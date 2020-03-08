LPSCMB
Homesley, Cuffee lead Liberty past Lipscomb, 73-57

  • Mar 08, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Liberty is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, but there is a big difference between them making it last year and doing it again.

Expectations.

''Any time you have a target on your back or you're the team that's expected to win, it's hard,'' coach Ritchie McKay said after the Flames took command with a long first-half run and beat Lipscomb 73-57 in the ASUN championship Sunday.

''It's hard to operate, navigate those expectations,'' said McKay, whose team was picked to win the league. ''Our group showed its emotional maturity. This afternoon was just a reflection of the growth that occurred in our guys.''

Caleb Homesley and Elijah Cuffee each scored 16 points and Darius McGhee had 13, helping the Flames earn their fifth NCAA Tournament bid.

For Cuffee, it was a season high, and his first game in double figures since he scored 11 points in a blowout win against Kennesaw State on Jan. 30.

''I was so excited for him,'' Homesley said. ''He needed that game. He really did, especially for it to be that high caliber of a game.''

After close wins in the tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, Homesley said the key for the Flames was focusing on having a good time.

''The last two games, they were close, they were hard-fought and I felt like we had a little bit of fun, but we didn't match our full potential,'' he said. ''I told them tonight, let's just go out there, let's just have fun and we'll win the gme.''

The Flames (30-4) set a school record for victories in a season. They also avenged a 77-71 loss at Lipscomb to finish the regular season.

''I thought they were fantastic today. We hit a buzzsaw for sure. ... They were locked in and ready to go,'' first-year Bisons coach Lennie Acuff said.

Ahsan Asadullah scored 22 and grabbed nine rebounds despite foul trouble for the Bisons (16-16), and Andrew Fleming scored 15. It was Lipscomb's third consecutive championship appearance and second straight loss to Liberty.

The Flames led 16-14 when Homesley's layup with 11 minutes left in the first half sparked a 29-12 run the rest of the half. Homesley scored 12 in the burst, including the first seven, and Cuffee had eight of his 10 in the half.

''They were making everything they took for awhile,'' Acuff said.

Trailing 45-26 at the half, Lipscomb scored the first seven points of the second half as the Flames missed their first seven shots, but McGhee settled them with back-to-back 3-pointers and they stayed comfortably ahead therafter.

''That was kind of it,'' Acuff said of McGhee's 3-pointers, which made it 51-35.

''In my mind I was just focused on getting a great shot, whether it was me or somebody else,'' McGhee said. ''Luckily I just came up with both of those shots.''

The result ensured it was the Flames' final game in the Vines Center after 30 years. The school is building a 4,000- to 4,500-seat arena next door that will open next season, and the crowd of 7,728 that roared all game long charged out onto the court as the final horn sounded.

BIG PICTURE

Lipscomb: The Bisons did themselves in in the first half with nine turnovers that the Flames turned into 18 points. That left them with a 16-point disadvantage off miscues since the Flames turned it over just twice, leading to two points. Liberty finished with a 20-7 edge on points of turnovers.

Liberty: The Flames won their first game in the NCAA Tournament last season and will be dangerous again this year. Their defense, patterned after Virginia's Pack Line, finished second nationally to the Cavaliers, allowing just 53.7 points. They shot 53.8% (28-52) and 40.7% on 3-pointers, making 11 of 27 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb will wait to see if a postseason bid is forthcoming.

Liberty is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

1st Half
LPSCMB Bisons 26
LIB Flames 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Lipscomb  
19:50 +3 Greg Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 3-0
19:16 +2 Scottie James made layup, assist by Caleb Homesley 3-2
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Michael Buckland, stolen by Caleb Homesley  
18:47 +2 Scottie James made layup, assist by Caleb Homesley 3-4
18:47   Shooting foul on Greg Jones  
18:47   Scottie James missed free throw  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
18:29   Ahsan Asadullah missed hook shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
18:04   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
17:45 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by Andrew Fleming 5-4
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
17:06 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot 7-4
16:40   Scottie James missed reverse layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
16:18   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
16:01   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Michael Buckland  
15:40   Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
15:25   Scottie James missed layup  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Scottie James  
15:19 +3 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie James 7-7
15:00 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made hook shot 9-7
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Homesley, stolen by Michael Buckland  
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Fleming, stolen by Elijah Cuffee  
14:35   Personal foul on Greg Jones  
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:16 +2 Caleb Homesley made driving layup 9-9
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Myo Baxter-Bell  
13:57   Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
13:57 +1 Elijah Cuffee made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
13:57 +1 Elijah Cuffee made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Caleb Homesley  
13:25   Shooting foul on Parker Hazen  
13:25 +1 Darius McGhee made 1st of 3 free throws 9-12
13:25 +1 Darius McGhee made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-13
13:25 +1 Darius McGhee made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-14
13:06   Ahsan Asadullah missed jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
12:59 +2 Parker Hazen made layup 11-14
12:35   Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
12:26 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made reverse layup, assist by Michael Buckland 13-14
12:07   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by KJ Johnson  
11:53   Lost ball turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Myo Baxter-Bell  
11:46 +2 Myo Baxter-Bell made driving layup 13-16
11:29   Personal foul on Darius McGhee  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Parker Hazen missed layup  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
11:20   Shooting foul on Scottie James  
11:19 +1 Parker Hazen made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
11:19   Parker Hazen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
10:58 +2 Caleb Homesley made layup, assist by Scottie James 14-18
10:39   Miles Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
10:18 +2 Caleb Homesley made jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 14-20
10:04   Traveling violation turnover on KJ Johnson  
9:46 +3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Cuffee 14-23
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Parker Hazen  
9:33   30-second timeout called  
9:13   Shiloh Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Lipscomb  
8:55 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot 16-23
8:33 +3 Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell 16-26
8:01 +2 Parker Hazen made driving layup 18-26
7:35 +2 Shiloh Robinson made layup, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell 18-28
7:08   Lost ball turnover on KJ Johnson, stolen by Elijah Cuffee  
7:01 +2 Elijah Cuffee made dunk 18-30
6:48   Commercial timeout called  
6:38   Ahsan Asadullah missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Elijah Cuffee  
6:15 +3 Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 18-33
5:57 +3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Jones 21-33
5:29   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
5:11   Ahsan Asadullah missed hook shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
4:50   Caleb Homesley missed driving layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
4:35   Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Myo Baxter-Bell  
4:15   Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
3:45   Shooting foul on Elijah Cuffee  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
3:08 +2 Caleb Homesley made driving layup 21-35
2:50   Parker Hazen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
2:45   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup, blocked by Scottie James  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Liberty  
2:22 +3 Caleb Homesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee 21-38
2:00   Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley  
2:00 +1 Parker Hazen made 1st of 2 free throws 22-38
2:00 +1 Parker Hazen made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
1:41 +2 Myo Baxter-Bell made driving layup 23-40
1:18 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot 25-40
1:18   Shooting foul on Scottie James  
1:18 +1 Andrew Fleming made free throw 26-40
55.0   Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
50.0 +3 Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell 26-43
28.0   Lost ball turnover on KJ Johnson, stolen by Myo Baxter-Bell  
22.0 +2 Myo Baxter-Bell made layup 26-45
6.0   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LPSCMB Bisons 31
LIB Flames 28

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Scottie James missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
19:17   Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
18:57   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
18:46   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Lipscomb  
18:34   Personal foul on Scottie James  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Darius McGhee  
18:17   Caleb Homesley missed layup, blocked by Ahsan Asadullah  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Buckland  
18:08 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot 28-45
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Darius McGhee  
17:34   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup, blocked by Caleb Homesley  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Myo Baxter-Bell  
17:09   Myo Baxter-Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
16:59   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Miles Miller  
16:46   Miles Miller missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Elijah Cuffee  
16:27   Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
15:59 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot 30-45
15:59   Shooting foul on Myo Baxter-Bell  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Ahsan Asadullah made free throw 31-45
15:45   Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
15:24 +2 Miles Miller made running Jump Shot 33-45
15:07 +3 Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Cuffee 33-48
14:50 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot 35-48
14:29 +3 Darius McGhee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 35-51
14:01   Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
13:37   Violation on Unknown  
13:19   Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
13:19   Myo Baxter-Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:19 +1 Myo Baxter-Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
13:03 +2 Michael Buckland made layup, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 37-52
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, stolen by Michael Buckland  
12:30 +2 Greg Jones made layup 39-52
12:06 +2 Darius McGhee made layup 39-54
11:48 +2 Greg Jones made layup, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 41-54
11:28 +3 Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Homesley 41-57
11:24   30-second timeout called  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Ahsan Asadullah missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
10:49 +3 Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius McGhee 41-60
10:18   Personal foul on Darius McGhee  
10:18   Commercial timeout called  
10:10   Michael Buckland missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
10:10   Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
9:53 +2 Scottie James made jump shot 41-62
9:37   Personal foul on Caleb Homesley  
9:30   Michael Buckland missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Shiloh Robinson  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Shiloh Robinson, stolen by Andrew Fleming  
8:46   Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Scottie James  
8:20   Scottie James missed layup, blocked by Parker Hazen  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Michael Buckland, stolen by Scottie James  
8:01 +2 Scottie James made dunk 41-64
8:00   30-second timeout called  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00   Personal foul on Shiloh Robinson  
7:38 +2 Andrew Fleming made layup, assist by Michael Buckland 43-64
7:14   Myo Baxter-Bell missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
7:04 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot, assist by Michael Buckland 45-64
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Shiloh Robinson, stolen by Greg Jones  
6:22   Shooting foul on Myo Baxter-Bell  
6:22 +1 Ahsan Asadullah made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
6:22   Ahsan Asadullah missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
6:11   Personal foul on Michael Buckland  
5:54   Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Lipscomb  
5:41 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot, assist by Greg Jones 48-64
5:17 +2 Caleb Homesley made floating jump shot 48-66
5:01 +2 Andrew Fleming made turnaround jump shot 50-66
4:59   30-second timeout called  
4:38   Personal foul on Greg Jones  
4:28   Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
4:10 +2 KJ Johnson made jump shot 52-66
4:10   Shooting foul on Darius McGhee  
4:10   KJ Johnson missed free throw  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
3:48 +2 Myo Baxter-Bell made jump shot 52-68
3:34 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by KJ Johnson 54-68
3:23   Out of bounds turnover on Darius McGhee  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Shooting foul on Caleb Homesley  
3:08 +1 Andrew Fleming made 1st of 2 free throws 55-68
3:08 +1 Andrew Fleming made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-68
3:02 +2 Darius McGhee made dunk, assist by Myo Baxter-Bell 56-70
2:48   Personal foul on Caleb Homesley  
2:49 +1 Andrew Fleming made 1st of 2 free throws 57-70
2:49   Andrew Fleming missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Darius McGhee  
2:40   Personal foul on Michael Buckland  
2:20   Myo Baxter-Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Buckland  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on KJ Johnson  
2:01   Personal foul on Greg Jones  
1:38   Elijah Cuffee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Lipscomb  
1:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Liberty  
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Fleming  
1:05   Caleb Homesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
53.0   Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Homesley  
24.0 +3 Myo Baxter-Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Cuffee 57-73
12.0   KJ Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Myo Baxter-Bell  
0.0   End of period  
Team Stats
Points 57 73
Field Goals 23-47 (48.9%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 26
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 19 23
Team 4 1
Assists 10 17
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 7
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
