NEW ORLEANS (AP) Christian Vital scored 28 points and Isaiah Whaley finished with a double-double and UConn beat Tulane 80-76 on Sunday to end American Athletic Conference play.

The two squads will face off again in the opening round of the conference tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Huskies (19-12, 10-8), winners of eight of their last 10, are seeded fifth while Tulane (12-18, 4-14) is a 12 seed.

Brendan Adams scored 12 points, Whaley, Josh Carlton and Alterique Gilbert each scored 10. Whaley grabbed 10 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.

The Green Wave led 41-39 at halftime. Eighteen seconds into the second half, Whaley converted a three-point play and the Huskies never trailed again. Vital and Teshaun Hightower each made a pair of foul shots with 25 and 16 seconds left respectively, and Adams made 1 of 2 with 15 seconds to go for the final margin.

Christion Thompson led Tulane with 21 points, Hightower scored 14 and Jordan Walker and Kevin Zhang each scored 12.

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 39
TULANE Green Wave 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:36   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
19:11   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
19:01 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 0-2
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
18:26 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 0-4
18:03   Jalen Gaffney missed layup  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:58   Isaiah Whaley missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
17:54   Nic Thomas missed layup  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
17:52 +2 Nobal Days made layup 0-6
17:41   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:41   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:32   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
17:25 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 2-6
17:21 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup 2-8
17:10   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Christian Vital  
16:55 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
16:31   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
16:23 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup, assist by James Bouknight 7-8
16:23   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
16:23 +1 Alterique Gilbert made free throw 8-8
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Lawson  
15:28 +2 Brendan Adams made jump shot 10-8
15:05   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:54 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 13-8
14:30   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:28   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
14:14 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley 15-8
14:05 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 15-10
13:44   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:28 +2 Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson 15-12
13:01   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
12:48   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
12:41   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
12:26   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
12:18   Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney  
12:18 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
12:18 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
12:09   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
11:58   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
11:49 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 17-14
11:41   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Nobal Days missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
11:41 +1 Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
11:15   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
11:13   Official timeout called  
11:10 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 19-15
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Nobal Days  
10:39 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sidney Wilson 22-15
10:16   Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Sidney Wilson  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
10:10 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas 22-17
9:40 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 24-17
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
9:20   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
9:08   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
8:59   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
8:49 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup, assist by James Bouknight 26-17
8:38 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 26-20
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Jordan Walker  
8:19 +2 Jordan Walker made layup 26-22
7:56   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
7:44   Offensive foul on Kevin Zhang  
7:44   Turnover on Kevin Zhang  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
7:12 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 28-22
6:57 +2 Jordan Walker made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 28-24
6:31   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
6:26 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 28-26
6:10 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 31-26
5:49 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 31-28
5:21   James Bouknight missed layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
5:10   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
5:03 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang 31-31
4:37   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
4:31   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
4:18 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang 31-34
3:54   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
3:34   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 31-37
2:53 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 33-37
2:36   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
2:29   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
2:20   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
2:11 +2 Brendan Adams made layup 35-37
2:01   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Christian Vital  
1:52 +2 James Bouknight made dunk, assist by Christian Vital 37-37
1:30   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
1:28   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
1:16   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
1:00   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
58.0   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
54.0   Personal foul on R.J. McGee  
54.0 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
54.0 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-37
48.0   Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
48.0   Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
46.0   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
46.0 +1 Kevin Zhang made 1st of 2 free throws 39-38
46.0 +1 Kevin Zhang made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-39
25.0   Isaiah Whaley missed layup  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
2.0   Jumpball received by Tulane  
1.0   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
1.0 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
1.0 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
0.0   Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by R.J. McGee  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 41
TULANE Green Wave 35

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 41-41
19:43   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
19:43 +1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 42-41
19:32   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
19:27 +2 Josh Carlton made dunk, assist by Jalen Gaffney 44-41
19:11   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
19:03   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
19:03   Christian Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:03 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
18:48 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 45-44
18:19   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
18:05   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:01 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 47-44
17:48   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
17:48   K.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:44 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
17:16   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
17:10   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
16:57   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
16:47 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 49-45
16:35   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
16:35   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
16:17   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
15:46   Offensive foul on Jalen Gaffney  
15:46   Turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
15:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
15:23   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
15:21   Out of bounds turnover on Brendan Adams  
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
14:51   Jumpball received by Tulane  
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Nic Thomas  
14:41 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 49-47
14:41   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
14:41 +1 Christion Thompson made free throw 49-48
14:19   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
14:03   Nobal Days missed layup  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
14:03   Nobal Days missed dunk  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
13:54   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
13:54 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 50-48
13:54 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
13:39   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:34 +2 Christion Thompson made dunk 51-50
13:12   Offensive foul on Brendan Adams  
13:12   Turnover on Brendan Adams  
13:00   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
12:51 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 53-50
12:36   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Brendan Adams  
12:29 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 55-50
12:12 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 55-52
11:51   Christian Vital missed layup  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
11:43   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
11:33   Christian Vital missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
11:27   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-53
11:04   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
10:50   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
10:39   Offensive foul on Brendan Adams  
10:39   Turnover on Brendan Adams  
10:34   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:09   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
10:03   Josh Carlton missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
10:01   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
9:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
9:54   Christian Vital missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:54 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-53
9:54 +1 Christian Vital made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-53
9:38   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
9:34   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
9:34   K.J. Lawson missed free throw  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
9:12   Josh Carlton missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
8:57   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
8:55   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
8:55   Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:55 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-53
8:36   Nobal Days missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:16 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 61-53
7:55 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 61-55
7:55   30-second timeout called  
7:37 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 63-55
7:22 +2 Nobal Days made layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower