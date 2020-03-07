MAINE
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Everett Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece and top-seeded Vermont beat eighth-seeded Maine 61-50 in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Saturday night.

The Catamounts are home against fourth-seeded UMBC in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont (25-7), which played Maine in the quarterfinals for the fifth-straight season. Ryan Davis snared eight rebounds.

Nedeljko Prijovic had 18 points for the Black Bears (9-22). Sergio El Darwich added 14 points and seven assists. Stephane Ingo had 14 rebounds.

1st Half
MAINE Black Bears 26
UVM Catamounts 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vermont  
19:42 +2 Anthony Lamb made jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 0-2
19:25   Andrew Fleming missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Giddens  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
19:01 +2 Anthony Lamb made jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 0-4
18:39 +3 Sergio El Darwich made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
18:24   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Giddens, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic  
18:15 +3 Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich 6-4
17:58 +3 Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 6-7
17:30   Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
17:15   Ben Shungu missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich  
17:07 +3 Nedeljko Prijovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich 9-7
16:57   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish  
16:31 +3 Sergio El Darwich made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
16:21   Ben Shungu missed layup  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Vermont  
16:14   Personal foul on Mykhailo Yagodin  
16:07   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
15:56   Stef Smith missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish, stolen by Ben Shungu  
15:37   Anthony Lamb missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
15:35   Personal foul on Daniel Giddens  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Mykhailo Yagodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
15:14   Andrew Fleming missed layup  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
15:09   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
14:46 +2 Everett Duncan made jump shot 12-9
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Sergio El Darwich, stolen by Anthony Lamb  
14:15 +2 Ryan Davis made layup, assist by Aaron Deloney 12-11
14:04   Offensive foul on Sergio El Darwich  
14:04   Turnover on Sergio El Darwich  
13:43 +2 Anthony Lamb made hook shot 12-13
13:23   Mykhailo Yagodin missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
13:14   Shooting foul on Andrew Fleming  
13:14 +1 Everett Duncan made 1st of 3 free throws 12-14
13:14 +1 Everett Duncan made 2nd of 3 free throws 12-15
13:14 +1 Everett Duncan made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-16
13:00   Stephane Ingo missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
12:42   Aaron Deloney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
12:40   Official timeout called  
12:17 +2 Sergio El Darwich made jump shot 14-16
11:54 +2 Anthony Lamb made dunk, assist by Aaron Deloney 14-18
11:24 +2 Nedeljko Prijovic made layup 16-18
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Davis, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic  
11:09   Personal foul on Ryan Davis  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Bailey Patella  
10:27   Ryan Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
10:08   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella  
10:06   Personal foul on Stephane Ingo  
9:55 +3 Aaron Deloney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Davis 16-21
9:43   Offensive foul on Nedeljko Prijovic  
9:43   Turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic  
9:21   Ryan Davis missed layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic  
9:10 +2 Peter Stumer made layup, assist by Nedeljko Prijovic 18-21
8:57   Stef Smith missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
8:55 +2 Ryan Davis made layup 18-23
8:55   Shooting foul on Andrew Fleming  
8:55 +1 Ryan Davis made free throw 18-24
8:43   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
8:33   Traveling violation turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic  
8:19   Isaiah Powell missed jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
7:56   Ben Shungu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Vermont  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
7:33   Personal foul on Daniel Giddens  
7:06   Sergio El Darwich missed layup  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich  
7:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Maine  
6:50 +2 Stef Smith made jump shot 18-26
6:33   Stephane Ingo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
6:21 +3 Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 18-29
6:18   30-second timeout called  
5:48   Precious Okoh missed jump shot, blocked by Stef Smith  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
5:30   Ben Shungu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
5:19 +3 Stef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb 18-32
4:57   Traveling violation turnover on Stephane Ingo  
4:39   Traveling violation turnover on Bailey Patella  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Bailey Patella  
4:29   Ryan Davis missed layup  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
4:23   Ryan Davis missed layup  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Vermont  
4:20   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
4:10   Offensive foul on Andrew Fleming  
4:10   Turnover on Andrew Fleming  
3:49   Stef Smith missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich  
3:43 +2 Nedeljko Prijovic made dunk, assist by Sergio El Darwich 20-32
3:34   Aaron Deloney missed jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
3:27   Bailey Patella missed layup, blocked by Stephane Ingo  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish  
3:18   Sergio El Darwich missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
3:18   Personal foul on Stephane Ingo  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:18   Stef Smith missed free throw  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
3:03   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Aaron Deloney  
2:42   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
2:26 +3 Stephane Ingo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish 23-32
2:01   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Davis, stolen by Stephane Ingo  
1:47   Stephane Ingo missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
1:36   Aaron Deloney missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic  
1:34   Personal foul on Ryan Davis  
1:13 +3 Nedeljko Prijovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich 26-32
49.0   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish  
47.0   Personal foul on Everett Duncan  
37.0   Stephane Ingo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
8.0 +3 Stef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Shungu 26-35
0.0   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MAINE Black Bears 24
UVM Catamounts 26

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Daniel Giddens  
19:34   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic  
19:15   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
19:06 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb 26-38
18:50   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
18:38   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
18:19   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
17:52 +2 Daniel Giddens made dunk, assist by Stef Smith 26-40
17:27 +3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich 29-40
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Everett Duncan  
16:53 +2 Andrew Fleming made dunk, assist by Sergio El Darwich 31-40
16:23   Stef Smith missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
16:07 +2 Sergio El Darwich made layup 33-40
15:58   30-second timeout called  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Everett Duncan  
15:41   Shooting foul on Sergio El Darwich  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Everett Duncan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40   Everett Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Mykhailo Yagodin  
15:20 +3 Nedeljko Prijovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sergio El Darwich 36-40
14:54   Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by Stephane Ingo  
14:46   Sergio El Darwich missed jump shot, blocked by Ben Shungu  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
14:39   Personal foul on Mykhailo Yagodin  
14:32   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Nedeljko Prijovic, stolen by Everett Duncan  
13:54 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Shungu 36-43
13:49   Personal foul on Anthony Lamb  
13:36 +3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mykhailo Yagodin 39-43
13:20   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
13:10 +2 Sergio El Darwich made layup 41-43
12:47   Personal foul on Andrew Fleming  
12:38   Anthony Lamb missed layup, blocked by Andrew Fleming  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Mykhailo Yagodin  
12:32   Bad pass turnover on Sergio El Darwich, stolen by Everett Duncan  
12:20   Shooting foul on Sergio El Darwich  
12:20 +1 Anthony Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
12:20   Anthony Lamb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Stephane Ingo  
11:56   Offensive foul on Andrew Fleming  
11:56   Turnover on Andrew Fleming  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Aaron Deloney missed layup  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
11:43   Ryan Davis missed layup, blocked by Nedeljko Prijovic  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic  
11:21 +2 Nedeljko Prijovic made layup 43-44
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Deloney  
10:47   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Powell  
10:29   Isaiah Powell missed jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Vermont  
10:17 +2 Everett Duncan made jump shot 43-46
10:10   Offensive foul on Stephane Ingo  
10:10   Turnover on Stephane Ingo  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Everett Duncan, stolen by Stephane Ingo  
9:38   Mykhailo Yagodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
9:24 +3 Ryan Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Powell 43-49
8:54   Personal foul on Everett Duncan  
8:43   Shooting foul on Stef Smith  
8:43   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:43 +1 Nedeljko Prijovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
8:33   Personal foul on Veljko Radakovic  
8:33   Ryan Davis missed free throw  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich  
8:06   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish  
8:03   Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish missed layup, blocked by Anthony Lamb  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish  
8:01   Jumpball received by Vermont  
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish, stolen by Anthony Lamb  
7:39   Aaron Deloney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Maine  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Sergio El Darwich  
7:05   30-second timeout called  
6:57 +2 Sergio El Darwich made jump shot 46-49
6:38   Personal foul on Nedeljko Prijovic  
6:38 +1 Anthony Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 46-50
6:38 +1 Anthony Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-51
6:30   Jumpball received by Maine  
6:12   Nedeljko Prijovic missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
6:05 +2 Stef Smith made layup 46-53
5:36   Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
5:29   Lost ball turnover on Ben Shungu, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic  
5:20   Traveling violation turnover on Veljko Radakovic  
5:20   30-second timeout called  
4:55   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Nedeljko Prijovic  
4:26   Nedeljko Prijovic missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
4:06   Stef Smith missed layup  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
3:51 +2 Anthony Lamb made layup 46-55
3:32   Nedeljko Prijovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Deloney  
3:07 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Davis 46-58
2:40   Nedeljko Prijovic missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Davis  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Deloney, stolen by Nedeljko Prijovic  
2:15   Sergio El Darwich missed layup  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
1:58 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb 46-61
1:33