WOFF
CHATT

Murphy's late winner advances Wofford to SoCon final, 72-70

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Storm Murphy scored 15 points including the winner with 3.1 seconds left, Tray Hollowell added 12 more on a quartet of 3-pointers and Wofford narrowly eliminated Chattanooga 72-70 in the Southern Conference Tourney semifinals on Sunday night.

The seventh-seeded Terriers face No. 1 seed East Tennessee State for the SoCon tournament title Monday.

In a battle that saw 12 ties and nine lead changes, Ramon Vila put the Mocs ahead with 8:27 left in the game and Chattanooga, despite six ties down the stretch, never surrendered the lead ... until the bitter end.

Gaining possession after turnover, Murphy pump-faked and got his defender to jump, then launched a 16-footer for the win. Chattanooga's desperation shot from mid-court was off.

Messiah Jones added 11 points for Wofford (19-15), which was fresh off an upset of SoCon power Furman in Saturday's quarterfinals. Chevez Goodwin added 10 points and blocked three shots.

Vila scored 19 points and had seven rebounds for the sixth-seeded Mocs (20-13). Matt Ryan added 16 points with four 3-pointers and Maurice Commander added 13 points.

---

1st Half
WOFF Terriers 35
CHATT Mocs 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Chattanooga  
19:37 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 0-2
19:15 +2 Chevez Goodwin made jump shot 2-2
18:47   Ramon Vila missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
18:32   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Chattanooga  
18:12 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 2-4
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Stumpe  
17:24   Ramon Vila missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
16:58 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 5-4
16:36 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 5-6
16:17   Storm Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Hoover, stolen by Maurice Commander  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Maurice Commander, stolen by Ryan Larson  
15:52 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 7-6
15:35   Rod Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:23 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones 10-6
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Matt Ryan, stolen by Trevor Stumpe  
14:53   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
14:51   Personal foul on Messiah Jones  
14:39   Stefan Kenic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Storm Murphy  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Chevez Goodwin, stolen by Stefan Kenic  
14:17 +3 Stefan Kenic made 3-pt. jump shot 10-9
14:01   Personal foul on Rod Johnson  
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Larson, stolen by A.J. Caldwell  
13:36   Offensive foul on David Jean-Baptiste  
13:36   Turnover on David Jean-Baptiste  
13:27 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Larson 13-9
13:12 +2 Trey Doomes made layup, assist by Maurice Commander 13-11
13:12   Shooting foul on Tray Hollowell  
13:12   Trey Doomes missed free throw  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
12:52   Shooting foul on Rod Johnson  
12:52   Isaiah Bigelow missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:52 +1 Isaiah Bigelow made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
12:32   Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
12:30   Personal foul on Jonathan Scott  
12:10   Shooting foul on Stefan Kenic  
12:10   Messiah Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:10 +1 Messiah Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-11
11:52   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:52   Ramon Vila missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:52 +1 Ramon Vila made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
11:31 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 18-12
11:09 +2 A.J. Caldwell made jump shot, assist by Maurice Commander 18-14
10:48   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
10:29   Ramon Vila missed jump shot, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
10:12   Chevez Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
9:53 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 18-16
9:35   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Maurice Commander  
9:16 +2 A.J. Caldwell made layup 18-18
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Tray Hollowell  
8:38 +2 Matt Ryan made layup 18-20
8:21   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
8:19   Personal foul on Chevez Goodwin  
8:02   Offensive foul on Jonathan Scott  
8:02   Turnover on Jonathan Scott  
7:41   Trevor Stumpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Wofford  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Donovan Theme-Love missed layup, blocked by Ramon Vila  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
7:20 +2 Messiah Jones made layup 20-20
7:20   Shooting foul on David Jean-Baptiste  
7:20   Messiah Jones missed free throw  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
7:01   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
7:01 +1 Matt Ryan made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
7:01 +1 Matt Ryan made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
6:38 +2 Chevez Goodwin made jump shot 22-22
6:25   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
5:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford  
5:39 +2 Maurice Commander made jump shot 22-24
5:25 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot 25-24
5:00   A.J. Caldwell missed layup  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
4:48 +2 Storm Murphy made layup 27-24
4:25 +2 Maurice Commander made layup 27-26
4:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Larson  
4:25 +1 Maurice Commander made free throw 27-27
4:12 +3 Isaiah Bigelow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 30-27
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Maurice Commander, stolen by Trevor Stumpe  
3:49   Isaiah Bigelow missed layup, blocked by Rod Johnson  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
3:45   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Scott  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Doomes  
3:04   Personal foul on Isaiah Bigelow  
3:04   Ramon Vila missed free throw  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
2:39 +2 Chevez Goodwin made layup 32-27
2:07   Ramon Vila missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
1:58 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 34-27
1:36   Ramon Vila missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
1:27   Ramon Vila missed layup  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
1:20   Shooting foul on Ramon Vila  
1:20 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
1:20   Chevez Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Rod Johnson  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Brown  
50.0   Chevez Goodwin missed jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
29.0   Rod Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
3.0   Storm Murphy missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WOFF Terriers 37
CHATT Mocs 43

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Rod Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
19:40 +2 Rod Johnson made layup, assist by Ramon Vila 35-29
19:40   Personal foul on Chevez Goodwin  
19:40 +1 Rod Johnson made free throw 35-30
19:40   Offensive foul on Trevor Stumpe  
19:40   Turnover on Trevor Stumpe  
19:01 +2 Ramon Vila made layup, assist by Rod Johnson 35-32
18:38 +3 Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy 38-32
18:19 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 38-34
18:05   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
17:42 +3 Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rod Johnson 38-37
17:20 +3 Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Larson 41-37
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Matt Ryan  
16:37   Shooting foul on Rod Johnson  
16:37 +1 Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
16:37   Storm Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
16:26   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
16:15   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
16:04   Personal foul on Ryan Larson  
16:00   Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
15:51   Tray Hollowell missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow  
15:34 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones 44-37
15:18   David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:03   Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Matt Ryan  
14:53   Maurice Commander missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover  
14:43 +2 Nathan Hoover made layup, assist by Chevez Goodwin 46-37
14:43   Shooting foul on Stefan Kenic  
14:43 +1 Nathan Hoover made free throw 47-37
14:29 +3 Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Doomes 47-40
13:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford  
13:28 +3 David Jean-Baptiste made 3-pt. jump shot 47-43
13:09   Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Stefan Kenic  
12:48   David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Wofford  
12:27   Tray Hollowell missed jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Stefan Kenic  
12:14 +3 Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot 47-46
11:58   Turnover on Tray Hollowell  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Shooting foul on Messiah Jones  
11:41   Stefan Kenic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
11:26   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
11:15 +3 Jonathan Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan 47-50
10:52   Shooting foul on Stefan Kenic  
10:52   Ryan Larson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52 +1 Ryan Larson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-50
10:41 +3 Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Jean-Baptiste 48-53
10:16 +3 Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover 51-53
10:16   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson  
9:50   Personal foul on Matt Ryan  
9:43   Nathan Hoover missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
9:19   David Jean-Baptiste missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
9:03   Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
8:57   Trey Doomes missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
8:44 +3 Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell 54-53
8:27   David Jean-Baptiste missed layup  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Chattanooga  
8:25   Personal foul on Nathan Hoover  
8:12 +2 Ramon Vila made layup, assist by A.J. Caldwell 54-55
7:55   Chevez Goodwin missed layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin  
7:53   Shooting foul on Ramon Vila  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 55-55
7:53   Chevez Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:53   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
7:37 +2 Maurice Commander made layup 55-57
7:08 +2 Nathan Hoover made layup 57-57
6:49   Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe  
6:49 +1 Ramon Vila made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
6:49 +1 Ramon Vila made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
6:31 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy 59-59
6:01   Stefan Kenic missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover  
5:48   Personal foul on A.J. Caldwell  
5:41   Storm Murphy missed layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
5:24 +2 Jonathan Scott made jump shot 59-61
4:58   Personal foul on Maurice Commander  
4:58 +1 Messiah Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 60-61
4:58 +1 Messiah Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-61
4:43 +3 Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Jean-Baptiste 61-64
4:17 +3 Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Stumpe 64-64
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +3 Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot 64-67
3:29   Storm Murphy missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
2:59   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
2:55   Personal foul on Tray Hollowell  
2:55 +1 Jonathan Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 64-68
2:55   Jonathan Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell  
2:41 +2 Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy 66-68
2:11 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 66-70
1:44   Messiah Jones missed jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones  
1:36 +2 Messiah Jones made layup 68-70
1:29   Full timeout called  
1:13   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe  
1:02   Personal foul on David Jean-Baptiste  
1:02 +1 Ryan Larson made 1st of 2 free throws 69-70
1:02 +1 Ryan Larson made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-70
42.0   David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
20.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Chattanooga  
16.0   Full timeout called  
4.0 +2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 72-70
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
S. Murphy
D. Jean-Baptiste
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
48.4 Field Goal % 42.2
42.9 Three Point % 35.4
87.2 Free Throw % 76.7
+ 2 Storm Murphy made jump shot 4.0
  Full timeout called 16.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Chattanooga 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Jonathan Scott 40.0
  David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 1 Ryan Larson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Ryan Larson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on David Jean-Baptiste 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe 1:11
  Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Full timeout called 1:29
Team Stats
Points 72 70
Field Goals 25-50 (50.0%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 28
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 19 22
Team 6 2
Assists 14 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
S. Murphy G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
15
R. Vila F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wofford 19-15 353772
home team logo Chattanooga 20-13 274370
Harrah???s Cherokee Center Asheville Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Wofford 19-15 72.5 PPG 33.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Chattanooga 20-13 73.1 PPG