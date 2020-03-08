LAFAY
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Burns scored 17 points and Will Rayman had a double-double and top-seeded Colgate ran away from No. 5 seed Lafayette 89-64 on Sunday in a Patriot League Tournament semifinal game on Sunday.

Colgate (24-8) will host No. 3 seed Boston on Wednesday for a berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Rayman finished 7-of-11 shooting for 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jack Ferguson scored 13 points off the bench, Rapolas Ivanauskas 12, Nelly Cummings 11 and Keegan Records 10 off the bench. The Raiders built a 22-7 lead and never trailed. They extended the advantage to 47-27 at intermission. Lafayette (19-11) never got within 17 points in the second half.

Colgate made 11 of 31 from 3-point range and finished 35 of 72 (48.6%) overall. The Raiders owned a 48-30 rebounding advantage with 19 coming on the offensive end.

E.J. Stephens and Tyrone Perry each scored 22 for the Leopards.

1st Half
LAFAY Leopards 27
COLG Raiders 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Lafayette  
19:49   Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
19:43 +2 Will Rayman made driving layup, assist by Jordan Burns 0-2
19:16   Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Colgate  
18:55 +3 Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 0-5
18:50   Personal foul on Tucker Richardson  
18:29 +2 Neal Quinn made turnaround jump shot, assist by Leo O'Boyle 2-5
18:10   Nelly Cummings missed layup  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
18:10   Personal foul on Will Rayman  
17:53 +2 Neal Quinn made jump shot, assist by Tyrone Perry 4-5
17:41 +2 Jordan Burns made jump shot 4-7
17:26   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
17:18   Personal foul on Neal Quinn  
17:14   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Burns  
16:50   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
16:46   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrone Perry  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Colgate  
16:37 +3 Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 4-10
16:16 +3 Tyrone Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 7-10
16:03 +3 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 7-13
15:44   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
15:34 +3 Nelly Cummings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson 7-16
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Colgate  
14:42   Nelly Cummings missed jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
14:34 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Tucker Richardson 7-18
14:06   E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Colgate  
13:48   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
13:39 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup 7-20
13:27   Dylan Hastings missed layup  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
13:18   Myles Cherry missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
13:13   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Burns, stolen by Dylan Hastings  
13:03   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
12:57   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
12:47   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
12:33 +2 Jack Ferguson made driving layup 7-22
12:18   Myles Cherry missed hook shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
12:01   Offensive foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
12:01   Turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
11:42 +2 Neal Quinn made layup 9-22
11:42   Shooting foul on Keegan Records  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Neal Quinn made free throw 10-22
11:28   Jack Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
11:25   Personal foul on Lukas Jarrett  
11:04 +2 Jordan Burns made floating jump shot 10-24
10:46   Kyle Stout missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Will Rayman  
10:31 +3 Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 10-27
10:07   Kyle Stout missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
9:54   Jordan Burns missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout  
9:46   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout, stolen by Jordan Burns  
9:38   Jordan Burns missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Tucker Richardson  
9:35   Shooting foul on Kyle Stout  
9:35   Jordan Burns missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35 +1 Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-28
9:15 +2 Neal Quinn made layup, assist by Lukas Jarrett 12-28
8:43   Keegan Records missed layup  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
8:43 +2 Will Rayman made dunk 12-30
8:42   Shooting foul on Neal Quinn  
8:42   Will Rayman missed free throw  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
8:07 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot 14-30
7:56   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
7:44   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens  
7:44   Personal foul on Nelly Cummings  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +1 E.J. Stephens made 1st of 2 free throws 15-30
7:44 +1 E.J. Stephens made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-30
7:35   Nelly Cummings missed layup  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
7:29 +2 Keegan Records made dunk 16-32
7:15 +3 E.J. Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrone Perry 19-32
7:02 +2 Keegan Records made layup, assist by Tucker Richardson 19-34
6:36   E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Keegan Records  
6:29   Shooting foul on Tyrone Perry  
6:29 +1 Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-35
6:29 +1 Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-36
6:06   Myles Cherry missed hook shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:57   Offensive foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:57   Turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:43 +2 Neal Quinn made layup 21-36
5:16 +2 Will Rayman made jump shot 21-38
5:05   Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Nelly Cummings  
4:34   Bad pass turnover on Will Rayman  
4:22   Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
4:18   Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle  
3:58   Jordan Burns missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Hastings  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Colgate  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Nelly Cummings missed layup  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Colgate  
3:32   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
3:23 +2 Keegan Records made dunk 21-40
2:58   Dylan Hastings missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Colgate  
2:29 +2 Will Rayman made hook shot 21-42
2:14 +2 E.J. Stephens made floating jump shot 23-42
2:02   Personal foul on E.J. Stephens  
2:02 +1 Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 23-43
2:02 +1 Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-44
1:38   Personal foul on Nelly Cummings  
1:38 +1 Neal Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 24-44
1:38 +1 Neal Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-44
1:21 +2 Keegan Records made hook shot 25-46
1:11   30-second timeout called  
1:00   Tyrone Perry missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
44.0   Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle  
44.0 +1 Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-47
44.0   Jack Ferguson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout  
22.0 +2 E.J. Stephens made turnaround jump shot 27-47
2.0   Jordan Burns missed jump shot, blocked by Neal Quinn  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LAFAY Leopards 37
COLG Raiders 42

Time Team Play Score
19:31 +2 Jordan Burns made layup 27-49
19:19 +3 E.J. Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 30-49
18:59 +3 Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas 30-52
18:35 +2 Neal Quinn made dunk, assist by Lukas Jarrett 32-52
18:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Lafayette  
18:34 +1 Jordan Burns made free throw 32-53
18:15   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
18:04   Out of bounds turnover on Leo O'Boyle  
17:53 +3 Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Rayman 32-56
17:37   Shooting foul on Tucker Richardson  
17:37 +1 Leo O'Boyle made 1st of 2 free throws 33-56
17:37 +1 Leo O'Boyle made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-56
17:16 +2 Rapolas Ivanauskas made jump shot 34-58
16:48   Neal Quinn missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
16:42 +2 Leo O'Boyle made floating jump shot 36-58
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Tucker Richardson, stolen by Neal Quinn  
16:16 +2 E.J. Stephens made driving layup 38-58
15:50 +3 Rapolas Ivanauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelly Cummings 38-61
15:41 +3 Leo O'Boyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Stephens 41-61
15:22   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry  
15:11 +2 Neal Quinn made layup, assist by Myles Cherry 43-61
15:11   Shooting foul on Will Rayman  
15:11 +1 Neal Quinn made free throw 44-61
15:11 +1 Neal Quinn made free throw 44-61
14:47 +2 Will Rayman made layup 44-63
14:34 +3 Tyrone Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 47-63
14:14   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
14:00   Personal foul on Tyrone Perry  
13:49   Nelly Cummings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
13:34   Myles Cherry missed hook shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
13:23 +3 Will Rayman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns 47-66
13:06   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
12:46   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
12:39 +2 Jordan Burns made dunk 47-68
12:06 +2 Jordan Burns made jump shot 49-70
12:33   Commercial timeout called  
12:20 +2 Neal Quinn made turnaround jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett 49-68
12:06 +2 Jordan Burns made jump shot 49-70
11:56   Neal Quinn missed layup, blocked by Will Rayman  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Jordan Burns missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
11:29 +2 Keegan Records made dunk 49-72
11:20   Offensive foul on Lukas Jarrett  
11:20   Turnover on Lukas Jarrett  
11:02   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
10:51   Jordan Burns missed layup  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Will Rayman  
10:46   Will Rayman missed layup  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
10:43 +3 Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keegan Records 49-75
10:31   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
10:18   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
10:09 +2 Dylan Hastings made layup 51-75
9:57   Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
9:36 +2 E.J. Stephens made jump shot, assist by Kyle Stout 53-75
9:09   Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Keegan Records  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Keegan Records, stolen by Tyrone Perry  
8:46   Shooting foul on Keegan Records  
8:46 +1 Myles Cherry made 1st of 2 free throws 54-75
8:46 +1 Myles Cherry made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-75
8:24 +2 Tucker Richardson made driving layup 55-77
8:04   Tyrone Perry missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
8:02   Personal foul on Tucker Richardson  
7:58   E.J. Stephens missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns  
7:56   Personal foul on E.J. Stephens  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Jack Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Lafayette  
7:27   Shooting foul on Keegan Records  
7:27   Lukas Jarrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:06   Jack Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27 +1 Lukas Jarrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-77
7:06   Jack Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Dylan Hastings  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Tyrone Perry, stolen by Jack Ferguson  
6:43 +2 Jack Ferguson made driving layup 56-79
6:32   Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett  
6:21   Lukas Jarrett missed layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
6:15   Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle  
6:06   Personal foul on Jordan Burns  
6:01   Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Leo O'Boyle  
5:41   Nelly Cummings missed layup  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas  
5:33   Rapolas Ivanauskas missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Myles Cherry  
5:24   Myles Cherry missed hook shot, blocked by Will Rayman  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson  
5:05 +3 Nelly Cummings made 3-pt. jump shot 56-82
4:53 +2 Neal Quinn made jump shot 58-82
4:40   Jack Ferguson missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn  
4:22   Personal foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas  
