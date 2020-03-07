GWASH
No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 on Saturday to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory.

The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home and in true road games. Their only losses were at neutral sites.

Jalen Crutcher added 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Dayton, which will begin play as the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament that starts Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York. Trey Landers had 10 rebounds.

Jamison Battle led George Washington (12-19, 6-12) with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Colonials were in the game at halftime, thanks mostly to 6-of-16 3-point shooting. Despite missing its last seven shots of the half, Dayton lead 26-25 at the break.

Dayton wore the Colonials down in the second half with a 23-4 run.

A 3-pointer and layup from Crutcher put Dayton up 46-37 with 10:38 remaining, and George Washington couldn't shoot well enough late to overcome it. After a missed 3 by the Colonials' Maceo Jack, Crutcher hit another 3 while a pair of Toppin dunks pushed the Flyers' lead to 53-37 with 8:39 left. They cruised from there.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: A disappointing season ends at the hands of one of the country's hottest teams. Like most A-10 teams, the Colonials couldn't stay with Dayton as the second half wore on.

Dayton: The Flyers dispatched every conference opponent, though not always with ease. They must work to avoid a letdown in the conference tournament. The Flyers seek to be rewarded for their fine season with a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

The Atlantic 10 tournament starts Wednesday in Brooklyn.

--

---

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 25
DAYTON Flyers 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:30 +2 Chase Paar made hook shot 2-0
19:07   Trey Landers missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
18:47   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:32 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 2-2
18:32   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:32 +1 Obi Toppin made free throw 2-3
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Obi Toppin  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
17:36   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:09   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:58   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
16:50   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
16:43 +2 Obi Toppin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 2-5
16:19 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot 4-5
16:05   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
15:51   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:39   Obi Toppin missed layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
15:18 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 7-5
14:59   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:52   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
14:52   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
14:35   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:24   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:20 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 7-7
13:52   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
13:33 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 7-10
13:06   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers  
12:53   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
12:53   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:53 +1 Shawn Walker Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
12:35   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:12   Chase Paar missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
11:55 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 8-12
11:22 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Paar 11-12
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
10:46 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 14-12
10:29   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
10:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
10:03 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 17-12
9:44   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
9:24 +2 Armel Potter made layup 19-12
9:08   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
9:08   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
8:43   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
8:34   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
8:41   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:06   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Dwayne Cohill  
7:47   Shooting foul on Justin Williams  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
7:47 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
7:19   Ace Stallings missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:02 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 19-17
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Ace Stallings  
6:16 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 19-19
6:08   30-second timeout called  
5:46   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:36 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 19-22
5:19 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 22-22
4:59 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk, assist by Obi Toppin 22-24
4:40   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
4:31   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
4:31   Jordy Tshimanga missed free throw  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
4:02   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
3:55   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
3:38   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
3:30   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:30 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
3:30 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
3:04   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack  
2:46   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle  
2:08   Obi Toppin missed layup  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
2:06   Jumpball received by Dayton  
1:51   Rodney Chatman missed layup, blocked by Javier Langarica  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
1:42   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:24   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:11   Rodney Chatman missed reverse layup  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
50.0   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
33.0 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 25-26
3.0   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 26
DAYTON Flyers 50

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar 27-26
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
19:14   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
19:14 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
19:14   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:51   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
18:28   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:28 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
18:15 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 29-29
17:52   Javier Langarica missed layup  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
17:45 +2 Javier Langarica made layup 31-29
17:28   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
17:28   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
17:10 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 33-30
17:00 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 33-32
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
16:33   Trey Landers missed dunk  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
16:18   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:54 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-35
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Offensive foul on Chase Paar  
15:32   Turnover on Chase Paar  
15:13   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
14:45 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made jump shot 35-35
14:25 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 35-37
14:25   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
14:25   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
14:16   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:57 +2 Armel Potter made layup 37-37
13:35 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 37-39
13:08   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
12:53 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 37-41
12:42   30-second timeout called  
12:42   Commercial timeout called  
12:28   Javier Langarica missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Armel Potter  
12:01   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Maceo Jack  
11:53   Maceo Jack missed layup, blocked by Trey Landers  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:49   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
11:30   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
11:13 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 37-44
10:53   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Crutcher  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
10:39 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 37-46
10:38   30-second timeout called  
10:27   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
10:16 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 37-49
9:56   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
9:47   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
9:26   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
9:10 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 37-51
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Obi Toppin  
8:40 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 37-53
8:39   Full timeout called  
8:26 +2 Armel Potter made layup 39-53
8:06   Obi Toppin missed layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Trey Landers  
7:51 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 39-55
7:31   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
7:51   Turnover on Armel Potter  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:14 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 39-58
6:51   Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:41   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
6:38   Trey Landers missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
6:28   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
6:19 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made jump shot 41-58
6:03 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 41-60
6:04   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
6:04   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
5:41 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack 44-60
5:20 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 44-62
5:05   Traveling violation turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
4:49   Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Javier Langarica  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
4:28   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
4:20   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
4:19 +1 Ryan Mikesell made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
4:19   Ryan Mikesell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
3:59   Offensive foul on Javier Langarica  
3:59   Turnover on Javier Langarica  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 44-66
3:11   Shawn Walker Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Crutcher  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:59   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
2:59 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 44-67
2:59 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-68
2:43   Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
2:25 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordy Tshimanga 44-71
1:58   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
1:45   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
1:43   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:43 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 45-71
1:43 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-71
1:22 +3 Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wilson 46-74
1:03 +2 Arnaldo Toro made jump shot 48-74
37.0 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk 48-76
15.0 +3 Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Mitola 51-76
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
A. Potter
2 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
44.2 Field Goal % 46.6
23.7 Three Point % 42.8
75.7 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 3 Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Mitola 15.0
+ 2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk 37.0
+ 2 Arnaldo Toro made jump shot 1:03
+ 3 Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wilson 1:22
+ 1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
  Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro 1:43
  Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
  Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga 1:56
  Arnaldo Toro missed layup 1:58
Team Stats
Points 51 76
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 30
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 25 27
Team 0 0
Assists 10 19
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 20 11
Technicals 0 0
10
J. Battle F
16 PTS, 7 REB
1
O. Toppin F
27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 12-19 252651
home team logo 3 Dayton 29-2 265076
UD Arena Dayton, OH
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 12-19 66.1 PPG 36 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 3 Dayton 29-2 80.1 PPG 37.7 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
10
J. Battle F 11.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.6 APG 40.5 FG%
1
O. Toppin F 19.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.1 APG 62.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Battle F 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
1
O. Toppin F 27 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
39.6 FG% 54.9
34.8 3PT FG% 55.0