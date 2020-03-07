|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by LIU
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jack Ballantyne, stolen by Dante Treacy
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Dante Treacy
|
0-2
|
19:33
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Morris
|
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yannis Mendy
|
0-5
|
19:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ty Flowers
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Josh Williams missed free throw
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Yannis Mendy missed layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed layup
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Jack Ballantyne missed layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy
|
|
19:00
|
|
+3
|
Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Williams
|
0-8
|
18:37
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Jon Williams
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LIU
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Julian Batts
|
2-8
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Josh Williams
|
2-10
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Williams
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Dante Treacy
|
2-12
|
16:28
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Josh Williams made layup
|
2-14
|
16:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Yannis Mendy
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Jon Williams
|
2-16
|
15:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dante Treacy
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Bain
|
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-16
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-16
|
15:19
|
|
+3
|
Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy
|
4-19
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Ballantyne
|
7-19
|
14:22
|
|
|
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Clark
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jack Ballantyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julian Batts
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hawkins, stolen by Julian Batts
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made layup
|
9-19
|
13:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sayveon McEwen
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made free throw
|
10-19
|
12:40
|
|
|
Yannis Mendy missed layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Jalen Hawkins
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Sayveon McEwen made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins
|
10-21
|
11:48
|
|
|
Virshon Cotton missed layup
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Bain
|
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hawkins
|
10-24
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Jashaun Agosto made jump shot
|
12-24
|
10:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jashaun Agosto
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Robert Morris
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Bramah
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-24
|
9:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Charles Bain
|
|
9:19
|
|
+3
|
Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto
|
16-24
|
9:07
|
|
|
Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Josh Williams
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Bain
|
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams
|
16-27
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Ty Flowers missed layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
AJ Bramah missed layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on AJ Bramah
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on AJ Bramah
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jashaun Agosto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Williams
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-30
|
5:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jalen Hawkins
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hawkins made driving layup
|
16-32
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Clark
|
19-32
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Dante Treacy
|
19-34
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yannis Mendy
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Ty Flowers missed layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hawkins made layup, assist by Dante Treacy
|
19-36
|
4:21
|
|
|
Raiquan Clark missed layup
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sayveon McEwen
|
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-36
|
3:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Raiquan Clark
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Clark made layup
|
24-36
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hawkins made jump shot
|
24-38
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Raiquan Clark
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hawkins made free throw
|
24-39
|
2:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jack Ballantyne
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Batts
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sayveon McEwen
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
2:17
|
|
+1
|
Julian Batts made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-39
|
2:17
|
|
+1
|
Julian Batts made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
26-39
|
2:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Julian Batts
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Josh Williams
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Josh Williams
|
26-41
|
1:41
|
|
|
Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Williams
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Yannis Mendy missed jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Jackson Jr. made jump shot
|
28-41
|
1:05
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Dante Treacy missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dante Treacy
|
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
Dante Treacy made layup
|
28-43
|
1.0
|
|
|
Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|