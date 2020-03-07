UK
No. 6 Kentucky rallies from 18 down, stuns Florida 71-70

  • Mar 07, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kentucky coach John Calipari went around the locker room at halftime and picked on just about everyone. His harshest criticism was directed toward star forward Nick Richards.

''Nick, you are so bad right now,'' Calipari recalled. ''We're not going away from you, so you can either be the player you've been all year or look like this.''

Richards chose option No. 1. The junior scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, leading the way as the sixth-ranked Wildcats rallied from an 18-point deficit and stunned Florida 71-70 on Saturday.

The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months. They blew an 17-point lead against Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery provided the spark in this one, helping make up for the absence of point guard Ashton Hagans.

Hagans didn't make the trip three days after arguing with Calipari on the bench against the Volunteers.

''Just personal,'' Calipari said. ''Here's what I'll tell you about these kids: In the last three years, this has totally changed. What is on these players. ... The clutter that they got to deal with, the lists, what's out there, not being able to stay in the moment, the anxiety of worrying a year from now, everyone around them.

''And then you're at Kentucky, where every game is someone's Super Bowl, every game is sold out and now all of a sudden you start struggling four of five games and now you don't know how to deal with stuff.''

Calipari said he expects Hagans to return before next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Kentucky is the No. 1 seed and opens play Friday following a double bye.

''Hopefully what you'll see is an inspired young man,'' Calipari said. ''And if he doesn't think he's ready for that, then he's not ready. We're going to go without whoever we have.''

Kentucky showed a little depth without Hagans and guard Immanuel Quickley, who fouled out with about nine minutes remaining. Quickley finished with 12 points. Freshman guard Johnny Juzang scored 10 points while playing a season-high 32 minutes. But the frontcourt did most of the heavy lifting down the stretch.

Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida answered with a shot-clock violation on the other end.

Brooks missed a driving baseline layup, and Montgomery's tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket with 11.8 seconds left for a 71-70 Wildcats' lead, their first of the game.

Richards missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Florida a final chance to win it. But Andrew Nembhard's 3-pointer bounced twice off the rim before missing, setting off Kentucky's raucous celebration.

Richards was 1-for-6 shooting in the first half. He was 7 of 11 after the break.

''Coaches gave me the challenge to see if I could turn it around,'' Richards said. ''I took on that challenge. Obviously, we came out with a really big win.''

Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida (19-12, 11-7). Noah Locke added 14, and Keyontae Johnson 12. Florida led by 18 points with 11:48 left in the game.

The Gators played most of the second half with standout forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. Blackshear sprained his left wrist in the first half. He went to the locker room and returned with it heavily taped. He tried to play in the second half, but he ended up on the bench with it wrapped in ice.

Blackshear was scoreless for the first time all season. He had five rebounds. Without him, Kentucky had a much easier time in the paint.

''Obviously, that's big for us, a big loss defensively and offensively,'' Lewis said. ''He's someone that can go get an easy bucket for us.''

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats need Hagans back to make a deep postseason run. They're simply not the same without arguably the league's best perimeter defender and open-court playmakers.

Florida: The Gators have to wait and see their seeding. They will be either No. 4 or 5 depending on Mississippi State's outcome tonight.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Gets an extended break before playing in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday in Nashville.

Florida: Awaits seeding in the SEC Tournament. Will begin play Thursday or Friday.

1st Half
UK Wildcats 30
FLA Gators 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida  
19:39 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 0-2
19:26   Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery  
19:03 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup 0-4
18:32   Nick Richards missed layup  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:23 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 0-7
18:20   30-second timeout called  
18:02 +2 Nick Richards made layup 2-7
17:43   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:41   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:21   Immanuel Quickley missed running Jump Shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:08   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Noah Locke  
16:50   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
16:33   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:24 +2 Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 2-9
16:01 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 4-9
15:47   Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:33 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 6-9
15:17   Traveling violation turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Nick Richards missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:30 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 6-11
14:06   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
14:06   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
13:45   Out of bounds turnover on Scottie Lewis  
13:17 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 9-11
12:58   Keyontae Johnson missed reverse layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
12:50   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Nate Sestina  
12:26   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
12:08 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 9-14
11:41   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
11:18   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Jason Jitoboh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18 +1 Jason Jitoboh made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
10:54   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
10:54   Turnover on Nick Richards  
10:27 +3 Ques Glover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 9-18
10:08   Immanuel Quickley missed driving layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
9:58   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
9:56   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
9:54 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
9:54 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
9:34 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 11-20
9:11 +2 Ques Glover made reverse layup 11-22
8:52   Nick Richards missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
8:50   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
8:29   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:18   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:05 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot 14-22
7:50 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 14-25
7:22   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
7:22   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
6:44 +2 EJ Montgomery made hook shot 16-25
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
6:20   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
6:20 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
6:20 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
6:05   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:37   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
5:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
5:38 +1 Nate Sestina made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:38 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
5:24   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
5:24 +1 Scottie Lewis made free throw 20-26
5:24 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
4:53   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Florida  
4:42 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup 20-29
4:16 +3 Keion Brooks Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 23-29
3:48   Scottie Lewis missed driving layup  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
3:42 +2 Omar Payne made dunk 23-31
3:24   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
3:18 +2 Immanuel Quickley made dunk 25-31
3:06 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 25-34
2:42   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
2:40   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
2:37   Commercial timeout called  
2:35 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 27-34
2:34   30-second timeout called  
2:15 +2 Tre Mann made driving layup 27-36
1:50   Nick Richards missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
1:23 +2 Noah Locke made floating jump shot 27-38
1:03   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
49.0   Tre Mann missed driving dunk  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
40.0 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keion Brooks Jr. 30-38
22.0 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Tre Mann 30-40
20.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
2.0   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 41
FLA Gators 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot 32-40
19:24   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
19:10   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:05   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
18:44 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 35-40
18:34 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 35-43
18:13   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
18:13   Turnover on Nick Richards  
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke  
17:46   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:34   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
17:15 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 35-45
16:49   EJ Montgomery missed hook shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Florida  
16:31   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
16:07 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 37-45
15:41   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:18   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:12   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
15:00   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
14:51   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
14:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
14:46   Scottie Lewis missed free throw  
14:36   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
14:34 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 37-47
14:12   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:53   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:35   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
13:35   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
13:13 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dontay Bassett 37-50
12:43   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
12:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
12:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
12:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
12:36 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
12:36 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
12:18   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
12:18 +1 Dontay Bassett made 1st of 2 free throws 39-53
12:18 +1 Dontay Bassett made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-54
12:05   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
11:55 +2 Noah Locke made hook shot 39-56
11:55   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Noah Locke made free throw 39-57
11:37   Nick Richards missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
11:32   Nate Sestina missed dunk  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
11:27 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 41-57
11:18 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 41-59
11:09 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey 43-59
10:37   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
10:37   Scottie Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-60
10:24   Nick Richards missed layup  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
10:17 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk 45-60
10:02   Tre Mann missed floating jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
9:33 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 48-60
9:24   30-second timeout called  
9:24   Commercial timeout called  
9:04   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
9:04   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
8:37 +3 Keion Brooks Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 51-61
8:19 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 51-63
8:19   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
8:19 +1 Scottie Lewis made free throw 51-64
8:10 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 54-64
7:42   Omar Payne missed layup  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Omar Payne, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:24   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
7:21   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
7:05 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
7:05 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-64
6:37   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Locke  
6:12   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
6:09 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk 58-64
5:39 +2 Dontay Bassett made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 58-66
5:20   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
5:20   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:20 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
4:51   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:36 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot 61-66
4:26   30-second timeout called  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:05   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
3:53 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot 63-66
3:34 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 63-68
3:05   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:00 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 65-68
2:43   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
2:29 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot 67-68
2:09 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 67-70
1:53   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
1:50   Nick Richards missed fade-away jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
1:24   Andrew Nembhard missed layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
1:02 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made floating jump shot 69-70
27.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
12.0   Keion Brooks Jr. missed layup  
10.0   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
11.0 +2 EJ Montgomery made tip-in 71-70
11.0   Official timeout called  
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
3.0   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
3.0   Nick Richards missed free throw  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3.0   Full timeout called  
0.0   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
0.0   End of period  
