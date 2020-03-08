DREXEL
HOFSTRA

No Text

Pemberton's 2nd-half burst lead Hofstra past Drexel

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Eli Pemberton scored 19 points with 12 rebounds to carry top-seeded Hofstra to a 61-43 win over Drexel in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament on Sunday.

Hofstra (24-8) will face the winner between fourth-seeded Charleston and No. 5 seed Delaware in a semifinal game Monday. Jalen Ray had 14 points for Hofstra, Desure Buie scored 14 with eight assists and six rebounds and Isaac Kante scored 13.

Zach Walton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Dragons (14-19). James Butler added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Drexel's 21 second-half points were a season low.

Isaac Kante's three-point play 90 seconds before halftime broke a tie at 22 and the Hofstra led the rest of the way. Pemberton emerged from the break with a 3-pointer and a pair of layups to push the lead to 10.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DREXEL Dragons 22
HOFSTRA Pride 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Hofstra  
19:49   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Mate Okros  
19:30   Matey Juric missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
19:03 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 0-2
18:38   Sam Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
18:28   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
18:07   Personal foul on Tareq Coburn  
17:54   Mate Okros missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
17:27 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
17:08 +2 James Butler made layup, assist by Zach Walton 2-5
16:55   Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by James Butler  
16:34   Zach Walton missed layup, blocked by Tareq Coburn  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Hofstra  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by James Butler  
16:00   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Zach Walton  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Shooting foul on Isaac Kante  
15:48 +1 Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
15:48   Zach Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
15:33   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
15:04 +2 James Butler made jump shot 5-5
14:47   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
14:45   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
14:41   Camren Wynter missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
14:12   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
13:54 +2 Mate Okros made layup, assist by Zach Walton 7-5
13:38   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
13:19   Zach Walton missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
13:06   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
13:04   Personal foul on Kevin Schutte  
12:40   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
12:34   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Matey Juric  
12:16 +2 James Butler made jump shot, assist by Zach Walton 9-5
11:59   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
11:37   Shooting foul on Tareq Coburn  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +1 James Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 10-5
11:37 +1 James Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-5
11:13   Stafford Trueheart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Matey Juric  
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Jalen Ray  
10:55 +2 Jalen Ray made layup 11-7
10:42   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
10:33   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
10:16   3-second violation turnover on James Butler  
10:03 +2 Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie 11-9
9:39   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Bickerstaff  
9:28 +2 Jalen Ray made layup, assist by Desure Buie 11-11
9:08   Camren Wynter missed layup, blocked by Stafford Trueheart  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Camren Wynter  
8:59   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart  
8:54   Personal foul on Mate Okros  
8:52   Eli Pemberton missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Mate Okros  
8:29   Offensive foul on Matey Juric  
8:29   Turnover on Matey Juric  
8:14   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
7:56   Zach Walton missed layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Kante  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:09 +2 Matey Juric made layup 13-11
6:59   Isaac Kante missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
6:28 +3 Zach Walton made 3-pt. jump shot 16-11
6:01 +2 Eli Pemberton made jump shot 16-13
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Matey Juric, stolen by Eli Pemberton  
5:21   Personal foul on James Butler  
5:13 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 16-15
4:58   James Butler missed jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Mate Okros  
4:48 +2 Mate Okros made dunk 18-15
4:31 +2 Desure Buie made layup 18-17
4:13   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
4:04   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
3:57   Isaac Kante missed dunk  
3:55   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
3:45   James Butler missed layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
3:37 +2 James Butler made layup 20-17
3:14 +2 Jalen Ray made layup 20-19
2:42   Camren Wynter missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
2:32   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Desure Buie  
2:14 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 20-22
2:11   30-second timeout called  
2:11   Commercial timeout called  
1:55 +2 Zach Walton made layup, assist by James Butler 22-22
1:31 +2 Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie 22-24
1:31   Shooting foul on James Butler  
1:31 +1 Isaac Kante made free throw 22-25
1:01   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
29.0   Caleb Burgess missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Hofstra  
3.0   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DREXEL Dragons 21
HOFSTRA Pride 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Bad pass turnover on Mate Okros  
19:35   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
19:11   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
18:51 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tareq Coburn 22-28
18:22   Mate Okros missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
18:10 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 22-30
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Eli Pemberton  
17:48   Desure Buie missed layup  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
17:46   Eli Pemberton missed dunk  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
17:44 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 22-32
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:44   Commercial timeout called  
17:17 +3 Zach Walton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Butler 25-32
17:00   Shooting foul on Matey Juric  
17:00   Tareq Coburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:00 +1 Tareq Coburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
17:00 +1 Tareq Coburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
16:54   Personal foul on Eli Pemberton  
16:37   Zach Walton missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
16:35   Personal foul on Zach Walton  
16:24   Personal foul on Matey Juric  
16:21 +2 Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie 25-35
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 25-37
15:25   Personal foul on Eli Pemberton  
15:06   T.J. Bickerstaff missed jump shot, blocked by Tareq Coburn  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Kante  
14:41   James Butler missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
14:32   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
14:25   T.J. Bickerstaff missed layup, blocked by Desure Buie  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
14:23   Jumpball received by Hofstra  
14:12 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup, assist by Isaac Kante 25-39
13:42   James Butler missed jump shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Mate Okros  
13:34 +2 Mate Okros made dunk 27-39
13:16 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 27-41
13:00   T.J. Bickerstaff missed jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Hofstra  
12:48   Jalen Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
12:40 +2 Isaac Kante made dunk 27-43
12:30   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Zach Walton  
12:10   Camren Wynter missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
12:03 +2 James Butler made dunk 29-43
11:55 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 29-46
11:22   Shooting foul on Tareq Coburn  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:22 +1 Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-46
11:22 +1 Zach Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-46
11:05 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup, assist by Isaac Kante 31-48
10:50   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Zach Walton  
10:44 +2 Zach Walton made tip-in 33-48
10:27 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup, assist by Desure Buie 33-50
10:02   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
9:40   Desure Buie missed jump shot, blocked by Zach Walton  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Camren Wynter  
9:28   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
9:06   Kevin Schutte missed layup  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
8:59 +2 Zach Walton made layup 35-50
8:38   Desure Buie missed layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
8:30 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Schutte 35-53
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Matey Juric, stolen by Kevin Schutte  
8:13 +2 Jalen Ray made layup 35-55
7:25   Offensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
8:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
7:27   Jalen Ray missed layup  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
7:20   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
5:50   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Shot clock violation turnover on Hofstra  
6:30   Zach Walton missed layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
6:23 +2 James Butler made dunk 37-55
6:10 +2 Isaac Kante made layup 37-57
5:50   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
5:27   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Jalen Ray  
4:56   Lost ball turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Coletrane Washington  
4:26   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Mate Okros  
4:24 +2 Mate Okros made dunk 39-57
4:24   Shooting foul on Isaac Kante  
4:24   Mate Okros missed free throw  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
4:03 +2 Isaac Kante made layup, assist by Desure Buie 39-59
3:45 +2 Zach Walton made layup, assist by Camren Wynter 41-59
3:18   Personal foul on Coletrane Washington  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:04   Tareq Coburn missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
2:44   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
2:21   Personal foul on Matey Juric  
2:07 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 41-61
1:50   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
1:22   Jalen Ray missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
55.0 +2 Tim Perry Jr. made jump shot 43-61
31.0   Caleb Burgess missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Matey Juric  
17.0   Matey Juric missed layup  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Hofstra  
Key Players
J. Butler
D. Buie
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
51.7 Field Goal % 45.8
33.3 Three Point % 41.5
65.8 Free Throw % 88.2
  Defensive rebound by Hofstra 16.0
  Matey Juric missed layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Matey Juric 29.0
  Caleb Burgess missed jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Tim Perry Jr. made jump shot 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Walton 1:20
  Jalen Ray missed jump shot 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Desure Buie 1:48
  Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:50
+ 2 Desure Buie made jump shot 2:07
  Personal foul on Matey Juric 2:21
Team Stats
Points 43 61
Field Goals 18-56 (32.1%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 2-22 (9.1%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 22 27
Team 0 3
Assists 6 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
Z. Walton G
17 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
E. Pemberton G
19 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Drexel 14-19 222143
home team logo Hofstra 24-8 253661
St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington, DC
St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Drexel 14-19 69.1 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Hofstra 24-8 77.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
5
Z. Walton G 12.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.5 APG 42.3 FG%
5
E. Pemberton G 17.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.0 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
Z. Walton G 17 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
5
E. Pemberton G 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
32.1 FG% 46.6
9.1 3PT FG% 31.3
71.4 FT% 66.7