3-point barrage lifts Minnesota over Nebraska 107-75

  • Mar 08, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points and Alihan Demir added 19 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday as Minnesota set a season-high in scoring with a 107-75 victory over Nebraska.

Marcus Carr had 18 points and 11 assists, while Daniel Oturu added 10 points and six rebounds for the Gophers (14-16, 8-12 Big Ten), who made a school-record 18 3-pointers.

Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers (7-24, 2-18) with 17 points. Jervay Green added 16, Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 14, and Kevin Cross scored 10.

The Gophers have to win at least three games at the Big Ten Tournament to ensure a .500 record required for NIT eligibility.

That means the game was likely the final one at home for Oturu. The 6-foot-10 sophomore and Twin Cities native is expected to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft, where some services have him ranked as a top-10 pick. He's averaging 20.3 points and leads the Big Ten with 11.6 rebounds per game.

Oturu put his skills on display during a 14-2 run late in the first half that helped Minnesota build a 52-37 lead at the break. After hitting a pair of free throws, he threw down a dunk on a breakaway and then hit a long jump shot for six straight points.

The Gophers hit 10 of their last 14 shots of the first half as they pulled away from Nebraska. Demir hit three straight buckets from inside to start the second half.

Kalscheur then caught fire, going 7 for 8 from beyond the arc in the second half to finish with a career-high eight 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers played without guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, who coach Fred Hoiberg suspended indefinitely on Saturday for violating team rules. The two guards combined for 24.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this year, while Mack led the team with 6.4 assists per game.

Minnesota: The Gophers had lost three straight home games, giving away big leads down the stretch in each of them. They made sure that didn't happen again, thanks in large part to their long-distance shooting. Minnesota made a season-high 51.4% of its 3s.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The 14th-seeded Cornhuskers will face No. 11 Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Nebraska lost both games to Indiana this season, including a six-point overtime defeat on the road on Dec. 13.

Minnesota: Seeded 12th in the Big Ten tourney, the Gophers will take on 13th-seeded Northwestern in the first game on Wednesday evening. Minnesota swept a pair of games against the Wildcats this season, winning by an average of 17.5 points.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 37
MINN Golden Gophers 52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:45   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
19:33 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 2-0
19:17   Traveling violation turnover on Alihan Demir  
18:58   Haanif Cheatham missed running Jump Shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
18:38 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 4-0
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
18:21 +2 Charlie Easley made reverse layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 6-0
17:56 +2 Michael Hurt made layup, assist by Alihan Demir 6-2
17:43   Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
17:31   Marcus Carr missed layup  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:29 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 6-4
17:29   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:29 +1 Alihan Demir made free throw 6-5
17:15 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 8-5
17:01 +3 Michael Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-8
16:45   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
16:36 +2 Charlie Easley made floating jump shot 10-8
16:20   Daniel Oturu missed turnaround jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
16:07   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Gabe Kalscheur  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:58 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt 10-11
15:32   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
15:22 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 10-13
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:28 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 10-15
14:10   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
14:02   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
13:53 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Jervay Green 12-15
13:39   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
13:15 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 15-15
12:52 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 15-18
12:38   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
12:34 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot 18-18
12:06   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:56 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made layup, assist by Jarvis Omersa 18-20
11:51   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Jervay Green missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:29 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 18-23
11:06 +2 Jervay Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Kevin Cross 20-23
10:56   Offensive foul on Jarvis Omersa  
10:56   Turnover on Jarvis Omersa  
10:47 +2 Kevin Cross made driving layup, assist by Jervay Green 22-23
10:31 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made fade-away jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 22-25
10:16   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
10:07   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:51   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:41   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
9:26   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:20 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 22-27
9:06   Kevin Cross missed layup  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
9:04   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
8:54   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
8:43   Charlie Easley missed layup  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
8:34   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
8:28   Offensive foul on Charlie Easley  
8:28   Turnover on Charlie Easley  
8:07 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 22-29
7:40   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Cross  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Minnesota  
6:54   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
6:40   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
6:33   Offensive foul on Daniel Oturu  
6:33   Turnover on Daniel Oturu  
6:21 +2 Jervay Green made layup 24-29
6:21   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
6:21 +1 Jervay Green made free throw 25-29
6:09   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
6:09 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
6:09 +1 Alihan Demir made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
5:46   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
5:32 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 25-33
5:15 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made floating jump shot 27-33
5:02 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 27-36
4:47   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
4:43 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 29-36
4:26 +2 Alihan Demir made reverse layup, assist by Tre' Williams 29-38
4:13   Jervay Green missed finger-roll layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
4:05 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 29-41
4:04   30-second timeout called  
4:04   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +2 Haanif Cheatham made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross 31-41
3:35   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
3:26   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
3:05   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
2:54   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
2:52   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
2:41   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
2:26   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
2:27 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 31-42
2:27 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-43
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Marcus Carr  
2:05 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Payton Willis 31-45
1:56   Kevin Cross missed driving layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
1:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt 31-47
1:26   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
1:17 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 31-50
1:01   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
54.0 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup, assist by Charlie Easley 33-50
56.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
56.0 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made free throw 34-50
50.0   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
43.0   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
41.0   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
42.0   30-second timeout called  
42.0   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
42.0 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
14.0 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Michael Hurt 35-52
1.0 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup 37-52
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 38
MINN Golden Gophers 55

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
19:36 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 37-54
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Alihan Demir  
19:19 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 37-56
19:06   Lost ball turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
18:57   Alihan Demir missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
18:50   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:50 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 37-58
18:50   30-second timeout called  
18:50   Commercial timeout called  
18:32   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
18:32 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-58
18:32 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-58
18:17 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 39-61
17:57   Out of bounds turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
17:43   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:30   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:08 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 39-64
16:54   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:45   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:36 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 41-64
16:09   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Oturu  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:53 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup 43-64
15:37   Michael Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:20 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt 43-67
15:07   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:55   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
14:38   Bad pass turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
14:19   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
14:17   Personal foul on Akol Arop  
14:17   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:59   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
13:58   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
13:58   Jarvis Omersa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:58   Jarvis Omersa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
13:49 +2 Jervay Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 45-67
13:31 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 45-70
13:16 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross 48-70
12:54 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt 48-73
12:37   Kevin Cross missed floating jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:28 +2 Jarvis Omersa made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 48-75
12:20   30-second timeout called  
12:20   Commercial timeout called  
12:01   Charlie Easley missed floating jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
11:59   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
11:59 +1 Charlie Easley made 1st of 2 free throws 49-75
11:59 +1 Charlie Easley made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-75
11:44   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:42   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
11:35   Alihan Demir missed layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
11:25   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Jarvis Omersa  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
11:20 +2 Kevin Cross made layup 52-75
11:05   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hurt  
10:53   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
10:42 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hurt 52-78
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Jarvis Omersa  
10:20   Michael Hurt missed dunk  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
10:18   Alihan Demir missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
10:10   Charlie Easley missed layup, blocked by Jarvis Omersa  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
10:07 +3 Akol Arop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 55-78
9:51 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 55-81
9:31 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made driving layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 57-81
9:12 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 57-84
9:05   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:03   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
8:59 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 59-84
8:36 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 59-86
8:22   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hurt, stolen by Akol Arop  
8:06   Kevin Cross missed layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr