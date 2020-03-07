WCAR
MERCER

No Text

Western Carolina upsets Mercer, 70-56; faces ETSU in semis

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Mason Faulkner had 22 points as fifth-seeded Western Carolina defeated fourth-seeded Mercer 70-56 in the Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Carlos Dotson had 19 points for the Catamounts (19-11). Onno Steger added 13 points.

Mercer totaled a season-low 27 points in the second half.

Kamar Robertson had 17 points for the Bears (17-15). Djordje Dimitrijevic added 11 points. Ethan Stair had nine rebounds.

Western Carolina advances to face top-seeded ETSU in the first of two semifinals Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WCAR Catamounts 28
MERCER Bears 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mercer  
19:37   Shooting foul on Carlos Dotson  
19:37   Maciej Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:37   Maciej Bender missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
19:17   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson  
19:01   Personal foul on Jeff Gary  
18:55 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 2-0
18:35   Jeff Gary missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson  
18:22   Personal foul on Ethan Stair  
18:11 +3 Onno Steger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Faulkner 5-0
17:52   Lost ball turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Onno Steger  
17:45   Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Matt Halvorsen  
17:22 +2 Carlos Dotson made layup 7-0
17:06 +2 Kamar Robertson made jump shot 7-2
16:49   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic  
16:39   Victor Bafutto missed layup  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Mercer  
16:28   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed layup  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Victor Bafutto  
16:21 +2 Victor Bafutto made layup 7-4
16:08   Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic  
15:57   Offensive foul on Victor Bafutto  
15:57   Turnover on Victor Bafutto  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
15:25 +2 Ethan Stair made layup 7-6
15:00   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Victor Bafutto  
14:46   Traveling violation turnover on Victor Bafutto  
14:25   Shooting foul on Maciej Bender  
14:25 +1 Carlos Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-6
14:25 +1 Carlos Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
14:12   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner  
14:02   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris  
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Maciej Bender, stolen by Travion McCray  
13:34 +3 Mason Faulkner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travion McCray 12-6
13:06 +2 Ethan Stair made layup, assist by Maciej Bender 12-8
12:52   Traveling violation turnover on Carlos Dotson  
12:36   Personal foul on Xavier Cork  
12:34   Ethan Stair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Western Carolina  
12:23   Mason Faulkner missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Stair  
11:50   Travion McCray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
11:42   Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
11:36 +2 Kamar Robertson made layup 12-10
11:05   Douglas Elks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
10:56   Offensive foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic  
10:56   Turnover on Djordje Dimitrijevic  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:43 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 14-10
10:28   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner  
10:19   Personal foul on Victor Bafutto  
10:19   Official timeout called  
10:07 +3 Onno Steger made 3-pt. jump shot 17-10
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Gary, stolen by Mason Faulkner  
9:31   Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Love  
9:25   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
9:23   Personal foul on Carlos Dotson  
9:08 +2 Djordje Dimitrijevic made jump shot, assist by Jeff Gary 17-12
8:44   Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
8:28 +2 Jeff Gary made jump shot 17-14
8:18   Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic  
8:18 +1 Travion McCray made 1st of 2 free throws 18-14
8:18   Travion McCray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
7:54   Shooting foul on Xavier Cork  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +1 Maciej Bender made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
7:54   Maciej Bender missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
7:32   Shooting foul on Maciej Bender  
7:32 +1 Mason Faulkner made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
7:32 +1 Mason Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
7:16   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Gary  
7:01 +2 Adam Sledd made layup, assist by Mason Faulkner 22-15
6:38   Backcourt turnover on Daniel Love  
6:30   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary  
6:20   Out of bounds turnover on Kamar Robertson  
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Mason Faulkner, stolen by Kamar Robertson  
5:56 +3 Kamar Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Stair 22-18
5:19   Onno Steger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
4:56   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
4:56 +3 Kamar Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Glisson III 22-21
4:19   Traveling violation turnover on Onno Steger  
4:04   Kamar Robertson missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Travion McCray  
3:58   Shooting foul on Daniel Love  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Travion McCray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:58 +1 Travion McCray made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-21
3:42 +2 James Glisson III made layup 23-23
3:41   Shooting foul on Adam Sledd  
3:41 +1 James Glisson III made free throw 23-24
3:25   Personal foul on Kamar Robertson  
3:25   Mason Faulkner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Mason Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
3:12   Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Mercer  
3:04 +3 Jeff Gary made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Robertson 24-27
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Travion McCray, stolen by Jeff Gary  
2:36   Daniel Love missed layup, blocked by Xavier Cork  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Kamar Robertson  
2:23   James Glisson III missed layup  
2:21   Offensive rebound by James Glisson III  
2:05   James Glisson III missed jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Onno Steger  
1:59   Shooting foul on Ethan Stair  
1:59 +1 Onno Steger made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
1:59 +1 Onno Steger made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Gary  
1:35   30-second timeout called  
1:23   Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Kamar Robertson  
1:15 +2 Kamar Robertson made layup 26-29
59.0   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Jeff Gary  
34.0   Daniel Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Onno Steger  
9.0 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 28-29
0.0   Kamar Robertson missed layup, blocked by Xavier Cork  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Mercer  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WCAR Catamounts 42
MERCER Bears 27

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Matt Halvorsen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travion McCray 31-29
19:26   Maciej Bender missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Travion McCray  
19:14 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 33-29
18:51   Ethan Stair missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Onno Steger  
18:40   Carlos Dotson missed layup, blocked by Maciej Bender  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
18:32   Offensive foul on Kamar Robertson  
18:32   Turnover on Kamar Robertson  
18:15   Carlos Dotson missed layup  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Carlos Dotson  
18:11 +2 Carlos Dotson made layup 35-29
17:50 +2 Jeff Gary made layup 35-31
17:29   Mason Faulkner missed layup  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Mason Faulkner  
17:27 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 37-31
17:27   Shooting foul on Kamar Robertson  
17:27 +1 Mason Faulkner made free throw 38-31
17:15   Jeff Gary missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson  
17:09   Personal foul on Ethan Stair  
16:48   Mason Faulkner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic  
16:37 +3 Djordje Dimitrijevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maciej Bender 38-34
16:15 +2 Carlos Dotson made layup, assist by Onno Steger 40-34
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Gary, stolen by Matt Halvorsen  
15:52 +2 Mason Faulkner made layup 42-34
15:50   30-second timeout called  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Daniel Love missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
15:15 +2 Carlos Dotson made layup 44-34
14:50   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed layup  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Maciej Bender  
14:48   Shooting foul on Onno Steger  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:50   Maciej Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:50 +1 Maciej Bender made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-35
14:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Western Carolina  
14:02   Ethan Stair missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Carlos Dotson  
13:48   Bad pass turnover on Travion McCray, stolen by Ethan Stair  
13:41   Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Travion McCray  
13:36   Bad pass turnover on Travion McCray  
13:15   Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Western Carolina  
12:56   Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic  
12:39 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Faulkner 47-35
12:15   Jeff Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner  
12:07   Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Xavier Cork  
12:02   Shooting foul on Victor Bafutto  
12:02   Xavier Cork missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:02   Xavier Cork missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
11:50   James Glisson III missed layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Cork  
11:39   Matt Halvorsen missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Djordje Dimitrijevic  
11:32   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Matt Halvorsen  
11:08 +2 Xavier Cork made dunk, assist by Mason Faulkner 49-35
10:57   30-second timeout called  
10:57   Commercial timeout called  
10:46   Kamar Robertson missed layup  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Mercer  
10:35 +3 Ethan Stair made 3-pt. jump shot 49-38
10:04   Shooting foul on Diego Rivera  
10:04 +1 Carlos Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-38
10:04   Carlos Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair  
9:49   James Glisson III missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Onno Steger  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Travion McCray, stolen by James Glisson III  
9:27 +3 Kamar Robertson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Djordje Dimitrijevic 50-41
9:00   Offensive foul on Tyler Harris  
9:00   Turnover on Tyler Harris  
8:46 +2 Kamar Robertson made jump shot, assist by Djordje Dimitrijevic 50-43
8:13   Shooting foul on Diego Rivera  
8:13 +1 Onno Steger made 1st of 2 free throws 51-43
8:13 +1 Onno Steger made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-43
7:51   Offensive foul on Diego Rivera  
7:51   Turnover on Diego Rivera  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travion McCray 55-43
7:04   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
6:47   Offensive foul on Kamar Robertson  
6:47   Turnover on Kamar Robertson  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Onno Steger, stolen by Djordje Dimitrijevic  
6:23   Personal foul on Onno Steger  
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Robertson, stolen by Onno Steger  
6:08 +2 Carlos Dotson made layup, assist by Matt Halvorsen 57-43
5:47   Ethan Stair missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Mason Faulkner  
5:20   Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic  
5:20 +1 Mason Faulkner made 1st of 2 free throws 58-43
5:20   Mason Faulkner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Love  
5:05   Personal foul on Mason Faulkner  
4:53   Djordje Dimitrijevic missed jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by James Glisson III  
4:48 +2 James Glisson III made dunk 58-45
4:21 +3 Onno Steger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlos Dotson 61-45
4:04   Daniel Love missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Onno Steger  
3:53   Discontinue dribble turnover on Onno Steger  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:37 +2 Djordje Dimitrijevic made layup 61-47
3:13   Personal foul on Daniel Love  
3:13 +1 Mason Faulkner made 1st of 2 free throws 62-47
3:13 +1 Mason Faulkner made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-47
3:00 +2 Djordje Dimitrijevic made layup 63-49
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:36 +2 Carlos Dotson made jump shot 65-49
2:24 +2 James Glisson III made jump shot, assist by Djordje Dimitrijevic 65-51
2:01   Shooting foul on James Glisson III  
2:01 +1 Carlos Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 66-51
2:01   Carlos Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair