20:00
Jumpball received by Tulane
19:36
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:11
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
19:11
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
19:09
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
19:01
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot
0-2
18:36
Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
18:26
+2
Christion Thompson made jump shot
0-4
18:03
Jalen Gaffney missed layup
18:01
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
17:58
Isaiah Whaley missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days
17:58
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
17:54
Nic Thomas missed layup
17:52
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
17:52
+2
Nobal Days made layup
0-6
17:41
James Bouknight missed layup
17:41
James Bouknight missed layup
17:39
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
17:32
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
17:30
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
17:25
+2
Josh Carlton made layup
2-6
17:21
+2
K.J. Lawson made layup
2-8
17:10
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney
16:59
Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Christian Vital
16:55
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot
5-8
16:31
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
16:23
+2
Alterique Gilbert made layup, assist by James Bouknight
7-8
16:23
Shooting foul on Christion Thompson
16:23
+1
Alterique Gilbert made free throw
8-8
15:59
Commercial timeout called
15:53
Traveling violation turnover on K.J. Lawson
15:28
+2
Brendan Adams made jump shot
10-8
15:05
Nic Thomas missed jump shot
15:03
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
14:54
+3
Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight
13-8
14:30
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
14:28
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
14:28
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
14:14
+2
Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley
15-8
14:05
+2
Christion Thompson made driving layup
15-10
13:44
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:42
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
13:28
+2
Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson
15-12
13:01
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:59
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
12:48
Personal foul on Brendan Adams
12:41
Personal foul on James Bouknight
12:26
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:24
Offensive rebound by Tulane
12:18
Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney
12:18
+1
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
15-13
12:18
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-14
12:09
Personal foul on Christion Thompson
11:58
Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot
11:56
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
11:49
+2
Josh Carlton made layup
17-14
11:41
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
11:41
Commercial timeout called
11:41
Nobal Days missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:41
+1
Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-15
11:41
+1
Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-15
11:15
Josh Carlton missed jump shot
11:13
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
11:13
Official timeout called
11:10
+2
Christian Vital made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney
19-15
10:52
Traveling violation turnover on Nobal Days
10:39
+3
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sidney Wilson
22-15
10:16
Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Sidney Wilson
10:14
Offensive rebound by Tulane
10:10
+2
Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Nic Thomas
22-17
9:40
+2
Christian Vital made jump shot
24-17
9:25
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
9:20
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
9:08
Christian Vital missed jump shot
9:06
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
8:59
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:57
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
8:49
+2
Jalen Gaffney made layup, assist by James Bouknight
26-17
8:38
+3
Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
26-20
8:22
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Jordan Walker
8:19
+2
Jordan Walker made layup
26-22
7:56
James Bouknight missed jump shot
7:54
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
7:44
Offensive foul on Kevin Zhang
7:44
Turnover on Kevin Zhang
7:44
Commercial timeout called
7:25
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
7:23
Offensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
7:12
+2
Christian Vital made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert
28-22
6:57
+2
Jordan Walker made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
28-24
6:31
Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital
6:26
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
28-26
6:10
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert
31-26
5:49
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot
31-28
5:21
James Bouknight missed layup
5:19
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
5:10
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
5:08
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
5:03
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang
31-31
4:37
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:35
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
4:31
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
4:29
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
4:18
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang
31-34
3:54
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
3:42
Lost ball turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
3:34
Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert
3:34
Commercial timeout called
3:21
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
31-37
2:53
+2
James Bouknight made jump shot
33-37
2:36
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:34
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
2:29
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:27
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
2:20
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:18
Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams
2:11
+2
Brendan Adams made layup
35-37
2:01
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Christian Vital
1:52
+2
James Bouknight made dunk, assist by Christian Vital
37-37
1:30
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:28
Offensive rebound by Tulane
1:28
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
1:16
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:14
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
1:00
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
58.0
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on R.J. McGee
|
|
54.0
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-37
|
54.0
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-37
|
48.0
|
|
|
Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Kevin Zhang missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Vital
|
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Zhang made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-38
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Zhang made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-39
|
25.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulane
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Vital
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-40
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by R.J. McGee
|