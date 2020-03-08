|
Jumpball received by Hofstra
19:49
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Mate Okros
19:30
Matey Juric missed layup
19:28
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
19:03
+2
Eli Pemberton made layup
0-2
18:38
Sam Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
18:28
Eli Pemberton missed jump shot
18:26
Defensive rebound by James Butler
18:07
Personal foul on Tareq Coburn
17:54
Mate Okros missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:52
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
17:27
+3
Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot
0-5
17:08
+2
James Butler made layup, assist by Zach Walton
2-5
16:55
Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by James Butler
16:34
Zach Walton missed layup, blocked by Tareq Coburn
16:32
Defensive rebound by Hofstra
16:09
Bad pass turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by James Butler
16:00
Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:58
Offensive rebound by Zach Walton
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:48
Shooting foul on Isaac Kante
15:48
+1
Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws
3-5
15:48
Zach Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:48
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
15:33
Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:31
Defensive rebound by James Butler
15:04
+2
James Butler made jump shot
5-5
14:47
Eli Pemberton missed layup
14:45
Defensive rebound by James Butler
14:41
Camren Wynter missed jump shot
14:39
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
14:12
Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:10
Defensive rebound by Zach Walton
13:54
+2
Mate Okros made layup, assist by Zach Walton
7-5
13:38
Desure Buie missed jump shot
13:36
Defensive rebound by Zach Walton
13:19
Zach Walton missed jump shot
13:17
Defensive rebound by Desure Buie
13:06
Eli Pemberton missed jump shot
13:04
Defensive rebound by James Butler
13:04
Personal foul on Kevin Schutte
12:40
Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:38
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
12:34
Desure Buie missed jump shot
12:32
Offensive rebound by Tareq Coburn
12:25
Lost ball turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Matey Juric
12:16
+2
James Butler made jump shot, assist by Zach Walton
9-5
11:59
Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by James Butler
11:37
Shooting foul on Tareq Coburn
11:37
Commercial timeout called
11:37
+1
James Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
10-5
11:37
+1
James Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-5
11:13
Stafford Trueheart missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:11
Defensive rebound by Matey Juric
11:01
Lost ball turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Jalen Ray
10:55
+2
Jalen Ray made layup
11-7
10:42
Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:40
Defensive rebound by Kevin Schutte
10:33
Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:31
Defensive rebound by James Butler
10:16
3-second violation turnover on James Butler
10:03
+2
Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie
11-9
9:39
Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Bickerstaff
9:28
+2
Jalen Ray made layup, assist by Desure Buie
11-11
9:08
Camren Wynter missed layup, blocked by Stafford Trueheart
9:06
Offensive rebound by Camren Wynter
8:59
Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:57
Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart
8:54
Personal foul on Mate Okros
8:52
Eli Pemberton missed jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by Mate Okros
8:29
Offensive foul on Matey Juric
8:29
Turnover on Matey Juric
8:14
Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:12
Defensive rebound by Zach Walton
7:56
Zach Walton missed layup
7:54
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
7:36
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Kante
7:36
Commercial timeout called
7:09
+2
Matey Juric made layup
13-11
6:59
Isaac Kante missed jump shot
6:57
Defensive rebound by Zach Walton
6:28
+3
Zach Walton made 3-pt. jump shot
16-11
6:01
+2
Eli Pemberton made jump shot
16-13
5:30
Lost ball turnover on Matey Juric, stolen by Eli Pemberton
5:21
Personal foul on James Butler
5:13
+2
Desure Buie made jump shot
16-15
4:58
James Butler missed jump shot
4:56
Offensive rebound by Mate Okros
4:48
+2
Mate Okros made dunk
18-15
4:31
+2
Desure Buie made layup
18-17
4:13
Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:11
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
4:04
Desure Buie missed jump shot
4:02
Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante
3:57
Isaac Kante missed dunk
3:55
Defensive rebound by James Butler
3:45
James Butler missed layup
3:43
Offensive rebound by James Butler
3:37
+2
James Butler made layup
20-17
3:14
+2
Jalen Ray made layup
20-19
2:42
Camren Wynter missed jump shot
2:40
Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
2:32
Eli Pemberton missed layup
2:30
Defensive rebound by James Butler
2:19
Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Desure Buie
2:14
+3
Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie
20-22
2:11
30-second timeout called
2:11
Commercial timeout called
1:55
+2
Zach Walton made layup, assist by James Butler
22-22
1:31
+2
Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie
22-24
1:31
Shooting foul on James Butler
1:31
+1
Isaac Kante made free throw
22-25
1:01
Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot
59.0
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
29.0
Caleb Burgess missed 3-pt. jump shot
27.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Hofstra
3.0
Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray
0.0
End of period
