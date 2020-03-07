UNC
DUKE

No Text

Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and No. 12 Duke didn't need any wild escape to beat rival North Carolina this time.

The Blue Devils took care of the Tar Heels with a strong start-to-finish performance - with the only unexpected part being the jolt coming from graduate reserve Justin Robinson.

Carey had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils past the Tar Heels 89-76 in Saturday's regular-season finale, capping a game in which Duke never trailed and played a steady game after inconsistent stretches in recent weeks.

''We actually played even better than what we practiced,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Sure, Carey was dominant inside, while Jones (21 points) and Cassius Stanley (19) turned in their own big outputs. Yet a big piece of Duke's success was due to Robinson - the son of retired NBA great David Robinson and a former walk-on - having his latest productive outing in what is turning into a growing reserve role.

Robinson matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), including sparking the game-clinching 8-0 run when Duke finally broke free of the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14).

''I'm approaching practice the same way, pregame always the same,'' Robinson said. ''You just have to have confidence, know what you can do and come out with energy.''

This was a rematch of last month's overtime classic won by the Blue Devils after two buzzer-beating shots - the first by Jones to force overtime, the second a winning putback by Wendell Moore Jr.

This one didn't have the same highlight-reel drama, but still was a tough rivalry fight. The Blue Devils led by 10 late in the first half, but the Tar Heels hung around and twice got within a point in the second half.

Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNC, while freshman big man Armando Bacot had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star point guard Cole Anthony finished with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.

''They're a really good team and we were right there at one point,'' said senior Brandon Robinson, who left briefly after being hit in the mouth but returned to finish with 11 points. ''We just didn't make the plays ... we just couldn't get over the hump when they got that lead.''

With Duke up 72-67, the 6-foot-9 forward hit Carey inside for a dunk, then came up with a key block of Brooks in the paint at the other end. Moments later, he took a crosscourt feed from Tre Jones and launched a 3 to beat the shot clock that swished through the net and sent Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy.

Stanley followed with a 3-pointer -- fittingly, assisted by Robinson -- that pushed Duke to its largest lead at 80-67 with 3:47 to play. The Tar Heels didn't get it back to single digits again.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels had managed to salvage some late-season momentum in a year thrown into disarray amid injuries and close losses, entering this one with their first three-game winning streak since starting 5-0 in November. But this loss dropped them into a tie with Pittsburgh and Wake Forest for last place - UNC's first bottom-of-the-league finish since tying for the spot during the 8-20 season of 2002.

''It's frustrating,'' UNC coach Roy Williams said, ''but it's what it's been quite a bit of this season.''

Duke: The Blue Devils' seed for the ACC Tournament was set at No. 4 once No. 22 Virginia beat No. 10 Louisville - Duke lost to both in the only regular-season meetings - in a game that ended as this one got going. The Blue Devils head into the postseason with some bounce, and Robinson is suddenly looking like a viable bench option.

''Justin Robinson has been a godsend for us,'' Krzyzewski said. ''He had his fingerprints on every aspect of the game tonight.''

PROUD ADMIRAL

Robinson's father, known as ''The Admiral'' during an all-star career that included two NBA championships, couldn't hold back a huge smile after his son's final game at Cameron.

''He seems like he's having fun,'' Robinson said. ''Coach K and his staff have been patient and really worked with him a lot, gotten him bigger and stronger. And I couldn't be happier. He seems like he's in a good place.''

His son came in averaging 2.1 points and 5.5 minutes, but finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range - with one banked in early - in nearly 25 minutes.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels play Virginia Tech in Tuesday's first round of the ACC Tournament.

Duke: The Blue Devils have a double bye into Thursday's quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 34
DUKE Blue Devils 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
20:00   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:28   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
19:04   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:41 +2 Armando Bacot made hook shot 2-2
18:11 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-5
17:46   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:30 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones 2-7
17:06 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 4-7
16:41 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 4-10
16:30 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 6-10
16:26 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 6-12
15:55 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 9-12
15:36   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:23 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 11-12
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Cole Anthony  
14:55   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:46   Offensive foul on Jordan Goldwire  
14:46   Turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Justin Robinson  
14:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 11-14
13:52   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:46   Out of bounds turnover on Armando Bacot  
13:33 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 11-17
13:18   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
13:14   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19
12:59 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 14-19
12:26   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:16 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup 14-21
12:08   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
11:59   Backcourt turnover on Justin Robinson  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:22   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:20   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:18   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
11:00   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
10:48   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
10:28   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
10:17   30-second timeout called  
10:01   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:53 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 20-21
9:49   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:45   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:45   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
9:29 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 20-23
9:13   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Tre Jones  
8:58 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 20-26
8:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 22-26
8:16 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones 22-28
7:54 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 24-28
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:57 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 26-28
6:53   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley  
6:36 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 28-28
6:14   Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:02   Leaky Black missed fade-away jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6:02   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
5:42   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
5:29   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:27   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
5:31   Justin Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31 +1 Justin Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
5:17   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:09 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 28-31
4:48   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:34   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:26   Justin Robinson missed layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
4:19   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:02 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made floating jump shot 28-33
3:55   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
3:48   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
3:33   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Duke  
3:19   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:10   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
3:07   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
2:51   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
2:34   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:34   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:34 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 30-35
2:25   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
2:01 +2 Walker Miller made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 32-37
1:41   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
1:42 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
1:41 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
1:35   Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller  
1:18   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:16   Shooting foul on Walker Miller  
1:16 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-40
1:16   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
1:08   Justin Pierce missed hook shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:05   Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
57.0   Offensive foul on Cole Anthony  
57.0   Turnover on Cole Anthony  
41.0   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
30.0   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
24.0 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 32-42
26.0   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
3.0 +2 Jeremiah Francis made jump shot 34-42
0.0   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 42
DUKE Blue Devils 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:30   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:23 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 36-42
19:09   Offensive foul on Tre Jones  
19:09   Turnover on Tre Jones  
19:01   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:55   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
18:49 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 36-44
18:28   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
18:28 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
18:28   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:03   Vernon Carey Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:39   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:39   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:39   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:04   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:04 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 38-44
17:04 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
16:48   Jordan Goldwire missed driving layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:40   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:29   Armando Bacot missed dunk  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:25 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 41-44
16:27   30-second timeout called  
16:27   Commercial timeout called  
16:22   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
15:53   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:40 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 43-44
15:15 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 43-47
15:03   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:39 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 43-50
14:13 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 45-50
13:50   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
13:50   Commercial timeout called  
13:50 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
13:50 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
13:26   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:19 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 47-52
13:03   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
13:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
13:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
12:55   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:50 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 49-54
12:30   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
12:30   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:30 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-55
12:17   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:17 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
12:17 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
11:59   Offensive foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:59   Turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
11:36   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:30   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
11:23 +2 Justin Pierce made tip-in 53-55
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
11:07   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
11:07 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
11:07   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:41   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:38 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 54-57
10:23   Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:05   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03