20:00
Jumpball received by UCF
19:37
Dazon Ingram missed jump shot
19:35
Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
19:30
+3
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith
0-3
19:11
+2
J.J. Miles made jump shot
2-3
19:02
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
19:00
+2
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
2-5
18:46
Charles Coleman missed layup
18:44
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
18:40
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus
18:21
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:19
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
18:07
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Suggs
17:51
3-second violation turnover on Dazon Ingram
17:29
+3
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
5-5
17:06
Matt Milon missed jump shot
17:04
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
16:53
+2
Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner
7-5
16:31
+2
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
7-7
16:12
+3
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs
10-7
15:56
+3
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon
10-10
15:26
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
15:24
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
15:18
Traveling violation turnover on Darin Green Jr.
15:18
Commercial timeout called
15:02
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
14:33
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:31
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
14:31
Personal foul on Collin Smith
14:20
+2
Tristen Newton made driving layup
12-10
13:53
+3
Dazon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
12-13
13:37
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Frank Bertz
13:36
Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson
13:36
+1
Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
12-14
13:36
Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:36
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
13:15
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:13
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
12:57
+3
Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
12-17
12:40
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:38
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
12:31
Bad pass turnover on Frank Bertz
12:22
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
12:17
+2
Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Frank Bertz
12-19
12:17
Full timeout called
12:17
Commercial timeout called
11:55
+2
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by J.J. Miles
14-19
11:28
+2
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot
14-21
11:18
Shooting foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
11:18
Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:18
+1
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-21
11:01
+2
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot
15-23
10:46
Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Frank Bertz
10:43
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:41
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
10:36
Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti
10:25
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
10:15
+2
Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
17-23
9:46
Traveling violation turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
9:40
Offensive foul on Tyrie Jackson
9:40
Turnover on Tyrie Jackson
9:31
+3
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
17-26
9:21
Brandon Suggs missed layup
9:21
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
9:20
Personal foul on Dazon Ingram
9:08
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot
19-26
9:00
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
8:58
Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.
8:50
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Collin Smith
8:34
+2
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Smith
19-28
8:11
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot
21-28
7:54
+2
Dazon Ingram made driving dunk
21-30
7:36
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:34
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
7:08
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:06
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
6:44
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
6:42
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
6:26
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
6:26
Commercial timeout called
6:08
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
6:06
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
5:43
+2
Collin Smith made driving layup
21-32
5:16
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
5:14
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
5:09
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:07
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
5:04
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner
4:57
+2
Collin Smith made driving layup
21-34
4:57
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
4:57
+1
Collin Smith made free throw
21-35
4:40
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot
23-35
4:25
Collin Smith missed jump shot
4:23
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
4:04
+2
Tristen Newton made jump shot
25-35
3:50
Personal foul on Miles James
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:31
Shooting foul on Miles James
3:31
+1
Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
25-36
3:31
+1
Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-37
3:10
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Brandon Mahan
3:04
Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
3:04
+1
Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
25-38
3:04
+1
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-39
2:40
Personal foul on Collin Smith
2:27
+2
Charles Coleman made hook shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
27-39
2:02
+3
Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
27-42
1:55
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:53
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
1:47
Jumpball received by East Carolina
1:47
Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Tristen Newton
1:42
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Brandon Mahan
1:36
+3
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
27-45
1:33
30-second timeout called
1:14
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
1:12
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
1:06
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:04
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
52.0
Brandon Suggs missed layup
50.0
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
45.0
+2
Matt Milon made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram
27-47
25.0
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
23.0
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
20.0
+2
Jayden Gardner made dunk
29-47
3.0
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|