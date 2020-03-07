IOWAST
Sneed pours in 31, K-State snaps month-long skid 79-63

  • Mar 07, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) Xavier Sneed has played in an Elite 8, won a Big 12 Regular-Season Title and played in three straight NCAA Tournaments.

But Sneed had possibly the most memorable game of his career in his final act at home in a 79-63 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

He scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s while carrying the Wildcats to their first win since January 29th after losing 10 straight games.

“I just wanted to get a win,” Sneed said. “I feel like I did a good job of helping us today.”

The win marks the end of a regular season that featured the most losses in program history for Kansas State.

“I’m just happy for the seniors,” coach Bruce Weber said. “They’ve worked so hard this season so I’m glad they finished with this win tonight.

Sneed finished his career in the top 10 in scoring and top five in steals and games played in school history.

“It’s been a roller coaster here, but I’ve loved it,” Sneed said. “The banners we’ve put up, and it’s just been a surreal ride.”

Cartier Diarra added 14 points, Mike McGuirl had 10 and the Wildcats went 13-18 from the free throw line.

Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games and four of those by double digits.

“Those seniors for Kansas State have done some special things so I wasn’t surprised they played so well,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We are battling some injuries, so we just need rest before Wednesday.”

Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).

The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.

In his first career start, senior Pierson McAtee had a dunk on the opening possession and scored six points.

“It was actually a broken play,” McAtee said. “It’s truly special and I can’t thank coach enough for giving me that opportunity to start tonight.”

Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.

Sneed scored 14 of the first 18 points for the Wildcats including three 3’s. Sneed had a career high at halftime with 26 points helping K-State post a 41-23 lead after 20 minutes.

Both teams will play in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament and look to make a run and extend their seasons.

“It’s the best conference tournament in the country,” Prohm said. “We’re ready to go to Kansas City where we have great crowds and see what we can do.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Before tip-off, the Cyclones were locked into the eight versus nine seed matchup in the Big 12 Tournament. They seemed to know that because they showed a lack of motivation.

Kansas State: This was the best the Wildcats have looked the entire conference season. They will need to play this well again in Kansas City to win a few in the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Will play on Wednesday at 6 pm to open the conference tournament.

Kansas State: Takes on the seven seed at 8:30 pm on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 23
KSTATE Wildcats 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:42 +2 Pierson McAtee made dunk, assist by Makol Mawien 0-2
19:18   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
19:10   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:50   Shooting foul on Pierson McAtee  
18:50 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:50 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:49   Personal foul on Caleb Grill  
18:29   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
18:29   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
18:04   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
17:52 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
17:35   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
17:27   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Sneed  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
17:18   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
16:58 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 4-5
16:39 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierson McAtee 4-8
16:30   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
16:20 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 4-10
16:20   Official timeout called  
16:20   Commercial timeout called  
16:20   Flagrant foul on Cartier Diarra  
16:20   Solomon Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:20 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
15:53   George Conditt IV missed turnaround jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:43   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on George Conditt IV, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Michael Jacobson  
15:00   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
15:00 +1 George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
15:00 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
14:39   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
14:27   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
14:20 +2 Terrence Lewis made floating jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 9-10
14:11 +2 Xavier Sneed made driving layup 9-12
14:11   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
14:11 +1 Xavier Sneed made free throw 9-13
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:53   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
13:38   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:25   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
13:20   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
13:18 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 9-15
12:55   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
12:43   Traveling violation turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
12:29   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
12:11 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 9-18
11:54   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Terrence Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 10-18
11:54 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
11:26   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
10:53   Prentiss Nixon missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
10:52   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
10:38   Offensive foul on Antonio Gordon  
10:38   Turnover on Antonio Gordon  
10:15 +2 Terrence Lewis made floating jump shot 13-18
9:55   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
9:42 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 15-18
9:42   30-second timeout called  
9:13   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:52 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 15-21
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson  
8:13   Pierson McAtee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
8:03   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
8:03 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
8:03   Solomon Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
7:47   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 16-22
7:47 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-23
7:20   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
7:16   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
7:03 +2 Pierson McAtee made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 16-25
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
6:33 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 16-27
6:33   30-second timeout called  
6:15   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
6:00 +2 Xavier Sneed made turnaround jump shot 16-29
5:33   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
5:24   George Conditt IV missed dunk  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
5:11   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
5:11   Tre Jackson missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
5:11   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
5:11 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 3 free throws 16-30
5:11 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-31
5:11 +1 Xavier Sneed made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-32
4:55   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
4:35   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Solomon Young  
4:12   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
3:53   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
3:44   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
3:36   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
3:19   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
3:15   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 17-32
3:15 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-32
2:59   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
2:59   Levi Stockard III missed free throw  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
2:33 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 20-32
2:24 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 20-34
2:11 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 22-34
2:11   Shooting foul on Antonio Gordon  
2:11 +1 Solomon Young made free throw 23-34
1:58   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
1:58 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 23-35
1:58 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
1:41   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
1:14 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot 23-39
50.0   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Antonio Gordon  
47.0   Shooting foul on Nate Jenkins  
47.0 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 23-40
47.0 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-41
28.0   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
3.0   Pierson McAtee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 40
KSTATE Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 25-41
19:13   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
19:13   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:13   Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
19:09   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
18:46   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
18:19 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 25-43
18:10 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 27-43
17:52 +2 Xavier Sneed made reverse layup, assist by Levi Stockard III 27-45
17:32   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:32 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 3 free throws 28-45
17:32 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-45
17:32 +1 Michael Jacobson made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-45
17:17 +2 Mike McGuirl made floating jump shot 30-47
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
16:44 +2 Mike McGuirl made driving layup 30-49
16:43   30-second timeout called  
16:43   Commercial timeout called  
16:32   Turnover on Iowa State  
16:19 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 30-51
15:56   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
15:46 +2 Solomon Young made dunk 32-51
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
15:26 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 35-51
15:09 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 35-53
14:56   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
14:56   Commercial timeout called  
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Lewis  
14:40 +2 Xavier Sneed made alley-oop shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 35-55
14:25   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:16 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 37-55
14:03   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
13:56 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 37-57
13:41   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
13:31   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
13:31   Makol Mawien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-58
13:12   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
13:04 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 39-58
12:55   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
12:47   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
12:47   Michael Jacobson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:47   Michael Jacobson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:24 +2 Pierson McAtee made driving layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 39-60
12:08 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 41-60
12:01   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
12:01   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:01 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-61
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   30-second timeout called  
11:43   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
11:33 +2 DaJuan Gordon made driving layup 41-63
11:15   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
11:15   Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:15 +1 Terrence Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-63
10:48   Traveling violation turnover on David Sloan  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
10:25   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
10:16 +3 Antonio Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 42-66
9:55   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
9:41   Shooting foul on Antonio Gordon  
9:41   Zion Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:25   Pierson McAtee missed layup  
9:41 +1 Zion Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-66
9:25   Pierson McAtee missed layup, blocked by Zion Griffin  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
9:22   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Levi Stockard III  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
9:18 +2 Terrence Lewis made dunk 45-66
9:18   Official timeout called  
9:04   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
8:51 +2 Terrence Lewis made driving layup 47-66
8:29   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
8:18   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
8:06 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Terrence Lewis 49-66
7:53   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Jenkins  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
7:36 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Mike McGuirl 49-68
7:36   Shooting foul on Terrence Lewis  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +1 David Sloan made free throw 49-69
7:23 +2 Zion Griffin made layup, assist by Solomon Young 51-69
7:10   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
6:50   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
6:48