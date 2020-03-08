|
20:00
Jumpball received by Lafayette
19:49
Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:47
Defensive rebound by Jordan Burns
19:43
+2
Will Rayman made driving layup, assist by Jordan Burns
0-2
19:16
Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:15
Defensive rebound by Colgate
18:55
+3
Tucker Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas
0-5
18:50
Personal foul on Tucker Richardson
18:29
+2
Neal Quinn made turnaround jump shot, assist by Leo O'Boyle
2-5
18:10
Nelly Cummings missed layup
18:08
Defensive rebound by Lukas Jarrett
18:10
Personal foul on Will Rayman
17:53
+2
Neal Quinn made jump shot, assist by Tyrone Perry
4-5
17:41
+2
Jordan Burns made jump shot
4-7
17:26
Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:24
Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
17:18
Personal foul on Neal Quinn
17:14
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Burns
16:50
E.J. Stephens missed jump shot
16:48
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
16:46
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrone Perry
16:44
Offensive rebound by Colgate
16:37
+3
Jordan Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rapolas Ivanauskas
4-10
16:16
+3
Tyrone Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Jarrett
7-10
16:03
+3
Rapolas Ivanauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
7-13
15:44
E.J. Stephens missed jump shot
15:42
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
15:34
+3
Nelly Cummings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tucker Richardson
7-16
15:13
Commercial timeout called
15:07
Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:05
Defensive rebound by Colgate
14:42
Nelly Cummings missed jump shot
14:40
Offensive rebound by Will Rayman
14:34
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup, assist by Tucker Richardson
7-18
14:06
E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:04
Defensive rebound by Colgate
13:48
Will Rayman missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:46
Offensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
13:39
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas made layup
7-20
13:27
Dylan Hastings missed layup
13:25
Offensive rebound by Myles Cherry
13:18
Myles Cherry missed layup
13:16
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
13:13
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Burns, stolen by Dylan Hastings
13:03
Tyrone Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson
12:57
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:55
Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry
12:47
E.J. Stephens missed jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
12:33
+2
Jack Ferguson made driving layup
7-22
12:18
Myles Cherry missed hook shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
12:01
Offensive foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas
12:01
Turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas
11:42
+2
Neal Quinn made layup
9-22
11:42
Shooting foul on Keegan Records
11:42
Commercial timeout called
11:42
+1
Neal Quinn made free throw
10-22
11:28
Jack Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:26
Offensive rebound by Keegan Records
11:25
Personal foul on Lukas Jarrett
11:04
+2
Jordan Burns made floating jump shot
10-24
10:46
Kyle Stout missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Will Rayman
10:31
+3
Jack Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Burns
10-27
10:07
Kyle Stout missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
9:54
Jordan Burns missed jump shot
9:52
Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout
9:46
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Stout, stolen by Jordan Burns
9:38
Jordan Burns missed layup
9:36
Defensive rebound by Leo O'Boyle
9:35
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Jarrett, stolen by Tucker Richardson
9:35
Shooting foul on Kyle Stout
9:35
Jordan Burns missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:35
+1
Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-28
9:15
+2
Neal Quinn made layup, assist by Lukas Jarrett
12-28
8:43
Keegan Records missed layup
8:41
Offensive rebound by Will Rayman
8:43
+2
Will Rayman made dunk
12-30
8:42
Shooting foul on Neal Quinn
8:42
Will Rayman missed free throw
8:43
Defensive rebound by Neal Quinn
8:07
+2
E.J. Stephens made jump shot
14-30
7:56
Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:54
Offensive rebound by Will Rayman
7:44
Tucker Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:42
Defensive rebound by E.J. Stephens
7:44
Personal foul on Nelly Cummings
7:44
Commercial timeout called
7:44
+1
E.J. Stephens made 1st of 2 free throws
15-30
7:44
+1
E.J. Stephens made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-30
7:35
Nelly Cummings missed layup
7:33
Offensive rebound by Keegan Records
7:29
+2
Keegan Records made dunk
16-32
7:15
+3
E.J. Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrone Perry
19-32
7:02
+2
Keegan Records made layup, assist by Tucker Richardson
19-34
6:36
E.J. Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:34
Defensive rebound by Keegan Records
6:29
Shooting foul on Tyrone Perry
6:29
+1
Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
19-35
6:29
+1
Jack Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-36
6:06
Myles Cherry missed hook shot
6:04
Defensive rebound by Rapolas Ivanauskas
5:57
Offensive foul on Rapolas Ivanauskas
5:57
Turnover on Rapolas Ivanauskas
5:43
+2
Neal Quinn made layup
21-36
5:16
+2
Will Rayman made jump shot
21-38
5:05
Lukas Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:03
Defensive rebound by Nelly Cummings
4:34
Bad pass turnover on Will Rayman
4:22
Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:20
Defensive rebound by Jack Ferguson
4:18
Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle
3:58
Jordan Burns missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan Hastings
3:56
Offensive rebound by Colgate
3:56
Commercial timeout called
3:50
Nelly Cummings missed layup
3:49
Offensive rebound by Colgate
3:32
Jordan Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:30
Offensive rebound by Keegan Records
3:23
+2
Keegan Records made dunk
21-40
2:58
Dylan Hastings missed jump shot
2:56
Defensive rebound by Colgate
2:29
+2
Will Rayman made hook shot
21-42
2:14
+2
E.J. Stephens made floating jump shot
23-42
2:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on E.J. Stephens
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-43
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-44
|
1:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nelly Cummings
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Neal Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-44
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Neal Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-44
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Records made hook shot
|
25-46
|
1:11
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Tyrone Perry missed jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tucker Richardson
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Leo O'Boyle
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Jack Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-47
|
44.0
|
|
|
Jack Ferguson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Stout
|
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Stephens made turnaround jump shot
|
27-47
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jordan Burns missed jump shot, blocked by Neal Quinn
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrone Perry
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|