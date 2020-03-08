MURYST
BELMONT

No Text

Scanlon's shot sends Belmont past Murray State for OVC title

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Belmont first-year coach Casey Alexander's favorite number must be three.

Tyler Scanlon scored 17 points including a layup with three seconds remaining to give top-seeded Belmont a 76-75 victory over second-seeded Murray State on Saturday night in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Belmont (26-7) won its third OVC tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It was also the third consecutive time the teams have met in the title match. Murray State (23-9) had won the previous two.

''It was a heckuva game played by two really good teams.'' Alexander said. ''I'm glad we had the last possession.''

Nick Muszynski scored 25 points to lead the Bruins, and was named the tournament MVP. Adam Kunkel added 16 points and Grayson Murphy had 10.

Tevin Brown scored 17 points for Murray State (23-9). Demond Robinson had 14 points.

Brown hit two free throws to put the Racers up 75-74 with 11.5 seconds to play. Following timeouts from both teams, Kunkel passed the ball to Scanlon cutting under the basket for the game winner.

''It was a play we practice all the time. With all that preparation in the final moment there were no nerves. It was second nature and just execution,'' Scanlon said.

Belmont's biggest lead was eight points while Murray State had their biggest lead with seven. There were eight lead changes and seven ties. Belmont had a 48-38 advantage in points scored in the paint.

''Our players executed a lot of good actions. We made some big shots and big 3s in the second half,'' Alexander said. ''It was a meaningful win''.

It was a physical, fast-paced, and close game from the opening tip. Belmont lead 25-17 with 6:33 remaining in the first half, but the Racers answered with a 14-3 run. Brown scored on a three-point play to give Murray State its first lead, 31-28 with 1:52 remaining in the first half.

A basket from Muszynski and a Kunkel 3-pointers gave Belmont a 33-32 advantage at the break.

''When you grow up dreaming of playing and coaching college basketball, there are games like this you want to be in,'' Murray State coach Matt McMahon said. ''It is disappointing we could not get the one stop at the end.''

BIG PICTURE

Murray State: The Racers have faced Belmont in the OVC title game five times since 2013 and had won the previous two meetings. It was the 29th time in the 57-year history the Racers have played in the OVC title contest.

Belmont: The Bruins were the OVC season co-champions with Murray State. They have six titles in eight years of OVC membership. Belmont has won 20-plus games and earned postseason play 15 of the last 16 years.

TIP-INS

The 57th OVC tournment championship was held at the Ford Center for the third straight year. ... Every contest in the seven-game tournament was won by the higher-seeded team.

UP NEXT

Murray State: Will wait and see if it earns a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid or be part of the NIT.

Belmont: The Bruins wait to find out their seed and region assignment for their ninth NCAA Tournament bid since 2006.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MURYST Racers 32
BELMONT Bruins 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Belmont  
19:50   Adam Kunkel missed layup, blocked by Demond Robinson  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Tevin Brown  
19:43   Jaiveon Eaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
19:34   Grayson Murphy missed layup, blocked by Demond Robinson  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
19:30 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup 0-2
19:10   Demond Robinson missed layup, blocked by Nick Muszynski  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Jaiveon Eaves  
19:02   Tevin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
18:47   Adam Kunkel missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
18:44 +2 Grayson Murphy made layup 0-4
18:22 +2 Demond Robinson made layup 2-4
18:22   Personal foul on Grayson Murphy  
18:22 +1 Demond Robinson made free throw 3-4
18:10 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Adam Kunkel 3-6
17:52   DaQuan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
17:26   Adam Kunkel missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Demond Robinson  
17:01   Demond Robinson missed jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Anthony Smith  
16:56   Anthony Smith missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
16:40   Nick Muszynski missed jump shot, blocked by Demond Robinson  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Murray State  
16:18 +3 KJ Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Brown 6-6
16:02   Grayson Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Murray State  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Tevin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
15:17 +3 Michael Benkert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grayson Murphy 6-9
14:56   Offensive foul on KJ Williams  
14:56   Turnover on KJ Williams  
14:44   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by KJ Williams  
14:30   Chico Carter Jr. missed layup  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Nick Hopkins  
14:25   Shooting foul on Anthony Smith  
14:25 +1 Ben Sheppard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
14:25   Ben Sheppard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:25   Defensive rebound by KJ Williams  
14:01 +2 Chico Carter Jr. made layup 8-10
13:47 +2 Adam Kunkel made jump shot 8-12
13:28   KJ Williams missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Caleb Hollander  
13:11 +2 Adam Kunkel made jump shot 8-14
12:46   Personal foul on Adam Kunkel  
12:34 +2 Chico Carter Jr. made jump shot 10-14
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by Jaiveon Eaves  
12:12   Jaiveon Eaves missed driving layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
12:00 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Adam Kunkel 10-16
11:33 +3 Jaiveon Eaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Brown 13-16
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Grayson Murphy  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:04 +2 Tevin Brown made jump shot, assist by Demond Robinson 15-16
10:50 +3 Tyler Scanlon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Kunkel 15-19
10:29   Demond Robinson missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
10:03   Grayson Murphy missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Belmont  
9:59 +2 Adam Kunkel made jump shot 15-21
9:46   Chico Carter Jr. missed layup  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
9:35   Nick Muszynski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Murray State  
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Brown, stolen by Tyler Scanlon  
9:05 +2 Nick Muszynski made hook shot, assist by Grayson Murphy 15-23
8:36   Chico Carter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Belmont  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Adam Kunkel  
7:53   Tevin Brown missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
7:50   Personal foul on Anthony Smith  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Ben Sheppard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore  
7:20 +2 Devin Gilmore made layup, assist by Jaiveon Eaves 17-23
7:09   Offensive foul on Ben Sheppard  
7:09   Turnover on Ben Sheppard  
6:56   Offensive foul on Jaiveon Eaves  
6:56   Turnover on Jaiveon Eaves  
6:32 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup 17-25
6:08   Personal foul on Grayson Murphy  
6:04 +2 DaQuan Smith made driving layup, assist by Tevin Brown 19-25
5:54   Shooting foul on Jaiveon Eaves  
5:54   Adam Kunkel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:54 +1 Adam Kunkel made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-26
5:44   Out of bounds turnover on Chico Carter Jr.  
5:33   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Scanlon  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on KJ Williams, stolen by Adam Kunkel  
5:07   Personal foul on KJ Williams  
5:02   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore  
4:45 +2 Chico Carter Jr. made layup 21-26
4:30   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Belmont  
4:20   Nick Hopkins missed layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Chico Carter Jr.  
4:06   Demond Robinson missed jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Demond Robinson  
3:57 +2 Demond Robinson made dunk 23-26
3:47 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Nick Hopkins 23-28
3:31 +3 DaQuan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chico Carter Jr. 26-28
3:12   Nick Hopkins missed floating jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore  
3:02   DaQuan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:38   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Hollander  
2:13 +2 Devin Gilmore made dunk, assist by Chico Carter Jr. 28-28
2:00   Adam Kunkel missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Devin Gilmore  
1:52 +2 Tevin Brown made layup 30-28
1:52   Shooting foul on Nick Muszynski  
1:52 +1 Tevin Brown made free throw 31-28
1:38 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Michael Benkert 31-30
1:11   Shooting foul on Nick Muszynski  
1:11   Demond Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11 +1 Demond Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-30
59.0 +3 Adam Kunkel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Hopkins 32-33
35.0   DaQuan Smith missed jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Devin Gilmore  
27.0   Bad pass turnover on Devin Gilmore  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Mitch Listau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Chico Carter Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MURYST Racers 43
BELMONT Bruins 43

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Tyler Scanlon missed jump shot  
19:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
19:44   Nick Muszynski missed dunk  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Demond Robinson  
19:34 +2 Demond Robinson made layup, assist by Tevin Brown 34-33
19:20   Nick Muszynski missed hook shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Demond Robinson  
18:54 +2 Anthony Smith made jump shot, assist by DaQuan Smith 36-33
18:35   Grayson Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jaiveon Eaves  
18:17 +3 Tevin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Demond Robinson 39-33
18:00   Michael Benkert missed jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
17:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Smith  
17:53   Grayson Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:53 +1 Grayson Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
17:34   Shooting foul on Adam Kunkel  
17:34 +1 Jaiveon Eaves made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
17:34 +1 Jaiveon Eaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
17:27 +2 Adam Kunkel made layup, assist by Grayson Murphy 41-36
17:04   DaQuan Smith missed floating jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
16:59 +2 Grayson Murphy made driving layup 41-38
16:59   Shooting foul on Tevin Brown  
16:59 +1 Grayson Murphy made free throw 41-39
16:44 +2 KJ Williams made hook shot, assist by DaQuan Smith 43-39
16:23 +3 Tyler Scanlon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grayson Murphy 43-42
16:02   DaQuan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
15:48 +3 Tyler Scanlon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Benkert 43-45
15:48   Personal foul on Tevin Brown  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +2 Tyler Scanlon made reverse layup, assist by Adam Kunkel 43-47
15:21   Out of bounds turnover on Chico Carter Jr.  
15:11   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
14:49   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by KJ Williams  
14:37   Shooting foul on Adam Kunkel  
14:37 +1 Tevin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
14:37   Tevin Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
14:21   Michael Benkert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Smith  
14:05 +2 Chico Carter Jr. made floating jump shot 46-47
13:51   Shooting foul on KJ Williams  
13:51 +1 Nick Muszynski made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
13:51 +1 Nick Muszynski made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
13:35   Jaiveon Eaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
13:23 +2 Nick Muszynski made dunk, assist by Grayson Murphy 46-51
12:52 +2 Demond Robinson made dunk, assist by Jaiveon Eaves 48-51
12:36   Grayson Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Jaiveon Eaves  
12:27 +2 Anthony Smith made driving layup, assist by Jaiveon Eaves 50-51
12:03 +2 Tyler Scanlon made hook shot 50-53
11:46   Demond Robinson missed running Jump Shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
11:44   Flagrant foul on Demond Robinson  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Nick Muszynski made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
11:44 +1 Nick Muszynski made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
11:29 +2 Grayson Murphy made driving layup 50-57
11:09   Personal foul on Grayson Murphy  
10:54 +2 Demond Robinson made dunk 52-57
10:54   Shooting foul on Nick Muszynski  
10:54 +1 Demond Robinson made free throw 53-57
10:29   Grayson Murphy missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Demond Robinson  
10:17   Anthony Smith missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
10:06 +2 Grayson Murphy made driving layup 53-59
9:46 +2 DaQuan Smith made driving layup 55-59
9:34   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
9:30 +2 Michael Benkert made dunk 55-61
9:03   Shooting foul on Nick Muszynski  
9:03 +1 Jaiveon Eaves made 1st of 2 free throws 56-61
9:03 +1 Jaiveon Eaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-61
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Adam Kunkel  
8:39   Tevin Brown missed driving layup  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Tevin Brown  
8:34 +3 KJ Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Brown 60-61
8:02   Grayson Murphy missed reverse layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
7:54 +2 Michael Benkert made tip-in 60-63
7:48 +3 Tevin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaQuan Smith 63-63
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Personal foul on KJ Williams  
7:13   Grayson Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tevin Brown  
7:08 +2 Anthony Smith made driving dunk, assist by Tevin Brown 65-63
6:40   Caleb Hollander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Smith  
6:11   Tevin Brown missed floating jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
5:46 +2 Adam Kunkel made driving layup 65-65
5:24 +2 Jaiveon Eaves made jump shot, assist by DaQuan Smith 67-65
5:07   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Tevin Brown  
4:58   Tevin Brown missed floating jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
4:42   Grayson Murphy missed driving layup, blocked by Demond Robinson  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Jaiveon Eaves  
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Jaiveon Eaves, stolen by Grayson Murphy  
4:27   Adam Kunkel missed driving layup, blocked by Demond Robinson  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Murray State  
4:06 +2 Anthony Smith made dunk, assist by Jaiveon Eaves 70-65
3:50   Personal foul on Jaiveon Eaves  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Adam Kunkel made 1st of 2 free throws 69-66
3:50 +1 Adam Kunkel made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-67
3:41   Jaiveon Eaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
3:31 +2 Tyler Scanlon made driving layup 69-69
3:09   Shooting foul on Seth Adelsperger  
3:09   Demond Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:09 +1 Demond Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-69
3:00   Traveling violation turnover on Grayson Murphy  
2:49 +2 Tevin Brown made dunk, assist by Anthony Smith 72-69
2:49   Shooting foul on Seth Adelsperger  
2:49 +1 Tevin Brown made free throw 73-69
2:37   Traveling violation turnover on Adam Kunkel  
2:24   KJ Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Muszynski  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Anthony Smith  
2:22