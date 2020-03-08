NEAST
WASHINGTON (AP) Max Boursiquot scored 16 points in a balanced attack and, one week after closing the regular season with a three-point loss to Towson, Northeastern bounced the third-seeded Tigers from the Colonial Athletic Association tournament 72-62 Sunday night.

Boursiquot scored three straight layups as the sixth-seeded Huskies set the tone early, building a 10-point lead by halftime.

On Monday, the Huskies (16-15) meet another underdog in seventh-seed Elon, which gained the semifinals by defeating No. 2 seed William & Mary.

Bolden Brace added 15 points and eight rebounds, Shaquille Walters 14 points and Tyson Walker 13 points, four assists and three steals for Northeastern.

Towson (19-13) was led by 21 points from Brian Fobbs, the only player to reach double figures. Dennis Tunstall and Nakye Sanders added nine points each. The Tigers second-leading scorer Allen Betrand (14.0 ppg) scored only two on 1-for-7 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.

Towson committed 15 turnovers which Northeastern turned into 20 points.

1st Half
NEAST Huskies 33
TOWSON Tigers 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northeastern  
19:42   Maxime Boursiquot missed turnaround jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jason Gibson  
19:14 +2 Nakye Sanders made layup, assist by Allen Betrand 0-2
18:53 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup, assist by Bolden Brace 2-2
18:25   Jason Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
18:10 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made floating jump shot, assist by Bolden Brace 4-2
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Allen Betrand, stolen by Bolden Brace  
17:39 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made driving layup, assist by Jordan Roland 6-2
17:14   Brian Fobbs missed fade-away jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
17:06   Allen Betrand missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
16:54   Jordan Roland missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
16:44 +2 Allen Betrand made layup, assist by Dennis Tunstall 6-4
16:25   Maxime Boursiquot missed driving layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Nakye Sanders  
16:01   Allen Betrand missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
15:43   Personal foul on Nakye Sanders  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Brian Fobbs  
15:34 +2 Brian Fobbs made driving layup 6-6
15:18 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot 8-6
15:18   Shooting foul on Allen Betrand  
15:18 +1 Shaquille Walters made free throw 9-6
14:52   Charles Thompson missed jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Jakigh Dottin  
14:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Towson  
14:33   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake  
14:14   Brian Fobbs missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Northeastern  
13:47   Jordan Roland missed fade-away jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
13:40   Nicolas Timberlake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
13:30   Jordan Roland missed layup, blocked by Nicolas Timberlake  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake  
13:22 +2 Dennis Tunstall made jump shot, assist by Jakigh Dottin 9-8
12:51   Tyson Walker missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
12:34 +3 Brian Fobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Thompson 9-11
12:06 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot 12-11
11:46   Offensive foul on Dennis Tunstall  
11:46   Turnover on Dennis Tunstall  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Offensive foul on Jordan Roland  
11:36   Turnover on Jordan Roland  
11:21   Out of bounds turnover on Jason Gibson  
11:02 +2 Greg Eboigbodin made layup, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 14-11
10:35 +2 Nakye Sanders made driving layup, assist by Jason Gibson 14-13
10:15 +2 Greg Eboigbodin made dunk, assist by Jordan Roland 16-13
9:55   Offensive foul on Allen Betrand  
9:55   Turnover on Allen Betrand  
9:32 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made hook shot, assist by Guilien Smith 18-13
9:08   Offensive foul on Nakye Sanders  
9:08   Turnover on Nakye Sanders  
8:55 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made driving layup, assist by Jordan Roland 20-13
8:55   30-second timeout called  
8:28   Nicolas Timberlake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
8:26   Personal foul on Charles Thompson  
8:00   Shaquille Walters missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Jakigh Dottin  
7:51   Traveling violation turnover on Jakigh Dottin  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Personal foul on Jason Gibson  
7:33   Guilien Smith missed free throw  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
7:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Northeastern  
6:53 +3 Jason Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Fobbs 20-16
6:32   Shooting foul on Nakye Sanders  
6:32 +1 Maxime Boursiquot made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
6:32   Maxime Boursiquot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Allen Betrand  
6:15   Allen Betrand missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
6:06 +2 Tyson Walker made driving layup 23-16
5:38   Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters  
5:38 +1 Brian Fobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
5:38 +1 Brian Fobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
5:26   Personal foul on Jason Gibson  
5:26 +1 Shaquille Walters made 1st of 2 free throws 24-18
5:26 +1 Shaquille Walters made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
5:13   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
5:10 +3 Brian Fobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakigh Dottin 25-21
5:56   Offensive foul on Jordan Roland  
5:56   Turnover on Jordan Roland  
4:45   Allen Betrand missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Greg Eboigbodin  
4:32 +2 Tyson Walker made driving layup 27-21
3:59   Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Charles Thompson  
3:57   Personal foul on Greg Eboigbodin  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +2 Dennis Tunstall made driving layup, assist by Allen Betrand 27-23
3:10   Greg Eboigbodin missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Greg Eboigbodin  
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Greg Eboigbodin  
2:53   Allen Betrand missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
2:45 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Guilien Smith 30-23
2:12   Jakigh Dottin missed driving layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
2:10   Personal foul on Dennis Tunstall  
2:10   Maxime Boursiquot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:11 +1 Maxime Boursiquot made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-23
1:48   Out of bounds turnover on Brian Fobbs  
1:20   Tyson Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake  
53.0   Jakigh Dottin missed driving layup, blocked by Maxime Boursiquot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
45.0   Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Charles Thompson  
35.0   Charles Thompson missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
17.0 +2 Tyson Walker made jump shot, assist by Guilien Smith 33-23
1.0   Jakigh Dottin missed running Jump Shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEAST Huskies 39
TOWSON Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Nakye Sanders made driving layup 33-25
19:23 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made fade-away jump shot 35-25
18:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Roland  
18:54 +1 Jason Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26
18:54 +1 Jason Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
18:35   Guilien Smith missed driving layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Nakye Sanders  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Nakye Sanders, stolen by Jordan Roland  
18:19 +2 Jordan Roland made driving dunk 37-27
18:10   Personal foul on Jordan Roland  
17:55   Shooting foul on Bolden Brace  
17:55 +1 Nakye Sanders made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
17:55   Nakye Sanders missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
17:40   Maxime Boursiquot missed layup, blocked by Allen Betrand  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Northeastern  
17:17 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot 39-28
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Jason Gibson, stolen by Tyson Walker  
16:35 +3 Tyson Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 42-28
16:12 +3 Brian Fobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakigh Dottin 42-31
15:42 +3 Shaquille Walters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Walker 45-31
15:19   Bad pass turnover on Allen Betrand  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Nicolas Timberlake  
14:47   Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
14:42 +2 Guilien Smith made layup, assist by Shaquille Walters 47-31
14:22   Shooting foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
14:22 +1 Nicolas Timberlake made 1st of 2 free throws 47-32
14:22 +1 Nicolas Timberlake made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-33
14:12   Guilien Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Brian Fobbs  
13:55 +2 Charles Thompson made layup 47-35
13:30   Tyson Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
13:14   Jason Strong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Charles Thompson  
12:45 +2 Brian Fobbs made jump shot 47-37
12:26   30-second timeout called  
12:16 +2 Jordan Roland made jump shot 49-37
11:55 +2 Brian Fobbs made driving layup 49-39
11:33 +2 Tyson Walker made driving layup 51-39
11:03 +2 Jakigh Dottin made jump shot 51-41
10:45   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake  
10:35 +3 Nicolas Timberlake made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Fobbs 51-44
10:08   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Towson  
10:07   Commercial timeout called  
9:52 +2 Brian Fobbs made floating jump shot 51-46
9:28   Personal foul on Dennis Tunstall  
9:23 +2 Bolden Brace made layup 53-46
8:55   Nicolas Timberlake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
8:40 +2 Jakigh Dottin made driving layup 53-48
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Maxime Boursiquot, stolen by Nicolas Timberlake  
8:21   Shooting foul on Quirin Emanga  
8:21 +1 Jakigh Dottin made 1st of 2 free throws 53-49
8:21   Jakigh Dottin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
7:57 +2 Jordan Roland made floating jump shot 55-49
7:27   Allen Betrand missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake  
7:21   Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Brian Fobbs  
7:16   Brian Fobbs missed layup  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Brian Fobbs  
7:16   Personal foul on Bolden Brace  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Nakye Sanders, stolen by Tyson Walker  
6:59   Quirin Emanga missed dunk, blocked by Nicolas Timberlake  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Brian Fobbs  
6:55 +2 Jakigh Dottin made layup, assist by Brian Fobbs 55-51
6:29   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Northeastern  
6:25   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Brian Fobbs  
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Allen Betrand  
5:55   Personal foul on Nakye Sanders  
5:53 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Walker 58-51
5:32   Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters  
5:32 +1 Brian Fobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 58-52
5:32   Brian Fobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
5:19   Personal foul on Jason Gibson  
5:12 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made driving dunk, assist by Tyson Walker 60-52
5:02   30-second timeout called  
4:39   Nicolas Timberlake missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
4:09   Shaquille Walters missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
4:06   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
4:06 +1 Dennis Tunstall made 1st of 2 free throws 60-53
4:06 +1 Dennis Tunstall made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-54
3:41   Shaquille Walters missed floating jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Jakigh Dottin  
3:33   Jakigh Dottin missed driving layup  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Nakye Sanders  
3:28 +2 Nakye Sanders made dunk 60-56
3:00   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Towson  
2:58   Commercial timeout called  
2:42   Offensive foul on Dennis Tunstall  
2:42   Turnover on Dennis Tunstall  
2:27   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
2:25   Personal foul on Nicolas Timberlake  
2:18   Shooting foul on Jakigh Dottin  
2:18 +1 Tyson Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 61-56
2:18 +1 Tyson Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-56
2:08   Personal foul on Guilien Smith  
2:08 +1 Brian Fobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 62-57
2:08   Brian Fobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
1:43 +2 Bolden Brace made reverse layup, assist by Shaquille Walters 64-57
1:22   Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
1:18   Personal foul on Nicolas Timberlake  
1:18 +1 Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws 65-57
1:18 +1 Jordan Roland made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-57
1:07   Lost ball turnover on Brian Fobbs, stolen by Tyson Walker  
1:01 +2 Shaquille Walters made driving dunk, assist by Tyson Walker 68-57
47.0   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
47.0 +1 Dennis Tunstall made 1st of 2 free throws 68-58
47.0   Dennis Tunstall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
47.0   Personal foul on Nicolas Timberlake  
47.0   Bolden Brace missed free throw  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
34.0   Jason Gibson missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
27.0   Personal foul on Nicolas Timberlake  
27.0 +1 Bolden Brace made 1st of 2 free throws 69-58
27.0 +1 Bolden Brace made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-58
21.0 +2 Jakigh Dottin made driving layup 70-60
21.0   30-second timeout called  
15.0   Personal foul on Jakigh Dottin  
15.0 +1 Shaquille Walters made 1st of 2 free throws 71-60
15.0 +1 Shaquille Walters made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-60
10.0   Jakigh Dottin missed driving layup  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Dennis Tunstall  
5.0 +2 Dennis Tunstall made tip-in 72-62
0.0   End of period  
