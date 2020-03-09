|
20:00
Jumpball received by Delaware
19:44
Justyn Mutts missed layup
19:42
Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter
19:36
Dylan Painter missed layup
19:34
Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter
19:26
+2
Dylan Painter made layup
2-0
19:15
Shooting foul on Justyn Mutts
19:15
+1
Tareq Coburn made 1st of 2 free throws
2-1
19:15
+1
Tareq Coburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-2
19:03
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
19:01
Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter
18:44
Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:42
Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn
18:31
+3
Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot
2-5
18:16
Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:14
Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter
18:09
Justyn Mutts missed layup
18:07
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
17:59
Lost ball turnover on Desure Buie, stolen by Kevin Anderson
17:53
+2
Ryan Allen made layup
4-5
17:21
Shooting foul on Nate Darling
17:21
+1
Jalen Ray made 1st of 3 free throws
4-6
17:21
+1
Jalen Ray made 2nd of 3 free throws
4-7
17:21
+1
Jalen Ray made 3rd of 3 free throws
4-8
17:15
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Allen, stolen by Jalen Ray
17:10
+3
Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie
4-11
17:07
30-second timeout called
16:47
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
16:45
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
16:24
+3
Tareq Coburn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Ray
4-14
16:05
+3
Nate Darling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Anderson
7-14
15:57
Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Kevin Anderson
15:48
Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:46
Offensive rebound by Dylan Painter
15:40
Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:38
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
15:33
Bad pass turnover on Isaac Kante, stolen by Kevin Anderson
15:32
+2
Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Dylan Painter
9-14
15:32
Shooting foul on Eli Pemberton
15:32
Commercial timeout called
15:32
Justyn Mutts missed free throw
15:32
Defensive rebound by Tareq Coburn
15:11
+3
Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Ray
9-17
14:50
Bad pass turnover on Nate Darling, stolen by Eli Pemberton
14:39
Eli Pemberton missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts
14:37
Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
14:30
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Offensive rebound by Nate Darling
14:22
+3
Ryan Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Painter
12-17
14:02
Desure Buie missed jump shot
14:00
Defensive rebound by Delaware
13:40
Nate Darling missed jump shot
13:38
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
13:28
Offensive foul on Tareq Coburn
13:28
Turnover on Tareq Coburn
13:19
+2
Ryan Allen made layup
14-17
12:54
Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:52
Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
12:40
Nate Darling missed jump shot
12:38
Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
12:35
+2
Justyn Mutts made dunk
16-17
12:27
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Ray
12:09
+2
Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Collin Goss
18-17
12:09
Shooting foul on Omar Silverio
12:09
+1
Justyn Mutts made free throw
19-17
11:52
+3
Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot
19-20
11:31
Bad pass turnover on Collin Goss, stolen by Omar Silverio
11:22
Tareq Coburn missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:20
Offensive rebound by Desure Buie
11:13
Kevin Schutte missed layup
11:11
Offensive rebound by Kevin Schutte
11:09
Offensive foul on Tareq Coburn
11:09
Turnover on Tareq Coburn
11:09
Commercial timeout called
10:55
Nate Darling missed jump shot
10:53
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
10:37
+2
Desure Buie made jump shot
19-22
10:09
+3
Johnny McCoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Darling
22-22
9:36
+3
Desure Buie made 3-pt. jump shot
22-25
9:20
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
9:18
Offensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
9:11
Justyn Mutts missed layup, blocked by Stafford Trueheart
9:09
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
9:00
Isaac Kante missed jump shot
8:58
Defensive rebound by Nate Darling
8:48
Johnny McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:46
Defensive rebound by Desure Buie
8:21
Omar Silverio missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:19
Offensive rebound by Hofstra
8:11
Stafford Trueheart missed jump shot
8:09
Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante
7:58
Personal foul on Dylan Painter
7:58
Commercial timeout called
7:49
+3
Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie
22-28
7:22
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:20
Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray
6:56
+2
Eli Pemberton made layup
22-30
6:41
Dylan Painter missed jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart
6:28
Personal foul on Jacob Cushing
6:20
+2
Stafford Trueheart made layup, assist by Jalen Ray
22-32
6:04
Offensive foul on Justyn Mutts
6:04
Turnover on Justyn Mutts
5:44
+3
Eli Pemberton made 3-pt. jump shot
22-35
5:30
Ryan Allen missed layup, blocked by Jalen Ray
5:28
Offensive rebound by Delaware
5:16
+2
Justyn Mutts made layup, assist by Ryan Allen
24-35
4:51
Desure Buie missed jump shot
4:49
Defensive rebound by Dylan Painter
4:40
Kevin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Stafford Trueheart
4:17
Double dribble turnover on Desure Buie
3:55
Dylan Painter missed jump shot
3:53
Defensive rebound by Isaac Kante
3:38
+3
Jalen Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desure Buie
24-38
3:18
+2
Justyn Mutts made jump shot
26-38
2:53
Stafford Trueheart missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:51
Defensive rebound by Kevin Anderson
2:28
Personal foul on Stafford Trueheart
2:28
Commercial timeout called
2:20
Ryan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:18
Offensive rebound by Nate Darling
2:15
Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:13
Defensive rebound by Hofstra
1:58
Eli Pemberton missed layup, blocked by Justyn Mutts
1:56
Defensive rebound by Collin Goss
1:39
Lost ball turnover on Justyn Mutts, stolen by Isaac Kante
1:29
Eli Pemberton missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:27
Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante
1:29
Shooting foul on Kevin Anderson
1:29
+1
Isaac Kante made 1st of 2 free throws
26-39
1:29
+1
Isaac Kante made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-40
1:05
+2
Collin Goss made jump shot, assist by Nate Darling
28-40
43.0
Desure Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
41.0
Defensive rebound by Delaware
27.0
Justyn Mutts missed jump shot
25.0
Offensive rebound by Collin Goss
24.0
Shooting foul on Desure Buie
24.0
Collin Goss missed 1st of 2 free throws
24.0
Collin Goss missed 2nd of 2 free throws
24.0
Defensive rebound by Jalen Ray
16.0
30-second timeout called
3.0
Desure Buie missed jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Justyn Mutts
0.0
End of period
