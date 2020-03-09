DEL
Pemberton scores 24, Hofstra beats Delaware 75-61 in CAA

  • Mar 09, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Eli Pemberton had 24 points and Hofstra secured its second straight trip to the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament with a 75-61 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Hofstra will be looking to secure its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001 on Tuesday.

Jalen Ray added 19 points for Hofstra (25-8). Tareq Coburn had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Desure Buie scored 10 points.

Hofstra got out to a fast start, opening the game on a 14-4 run, and kept its lead by making 12 of 23 3-pointers and dominating the points in the paint 38-12.

Justyn Mutts had 13 points and four blocks for the Fightin' Blue Hens (22-11). Nate Darling added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ryan Allen had 11 points.

1st Half
DEL Fightin' Blue Hens 28
HOFSTRA Pride 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Delaware  
19:44   Justyn Mutts missed layup  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
19:36   Dylan Painter missed layup  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
19:26 +2 Dylan Painter made layup 2-0
19:15   Shooting foul on Justyn Mutts  
19:15 +1 Tareq Coburn made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
19:15 +1 Tareq Coburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
19:03   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
18:44   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
18:31 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
18:16   Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
18:09   Justyn Mutts missed layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Kevin Anderson  
17:53 +2 Ryan Allen made layup 4-5
17:21   Shooting foul on Nate Darling  
17:21 +1 Jalen Ray made 1st of 3 free throws 4-6
17:21 +1 Jalen Ray made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-7
17:21 +1 Jalen Ray made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-8
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Allen, stolen by Jalen Ray  
17:10 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 4-11
17:07   30-second timeout called  
16:47   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
16:24 +3 Tareq Coburn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Ray 4-14
16:05 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Anderson 7-14
15:57   Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Kevin Anderson  
15:48   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
15:40   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Kevin Anderson  
15:32 +2 Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Dylan Painter 9-14
15:32   Shooting foul on Eli Pemberton  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Justyn Mutts missed free throw  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
15:11 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Ray 9-17
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Nate Darling, stolen by Eli Pemberton  
14:39   Eli Pemberton missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
14:30   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Nate Darling  
14:22 +3 Ryan Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Painter 12-17
14:02   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
13:40   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
13:28   Offensive foul on Tareq Coburn  
13:28   Turnover on Tareq Coburn  
13:19 +2 Ryan Allen made layup 14-17
12:54   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
12:40   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
12:35 +2 Justyn Mutts made dunk 16-17
12:27   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Ray  
12:09 +2 Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Collin Goss 18-17
12:09   Shooting foul on Omar Silverio  
12:09 +1 Justyn Mutts made free throw 19-17
11:52 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 19-20
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Collin Goss, stolen by Omar Silverio  
11:22   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Desure Buie  
11:13   Kevin Schutte missed layup  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Kevin Schutte  
11:09   Offensive foul on Tareq Coburn  
11:09   Turnover on Tareq Coburn  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Nate Darling missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
10:37 +2 Desure Buie made jump shot 19-22
10:09 +3 Johnny McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Darling 22-22
9:36 +3 Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 22-25
9:20   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
9:11   Justyn Mutts missed layup, blocked by Stafford Trueheart  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
9:00   Isaac Kante missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
8:48   Johnny McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Desure Buie  
8:21   Omar Silverio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
8:11   Stafford Trueheart missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
7:58   Personal foul on Dylan Painter  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 22-28
7:22   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
6:56 +2 Eli Pemberton made layup 22-30
6:41   Dylan Painter missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart  
6:28   Personal foul on Jacob Cushing  
6:20 +2 Stafford Trueheart made layup, assist by Jalen Ray 22-32
6:04   Offensive foul on Justyn Mutts  
6:04   Turnover on Justyn Mutts  
5:44 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot 22-35
5:30   Ryan Allen missed layup, blocked by Jalen Ray  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Delaware  
5:16 +2 Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Ryan Allen 24-35
4:51   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter  
4:40   Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart  
4:17   Double dribble turnover on Desure Buie  
3:55   Dylan Painter missed jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
3:38 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie 24-38
3:18 +2 Justyn Mutts made jump shot 26-38
2:53   Stafford Trueheart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson  
2:28   Personal foul on Stafford Trueheart  
2:28   Commercial timeout called  
2:20   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Nate Darling  
2:15   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hofstra  
1:58   Eli Pemberton missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Collin Goss  
1:39   Lost ball turnover on Justyn Mutts, stolen by Isaac Kante  
1:29   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
1:29   Shooting foul on Kevin Anderson  
1:29 +1 Isaac Kante made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
1:29 +1 Isaac Kante made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
1:05 +2 Collin Goss made jump shot, assist by Nate Darling 28-40
43.0   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Delaware  
27.0   Justyn Mutts missed jump shot  
25.0   Offensive rebound by Collin Goss  
24.0   Shooting foul on Desure Buie  
24.0   Collin Goss missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0   Collin Goss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray  
16.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Desure Buie missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEL Fightin' Blue Hens 33
HOFSTRA Pride 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Offensive foul on Jalen Ray  
20:00   Turnover on Jalen Ray  
19:41   Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
19:22   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
19:13   Isaac Kante missed layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Justyn Mutts, stolen by Isaac Kante  
18:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Ray  
18:42   Shooting foul on Isaac Kante  
18:42   Dylan Painter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:42   Dylan Painter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
18:19   Shooting foul on Nate Darling  
18:18 +1 Tareq Coburn made 1st of 3 free throws 28-41
18:18   Tareq Coburn missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
18:18 +1 Tareq Coburn made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-42
17:59   Personal foul on Jalen Ray  
17:47 +2 Dylan Painter made dunk, assist by Justyn Mutts 30-42
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Nate Darling  
17:40 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot 33-42
17:40   30-second timeout called  
17:40   Commercial timeout called  
17:12   Desure Buie missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Anderson  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
17:09   Tareq Coburn missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Painter, stolen by Eli Pemberton  
16:33   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
16:31 +2 Isaac Kante made tip-in 33-44
16:08   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
16:04   Personal foul on Justyn Mutts  
15:47   Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Allen  
15:30   Offensive foul on Collin Goss  
15:30   Turnover on Collin Goss  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
14:56   Jalen Ray missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Collin Goss  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Allen  
14:27   Isaac Kante missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
14:14 +2 Kevin Anderson made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 35-44
13:53 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot 35-47
13:40   Personal foul on Eli Pemberton  
13:33 +2 Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Ryan Allen 37-47
12:58   Jalen Ray missed layup  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
12:56 +2 Tareq Coburn made layup 37-49
12:56   Shooting foul on Collin Goss  
12:56 +1 Tareq Coburn made free throw 37-50
12:33   Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
12:09 +3 Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Pemberton 37-53
12:02   30-second timeout called  
12:02   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
11:30   Eli Pemberton missed layup  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante  
11:23   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Ryan Allen  
11:14   Jacob Cushing missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton  
10:57   Shooting foul on Justyn Mutts  
10:57 +1 Isaac Kante made 1st of 2 free throws 37-54
10:57   Isaac Kante missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
10:37   3-second violation turnover on Dylan Painter  
10:22 +2 Isaac Kante made dunk, assist by Jalen Ray 37-56
10:02   Ryan Allen missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
9:59   Personal foul on Johnny McCoy  
9:33   Shooting foul on Kevin Anderson  
9:33 +1 Eli Pemberton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-57
9:33 +1 Eli Pemberton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-58
9:20 +2 Nate Darling made layup 39-58
8:49 +3 Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-61
8:35 +2 Johnny McCoy made layup, assist by Kevin Anderson 41-61
8:33   30-second timeout called  
8:18 +2 Eli Pemberton made jump shot 41-63
8:07 +2 Kevin Anderson made jump shot 43-63
7:34   Personal foul on Kevin Anderson  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Jalen Ray missed free throw  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Darling  
7:14 +3 Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Allen 46-63
6:38   Isaac Kante missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts  
6:28 +2 Kevin Anderson made layup 48-63
6:15   Traveling violation turnover on Eli Pemberton  
6:08 +2 Nate Darling made layup, assist by Justyn Mutts 50-63
5:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Ray, stolen by Nate Darling  
5:43   Shooting foul on Eli Pemberton  
5:43 +1 Ryan Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 51-63
5:43 +1 Ryan Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-63
5:15   Desure Buie missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Hofstra  
5:11   Bad pass turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Justyn Mutts  
5:05   Offensive goaltending turnover on Nate Darling  
4:37 +2 Jalen Ray made jump shot 52-65
4:37   30-second timeout called  
4:30 +2 Kevin Anderson made layup, assist by Nate Darling 54-65
3:54   Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Tareq Coburn  
3:51   Personal foul on Johnny McCoy  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Tareq Coburn missed free throw  
3:51