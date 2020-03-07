WOFF
Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.

Wofford (18-15) will play the Chattanooga-UNC Greensboro winner in a Sunday semifinal.

Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points.

Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points and Clay Mounce had 13.

as Wofford built its largest lead of the game,

Furman cut the deficit to 68-62 with 3:04 to play, but Wofford answered with a 6-0 surge for another 12-point lead with 28 seconds left.

1st Half
WOFF Terriers 23
FURMAN Paladins 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wofford  
19:38 +2 Chevez Goodwin made jump shot 2-0
19:17 +2 Mike Bothwell made jump shot 2-2
18:52 +2 Nathan Hoover made layup 4-2
18:32   Lost ball turnover on Noah Gurley, stolen by Storm Murphy  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Alex Hunter  
17:53   Jalen Slawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
17:32 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk, assist by Ryan Larson 6-2
17:14   Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Stumpe  
16:22   Jordan Lyons missed layup  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
16:22   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons  
16:22   Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
16:03   Trevor Stumpe missed jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
15:53 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk 8-2
15:34   Jalen Slawson missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Stumpe, stolen by Clay Mounce  
14:54   Lost ball turnover on Clay Mounce, stolen by Trevor Stumpe  
14:47   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
14:29 +2 Jordan Lyons made jump shot 8-4
14:07   Tray Hollowell missed jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
14:01   Shooting foul on Mike Bothwell  
14:01   Nathan Hoover missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 Nathan Hoover made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
13:36   Jordan Lyons missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Bigelow  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover  
13:24   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Tre Clark  
13:17   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
13:17 +1 Noah Gurley made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
13:17 +1 Noah Gurley made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
12:58   Offensive foul on Tray Hollowell  
12:58   Turnover on Tray Hollowell  
12:39   Jordan Lyons missed jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Theme-Love  
12:19 +3 Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 12-6
12:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
11:58   Shooting foul on Donovan Theme-Love  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58 +1 Jordan Lyons made 1st of 3 free throws 12-7
11:58 +1 Jordan Lyons made 2nd of 3 free throws 12-8
11:58 +1 Jordan Lyons made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-9
11:38   Donovan Theme-Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Furman  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Mike Bothwell, stolen by Donovan Theme-Love  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Theme-Love, stolen by Clay Mounce  
10:50 +2 Jalen Slawson made alley-oop shot, assist by Clay Mounce 12-11
10:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford  
9:53   Offensive foul on Jalen Slawson  
9:53   Turnover on Jalen Slawson  
9:33   Personal foul on Noah Gurley  
9:15 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 14-11
8:55 +3 Jalen Slawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hunter 14-14
8:32   Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
8:20   Chevez Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Noah Gurley  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Noah Gurley  
7:59   Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Personal foul on Jalen Slawson  
7:32 +3 Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover 17-14
6:59   Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
6:39   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
6:24   Jordan Lyons missed layup  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Noah Gurley  
6:17   Noah Gurley missed layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Storm Murphy  
6:01   Noah Gurley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by Mike Bothwell  
5:38   Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe  
5:38   Mike Bothwell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38   Mike Bothwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
5:18 +2 Chevez Goodwin made dunk 19-14
4:49 +2 Noah Gurley made jump shot 19-16
4:15   Personal foul on Jordan Lyons  
4:15   Trevor Stumpe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:15 +1 Trevor Stumpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-16
3:58   Tre Clark missed layup  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
3:51 +2 Mike Bothwell made dunk 20-18
3:39 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 23-18
3:13   Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
3:02   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Furman  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
2:41 +2 Clay Mounce made dunk 23-20
2:28   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter  
2:26   Jumpball received by Furman  
2:13   Clay Mounce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
1:53   Messiah Jones missed layup, blocked by Noah Gurley  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter  
1:43   Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
1:27   Isaiah Bigelow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Noah Gurley  
1:10   Noah Gurley missed layup  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
58.0   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons  
45.0   Personal foul on Donovan Theme-Love  
39.0   Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
14.0   Personal foul on Mike Bothwell  
1.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Slawson  
2.0   Ryan Larson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2.0   Ryan Larson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WOFF Terriers 54
FURMAN Paladins 48

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Shooting foul on Jordan Lyons  
19:42 +1 Nathan Hoover made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
19:42 +1 Nathan Hoover made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Noah Gurley, stolen by Ryan Larson  
18:57 +2 Storm Murphy made layup, assist by Ryan Larson 27-20
18:51 +2 Clay Mounce made layup 27-22
18:45   Storm Murphy missed layup  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
18:38 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 29-22
18:08   Offensive foul on Clay Mounce  
18:08   Turnover on Clay Mounce  
18:08   Personal foul on Noah Gurley  
18:01   Personal foul on Noah Gurley  
17:58 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 31-22
17:43   Jalen Slawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
17:31   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
17:16 +3 Alex Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 31-25
17:16   30-second timeout called  
17:16   Commercial timeout called  
16:56 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot 34-25
16:38 +2 Noah Gurley made layup 34-27
16:16   Nathan Hoover missed layup  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Wofford  
16:14   Personal foul on Clay Mounce  
16:02   Flagrant foul on Jalen Slawson  
16:02 +1 Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
16:02 +1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
15:53   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Hunter  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Clay Mounce, stolen by Ryan Larson  
15:37 +2 Ryan Larson made layup 38-27
15:37   30-second timeout called  
15:25   Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell  
15:22 +1 Mike Bothwell made 1st of 2 free throws 38-28
15:22 +1 Mike Bothwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-29
15:06   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
14:58   Personal foul on Tray Hollowell  
14:55 +2 Mike Bothwell made layup 38-31
14:55   Shooting foul on Storm Murphy  
14:55 +1 Mike Bothwell made free throw 38-32
14:44   Personal foul on Noah Gurley  
14:44 +1 Trevor Stumpe made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
14:44 +1 Trevor Stumpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
14:34   Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Donovan Theme-Love  
14:09   Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Hoover  
13:59 +3 Clay Mounce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hunter 40-35
13:42   Personal foul on Clay Mounce  
13:42   Isaiah Bigelow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Clark  
13:31 +3 Mike Bothwell made 3-pt. jump shot 40-38
13:04   Jumpball received by Furman  
13:04   Lost ball turnover on Chevez Goodwin, stolen by Clay Mounce  
12:53 +3 Jordan Lyons made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
12:49   30-second timeout called  
12:28   Violation on Unknown  
12:20   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell  
12:19   Mike Bothwell missed layup  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
12:10   Offensive foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
12:10   Turnover on Isaiah Bigelow  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:21 +2 Mike Bothwell made jump shot 40-43
11:03   Personal foul on Tre Clark  
11:03 +1 Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
11:03 +1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
10:52   Mike Bothwell missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
10:28   Offensive foul on Ryan Larson  
10:28   Turnover on Ryan Larson  
10:16   Noah Gurley missed layup  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
9:57 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 45-43
9:34   Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
9:25   Trevor Stumpe missed layup, blocked by Noah Gurley  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Clark  
9:14   Offensive foul on Tre Clark  
9:14   Turnover on Tre Clark  
8:59   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
8:57   Personal foul on Clay Mounce  
8:57   Chevez Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
8:42   Shooting foul on Nathan Hoover  
8:42 +1 Jordan Lyons made 1st of 3 free throws 46-44
8:42   Jordan Lyons missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:42 +1 Jordan Lyons made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-45
8:20 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chevez Goodwin 49-45
7:54   Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
7:45 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup, assist by Ryan Larson 51-45
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Mike Bothwell, stolen by Ryan Larson  
7:21 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Larson 54-45
7:17   30-second timeout called  
7:05 +2 Clay Mounce made layup 54-47
7:05   Shooting foul on Chevez Goodwin  
7:05 +1 Clay Mounce made free throw 54-48
6:52 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover 57-48
6:34   Personal foul on Nathan Hoover  
6:34   Jordan Lyons missed free throw  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
6:18 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover 60-48
6:06 +3 Clay Mounce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hunter 60-51
5:52   Personal foul on Alex Hunter  
5:52 +1 Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 61-51
5:52 +1 Storm Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-51
5:44   Personal foul on Storm Murphy  
5:44 +1 Alex Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 62-52
5:44 +1 Alex Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-53
5:33   Storm Murphy missed layup  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
5:28 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 64-53
5:18 +2 Jordan Lyons made layup 64-55
5:00 +2 Nathan Hoover made jump shot 66-55
4:48 +2 Noah Gurley made layup, assist by Alex Hunter 66-57
4:48   Shooting foul on Chevez Goodwin  
4:48 +1 Noah Gurley made free throw 66-58
4:34   Offensive foul on Storm Murphy  
4:34   Turnover on Storm Murphy  
4:20   Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
3:55 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Trevor Stumpe 68-58
3:38 +2 Mike Bothwell made layup 68-60
3:19   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot