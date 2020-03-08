|
Jumpball received by Minnesota
19:45
Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
19:33
+2
Haanif Cheatham made jump shot
2-0
|
19:17
Traveling violation turnover on Alihan Demir
18:58
Haanif Cheatham missed running Jump Shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
18:47
Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
18:38
+2
Haanif Cheatham made jump shot
4-0
|
18:27
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
18:21
+2
Charlie Easley made reverse layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham
6-0
|
17:56
+2
Michael Hurt made layup, assist by Alihan Demir
6-2
|
17:43
Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup
17:41
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
17:31
Marcus Carr missed layup
17:29
Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir
17:29
+2
Alihan Demir made dunk
6-4
|
17:29
Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
17:29
+1
Alihan Demir made free throw
6-5
|
17:15
+2
Yvan Ouedraogo made layup
8-5
|
17:01
+3
Michael Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
8-8
|
16:45
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:43
Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley
16:36
+2
Charlie Easley made floating jump shot
10-8
|
16:20
Daniel Oturu missed turnaround jump shot
16:18
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
16:07
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Gabe Kalscheur
16:05
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
15:58
+3
Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt
10-11
|
15:32
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:30
Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt
15:22
+2
Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
10-13
|
15:07
Commercial timeout called
15:00
Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:58
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
14:28
+2
Marcus Carr made floating jump shot, assist by Payton Willis
10-15
|
14:10
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot
14:08
Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt
14:02
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:00
Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley
13:53
+2
Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Jervay Green
12-15
|
13:39
Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:37
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
13:15
+3
Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
15-15
|
12:52
+3
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
15-18
|
12:38
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen
12:36
Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
12:34
+3
Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot
18-18
|
12:06
Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:04
Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
11:56
+2
Isaiah Ihnen made layup, assist by Jarvis Omersa
18-20
|
11:51
Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa
11:51
Commercial timeout called
11:42
Jervay Green missed layup
11:40
Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
11:29
+3
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen
18-23
|
11:06
+2
Jervay Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Cross
20-23
|
10:56
Offensive foul on Jarvis Omersa
10:56
Turnover on Jarvis Omersa
10:47
+2
Kevin Cross made driving layup, assist by Jervay Green
22-23
|
10:31
+2
Isaiah Ihnen made fade-away jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur
22-25
|
10:16
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur
10:07
Daniel Oturu missed jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
9:51
Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot
9:49
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
9:41
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
9:26
Marcus Carr missed jump shot
9:24
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
9:20
+2
Daniel Oturu made dunk
22-27
|
9:06
Kevin Cross missed layup
9:04
Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross
9:04
Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu
9:02
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
8:54
Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot
8:52
Offensive rebound by Akol Arop
8:43
Charlie Easley missed layup
8:41
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen
8:34
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ihnen
8:28
Offensive foul on Charlie Easley
8:28
Turnover on Charlie Easley
8:07
+2
Alihan Demir made layup
22-29
|
7:40
Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Cross
7:40
Commercial timeout called
7:30
Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
7:09
Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota
6:54
Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis
6:52
Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
6:40
Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:38
Offensive rebound by Payton Willis
6:33
Offensive foul on Daniel Oturu
6:33
Turnover on Daniel Oturu
6:21
+2
Jervay Green made layup
24-29
|
6:21
Shooting foul on Marcus Carr
6:21
+1
Jervay Green made free throw
25-29
|
6:09
Shooting foul on Akol Arop
6:09
+1
Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws
25-30
|
6:09
+1
Alihan Demir made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-31
|
5:46
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:44
Defensive rebound by Minnesota
5:32
+2
Marcus Carr made floating jump shot
25-33
|
5:15
+2
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made floating jump shot
27-33
|
5:02
+3
Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot
27-36
|
4:47
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
4:45
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
4:43
+2
Haanif Cheatham made layup
29-36
|
4:26
+2
Alihan Demir made reverse layup, assist by Tre' Williams
29-38
|
4:13
Jervay Green missed finger-roll layup
4:11
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
4:05
+3
Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
29-41
|
4:04
30-second timeout called
4:04
Commercial timeout called
3:45
+2
Haanif Cheatham made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross
31-41
|
3:35
Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:33
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
3:26
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:24
Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
3:05
Daniel Oturu missed jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
2:54
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:52
Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley
2:52
Personal foul on Marcus Carr
2:41
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:39
Defensive rebound by Payton Willis
2:26
Shooting foul on Charlie Easley
2:27
+1
Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws
31-42
|
2:27
+1
Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-43
|
2:12
Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Marcus Carr
2:05
+2
Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Payton Willis
31-45
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Minnesota
1:40
+2
Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt
31-47
|
1:26
Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot
1:24
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen
1:17
+3
Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
31-50
|
1:01
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
59.0
Offensive rebound by Jervay Green
54.0
+2
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup, assist by Charlie Easley
33-50
|
56.0
Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen
56.0
+1
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made free throw
34-50
|
50.0
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
48.0
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
43.0
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
41.0
Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
41.0
Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu
42.0
30-second timeout called
42.0
Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws
42.0
+1
Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-50
|
14.0
+2
Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Michael Hurt
35-52
|
1.0
+2
Jervay Green made driving layup
37-52
|
0.0
End of period
