20:00
Jumpball received by Delaware
19:41
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
19:39
Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus
19:28
+3
Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot
0-3
19:01
Lost ball turnover on Nate Darling, stolen by Brevin Galloway
18:42
+3
Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Miller
0-6
18:24
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Grant Riller
18:09
+2
Jaylen McManus made jump shot
0-8
18:02
+3
Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot
3-8
17:34
Jaylen McManus missed jump shot
17:32
Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
17:18
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway
17:08
Lost ball turnover on Grant Riller, stolen by Dylan Painter
16:49
+2
Dylan Painter made layup
5-8
16:20
Jaylen McManus missed jump shot
16:18
Offensive rebound by Brevin Galloway
16:18
Shooting foul on Dylan Painter
16:18
+1
Brevin Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws
5-9
16:18
+1
Brevin Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-10
16:01
Nate Darling missed jump shot
15:59
Defensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps
15:52
Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter
15:37
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:35
Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
15:25
+3
Ryan Allen made 3-pt. jump shot
8-10
15:02
DeAngelo Epps missed layup
15:00
Defensive rebound by Delaware
15:02
Commercial timeout called
14:38
Ryan Allen missed jump shot
14:36
Offensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
14:30
Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Defensive rebound by Osinachi Smart
14:07
Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:05
Offensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps
13:49
Lost ball turnover on DeAngelo Epps, stolen by Justyn Mutts
13:43
Shooting foul on Osinachi Smart
13:43
Kevin Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:43
Kevin Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:43
Defensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps
13:17
Brenden Tucker missed layup
13:15
Offensive rebound by Osinachi Smart
13:07
+2
Osinachi Smart made dunk
8-12
12:54
+3
Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot
11-12
12:20
Zep Jasper missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:18
Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
12:09
Justyn Mutts missed layup
12:07
Offensive rebound by Collin Goss
12:01
+2
Collin Goss made dunk
13-12
11:40
Bad pass turnover on Brenden Tucker, stolen by Nate Darling
11:36
+2
Nate Darling made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts
15-12
11:36
Commercial timeout called
11:19
+2
Grant Riller made jump shot
15-14
10:58
Nate Darling missed jump shot, blocked by Brevin Galloway
10:56
Defensive rebound by Brevin Galloway
10:51
Grant Riller missed layup
10:49
Defensive rebound by Nate Darling
10:45
Personal foul on Brevin Galloway
10:41
+2
Ryan Allen made jump shot
17-14
10:10
+3
Zep Jasper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Riller
17-17
9:40
Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:38
Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus
9:25
Traveling violation turnover on Grant Riller
9:11
Shooting foul on Grant Riller
9:10
+1
Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
18-17
9:10
+1
Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-17
8:53
Grant Riller missed jump shot
8:51
Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter
8:36
Johnny McCoy missed layup
8:34
Defensive rebound by Jaylen McManus
8:06
Zep Jasper missed jump shot
8:04
Offensive rebound by Sam Miller
8:04
Shot clock violation turnover on College of Charleston
7:39
+3
Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Painter
22-17
7:06
Jaylen McManus missed layup, blocked by Nate Darling
7:04
Offensive rebound by Jaylen McManus
7:04
+2
Jaylen McManus made dunk
22-19
7:04
Commercial timeout called
6:50
Personal foul on Jaylen McManus
6:42
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Sam Miller
6:40
Personal foul on Dylan Painter
6:29
Jaylen McManus missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts
6:27
Defensive rebound by Collin Goss
6:07
Nate Darling missed jump shot
6:05
Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
5:59
+2
Justyn Mutts made dunk
24-19
5:27
+3
Brevin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brenden Tucker
24-22
5:06
Shooting foul on Brevin Galloway
5:06
+1
Nate Darling made 1st of 2 free throws
25-22
5:06
+1
Nate Darling made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-22
4:54
Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:52
Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
4:47
Kevin Anderson missed layup
4:45
Offensive rebound by Collin Goss
4:41
Collin Goss missed layup
4:39
Defensive rebound by Sam Miller
4:33
Sam Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Offensive rebound by DeAngelo Epps
4:26
Offensive foul on Brevin Galloway
4:26
Turnover on Brevin Galloway
4:08
+2
Nate Darling made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts
28-22
3:44
+3
Zep Jasper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Riller
28-25
3:18
Lost ball turnover on Justyn Mutts
3:18
Commercial timeout called
3:08
Personal foul on Kevin Anderson
2:48
+2
Grant Riller made jump shot
28-27
2:37
Shooting foul on Grant Riller
2:37
+1
Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
29-27
2:37
+1
Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-27
2:18
Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:16
Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
2:05
+2
Ryan Allen made jump shot
32-27
1:51
Personal foul on Johnny McCoy
1:31
Grant Riller missed layup
1:29
Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
1:16
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Darling
1:16
30-second timeout called
1:03
Zep Jasper missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:01
Offensive rebound by Brenden Tucker
1:01
Personal foul on Nate Darling
59.0
Grant Riller missed layup
57.0
Defensive rebound by Delaware
59.0
30-second timeout called
42.0
Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot
40.0
Defensive rebound by Trevon Reddish
40.0
Personal foul on Justyn Mutts
24.0
|
Zep Jasper missed layup, blocked by Kevin Anderson
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kevin Anderson, stolen by Grant Riller
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|