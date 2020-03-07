OKLA
Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in 78-76 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) The final play was drawn up for Austin Reaves, and the Oklahoma guard made one more shot to give the Sooners a victory in the final half-second of the regular season.

Reaves scored 41 points, the most by a Big 12 player this season,

as the Sooners beat TCU 78-76 on Saturday after being down by as many as 19 points in the second half.

“I just had the confidence to make the shot,” said Reaves, who followed that by making several gestures when running toward the other end of the court, and at one point held both hands at his throat indicating a choking motion.

Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) over the last 5:02 of the game. He had a four-point play with 1:32 left.

The Sooners, who clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh, never led until Reaves made the last shot.

It was a bitter ending for TCU's senior day, and oh so similar to Oklahoma's regular-season home finale four nights earlier when Texas banked in a 3-pointer with .4 seconds left to beat the Sooners 52-51.

“We just lost one like that,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “So I feel so for coach (Jamie) Dixon and how great their guys were playing, and then we've got to to sneak it out there at the end. But I really do have mixed emotions about not, not being as excited as I would like to be because I know how painful that is."

Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

while becoming the school's outright career leader in 3-pointers. The Frogs (16-15, 7-11) led 67-55 when he made the last of his four 3s with 5:17 left.

“We definitely had a little bit of mental loss and focus. We gave them life in the second half,” Bane said.

Reaves was 12 of 23 from the field, and was 15 of 16 at the free throw line. His 31 points in a win over TCU on Jan. 18 were previously the most by a Big 12 player this season.

“Give Reaves credit, he made shots, he made plays, he got to the foul line over and over again,” Dixon said. “I was disappointed we fouled him in situations that shouldn’t have been fouled in. That’s the problem. We’ve got to get smarter.“

Brady Manek, who came in averaging nearly 15 points a game for Oklahoma, was 0-for-5 shooting and scoreless until he hit a 3 with 1:58 to go. He made another one a minute later to tie the game.

“Big time. I mean, that's the type of player he is. He makes big shots,” Reaves said. “We tell him every time, keep shooting and we believe in you. He's one of the best shooters I've ever been around. So let it fly."

Jaire Grayer, another TCU senior, scored the game's first five points and finished with 18. Kevin Samuel and PJ Nembhard both had 12.

BANE'S QUICK START

Bane had 10 points, including two 3s in the first 6:07 of the game, and 19 points by halftime. He was already tied for TCU's career record for 3-pointers at 243 before Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners, coming off a tough one-point home loss to Texas, rebounded with their third win in four games. That likely will lock up the Sooners' seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years, though another win in the Big 12 tournament would provide another boost and help their seeding.

TCU: The Horned Frogs would have to win the Big 12 tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament. They may even need a win or two to get into the NIT for the third time in four years.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 tournament, where TCU plays Wednesday against Kansas State. Oklahoma will play West Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 26
TCU Horned Frogs 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
19:44   Out of bounds turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
19:26 +2 Jaire Grayer made hook shot, assist by Desmond Bane 0-2
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
19:00 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 0-5
18:48 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 2-5
18:24 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup 2-7
18:10 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 4-7
17:37   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:29 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Samuel 4-10
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
17:11 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 4-13
17:03   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:00   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
16:58 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 6-13
16:37   RJ Nembhard missed reverse layup  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
16:18   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
16:08   Austin Reaves missed driving layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:06   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
15:56   Brady Manek missed hook shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Jaedon LeDee  
15:26   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
15:20   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
15:00   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
14:40 +2 Desmond Bane made fade-away jump shot 6-15
14:09 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 9-15
13:54 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 9-18
13:31 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 11-18
13:11 +2 Jaedon LeDee made hook shot, assist by Desmond Bane 11-20
12:47   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
13:08   Commercial timeout called  
12:49   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
12:39   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
12:19   Jaedon LeDee missed hook shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
12:12   Diante Smith missed dunk  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
12:03   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:00   Francisco Farabello missed layup  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
11:58   Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Jaedon LeDee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
11:58   Jaedon LeDee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:35   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
11:26 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 11-23
11:08   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
10:28   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
10:25 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Austin Reaves 13-23
10:00   Kevin Samuel missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:53   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
9:51   Diante Smith missed dunk  
9:49   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
9:49   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
9:39 +2 Alondes Williams made driving layup 15-23
9:22   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
9:14   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
8:55 +2 PJ Fuller made layup 15-25
8:47   Alondes Williams missed layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
8:35 +2 Kristian Doolittle made fade-away jump shot 17-25
8:03   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
7:58   Kevin Samuel missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
7:56   Offensive rebound by TCU  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 17-27
7:44   Alondes Williams missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:31   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves  
7:29   Offensive rebound by TCU  
7:25   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
7:14   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
7:10   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
7:00   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
6:55   De'Vion Harmon missed layup  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
6:50   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by TCU  
6:29 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 17-29
6:15   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
6:15 +1 Kur Kuath made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
6:15   Kur Kuath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:53 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 18-32
5:40 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup, assist by Brady Manek 20-32
5:40   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
5:40 +1 Austin Reaves made free throw 21-32
5:21 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Jaire Grayer 21-34
5:21   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
5:21 +1 Kevin Samuel made free throw 21-35
5:12   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
4:38   Offensive foul on Austin Reaves  
4:38   Turnover on Austin Reaves  
4:38   Official timeout called  
4:13 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 21-37
3:56   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
3:48   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
3:42 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup 21-39
2:44   De'Vion Harmon missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:14   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
3:14   Alondes Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14   Alondes Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
3:07 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 21-41
2:44   De'Vion Harmon missed floating jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
2:31   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
2:31   Victor Iwuakor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:31 +1 Victor Iwuakor made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-41
2:07   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
1:32   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:26   Kevin Samuel missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
1:20 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 24-41
50.0   Offensive foul on Diante Smith  
50.0   Turnover on Diante Smith  
45.0   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
45.0 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 25-41
45.0 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-41
35.0 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 26-44
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 52
TCU Horned Frogs 32

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
19:23 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 28-44
19:02   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:52 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 31-44
18:24 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 31-47
18:03   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:45   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:21   Kristian Doolittle missed fade-away jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
17:06 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 31-50
16:48   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:39 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 33-50
16:08 +2 Kevin Samuel made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 33-52
16:04   30-second timeout called  
16:04   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
15:33   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:25   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
15:19   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Austin Reaves  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Kristian Doolittle missed turnaround jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
14:39   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Alondes Williams  
14:25 +2 Alondes Williams made dunk 35-52
14:08   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
14:06   Desmond Bane missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
13:56   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
13:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 36-52
13:56 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-52
13:35   Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Kristian Doolittle  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
13:26 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 39-52
13:24   30-second timeout called  
13:04   Bad pass turnover on Jaire Grayer  
12:52   Kristian Doolittle missed turnaround jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
12:45   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
12:31   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12:28   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
12:04   RJ Nembhard missed driving layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
11:55 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup 39-54
11:48   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
11:38   Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 42-54
11:07 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 42-56
11:07   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
11:07   Kevin Samuel missed free throw  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
10:42   De'Vion Harmon missed driving layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
10:36   Offensive foul on Victor Iwuakor  
10:36   Turnover on Victor Iwuakor  
10:24 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 42-59
10:03 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Austin Reaves 44-59
9:41   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot, blocked by Victor Iwuakor  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:28   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:21   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
9:16   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
9:07   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
8:59   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
8:52   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
8:44   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
8:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
8:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-59
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Alondes Williams  
8:28   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
8:06   PJ Fuller missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
