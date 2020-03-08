BUCK
BU

Mahoney carries Boston U. past Bucknell 64-61 in Patriot

  AP
  Mar 08, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Max Mahoney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Walter Whyte added 16 and 10 and third-seeded Boston University edged seventh-seeded Bucknell 64-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League Conference tourney on Sunday.

Avi Toomer scored inside with 43 seconds left to pull the Bison within three. Javante McCoy missed a 3 for the Terriers late in the shot clock and Toomer came up empty on a tying 3 with five seconds left.

Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.

The Terriers (20-13) face league champion Colgate or fifth-seeded Lafayette at the highest remaining seed on Wednesday for an NCAA berth. BU last made the conference final in 2013 and won its last title in 2011.

Javante McCoy had 12 points and eight assists for Boston University (20-13). Jo

Toomer scored a career-high 23 points in his last game for the Bison (14-20) and Jimmy Sotos added 10.

---

---

1st Half
BUCK Bison 22
BU Terriers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bucknell  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on John Meeks, stolen by Jonas Harper  
19:25 +2 Max Mahoney made layup, assist by Walter Whyte 0-2
19:17   Andrew Funk missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
19:00 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 0-4
18:39 +2 Paul Newman made floating jump shot 2-4
18:20 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Harper 2-7
17:52 +2 Jimmy Sotos made layup 4-7
17:22   Jumpball received by Boston University  
17:14 +3 Javante McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot 4-10
17:06   Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Paul Newman  
17:01 +2 Paul Newman made layup 6-10
16:48 +3 Javante McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 6-13
16:34   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
16:32   Offensive foul on Max Mahoney  
16:32   Turnover on Max Mahoney  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos, stolen by Max Mahoney  
16:01   Javante McCoy missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Paul Newman  
15:48   Shooting foul on Sukhmail Mathon  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Paul Newman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:48   Paul Newman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
15:19 +3 Andrew Petcash made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 6-16
15:04   Xander Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
14:49   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
14:34   Shooting foul on Paul Newman  
14:34   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:34 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
14:19   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Ethan Brittain-Watts  
14:12   Lost ball turnover on Fletcher Tynen  
13:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Bucknell  
13:26   Personal foul on Andrew Funk  
13:08   Javante McCoy missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Kahliel Spear  
12:43 +2 Xander Rice made jump shot 8-17
12:24 +2 Fletcher Tynen made layup 8-19
12:00   Andrew Funk missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jack Hemphill  
11:40   Jack Hemphill missed jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Jack Hemphill  
11:32   Jack Hemphill missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
11:30   Personal foul on Jack Hemphill  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Avi Toomer missed layup, blocked by Andrew Petcash  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
10:53   Offensive foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
10:53   Turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
10:40 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot 11-19
10:27   Shooting foul on John Meeks  
10:27 +1 Fletcher Tynen made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
10:27   Fletcher Tynen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Newman  
10:12   John Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts, stolen by Avi Toomer  
9:54   Shooting foul on Walter Whyte  
9:54 +1 Avi Toomer made 1st of 2 free throws 12-20
9:54 +1 Avi Toomer made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte, stolen by Avi Toomer  
9:06   Paul Newman missed layup  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
8:55   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
8:26   Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Sukhmail Mathon  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
8:11   Shooting foul on Paul Newman  
8:11 +1 Max Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 13-21
8:11 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-22
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Xander Rice, stolen by Walter Whyte  
7:51 +2 Walter Whyte made driving dunk 13-24
7:42   Xander Rice missed layup, blocked by Walter Whyte  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy  
7:24 +2 Max Mahoney made alley-oop shot, assist by Javante McCoy 13-26
7:20   30-second timeout called  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:00   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
6:38 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 13-28
6:19   Jimmy Sotos missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
6:08   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
5:35   Avi Toomer missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
5:10 +2 Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Max Mahoney 13-30
5:10   Shooting foul on Walter Ellis  
5:02   Walter Whyte missed free throw  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
4:53 +2 John Meeks made layup, assist by Walter Ellis 15-30
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Fletcher Tynen  
4:05   Walter Ellis missed layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Fletcher Tynen, stolen by Walter Ellis  
3:46   Shooting foul on Javante McCoy  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +1 Walter Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 16-30
3:46   Walter Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
3:27   Fletcher Tynen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
3:12   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on John Meeks, stolen by Andrew Petcash  
3:05   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
3:03   Personal foul on Fletcher Tynen  
2:34   Jimmy Sotos missed free throw  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
2:34 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 16-33
2:20 +3 Walter Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Funk 19-33
2:07   Max Mahoney missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos  
1:50   Jimmy Sotos missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Harper, stolen by John Meeks  
1:27   Offensive foul on Jimmy Sotos  
1:27   Turnover on Jimmy Sotos  
57.0 +2 Jack Hemphill made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 19-35
44.0   Andrew Funk missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
11.0   Jonas Harper missed layup, blocked by Walter Ellis  
14.0   Max Mahoney missed layup  
12.0   Offensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
11.0   Jonas Harper missed layup, blocked by Walter Ellis  
9.0   Offensive rebound by Boston University  
6.0   Lost ball turnover on Javante McCoy  
2.0 +3 Jimmy Sotos made 3-pt. jump shot 22-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUCK Bison 39
BU Terriers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 25-35
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Harper, stolen by Jimmy Sotos  
19:16   John Meeks missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Paul Newman  
19:10 +2 Paul Newman made dunk 27-35
18:50 +2 Max Mahoney made turnaround jump shot 27-37
18:24 +2 John Meeks made hook shot 29-37
18:00   Max Mahoney missed layup  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
17:54   Shooting foul on Paul Newman  
17:54   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:54 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
17:42 +2 Avi Toomer made layup, assist by Andrew Funk 31-38
17:27   Personal foul on Avi Toomer  
17:11   Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos  
17:11   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:11 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
16:52   Personal foul on Jonas Harper  
16:44   Shooting foul on Walter Whyte  
16:44 +1 Kahliel Spear made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
16:44 +1 Kahliel Spear made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
16:27   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
16:04 +2 John Meeks made jump shot 35-39
15:51   Javante McCoy missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
15:41 +2 Max Mahoney made layup 35-41
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Kahliel Spear, stolen by Jonas Harper  
15:28 +2 Max Mahoney made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 35-43
15:19   Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
15:08 +2 Walter Whyte made dunk, assist by Max Mahoney 35-45
15:07   30-second timeout called  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Bucknell  
14:38   Commercial timeout called  
14:11 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made turnaround jump shot 35-47
13:53 +2 Paul Newman made layup 37-47
13:34   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
13:29   Jumpball received by Boston University  
13:21 +2 Walter Whyte made driving layup 37-49
13:08 +3 Andrew Funk made 3-pt. jump shot 40-49
12:47   Personal foul on Avi Toomer  
12:36   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Paul Newman  
12:26 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 43-49
11:59 +2 Andrew Petcash made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 43-51
11:44   Lost ball turnover on Walter Ellis, stolen by Andrew Petcash  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Petcash, stolen by Walter Ellis  
11:30 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Funk 46-51
11:11   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
11:05 +2 Javante McCoy made floating jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 46-53
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Max Mahoney  
10:45 +2 Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Javante McCoy 46-55
10:35   Shooting foul on Max Mahoney  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:35 +1 Jimmy Sotos made 1st of 2 free throws 47-55
10:35   Jimmy Sotos missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
10:22   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
10:04   John Meeks missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
9:48 +2 Ethan Brittain-Watts made reverse layup, assist by Max Mahoney 47-57
9:24   Personal foul on Fletcher Tynen  
9:11   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by John Meeks  
9:04 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Meeks 50-57
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Max Mahoney, stolen by John Meeks  
8:50   Personal foul on Max Mahoney  
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Walter Ellis, stolen by Andrew Petcash  
8:15   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
8:07 +2 Max Mahoney made dunk 50-59
8:02   Jimmy Sotos missed layup, blocked by Walter Whyte  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
7:35   Ethan Brittain-Watts missed jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
7:27   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos, stolen by Andrew Petcash  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
6:48 +2 Avi Toomer made driving layup 52-59
6:23 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot 52-62
6:02 +3 Andrew Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 55-62
5:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Boston University  
5:07 +2 Jimmy Sotos made jump shot 57-62
4:35   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
4:08   John Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte, stolen by John Meeks  
3:38   Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Boston University  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:06   Max Mahoney missed layup, blocked by Paul Newman  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on John Meeks, stolen by Jonas Harper  
2:45   Personal foul on Avi Toomer  
2:30   Jumpball received by Bucknell  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Max Mahoney, stolen by Walter Ellis  
2:15 +2 Jimmy Sotos made driving layup 59-62
2:07   30-second timeout called  
1:45   Max Mahoney missed layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
1:22   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
1:01 +2 Javante McCoy made layup 59-64
56.0   30-second timeout called  
42.0 +2 Avi Toomer made driving layup 61-64
8.0   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
2.0   Personal foul on Jonas Harper  
7.0   Full timeout called  
4.0   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy  
1.0   Personal foul on Walter Ellis  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Personal foul on John Meeks  
1.0   Max Mahoney missed free throw  
1.0   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Sotos
M. Mahoney
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
40.0 Field Goal % 59.6
37.4 Three Point %
81.9 Free Throw % 59.6
  Defensive rebound by John Meeks 1.0