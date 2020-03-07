MISS
Perry leads Mississippi State over Ole Miss 69-44

  • Mar 07, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Reggie Perry had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 69-44 win over Mississippi on Saturday night.

It was Perry's Southeastern Conference-leading 17th double-double of the season and 26th of his career. Mississippi State (20-11) finishes the regular season with an 11-7 SEC record, the most conference wins for the Bulldogs since winning 12 in the 2007-08 campaign.

Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II each had 11 points for Mississippi State while senior Tyson Carter had nine points in his final home game at Humphrey Coliseum.

Perry was 7 of 13 from the floor and sank 8 of 9 free-throw attempts.

"I just wanted to get in good position (in the post)," Perry said. "The guys did a good job feeding me and I was in good position. And coach (Ben) Howland did a good job calling our offense and our sets."

Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12) with 16 points while Breein Tyree added 11. Tyree scored 40 points in the Rebels' 83-58 win over Mississippi State on Feb. 11. Saturday he shot just 4 of 13 from the field and 1 of 6 beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 15-6 run to quickly put the game out of reach, and led by as many as 27 points.

"Really excited for our team, our fans," Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “It was our best defensive performance that I can remember here at Mississippi State, and I can't remember a time when our defense was so good. Doubling ball screens on Tyree really benefited us, and this was the best defense we played all year.”

Mississippi State shot 46.2% from the field and made 19 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs held a 42-30 rebounding advantage that included 11 offensive boards.

Ole Miss shot just 29.4% from the floor and made only 2 of 17 shots beyond the arc. The Rebels were 12 of 17 from the free-throw line, had 11 turnovers and shot just 19.2% in the second half.

"Mississippi State played just like an NCAA Tournament team and they deserve to be in the tournament," said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis. “To have that many wins in this league, no doubt that team can go win games in the NCAA Tournament. They were just better than us and they beat us in every facet today. Mississippi State executed really good.”

The opening minutes featured five ties until Mississippi State started to grab control late in the first half. Perry scored on three straight possessions to highlight a 10-0 run and gave the Bulldogs a 28-21 lead with 4:41 left in the half.

The Bulldogs continued to close strong in the first half, stretching the lead to 39-23 in the closing seconds and led 39-25 at halftime.

The Bulldogs overcame a slow offensive start to shoot 50% in the opening half. Mississippi State made 1 of 6 beyond the arc and 14 of 16 at the free-throw line. Ole Miss shot just 40% in the first half and had eight turnovers. The Rebels made 2 of 9 attempts on 3 pointers and were 3 of 5 at the line.

“We have to regroup and I've been disappointed with our team's effort all year on the road. It's something we have to get fixed before next year. It's just our toughness and we are not tough on the road,” Davis said.

Mississippi State held a 16-14 rebounding edge in the first half and had just three turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels' road struggles continued on Saturday. Ole Miss finished the regular season 1-10 on the road, including a 1-8 mark inside the SEC.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs clinched their third straight 20-win season under coach Ben Howland. It marks just the third time the program has posted at least three 20-win seasons in a row.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: The Rebels play Georgia on Wednesday in the opening round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs receive a double-bye for the SEC tournament and will play on Friday.

1st Half
MISS Rebels 25
MISSST Bulldogs 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:39 +2 Khadim Sy made driving layup 2-0
19:21   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
19:11   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:49   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
18:24   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
18:15   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:01   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
18:00 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
18:00 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:57   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:45   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:22 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 2-4
17:17   30-second timeout called  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Abdul Ado  
16:57   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
16:57 +1 Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
16:57   Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
16:42 +2 Devontae Shuler made driving layup 4-5
16:19 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 4-7
16:19   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
16:19 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 4-8
15:56 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 7-8
15:32   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made turnaround jump shot 7-10
14:58   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Khadim Sy  
14:35 +2 Devontae Shuler made floating jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 9-10
14:14 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot, assist by Abdul Ado 9-12
13:51   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:29   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Blake Hinson  
12:55   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
12:56 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
12:56 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
12:45 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 11-14
12:45   Shooting foul on Iverson Molinar  
12:45 +1 KJ Buffen made free throw 12-14
12:28   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
12:17 +2 KJ Buffen made floating jump shot 14-14
11:55 +2 Tyson Carter made driving layup 14-16
11:55   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Tyson Carter made free throw 14-17
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree  
11:16   KeyShawn Feazell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
10:58   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
10:43   Nick Weatherspoon missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
10:35   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
10:20 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 17-17
9:52   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
9:39   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
9:39   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
9:24   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
9:24   Abdul Ado missed free throw  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
8:53 +2 Iverson Molinar made layup 17-19
8:26 +2 Devontae Shuler made floating jump shot 19-19
8:01 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 19-21
7:37   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
7:28 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 21-21
7:06   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
6:53   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:37   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
6:11   Sammy Hunter missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
5:59 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 21-23
5:59   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
5:59   Commercial timeout called  
5:59 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 21-24
5:36   Devontae Shuler missed fade-away jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
5:26   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
5:26 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
5:26 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
5:06   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
4:41 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 21-28
4:41   30-second timeout called  
4:15   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
4:10   Traveling violation turnover on KJ Buffen  
4:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on KJ Buffen  
4:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Abdul Ado  
3:57 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 21-31
3:24   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
3:24 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-31
3:10   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
3:10 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
3:10 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-33
2:57   Blake Hinson missed turnaround jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
2:48 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Tyson Carter 23-35
2:33   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Tyson Carter  
1:59 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot, assist by Tyson Carter 23-37
1:54   30-second timeout called  
1:42   Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
1:40   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
1:28   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
1:28 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 23-38
1:28 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-39
1:08 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 25-39
54.0   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
43.0   30-second timeout called  
26.0   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
26.0   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
5.0   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 19
MISSST Bulldogs 30

Time Team Play Score
19:30   Abdul Ado missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
19:26   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
19:13   Reggie Perry missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:13 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 25-41
19:13   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
19:13 +1 Robert Woodard II made free throw 25-42
19:01   Traveling violation turnover on Blake Hinson  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry  
18:12   KJ Buffen missed layup  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:02   Reggie Perry missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:57 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 25-44
17:40   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:35   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:30   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
17:30   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:27   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:27   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
17:02 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot 25-47
16:34 +2 Khadim Sy made alley-oop shot, assist by Austin Crowley 27-47
16:13   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry  
16:01   Shooting foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:01 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 28-47
16:01 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-47
15:50   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:41   Violation on Unknown  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Khadim Sy missed layup  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
15:15   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed driving layup  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
15:12   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
14:57 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Tyson Carter 29-49
14:49 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 31-49
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Blake Hinson  
14:21   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Breein Tyree  
13:53   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
13:28   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:25   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
13:20 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 31-51
12:59   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:52   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:40   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
12:40 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 31-52
12:40   Nick Weatherspoon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
12:38   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
12:38 +1 Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws 31-53
12:38 +1 Robert Woodard II made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-54
12:30 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 33-54
12:05   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
11:41 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 35-54
11:22   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by KJ Buffen  
11:19   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +1 Devontae Shuler made 1st of 2 free throws 36-54
11:19 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-54
10:56 +2 Iverson Molinar made floating jump shot 37-56
10:40   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
10:40   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-56
10:26   30-second timeout called  
10:26   Commercial timeout called  
10:11   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
10:02   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
9:59   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
9:53   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
9:30   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
9:30 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-57
9:30   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
9:25 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Abdul Ado 38-59
9:12   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
8:58   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
8:34 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 38-61
8:33   Full timeout called  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Sammy Hunter  
7:48 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 38-63
7:13   Breein Tyree missed floating jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:53   Reggie Perry missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
6:52   Commercial timeout called  
6:50 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 38-65
6:38   Full timeout called  
6:17   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
5:48   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
5:41   Carlos Curry missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
5:32   Blake Hinson missed driving layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
5:08   Abdul Ado missed layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
5:00 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup, assist by Breein Tyree 40-65
4:37 +2 Tyson Carter made floating jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 40-67
4:11   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
4:11