8:25
Personal foul on AJ Wilson
8:02
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:00
Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley
7:46
+3
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
53-52
7:18
Josh Colon missed layup
7:16
Offensive rebound by Erten Gazi
7:08
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:06
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
6:48
Personal foul on Chris Austin
6:48
Commercial timeout called
6:48
+1
AJ Wilson made free throw
54-52
6:48
+1
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-52
6:30
Erten Gazi missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro
6:28
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
6:18
Personal foul on Josh Colon
6:18
Jordan Miller missed free throw
6:18
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
6:03
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:01
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
5:42
+2
Javon Greene made layup
57-52
5:24
+2
Erten Gazi made layup, assist by Josh Colon
57-54
5:26
Personal foul on Jordan Miller
5:26
+1
Erten Gazi made free throw
57-55
5:07
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Antwon Portley
5:03
Personal foul on Javon Greene
5:03
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
57-56
5:03
+1
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-57
4:44
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:42
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
4:26
+2
AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Jason Douglas-Stanley
59-57
4:09
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:07
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
3:45
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot
61-57
3:25
+2
Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi
61-59
3:03
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Erten Gazi
2:41
Antwon Portley missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro
2:39
Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
2:33
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
2:31
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
2:31
30-second timeout called
2:31
Commercial timeout called
2:14
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Chris Austin
2:07
Josh Colon missed layup
2:05
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
1:46
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:44
Defensive rebound by Fordham
1:19
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:17
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
52.0
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot
63-59
38.0
Josh Colon missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Johnson
37.0
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Colon
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-59
|
37.0
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Antwon Portley made free throw
|
64-60
|
6.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
64-61
|
2.0
|
|