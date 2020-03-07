LIU
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) AJ Bramah scored 18 points and led five Robert Morris players in double figures as the No. 1-seeded Colonials beat fourth-seeded Long Island University 86-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Colonials will host second-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) Tuesday in the NEC championship game. Robert Morris is 21-3 with six NEC title wins in ten appearances as the top seed.

Josh Williams added 15 points for the Colonials (19-14), who shot 57% from the floor (28-for-49). Jalen Hawkins chipped in 13, Dante Treacy scored 12 and Jon Williams had 11. Hawkins also had seven rebounds, while Treacy posted eight assists.

Julian Batts scored a season-high 23 points for the Sharks (15-18). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 19 points. Ty Flowers had 11 points.

1st Half
LIU Sharks 28
ROBERT Colonials 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LIU  
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Jack Ballantyne, stolen by Dante Treacy  
19:42 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 0-2
19:33   Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
19:16 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yannis Mendy 0-5
19:10   Shooting foul on Ty Flowers  
19:10   Josh Williams missed free throw  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
19:10   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
19:08   Julian Batts missed layup  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
19:02   Jack Ballantyne missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
19:00 +3 Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Williams 0-8
18:37   30-second timeout called  
18:16   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Jon Williams  
18:06   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by LIU  
17:46 +2 Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Julian Batts 2-8
17:29 +2 AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Josh Williams 2-10
17:14   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
17:01 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 2-12
16:28   Julian Batts missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
16:11 +2 Josh Williams made layup 2-14
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Yannis Mendy  
15:50 +2 AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 2-16
15:35   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Shooting foul on Charles Bain  
15:32 +1 Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
15:32 +1 Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-16
15:19 +3 Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 4-19
14:52 +3 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Ballantyne 7-19
14:22   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
14:14   Raiquan Clark missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
14:06   Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
14:00   Jack Ballantyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
13:56   Personal foul on Julian Batts  
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hawkins, stolen by Julian Batts  
13:20   Julian Batts missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
13:10   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
13:05 +2 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made layup 9-19
13:05   Shooting foul on Sayveon McEwen  
12:59 +1 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made free throw 10-19
12:40   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Jalen Hawkins  
12:13 +2 Sayveon McEwen made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins 10-21
11:48   Virshon Cotton missed layup  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
11:38 +3 Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hawkins 10-24
11:13   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
10:50   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton  
10:37 +2 Jashaun Agosto made jump shot 12-24
10:29   Personal foul on Jashaun Agosto  
10:29   Commercial timeout called  
9:58   Shot clock violation turnover on Robert Morris  
9:35   Shooting foul on AJ Bramah  
9:35   Raiquan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35 +1 Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
9:24   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Bain  
9:19 +3 Ty Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jashaun Agosto 16-24
9:07   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Josh Williams  
8:47   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Charles Bain  
8:21 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 16-27
7:49   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
7:36   Ty Flowers missed layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
7:26   AJ Bramah missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
7:13   Personal foul on AJ Bramah  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Julian Batts missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
6:52   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Bramah  
6:36   Jashaun Agosto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
6:19 +3 Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot 16-30
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Jalen Hawkins  
5:49 +2 Jalen Hawkins made driving layup 16-32
5:37 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Clark 19-32
5:29 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 19-34
5:07   Personal foul on Yannis Mendy  
5:07   Ty Flowers missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
4:42 +2 Jalen Hawkins made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 19-36
4:21   Raiquan Clark missed layup  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Sayveon McEwen  
3:51 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot 22-36
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Raiquan Clark  
3:28 +2 Raiquan Clark made layup 24-36
3:06 +2 Jalen Hawkins made jump shot 24-38
3:06   Shooting foul on Raiquan Clark  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
3:06 +1 Jalen Hawkins made free throw 24-39
2:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jack Ballantyne  
2:26   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
2:17   Shooting foul on Sayveon McEwen  
2:17   Julian Batts missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:17 +1 Julian Batts made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-39
2:17 +1 Julian Batts made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-39
2:12   Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Julian Batts  
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Josh Williams  
1:56 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Josh Williams 26-41
1:41   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jon Williams  
1:15   Yannis Mendy missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
1:05 +2 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made jump shot 28-41
1:05   30-second timeout called  
32.0   Dante Treacy missed jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
23.0 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 28-43
1.0   Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LIU Sharks 38
ROBERT Colonials 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Lost ball turnover on Jon Williams, stolen by Julian Batts  
19:50 +2 Ty Flowers made layup, assist by Julian Batts 30-43
19:50   Shooting foul on Jon Williams  
19:50   Ty Flowers missed free throw  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
19:30   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by LIU  
19:15 +2 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made layup 32-43
18:56   Jumpball received by LIU  
18:56   Lost ball turnover on Jon Williams  
18:39 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 35-43
18:28   Personal foul on Jermaine Jackson Jr.  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hawkins  
18:04   Julian Batts missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
17:50   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jack Ballantyne  
17:34   Personal foul on Josh Williams  
17:26   Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
17:11 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 35-46
16:45   Ty Flowers missed jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Ty Flowers  
16:43   Shooting foul on Yannis Mendy  
16:43 +1 Ty Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws 36-46
16:43 +1 Ty Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-46
16:26 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 37-48
16:04   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
15:39   Personal foul on Raiquan Clark  
15:34   Personal foul on Jack Ballantyne  
15:34   Personal foul on Jack Ballantyne  
15:27 +3 Charles Bain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 37-51
14:54   Shot clock violation turnover on LIU  
14:37   Shooting foul on Raiquan Clark  
14:37 +1 Jalen Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 37-52
14:37   Jalen Hawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
14:17   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
14:02   Shooting foul on Julian Batts  
14:02 +1 Jalen Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 37-53
14:02   Jalen Hawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
13:52 +3 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 40-53
13:22   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jashaun Agosto  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Ty Flowers  
12:45   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
12:43   Jalen Hawkins missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
12:41 +2 AJ Bramah made layup 40-55
12:41   Shooting foul on Virshon Cotton  
12:41   AJ Bramah missed free throw  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton  
12:16   Ty Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
12:04   AJ Bramah missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Virshon Cotton  
11:54   Shooting foul on AJ Bramah  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
11:54 +1 Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
11:35 +2 Dante Treacy made reverse layup, assist by Yannis Mendy 42-57
11:16   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
11:12   Traveling violation turnover on Ashtyn Bradley  
11:06   Personal foul on Jack Ballantyne  
11:06   Dante Treacy missed free throw  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Jashaun Agosto, stolen by Dante Treacy  
10:41 +3 Jon Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 42-60
10:21   Jack Ballantyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Jon Williams  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Josh Williams  
9:30 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr. 45-60
9:06   Personal foul on Jack Ballantyne  
9:06 +1 Jon Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 45-61
9:06 +1 Jon Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-62
8:48   Jashaun Agosto missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hawkins  
8:17   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
8:11   Jalen Hawkins missed layup, blocked by Ty Flowers  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Robert Morris  
8:09   Personal foul on Ty Flowers  
8:09 +1 AJ Bramah made 1st of 2 free throws 45-63
8:09 +1 AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-64
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Ty Flowers, stolen by Yannis Mendy  
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Dante Treacy  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:13 +3 Julian Batts made 3-pt. jump shot 48-64
6:44   Personal foul on Raiquan Clark  
6:44 +1 AJ Bramah made 1st of 2 free throws 48-65
6:44 +1 AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-66
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Ty Flowers, stolen by Yannis Mendy  
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy  
6:04   Shooting foul on Yannis Mendy  
6:04 +1 Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 49-66
6:04 +1 Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-66
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Jon Williams, stolen by Julian Batts  
5:39 +2 Virshon Cotton made layup 52-66
5:13 +2 Jalen Hawkins made layup, assist by Jon Williams 52-68
4:58   Jermaine Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
4:33   AJ Bramah missed layup  
4:31   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
4:18   Jalen Hawkins missed layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Julian Batts  
4:12   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
4:12 +1 Julian Batts made 1st of 2 free throws 53-68
4:12 +1 Julian Batts made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-68
3:52   Turnover on AJ Bramah  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Virshon Cotton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Julian Batts  
3:34 +2 Julian Batts made driving layup 56-68
3:20   Personal foul on Virshon Cotton  
3:20 +1 Josh Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-69
3:20 +1 Josh Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-70
3:06   Shooting foul on Dante Treacy  
3:06 +1 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-70
3:06 +1 Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-70
