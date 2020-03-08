|
19:42
|
|
|
Rod Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Rod Johnson made layup, assist by Ramon Vila
|
35-29
|
19:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chevez Goodwin
|
|
19:40
|
|
+1
|
Rod Johnson made free throw
|
35-30
|
19:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup, assist by Rod Johnson
|
35-32
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy
|
38-32
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup
|
38-34
|
18:05
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
17:42
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rod Johnson
|
38-37
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Larson
|
41-37
|
17:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Ryan
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rod Johnson
|
|
16:37
|
|
+1
|
Storm Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-37
|
16:37
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Larson
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell missed jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Storm Murphy made jump shot, assist by Messiah Jones
|
44-37
|
15:18
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Storm Murphy, stolen by Matt Ryan
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Maurice Commander missed jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Hoover made layup, assist by Chevez Goodwin
|
46-37
|
14:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Stefan Kenic
|
|
14:43
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Hoover made free throw
|
47-37
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Doomes
|
47-40
|
13:54
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Wofford
|
|
13:28
|
|
+3
|
David Jean-Baptiste made 3-pt. jump shot
|
47-43
|
13:09
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stefan Kenic
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wofford
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell missed jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stefan Kenic
|
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot
|
47-46
|
11:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Tray Hollowell
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Messiah Jones
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Stefan Kenic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-47
|
11:26
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
11:15
|
|
+3
|
Jonathan Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan
|
47-50
|
10:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Stefan Kenic
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Ryan Larson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Larson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-50
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Jean-Baptiste
|
48-53
|
10:16
|
|
+3
|
Trevor Stumpe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Hoover
|
51-53
|
10:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Larson
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matt Ryan
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Nathan Hoover missed jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Trey Doomes missed layup, blocked by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
8:44
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Larson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Hollowell
|
54-53
|
8:27
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chattanooga
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nathan Hoover
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup, assist by A.J. Caldwell
|
54-55
|
7:55
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin missed layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chevez Goodwin
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ramon Vila
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-55
|
7:53
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Commander made layup
|
55-57
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Hoover made layup
|
57-57
|
6:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevor Stumpe
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Ramon Vila made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-58
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
Ramon Vila made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-59
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy
|
59-59
|
6:01
|
|
|
Stefan Kenic missed jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Hoover
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Caldwell
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed layup
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Scott made jump shot
|
59-61
|
4:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maurice Commander
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Messiah Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-61
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Messiah Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-61
|
4:43
|
|
+3
|
Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Jean-Baptiste
|
61-64
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Stumpe
|
64-64
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot
|
64-67
|
3:29
|
|
|
Storm Murphy missed jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Scott
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tray Hollowell
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-68
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jonathan Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones made layup, assist by Storm Murphy
|
66-68
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup
|
66-70
|
1:44
|
|
|
Messiah Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Messiah Jones
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones made layup
|
68-70
|
1:29
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevor Stumpe
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Larson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
69-70
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Larson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
70-70
|
42.0
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Scott
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Chattanooga
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Storm Murphy made jump shot
|
72-70
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|