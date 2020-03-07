|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wofford
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Mike Bothwell made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Hoover made layup
|
4-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Noah Gurley, stolen by Storm Murphy
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Alex Hunter
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin made dunk, assist by Ryan Larson
|
6-2
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed layup
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Trevor Stumpe missed jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin made dunk
|
8-2
|
15:34
|
|
|
Jalen Slawson missed jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevor Stumpe, stolen by Clay Mounce
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Clay Mounce, stolen by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Lyons made jump shot
|
8-4
|
14:07
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell missed jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Bothwell
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Hoover made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Clark
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Messiah Jones
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-5
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Noah Gurley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-6
|
12:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tray Hollowell
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Tray Hollowell
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Theme-Love
|
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy
|
12-6
|
12:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donovan Theme-Love
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lyons made 1st of 3 free throws
|
12-7
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lyons made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
12-8
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Lyons made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
12-9
|
11:38
|
|
|
Donovan Theme-Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Furman
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mike Bothwell, stolen by Donovan Theme-Love
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Theme-Love, stolen by Clay Mounce
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Slawson made alley-oop shot, assist by Clay Mounce
|
12-11
|
10:13
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Slawson
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Slawson
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Gurley
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Storm Murphy made jump shot
|
14-11
|
8:55
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Slawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hunter
|
14-14
|
8:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Noah Gurley
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Gurley
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Slawson
|
|
7:32
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover
|
17-14
|
6:59
|
|
|
Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Gurley
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Noah Gurley missed layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Storm Murphy
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Noah Gurley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Mike Bothwell
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin made dunk
|
19-14
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Noah Gurley made jump shot
|
19-16
|
4:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Lyons
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Trevor Stumpe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Trevor Stumpe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-16
|
3:58
|
|
|
Tre Clark missed layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Bothwell
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Mike Bothwell made dunk
|
20-18
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy
|
23-18
|
3:13
|
|
|
Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Furman
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Clay Mounce made dunk
|
23-20
|
2:28
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Furman
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Messiah Jones missed layup, blocked by Noah Gurley
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Gurley
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Noah Gurley missed layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Theme-Love
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike Bothwell
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Slawson
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Ryan Larson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Ryan Larson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|