Darling sends Delaware to CAA semis in win over Charleston

  • Mar 08, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Nate Darling scored 25 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Delaware beat Charleston 79-67 in a Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinal game on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Blue Hens (22-10) advance to face top seed Hofstra on Monday in a semifinal game. Dylan Painter scored 14 points, Ryan Allen 12 and Mutts had 12 points with 11 rebounds. Delaware finished 27-of-53 shooting (50.9%), including 8 of 16 from 3-point range, and 17 of 21 from the foul line.

Grant Riller led Charleston (17-14) with 26 points, Brevin Galloway 14 and Zep Jasper 13.

Delaware led 32-27 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-30 when Painter scored on a layup and sank 1 of 2 foul shots. Riller's 3 with 12:18 left brought Charleston within 47-43 before the Blue Hens gradually pulled away.

1st Half
DEL Fightin' Blue Hens 32
CHARLS Cougars 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Delaware  
19:41   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
19:28 +3 Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Nate Darling, stolen by Brevin Galloway  
18:42 +3 Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Miller 0-6
18:24   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Grant Riller  
18:09 +2 Jaylen McManus made jump shot 0-8
18:02 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot 3-8
17:34   Jaylen McManus missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
17:18   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Grant Riller, stolen by Dylan Painter  
16:49 +2 Dylan Painter made layup 5-8
16:20   Jaylen McManus missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Brevin Galloway  
16:18   Shooting foul on Dylan Painter  
16:18 +1 Brevin Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
16:18 +1 Brevin Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
16:01   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps  
15:52   Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
15:37   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
15:25 +3 Ryan Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 8-10
15:02   DeAngelo Epps missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Ryan Allen missed jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
14:30   Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Osinachi Smart  
14:07   Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps  
13:49   Lost ball turnover on DeAngelo Epps, stolen by Justyn Mutts  
13:43   Shooting foul on Osinachi Smart  
13:43   Kevin Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:43   Kevin Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:43   Defensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps  
13:17   Brenden Tucker missed layup  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Osinachi Smart  
13:07 +2 Osinachi Smart made dunk 8-12
12:54 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot 11-12
12:20   Zep Jasper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
12:09   Justyn Mutts missed layup  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Collin Goss  
12:01 +2 Collin Goss made dunk 13-12
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Brenden Tucker, stolen by Nate Darling  
11:36 +2 Nate Darling made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 15-12
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +2 Grant Riller made jump shot 15-14
10:58   Nate Darling missed jump shot, blocked by Brevin Galloway  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway  
10:51   Grant Riller missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
10:45   Personal foul on Brevin Galloway  
10:41 +2 Ryan Allen made jump shot 17-14
10:10 +3 Zep Jasper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Riller 17-17
9:40   Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
9:25   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Riller  
9:11   Shooting foul on Grant Riller  
9:10 +1 Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
9:10 +1 Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
8:53   Grant Riller missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
8:36   Johnny McCoy missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
8:06   Zep Jasper missed jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Sam Miller  
8:04   Shot clock violation turnover on College of Charleston  
7:39 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Painter 22-17
7:06   Jaylen McManus missed layup, blocked by Nate Darling  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
7:04 +2 Jaylen McManus made dunk 22-19
7:04   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Personal foul on Jaylen McManus  
6:42   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Sam Miller  
6:40   Personal foul on Dylan Painter  
6:29   Jaylen McManus missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Collin Goss  
6:07   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
5:59 +2 Justyn Mutts made dunk 24-19
5:27 +3 Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brenden Tucker 24-22
5:06   Shooting foul on Brevin Galloway  
5:06 +1 Nate Darling made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
5:06 +1 Nate Darling made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
4:54   Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
4:47   Kevin Anderson missed layup  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Collin Goss  
4:41   Collin Goss missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Sam Miller  
4:33   Sam Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps  
4:26   Offensive foul on Brevin Galloway  
4:26   Turnover on Brevin Galloway  
4:08 +2 Nate Darling made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 28-22
3:44 +3 Zep Jasper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Riller 28-25
3:18   Lost ball turnover on Justyn Mutts  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Personal foul on Kevin Anderson  
2:48 +2 Grant Riller made jump shot 28-27
2:37   Shooting foul on Grant Riller  
2:37 +1 Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
2:37 +1 Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
2:18   Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
2:05 +2 Ryan Allen made jump shot 32-27
1:51   Personal foul on Johnny McCoy  
1:31   Grant Riller missed layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
1:16   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Darling  
1:16   30-second timeout called  
1:03   Zep Jasper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Brenden Tucker  
1:01   Personal foul on Nate Darling  
59.0   Grant Riller missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
59.0   30-second timeout called  
42.0   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Trevon Reddish  
40.0   Personal foul on Justyn Mutts  
24.0   Zep Jasper missed layup, blocked by Kevin Anderson  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Anderson, stolen by Grant Riller  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEL Fightin' Blue Hens 47
CHARLS Cougars 40

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Bad pass turnover on Sam Miller, stolen by Kevin Anderson  
19:37 +2 Dylan Painter made jump shot, assist by Nate Darling 34-27
19:18   Jaylen McManus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Allen  
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Painter, stolen by Grant Riller  
18:57 +2 Grant Riller made layup 34-29
18:40   Ryan Allen missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
18:19   Grant Riller missed jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Zep Jasper  
18:17   Shooting foul on Kevin Anderson  
18:17   Zep Jasper missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13 +1 Zep Jasper made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
18:01   Shooting foul on Jaylen McManus  
18:01 +1 Justyn Mutts made 1st of 2 free throws 35-30
18:01 +1 Justyn Mutts made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
17:44   Sam Miller missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
17:34 +2 Kevin Anderson made layup 38-30
17:02   Grant Riller missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
16:36 +2 Dylan Painter made layup 40-30
16:19   Jaylen McManus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
16:09   Shooting foul on Jaylen McManus  
16:09 +1 Dylan Painter made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
16:09   Dylan Painter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
15:50 +2 Sam Miller made layup, assist by Brevin Galloway 41-32
15:32 +2 Justyn Mutts made layup 43-32
15:11 +2 Grant Riller made layup 43-34
14:50   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Sam Miller  
14:48   Personal foul on Dylan Painter  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:35 +2 Jaylen McManus made jump shot 43-36
14:02 +2 Collin Goss made layup, assist by Nate Darling 45-36
13:45 +3 Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zep Jasper 45-39
13:17   Kevin Anderson missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
12:56   Shooting foul on Justyn Mutts  
12:56   Jaylen McManus missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:56 +1 Jaylen McManus made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
12:40   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
12:32 +2 Justyn Mutts made dunk 47-40
12:19 +3 Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen McManus 47-43
12:16   30-second timeout called  
12:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Ryan Allen missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Osinachi Smart  
11:43   Grant Riller missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
11:41   Jumpball received by Delaware  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:18 +3 Johnny McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justyn Mutts 50-43
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Zep Jasper, stolen by Justyn Mutts  
10:21   Justyn Mutts missed layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Riller  
10:10   Shooting foul on Johnny McCoy  
10:10   Brenden Tucker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:10 +1 Brenden Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-44
9:56 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Anderson 53-44
9:35 +3 Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot 53-47
9:22 +2 Nate Darling made jump shot 55-47
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen McManus, stolen by Justyn Mutts  
8:46 +3 Kevin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot 58-47
8:28   Shooting foul on Ryan Allen  
8:27 +1 Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws 58-48
8:27 +1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-49
8:07 +2 Justyn Mutts made hook shot, assist by Kevin Anderson 60-49
7:48   Brevin Galloway missed jump shot  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Brevin Galloway  
7:41   Personal foul on Justyn Mutts  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +2 Grant Riller made layup 60-51
7:06 +2 Johnny McCoy made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 62-51
6:52   Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
6:32   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus  
6:25 +3 Zep Jasper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Riller 62-54
6:10   Lost ball turnover on Justyn Mutts, stolen by Osinachi Smart  
6:05 +2 Grant Riller made layup, assist by Osinachi Smart 62-56
6:03   30-second timeout called  
5:45   Ryan Allen missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Osinachi Smart  
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Brevin Galloway, stolen by Ryan Allen  
5:06 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot 65-56
4:47   Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
4:29   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
4:13   Shooting foul on Osinachi Smart  
4:14 +1 Dylan Painter made 1st of 2 free throws 66-56
4:14 +1 Dylan Painter made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-56
3:57   Grant Riller missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
3:44   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Sam Miller  
3:28 +2 Grant Riller made layup 67-58
3:03 +2 Dylan Painter made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 69-58
3:03   Shooting foul on Brevin Galloway  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
3:03 +1 Dylan Painter made free throw 70-58
2:51   Zep Jasper missed layup, blocked by Dylan Painter  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Grant Riller  
2:42 +2 Grant Riller made jump shot 70-60
2:29 +2 Nate Darling made layup 72-60
2:16   Brevin Galloway missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
2:08 +2 Dylan Painter made dunk, assist by Kevin Anderson 74-60
1:46   Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
1:27   Personal foul on Grant Riller  
1:15   Shooting foul on Sam Miller  
1:15   Ryan Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15 +1 Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-60
1:03 +2 Sam Miller made layup, assist by Grant Riller 75-62
1:03   Shooting foul on Dylan Painter  
1:03   Sam Miller missed free throw  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Nate Darling, stolen by Grant Riller  
57.0   Bad pass turnover on Grant Riller  
44.0   Personal foul on Grant Riller  
44.0 +1 Justyn Mutts made 1st of 2 free throws 76-62
44.0 +1 Justyn Mutts made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-62
40.0   Shooting foul on Ryan Allen  
39.0   Grant Riller missed 1st of 3 free throws  
39.0 +1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 3 free throws 77-63
39.0 +1 Grant Riller made 3rd of 3 free throws 77-64
15.0   Personal foul on Brevin Galloway  
15.0 +1