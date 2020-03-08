ECU
Green Jr. scores 23 to lead UCF past East Carolina 94-62

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with five 3-pointers and Central Florida romped past East Carolina 94-62 on Sunday.

Matt Milon added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Knights (16-14, 7-11 American Athletic Conference). Collin Smith scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Dazon Ingram had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The 94 points were a season best for Central Florida, which also registered season highs with 15 3-pointers on 29 attempts and 24 assists.

Tristen Newton had 20 points for the Pirates (11-20, 5-13). Jayden Gardner added 17 points and seven rebounds. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six rebounds.

Central Florida defeated East Carolina 68-64 on Feb. 6.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 29
UCF Knights 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:37   Dazon Ingram missed jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
19:30 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 0-3
19:11 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 2-3
19:02   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
19:00 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 2-5
18:46   Charles Coleman missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Ceasar DeJesus  
18:21   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
18:07   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Suggs  
17:51   3-second violation turnover on Dazon Ingram  
17:29 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 5-5
17:06   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
16:53 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 7-5
16:31 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 7-7
16:12 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 10-7
15:56 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 10-10
15:26   Charles Coleman missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:18   Traveling violation turnover on Darin Green Jr.  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
14:33   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
14:31   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
14:20 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup 12-10
13:53 +3 Dazon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia 12-13
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Frank Bertz  
13:36   Shooting foul on Tyrie Jackson  
13:36 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
13:36   Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
13:15   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
12:57 +3 Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 12-17
12:40   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Frank Bertz  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
12:17 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Frank Bertz 12-19
12:17   Full timeout called  
12:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by J.J. Miles 14-19
11:28 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot 14-21
11:18   Shooting foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
11:18   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-21
11:01 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made turnaround jump shot 15-23
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti, stolen by Frank Bertz  
10:43   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
10:25   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
10:15 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson 17-23
9:46   Traveling violation turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
9:40   Offensive foul on Tyrie Jackson  
9:40   Turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
9:31 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 17-26
9:21   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
9:20   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
9:08 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 19-26
9:00   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
8:58   Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Collin Smith  
8:34 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 19-28
8:11 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 21-28
7:54 +2 Dazon Ingram made driving dunk 21-30
7:36   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:08   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
6:44   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
6:26   Commercial timeout called  
6:08   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
5:43 +2 Collin Smith made driving layup 21-32
5:16   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
5:09   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
5:04   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner  
4:57 +2 Collin Smith made driving layup 21-34
4:57   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
4:57 +1 Collin Smith made free throw 21-35
4:40 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 23-35
4:25   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
4:04 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 25-35
3:50   Personal foul on Miles James  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Shooting foul on Miles James  
3:31 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
3:31 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
3:04   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
3:04 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
3:04 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-39
2:40   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
2:27 +2 Charles Coleman made hook shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 27-39
2:02 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 27-42
1:55   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
1:47   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Tristen Newton  
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
1:36 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 27-45
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:14   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
1:06   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
52.0   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
45.0 +2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 27-47
25.0   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
20.0 +2 Jayden Gardner made dunk 29-47
3.0   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 33
UCF Knights 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 29-49
19:48   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
19:48 +1 Collin Smith made free throw 29-50
19:21   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
19:02   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
18:53   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
18:46   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
18:44   Matt Milon missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
18:36   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
18:36 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 30-50
18:36 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-50
18:30   Collin Smith missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
18:22   Tristen Newton missed jump shot, blocked by Darin Green Jr.  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
18:02 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 31-53
17:55   Full timeout called  
17:55   Commercial timeout called  
17:42   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:33   Collin Smith missed layup  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:15 +2 Matt Milon made driving layup 31-55
17:08   Offensive foul on Brandon Suggs  
17:08   Turnover on Brandon Suggs  
16:46   Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
16:42 +2 Jayden Gardner made driving dunk 33-55
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
16:08 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 36-55
15:44 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 36-58
15:40   Full timeout called  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
14:45 +2 Dazon Ingram made jump shot 36-60
14:38   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
14:38   Tristen Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:38   Tristen Newton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
14:15   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
14:02 +2 Jayden Gardner made fade-away jump shot 38-60
13:41   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
13:26   Shooting foul on Bitumba Baruti  
13:26 +1 Brandon Mahan made 1st of 2 free throws 38-61
13:26 +1 Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-62
13:12   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by UCF  
12:51 +2 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 38-64
12:44   Personal foul on Frank Bertz  
12:33   Jayden Gardner missed layup, blocked by Dazon Ingram  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
12:25   Personal foul on Tyrie Jackson  
12:18   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
12:03 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Bitumba Baruti 40-65
11:32   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyrie Jackson  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +2 Frank Bertz made jump shot 40-66
10:56 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 43-66
10:34   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
10:33   Frank Bertz missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:26 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup 45-66
10:26   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
10:26 +1 Tristen Newton made free throw 46-66
10:18 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 46-69
10:06   Personal foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
10:03   Bad pass turnover on Tristen Newton  
9:58 +2 Darin Green Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 46-71
9:43 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 48-71
9:43   Full timeout called  
9:36   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
9:15   Collin Smith missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Logan Curtis  
9:02   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
8:52 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Bertz 48-74
8:23   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Dazon Ingram  
8:08 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made driving layup, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 48-76
7:41   Tristen Newton missed layup  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
7:39 +2 Charles Coleman made tip-in 50-76
7:20   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:20 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-77
6:59   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:39 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 50-80
6:16 +2 Charles Coleman made hook shot 52-80
6:16   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
6:16   Charles Coleman missed free throw  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:06 +3 Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 52-83
5:37 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 54-83
5:22   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
5:22   Collin Smith missed free throw  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
5:20   Frank Bertz missed layup  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
5:20   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
5:04   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
5:04 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 55-83
5:04 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-83
4:48   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
4:39   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
4:39 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 56-84
4:39 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-85
4:29   Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
4:29 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 57-85
4:29 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-85
4:19   Personal foul on Logan Curtis  
4:19   Ceasar DeJesus missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:19   Offensive rebound by UCF  
4:19 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-86
4:02   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
3:37 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 58-88
3:16 +2 Tyrie Jackson made jump shot, assist by Charles Coleman 60-88
2:53