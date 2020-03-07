|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Vermont
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Lamb made jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
|
Andrew Fleming missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Giddens
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Lamb made jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan
|
0-4
|
18:39
|
|
+3
|
Sergio El Darwich made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-4
|
18:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Giddens, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich
|
6-4
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan
|
6-7
|
17:30
|
|
|
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Ben Shungu missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich
|
|
17:07
|
|
+3
|
Nedeljko Prijovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich
|
9-7
|
16:57
|
|
|
Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Sergio El Darwich made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-7
|
16:21
|
|
|
Ben Shungu missed layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vermont
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mykhailo Yagodin
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Shungu
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish, stolen by Ben Shungu
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Anthony Lamb missed jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniel Giddens
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andrew Fleming
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Andrew Fleming missed layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Everett Duncan made jump shot
|
12-9
|
14:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sergio El Darwich, stolen by Anthony Lamb
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Davis made layup, assist by Aaron Deloney
|
12-11
|
14:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sergio El Darwich
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Sergio El Darwich
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Lamb made hook shot
|
12-13
|
13:23
|
|
|
Mykhailo Yagodin missed layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andrew Fleming
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Everett Duncan made 1st of 3 free throws
|
12-14
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Everett Duncan made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
12-15
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Everett Duncan made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
12-16
|
13:00
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo missed jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Aaron Deloney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Sergio El Darwich made jump shot
|
14-16
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Lamb made dunk, assist by Aaron Deloney
|
14-18
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Nedeljko Prijovic made layup
|
16-18
|
11:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Davis, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Davis
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Bailey Patella
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Ryan Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Stephane Ingo
|
|
9:55
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Deloney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Davis
|
16-21
|
9:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Ryan Davis missed layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Peter Stumer made layup, assist by Nedeljko Prijovic
|
18-21
|
8:57
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Davis made layup
|
18-23
|
8:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andrew Fleming
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Davis made free throw
|
18-24
|
8:43
|
|
|
Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Powell missed jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Shungu
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Ben Shungu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vermont
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniel Giddens
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed layup
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Maine
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Stef Smith made jump shot
|
18-26
|
6:33
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|
|
6:21
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan
|
18-29
|
6:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Precious Okoh missed jump shot, blocked by Stef Smith
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Ben Shungu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|
|
5:19
|
|
+3
|
Stef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb
|
18-32
|
4:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Stephane Ingo
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bailey Patella
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Bailey Patella
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Ryan Davis missed layup
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Ryan Davis missed layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vermont
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Andrew Fleming
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Andrew Fleming
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich
|
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Nedeljko Prijovic made dunk, assist by Sergio El Darwich
|
20-32
|
3:34
|
|
|
Aaron Deloney missed jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Bailey Patella missed layup, blocked by Stephane Ingo
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed layup
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Stephane Ingo
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed free throw
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Deloney
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo
|
|
2:26
|
|
+3
|
Stephane Ingo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|
23-32
|
2:01
|
|
|
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Davis, stolen by Stephane Ingo
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo missed jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Aaron Deloney missed jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Davis
|
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Nedeljko Prijovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich
|
26-32
|
49.0
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Everett Duncan
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Stephane Ingo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8.0
|
|
+3
|
Stef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Shungu
|
26-35
|
0.0
|
|
|
Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|