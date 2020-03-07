VATECH
Gibbs scores game-high 22 points as Irish beat Virginia Tech

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points in what could have been his final home game as Notre Dame closed out the regular season Saturday with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Gibbs, one of three departing players who were saluted before the Purcell Pavilion fans, hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds the Fighting Irish (19-12, 10-10 ACC) who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points. The 6-foot-9 senior forward entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25. Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points.

P.J. Horne scored 14 points and Hunter Cattoor 12 to lead Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13).

The Fighting Irish would have to win next week's ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to receive an NCAA bid but could receive one from the National Invitation Tournament and perhaps be a host to allow Gibbs, Mooney and Pflueger another home game.

Meeting Virginia Tech for the first time this season, Notre Dame took a 28-17 halftime lead behind 15 points from Gibbs. The senior hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and added three free throws after being fouled on another 3-point attempt.

Virginia Tech had scoring droughts of nearly-nine minutes and three-plus minutes as the Irish pulled away with Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb hitting 3-pointers to give the Irish their largest lead of the half at 28-15 before Horne beat the first-half horn with a jumper.

Nahiem Alleyne made two free throws and then a layup to trim Virginia Tech's deficit to 33-28 with 16:36 to play but the Hokies got no closer. Hubb set up Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski for dunks in a 27-second span and Goodwin added a short jumper to make it 47-32 midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies shot just 21% (6 of 28) in the first half after shooting 54% in their 70-58 victory over Clemson on Wednesday that ended a four-game losing streak.

Notre Dame: Mooney was held scoreless in the first half, extending a scoreless string of 42 minutes going back to the first half of Wednesday's 73-71 loss to No. 7 Florida State. He finally broke the string at 52:32 when Hubb set him up for a 3-pointer for a 50-35 Irish lead.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Game Tuesday or Wednesday in ACC tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina, against team to be determined.

Notre Dame: Second-round game Wednesday in ACC tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina, against team to be determined.

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 17
ND Fighting Irish 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:33   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by John Mooney  
19:15   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
19:13   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
19:09   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
18:53   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
18:43   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
18:43 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
18:43 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
18:43 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-3
18:17   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
18:06 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 3-3
17:38   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:24   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:05   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:46 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 5-3
16:32   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:12   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
16:06   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
15:47 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
15:12   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
14:54   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
14:54   Commercial timeout called  
14:54 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
14:54 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
14:31 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 7-9
14:07   Tyrece Radford missed driving layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:56   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
13:46   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Jalen Cone  
13:04   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Jalen Cone  
12:36   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:21   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
12:03   Tyrece Radford missed driving layup, blocked by John Mooney  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:56 +2 Prentiss Hubb made dunk, assist by Dane Goodwin 7-11
11:36   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
11:19   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
10:56 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Djogo 7-14
10:40   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
10:25 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Djogo 7-17
10:11   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
10:11   Landers Nolley II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11   Landers Nolley II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
9:46   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
9:24   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:12   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
8:56   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
8:47   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
8:19   Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Wabissa Bede  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Juwan Durham missed hook shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
7:24   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
7:14   Traveling violation turnover on Dane Goodwin  
6:55   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
6:43 +2 Dane Goodwin made driving layup 7-19
6:27   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
6:09   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by John Mooney  
5:55   Juwan Durham missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wilkins  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Dane Goodwin, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
5:29   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
5:05 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 10-19
4:40   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:30   John Mooney missed layup  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
4:26 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 13-19
4:00   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Prentiss Hubb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:00 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
3:40   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
3:15 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 13-22
2:55   Wabissa Bede missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
2:38   Offensive foul on Nate Laszewski  
2:38   Turnover on Nate Laszewski  
2:19   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:19   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
2:07   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
1:44   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
1:37 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot 13-25
1:18 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 15-25
1:03   30-second timeout called  
52.0 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 15-28
25.0   Offensive foul on P.J. Horne  
25.0   Turnover on P.J. Horne  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
3.0   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
3.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +2 P.J. Horne made jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 17-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 39
ND Fighting Irish 36

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 20-28
19:21 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 20-31
19:02 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 22-31
18:50 +2 Rex Pflueger made layup 22-33
18:26   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
18:09   John Mooney missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
17:54 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 24-33
17:40   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
17:25   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:10   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
17:10 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
17:10 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
16:54   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
16:38 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 28-33
16:20 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 28-35
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by John Mooney  
15:44   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
15:28   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:08 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup 28-37
14:50   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:41   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:22   Bad pass turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
14:06 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup, assist by Jalen Cone 30-37
13:37 +2 Nate Laszewski made jump shot 30-39
13:37   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
13:37   Nate Laszewski missed free throw  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
13:22   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
13:02   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
13:01   Juwan Durham missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
12:59   Bad pass turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Nahiem Alleyne  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
12:40   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
12:32 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 30-41
12:07   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
11:59   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
11:52 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup, assist by Jalen Cone 32-41
11:33 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 32-43
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
11:05 +2 Nate Laszewski made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 32-45
11:04   30-second timeout called  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:18   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:05 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 32-47
9:45 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 35-47
9:30 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 35-50
9:14 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 37-50
8:56   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
8:46   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
8:31 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 40-50
8:13 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 40-53
8:13   30-second timeout called  
8:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 43-53
7:21   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
6:53   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
6:33   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
6:16 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 45-53
5:54   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
5:43   Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger  
5:26   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
4:58 +2 T.J. Gibbs made running Jump Shot 45-55
4:39   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
4:22   John Mooney missed layup  
4:20   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:20   John Mooney missed layup  
4:18   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:22   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
4:22 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 45-56
4:22 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-57
4:09   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:49   Rex Pflueger missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
3:22   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:08   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
3:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Prentiss Hubb missed free throw  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
2:47 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot 47-57
2:45   30-second timeout called  
2:27 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Dane Goodwin 47-59
2:10 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 50-59
2:00   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:51 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 50-62
1:37   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
1:25   Traveling violation turnover on John Mooney  
1:17   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
55.0   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
55.0 +1 Rex Pflueger made 1st of 2 free throws 50-63
55.0 +1 Rex Pflueger made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-64
43.0 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot 53-64
15.0   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
2.0 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 56-64
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
W. Bede
J. Mooney
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
36.4 Field Goal % 46.1
23.3 Three Point % 29.3
50.0 Free Throw % 63.5
