20:00
Jumpball received by Mercer
19:37
Shooting foul on Carlos Dotson
19:37
Maciej Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:37
Maciej Bender missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:37
Offensive rebound by Ethan Stair
19:17
Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:15
Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson
19:01
Personal foul on Jeff Gary
18:55
+2
Mason Faulkner made layup
2-0
|
18:35
Jeff Gary missed jump shot
18:33
Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson
18:22
Personal foul on Ethan Stair
18:11
+3
Onno Steger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Faulkner
5-0
|
17:52
Lost ball turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Onno Steger
17:45
Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary
17:28
Bad pass turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Matt Halvorsen
17:22
+2
Carlos Dotson made layup
7-0
|
17:06
+2
Kamar Robertson made jump shot
7-2
|
16:49
Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:47
Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic
16:39
Victor Bafutto missed layup
16:37
Offensive rebound by Mercer
16:28
Djordje Dimitrijevic missed layup
16:26
Offensive rebound by Victor Bafutto
16:21
+2
Victor Bafutto made layup
7-4
|
16:08
Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:06
Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic
15:57
Offensive foul on Victor Bafutto
15:57
Turnover on Victor Bafutto
15:57
Commercial timeout called
15:37
Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:35
Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair
15:25
+2
Ethan Stair made layup
7-6
|
15:00
Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:58
Defensive rebound by Victor Bafutto
14:46
Traveling violation turnover on Victor Bafutto
14:25
Shooting foul on Maciej Bender
14:25
+1
Carlos Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws
8-6
|
14:25
+1
Carlos Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-6
|
14:12
Djordje Dimitrijevic missed jump shot
14:10
Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner
14:02
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris
13:41
Lost ball turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Travion McCray
13:34
+3
Mason Faulkner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travion McCray
12-6
|
13:06
+2
Ethan Stair made layup, assist by Maciej Bender
12-8
|
12:52
Traveling violation turnover on Carlos Dotson
12:36
Personal foul on Xavier Cork
12:34
Ethan Stair missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:32
Defensive rebound by Western Carolina
12:23
Mason Faulkner missed jump shot
12:21
Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender
12:09
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Stair
11:50
Travion McCray missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:48
Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair
11:42
Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:40
Offensive rebound by Ethan Stair
11:36
+2
Kamar Robertson made layup
12-10
|
11:05
Douglas Elks missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender
10:56
Offensive foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic
10:56
Turnover on Djordje Dimitrijevic
10:56
Commercial timeout called
10:43
+2
Mason Faulkner made layup
14-10
|
10:28
Djordje Dimitrijevic missed jump shot
10:26
Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner
10:19
Personal foul on Victor Bafutto
10:19
Official timeout called
10:07
+3
Onno Steger made 3-pt. jump shot
17-10
|
9:40
Bad pass turnover on Jeff Gary, stolen by Mason Faulkner
9:31
Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Daniel Love
9:25
Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:23
Offensive rebound by Maciej Bender
9:23
Personal foul on Carlos Dotson
9:08
+2
Djordje Dimitrijevic made jump shot, assist by Jeff Gary
17-12
|
8:44
Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:42
Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender
8:28
+2
Jeff Gary made jump shot
17-14
|
8:18
Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic
8:18
+1
Travion McCray made 1st of 2 free throws
18-14
|
8:18
Travion McCray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:18
Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender
7:54
Shooting foul on Xavier Cork
7:54
Commercial timeout called
7:54
+1
Maciej Bender made 1st of 2 free throws
18-15
|
7:54
Maciej Bender missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:54
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
7:32
Shooting foul on Maciej Bender
7:32
+1
Mason Faulkner made 1st of 2 free throws
19-15
|
7:32
+1
Mason Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-15
|
7:16
Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Gary
7:01
+2
Adam Sledd made layup, assist by Mason Faulkner
22-15
|
6:38
Backcourt turnover on Daniel Love
6:30
Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:28
Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary
6:20
Out of bounds turnover on Kamar Robertson
6:05
Lost ball turnover on Mason Faulkner, stolen by Kamar Robertson
5:56
+3
Kamar Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Stair
22-18
|
5:19
Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:17
Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair
4:56
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
4:56
+3
Kamar Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Glisson III
22-21
|
4:19
Traveling violation turnover on Onno Steger
4:04
Kamar Robertson missed layup
4:02
Defensive rebound by Travion McCray
3:58
Shooting foul on Daniel Love
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:58
Travion McCray missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:58
+1
Travion McCray made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-21
|
3:42
+2
James Glisson III made layup
23-23
|
3:41
Shooting foul on Adam Sledd
3:41
+1
James Glisson III made free throw
23-24
|
3:25
Personal foul on Kamar Robertson
3:25
Mason Faulkner missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:25
+1
Mason Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-24
|
3:12
Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:10
Offensive rebound by Mercer
3:04
+3
Jeff Gary made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Robertson
24-27
|
2:45
Bad pass turnover on Travion McCray, stolen by Jeff Gary
2:36
Daniel Love missed layup, blocked by Xavier Cork
2:34
Offensive rebound by Kamar Robertson
2:23
James Glisson III missed layup
2:21
Offensive rebound by James Glisson III
2:05
James Glisson III missed jump shot
2:03
Defensive rebound by Onno Steger
1:59
Shooting foul on Ethan Stair
1:59
+1
Onno Steger made 1st of 2 free throws
25-27
|
1:59
+1
Onno Steger made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-27
|
1:35
Bad pass turnover on Jeff Gary
1:35
30-second timeout called
1:23
Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:21
Defensive rebound by Kamar Robertson
1:15
+2
Kamar Robertson made layup
26-29
|
59.0
Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Daniel Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onno Steger
|
|
9.0
|
|
+2
|
Mason Faulkner made layup
|
28-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
Kamar Robertson missed layup, blocked by Xavier Cork
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mercer
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|