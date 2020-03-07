|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Hartford
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Miroslav Stafl, stolen by Josh Gantz
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Moses Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Lutete
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Moses Flowers
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Josh Gantz missed jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Malik Ellison made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Connor Withers, stolen by Traci Carter
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Obadiah Noel
|
|
18:00
|
|
+1
|
Malik Ellison made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:00
|
|
+1
|
Malik Ellison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel made jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Traci Carter, stolen by Josh Gantz
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel made jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:01
|
|
|
Malik Ellison missed layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Withers
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Christian Lutete
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Traci Carter made jump shot
|
4-6
|
16:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Ellison
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Moses Flowers
|
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Christian Lutete made layup
|
6-6
|
15:48
|
|
|
D.J. Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Gantz
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Gantz
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Malik Ellison made jump shot
|
6-8
|
15:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr., stolen by Michael Dunne
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Gantz
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Traci Carter
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Traci Carter
|
6-10
|
14:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Connor Withers
|
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks made free throw
|
6-11
|
14:35
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Lutete
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Mitchell made layup, assist by Traci Carter
|
6-13
|
13:55
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Hunter Marks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Withers
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Dunne
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Ellison
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Allin Blunt made layup
|
8-13
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Moses Flowers
|
8-15
|
12:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Obadiah Noel, stolen by Miroslav Stafl
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Obadiah Noel
|
|
11:38
|
|
+3
|
Traci Carter made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-18
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Christian Lutete made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obadiah Noel
|
11-18
|
10:56
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Turnover on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel missed jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Traci Carter
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Allin Blunt
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-19
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-20
|
10:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Traci Carter
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Christian Lutete made 1st of 3 free throws
|
12-20
|
10:17
|
|
|
Christian Lutete missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Christian Lutete missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miroslav Stafl
|
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Michael Dunne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miroslav Stafl
|
12-23
|
9:35
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Traci Carter
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Allin Blunt
|
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-24
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Marks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-25
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Obadiah Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
15-25
|
8:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Mitchell
|
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Gantz
|
18-25
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Traci Carter, stolen by Josh Gantz
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Obadiah Noel
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel made layup
|
20-25
|
7:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Miroslav Stafl
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Hunter Marks missed layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel missed layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Obadiah Noel
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Mitchell
|
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-25
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Ellison
|
22-28
|
6:40
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Christian Lutete missed layup
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Ron Mitchell Jr. made layup
|
24-28
|
6:03
|
|
|
Traci Carter missed jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UMass Lowell
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Traci Carter
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-28
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-28
|
5:42
|
|
|
Hunter Marks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Connor Withers
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UMass Lowell
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
PJ Henry made layup
|
26-30
|
5:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Mitchell
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Christian Lutete made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-30
|
5:02
|
|
|
Christian Lutete missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
PJ Henry made jump shot
|
27-32
|
4:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
PJ Henry made free throw
|
27-33
|
4:30
|
|
|
Christian Lutete missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Lutete
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Christian Lutete made layup
|
29-33
|
4:03
|
|
|
Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalil Thomas
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Connor Withers missed layup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romain Boxus
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
D.J. Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Withers
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Christian Lutete made layup, assist by Josh Gantz
|
31-33
|
2:52
|
|
|
Hunter Marks missed layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Dunne
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
PJ Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Withers
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Mitchell
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Christian Lutete made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-33
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Christian Lutete made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-33
|
2:01
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Moses Flowers
|
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Kalil Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Gantz
|
36-33
|
1:19
|
|
+3
|
Romain Boxus made 3-pt. jump shot
|
36-36
|
1:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romain Boxus
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-36
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Connor Withers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-36
|
51.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Marks
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hartford
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Connor Withers
|
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Moses Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-37
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
Moses Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-38
|
16.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr.
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on PJ Henry
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|