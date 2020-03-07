MASLOW
HARTFD

No Text

Hartford beats UMass Lowell 89-75 in America East tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Malik Ellison scored 26 points to lead third-seeded Hartford to an 89-75 victory over No. 6 seed UMass Lowell on Saturday in an America East Conference tournament quarterfinal.

Hartford (17-15) advances to a conference tourney semifinal for the third straight season and will play on Tuesday.

Ellison was 10 of 13 from the floor, 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line and blocked two shots. Hunter Marks had 17 points, and Traci Carter added 14 points and six assists for the Hawks.

Christian Lutete and Obadiah Noel scored 23 points apiece for UMass Lowell (13-19). Connor Withers added 10 points.

The game was tied 38-all at halftime. Ellison's alley-oop dunk opened the second half to spark a 15-7 surge for a 53-44 lead. UMass Lowell pulled within six points midway through the second half but didn't get closer.

Ellison capped the Hawks' scoring with two minutes to play and blocked his second shot on the ensuing possession.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MASLOW River Hawks 38
HARTFD Hawks 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Hartford  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Miroslav Stafl, stolen by Josh Gantz  
19:24   Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Hartford  
19:12   Personal foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
19:05   Moses Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Lutete  
18:57   Personal foul on Moses Flowers  
18:41   Josh Gantz missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks  
18:26 +2 Malik Ellison made jump shot 0-2
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Connor Withers, stolen by Traci Carter  
18:00   Shooting foul on Obadiah Noel  
18:00 +1 Malik Ellison made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:00 +1 Malik Ellison made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:49 +2 Obadiah Noel made jump shot 2-4
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Traci Carter, stolen by Josh Gantz  
17:15 +2 Obadiah Noel made jump shot 4-4
17:01   Malik Ellison missed layup  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Connor Withers  
16:42   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Lutete  
16:28 +2 Traci Carter made jump shot 4-6
16:14   Personal foul on Malik Ellison  
16:14   Personal foul on Moses Flowers  
16:07 +2 Christian Lutete made layup 6-6
15:48   D.J. Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Gantz  
15:36   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Gantz  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +2 Malik Ellison made jump shot 6-8
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr., stolen by Michael Dunne  
15:08   Personal foul on Josh Gantz  
14:56   Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Traci Carter  
14:49 +2 Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Traci Carter 6-10
14:49   Shooting foul on Connor Withers  
14:49 +1 Hunter Marks made free throw 6-11
14:35   Kalil Thomas missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Hartford  
14:33   Personal foul on Christian Lutete  
14:13 +2 D.J. Mitchell made layup, assist by Traci Carter 6-13
13:55   Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Hartford  
13:23   Hunter Marks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Connor Withers  
13:10   Personal foul on Michael Dunne  
12:56   Personal foul on Malik Ellison  
12:46 +2 Allin Blunt made layup 8-13
12:22 +2 Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Moses Flowers 8-15
12:03   Lost ball turnover on Obadiah Noel, stolen by Miroslav Stafl  
12:03   Personal foul on Obadiah Noel  
11:38 +3 Traci Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 8-18
11:19 +3 Christian Lutete made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obadiah Noel 11-18
10:56   Offensive foul on Miroslav Stafl  
10:56   Turnover on Miroslav Stafl  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Obadiah Noel missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Traci Carter  
10:28   Personal foul on Allin Blunt  
10:28 +1 Hunter Marks made 1st of 2 free throws 11-19
10:28 +1 Hunter Marks made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
10:17   Shooting foul on Traci Carter  
10:17 +1 Christian Lutete made 1st of 3 free throws 12-20
10:17   Christian Lutete missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:17   Christian Lutete missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Miroslav Stafl  
9:53 +3 Michael Dunne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miroslav Stafl 12-23
9:35   Ron Mitchell Jr. missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Traci Carter  
9:25   Shooting foul on Allin Blunt  
9:25 +1 Hunter Marks made 1st of 2 free throws 12-24
9:25 +1 Hunter Marks made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-25
9:10 +3 Obadiah Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Mitchell Jr. 15-25
8:48   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Mitchell  
8:37 +3 Ron Mitchell Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Gantz 18-25
8:17   Lost ball turnover on Traci Carter, stolen by Josh Gantz  
8:10   Ron Mitchell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Obadiah Noel  
8:03 +2 Obadiah Noel made layup 20-25
7:48   Offensive foul on Miroslav Stafl  
7:48   Turnover on Miroslav Stafl  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Violation on Unknown  
7:08   Hunter Marks missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Ron Mitchell Jr.  
7:02   Obadiah Noel missed layup  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Obadiah Noel  
7:02   Shooting foul on D.J. Mitchell  
7:00 +1 Obadiah Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
7:02 +1 Obadiah Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-25
6:43 +3 D.J. Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Ellison 22-28
6:40   30-second timeout called  
6:26   Christian Lutete missed layup  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Ron Mitchell Jr.  
6:19 +2 Ron Mitchell Jr. made layup 24-28
6:03   Traci Carter missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by UMass Lowell  
6:03   Personal foul on Traci Carter  
6:01 +1 Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
6:01 +1 Connor Withers made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-28
5:42   Hunter Marks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Connor Withers  
5:40   Defensive rebound by UMass Lowell  
5:30   Offensive foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
5:30   Turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
5:15 +2 PJ Henry made layup 26-30
5:02   Personal foul on D.J. Mitchell  
5:02 +1 Christian Lutete made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
5:02   Christian Lutete missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks  
4:41 +2 PJ Henry made jump shot 27-32
4:41   Shooting foul on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
4:41 +1 PJ Henry made free throw 27-33
4:30   Christian Lutete missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Christian Lutete  
4:24 +2 Christian Lutete made layup 29-33
4:03   Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Kalil Thomas  
3:42   Connor Withers missed layup  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Romain Boxus  
3:35   D.J. Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Connor Withers  
3:12 +2 Christian Lutete made layup, assist by Josh Gantz 31-33
2:52   Hunter Marks missed layup  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Michael Dunne  
2:36   PJ Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Connor Withers  
2:21   Personal foul on D.J. Mitchell  
2:21   Commercial timeout called  
2:21 +1 Christian Lutete made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
2:21 +1 Christian Lutete made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
2:01   Out of bounds turnover on Moses Flowers  
1:39 +3 Kalil Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Gantz 36-33
1:19 +3 Romain Boxus made 3-pt. jump shot 36-36
1:02   Shooting foul on Romain Boxus  
1:02 +1 Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
1:02 +1 Connor Withers made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
51.0   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Marks  
37.0   Kalil Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Hartford  
35.0   Personal foul on Connor Withers  
35.0 +1 Moses Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
35.0 +1 Moses Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
16.0   30-second timeout called  
8.0   Out of bounds turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on PJ Henry  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MASLOW River Hawks 37
HARTFD Hawks 51

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Connor Withers missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Traci Carter  
19:38 +2 Malik Ellison made dunk, assist by Traci Carter 38-40
19:25 +3 Christian Lutete made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Withers 41-40
19:06   Shooting foul on Connor Withers  
19:06 +1 Miroslav Stafl made 1st of 2 free throws 41-41
19:06 +1 Miroslav Stafl made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
18:55   Ron Mitchell Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Ellison  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Ellison  
18:49 +2 Malik Ellison made layup 41-44
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Obadiah Noel, stolen by Moses Flowers  
18:34 +2 Malik Ellison made layup, assist by Traci Carter 41-46
18:06   Christian Lutete missed layup  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Traci Carter  
17:57   Offensive foul on Miroslav Stafl  
17:57   Turnover on Miroslav Stafl  
17:42   Bad pass turnover on Ron Mitchell Jr.  
17:23 +2 Malik Ellison made jump shot 41-48
17:05   Obadiah Noel missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks  
16:44   Shooting foul on Josh Gantz  
16:44 +1 Malik Ellison made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
16:44 +1 Malik Ellison made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
16:35 +2 Josh Gantz made layup 43-50
16:18 +2 Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Traci Carter 43-52
16:18   Shooting foul on Josh Gantz  
16:18 +1 Hunter Marks made free throw 43-53
16:03   Shooting foul on Moses Flowers  
16:03   Obadiah Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:03 +1 Obadiah Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
15:45   Personal foul on Kalil Thomas  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Malik Ellison  
15:11 +3 Kalil Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot 47-53
14:51 +2 Malik Ellison made jump shot 47-55
14:34   Shooting foul on Hunter Marks  
14:34 +1 Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
14:34   Connor Withers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:34   Defensive rebound by D.J. Mitchell  
14:24 +2 Malik Ellison made layup, assist by D.J. Mitchell 48-57
14:16   Personal foul on Malik Ellison  
14:03   Shooting foul on Michael Dunne  
14:03 +1 Connor Withers made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
14:03 +1 Connor Withers made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
13:38   Moses Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Obadiah Noel  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Lutete  
13:29   Personal foul on Moses Flowers  
13:21   Allin Blunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Dunne  
13:00   Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Lutete  
12:49   Connor Withers missed layup  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Connor Withers  
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Connor Withers, stolen by D.J. Mitchell  
12:39   Shooting foul on Obadiah Noel  
12:39   Hunter Marks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:39 +1 Hunter Marks made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
12:17 +2 Obadiah Noel made jump shot 52-58
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +3 Traci Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Ellison 52-61
11:32 +3 Connor Withers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalil Thomas 55-61
11:06   Lost ball turnover on Malik Ellison, stolen by Obadiah Noel  
10:59   Kalil Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Connor Withers  
10:52   Connor Withers missed layup  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Connor Withers  
10:44   Offensive foul on Obadiah Noel  
10:44   Turnover on Obadiah Noel  
10:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor Withers  
10:43 +1 Traci Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
10:43 +1 Traci Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-63
10:14   Malik Ellison missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by UMass Lowell  
10:14   Personal foul on Malik Ellison  
10:14 +1 Josh Gantz made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
10:14 +1 Josh Gantz made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
9:51   Personal foul on Josh Gantz  
9:51 +1 Miroslav Stafl made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
9:51 +1 Miroslav Stafl made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
9:38   Josh Gantz missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Hunter Marks  
9:14 +2 Miroslav Stafl made layup, assist by Hunter Marks 57-67
9:02   Allin Blunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Christian Lutete  
9:00 +2 Christian Lutete made layup 59-67
9:00   Shooting foul on Miroslav Stafl  
9:00   Christian Lutete missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Dunne  
8:41 +2 Hunter Marks made layup, assist by Traci Carter 59-69
8:22   Connor Withers missed jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Obadiah Noel  
8:17 +2 Obadiah Noel made layup 61-69
7:53   Personal foul on Kalil Thomas  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Traci Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 61-70
7:53 +1 Traci Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-71
7:41   Obadiah Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Traci Carter  
7:22 +2 Miroslav Stafl made layup, assist by D.J. Mitchell 61-73
7:09   Josh Gantz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by UMass Lowell  
7:07   Personal foul on Traci Carter  
7:06 +1 Obadiah Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 62-73
7:06 +1 Obadiah Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-73
6:40   Traci Carter missed jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Hunter Marks  
6:35 +3 Michael Dunne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Marks 63-76
6:18   Kalil Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16