  • Mar 08, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Erik Stevenson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Wichita State beat Tulsa 79-57 on Sunday to end American Athletic Conference play.

The Shockers are the fourth seed to the conference's post-season tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State gets a first-round bye and will play in the quarterfinals Friday against the winner of No. 5 UConn and 12th-seed Tulane.

Jamarius Burton had 14 points for Wichita State (23-8, 11-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jaime Echenique added 13 points.

Martins Igbanu had 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (21-10, 13-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Jeriah Horne scored 15 points and Darien Jackson had seven rebounds.

Tulsa - which also gets an opening-round bye - heads to the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Hurricane face the winner between sixth-seeded Memphis and No. 11 seed East Carolina.

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 26
WICHST Shockers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:41   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
19:18   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
19:09 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:46   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal  
18:33 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Etienne 0-6
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
17:58   Trey Wade missed layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:39   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
17:20 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 0-9
17:02   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
16:52   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
16:31   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
16:31   Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Martins Igbanu  
16:31   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:31   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
16:03 +3 Brandon Rachal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Martins Igbanu 3-9
15:46   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
15:43   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:12   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield  
14:48   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
14:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
14:32   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
14:23   Personal foul on Erik Stevenson  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Jamarius Burton  
14:09   Dexter Dennis missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Hill  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
13:54   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:46   Bad pass turnover on Dexter Dennis, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
13:39   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
13:39 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
13:39   Brandon Rachal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
13:15 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 4-11
12:52   Isaiah Hill missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
12:37   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
12:35   Personal foul on Dexter Dennis  
12:18 +2 Jeriah Horne made turnaround jump shot 6-11
12:10 +3 Grant Sherfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 6-14
11:53   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
11:45 +2 Trey Wade made layup, assist by Jamarius Burton 6-16
11:28   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
11:17   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
10:57   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:28   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
10:09   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
9:52 +2 Trey Wade made alley-oop shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 6-18
9:33   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
9:32   Shooting foul on Grant Sherfield  
9:32   Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-18
9:17   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
9:03   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:50   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
8:49   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
8:49   Trey Wade missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:49 +1 Trey Wade made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-19
8:32   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:18   Tyson Etienne missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
8:00 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 9-19
7:46   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:45 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 3 free throws 9-20
7:45 +1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-21
7:45 +1 Jaime Echenique made 3rd of 3 free throws 9-22
7:31 +3 Martins Igbanu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 12-22
6:57   Out of bounds turnover on Erik Stevenson  
6:49 +3 Martins Igbanu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 15-22
6:25 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk, assist by Trey Wade 15-24
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu  
5:43   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Echenique, stolen by Isaiah Hill  
5:33 +2 Lawson Korita made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 17-24
5:16   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:01   Personal foul on Grant Sherfield  
4:55   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
4:55 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
4:55 +1 Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
4:30 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot 19-27
4:13 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 21-27
3:51   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
3:47   30-second timeout called  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:26   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
3:16   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
3:02   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
3:02   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
2:40 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Erik Stevenson 22-29
2:27   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
2:17   Tyson Etienne missed layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
1:58   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu  
1:47   Offensive foul on Jaime Echenique  
1:47   Turnover on Jaime Echenique  
1:37   Personal foul on Jamarius Burton  
1:37 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
1:37 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Grant Sherfield, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
1:24   Lawson Korita missed layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
1:16 +2 Darien Jackson made layup 26-29
59.0 +2 Erik Stevenson made jump shot 26-31
59.0   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
59.0 +1 Erik Stevenson made free throw 26-32
40.0   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
38.0   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
38.0 +1 Tyson Etienne made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
38.0 +1 Tyson Etienne made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
25.0   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
5.0   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Sherfield  
2.0   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 31
WICHST Shockers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
19:39 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot 26-37
19:22   Lawson Korita missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
19:20   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Lawson Korita  
18:55 +2 Lawson Korita made layup 28-37
18:55   Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson  
18:55 +1 Lawson Korita made free throw 29-37
18:38   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
18:16   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
18:10 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup 29-39
18:10   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
18:10 +1 Erik Stevenson made free throw 29-40
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
17:41 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 29-42
17:41   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
17:41 +1 Erik Stevenson made free throw 29-43
17:41   Commercial timeout called  
17:41 +1 Erik Stevenson made free throw 29-43
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
17:07 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 29-46
16:52   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
16:45   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
16:45 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 30-46
16:45   Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
16:39   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
16:30   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
16:23 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 30-48
16:01   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
15:49 +2 Erik Stevenson made floating jump shot 30-50
15:20   Jeriah Horne missed layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
15:14   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
14:48   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:28 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 33-50
14:05   Erik Stevenson missed jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
13:57 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 33-52
13:44   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
13:44   Commercial timeout called  
13:44 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 34-52
13:44 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
13:18   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
12:53   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
12:39   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
12:39 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 36-52
12:39 +1 Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-52
12:22 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot 37-55
11:54   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
11:45 +2 Morris Udeze made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 37-57
11:21   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
11:04 +2 Morris Udeze made layup 37-59
10:37   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:37 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 39-59
10:37   Shooting foul on Morris Udeze  
10:37   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson  
10:04 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk, assist by Darien Jackson 41-59
9:41   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
9:33 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 44-59
9:08   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
8:48 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 46-59
8:19   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
8:04 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 49-59
7:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Trey Wade  
7:29   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
7:13   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
7:11 +2 Jamarius Burton made jump shot 49-61
7:08   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
7:08 +1 Jamarius Burton made free throw 49-62
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
6:28   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
6:16   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
6:03   Darien Jackson missed layup  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
5:56 +3 Jamarius Burton made 3-pt. jump shot 49-65
5:43   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
5:43   Martins Igbanu missed free throw  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
5:22   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
5:22 +1 Erik Stevenson made free throw 49-66
5:22 +1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-67
5:06   Martins Igbanu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04