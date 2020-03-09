ELON
Northeastern heads to CAA finals with 68-60 win over Elon

  AP
  Mar 09, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Jordan Roland hit 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Northeastern led wire-to-wire to beat No. 7 Elon 68-60 in Monday night's Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal.

The Huskies (17-15) face top-seeded Hofstra in Tuesday's championship game for the second straight year.

Northeastern is just the third No. 6 seed to reach the CAA championship and the first since George Mason did it in 2007.

Bolden Brace hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for Northeastern, which shot 13 of 25 from long distance (46%) and led by as many as 20 points. Tyson Walker added 10 points and Maxime Boursiquot had eight with seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh and Marcus Sheffield II scored 20 points apiece for the Phoenix (13-21), which trailed 37-21 at halftime. Federico Poser added 10 points.

1st Half
ELON Phoenix 21
NEAST Huskies 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northeastern  
19:34   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
19:16 +2 Shaquille Walters made jump shot 0-2
18:59   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
18:47 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup, assist by Jordan Roland 0-4
18:45   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
18:28 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup, assist by Shaquille Walters 0-6
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sheffield II, stolen by Maxime Boursiquot  
17:59   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
17:51   Bolden Brace missed layup  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
17:44   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Maxime Boursiquot  
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Maxime Boursiquot, stolen by Chuck Hannah  
16:55   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
16:19 +3 Shaquille Walters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Roland 0-9
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Federico Poser missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
15:30   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
15:11   Personal foul on Shaquille Walters  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Bolden Brace  
14:32   Tyson Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
14:03 +2 Hunter McIntosh made jump shot 2-9
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Walters  
13:29 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
13:13 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Walker 5-12
12:57   Offensive foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
12:57   Turnover on Marcus Sheffield II  
12:39   Maxime Boursiquot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
12:31 +3 Tyson Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Roland 5-15
12:30   30-second timeout called  
12:16   Commercial timeout called  
12:16 +2 Federico Poser made tip-in 7-15
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Greg Eboigbodin  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods, stolen by Bolden Brace  
11:36 +2 Tyson Walker made layup 7-17
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker  
10:45   Offensive foul on Seth Fuller  
10:45   Turnover on Seth Fuller  
10:33 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Walker 7-20
10:15   Personal foul on Maxime Boursiquot  
10:12   Personal foul on Tyson Walker  
10:08 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot 10-20
9:45   Jordan Roland missed jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker  
9:23   Offensive foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
9:23   Turnover on Marcus Sheffield II  
9:04 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot 10-23
8:36   Lost ball turnover on Andy Pack, stolen by Maxime Boursiquot  
8:29   Shaquille Walters missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Kris Wooten  
8:20   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
7:55 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 10-26
7:38   Andy Pack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
7:19   Jordan Roland missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
7:04 +2 Hunter Woods made jump shot 12-26
7:04   Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters  
7:04   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   Hunter Woods missed free throw  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Jason Strong  
6:47   Offensive foul on Jason Strong  
6:47   Turnover on Jason Strong  
6:36   Hunter McIntosh missed layup, blocked by Bolden Brace  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
6:15 +2 Jason Strong made jump shot 12-28
5:55 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 15-28
5:29   Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah  
5:29 +1 Shaquille Walters made 1st of 2 free throws 15-29
5:28 +1 Shaquille Walters made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
5:19   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
4:49   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods, stolen by Shaquille Walters  
4:32 +2 Bolden Brace made layup, assist by Shaquille Walters 15-32
4:13   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jason Strong  
3:51 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 15-35
3:37   Personal foul on Jason Strong  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot 17-35
3:05   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
2:57   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
2:28   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
2:18   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
2:13 +2 Federico Poser made layup 19-35
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Jason Strong, stolen by Hunter Woods  
1:29   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jordan Roland  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
56.0   Tyson Walker missed jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
39.0 +2 Hunter McIntosh made jump shot 21-35
32.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0 +2 Jordan Roland made jump shot 21-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ELON Phoenix 39
NEAST Huskies 31

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Guilien Smith  
19:24 +3 Guilien Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 21-40
19:00 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot 23-40
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Maxime Boursiquot, stolen by Hunter Woods  
18:21   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
18:18   Hunter Woods missed layup  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Northeastern  
17:59   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
17:49   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
17:30 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made jump shot 23-42
17:03 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 26-42
16:43 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Guilien Smith 26-45
16:12   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
15:42   Guilien Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Kris Wooten  
15:30 +2 Hunter McIntosh made jump shot 28-45
15:06   Personal foul on Kris Wooten  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Bolden Brace missed layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
14:36   Bad pass turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Tyson Walker  
14:09   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Greg Eboigbodin  
14:07   Personal foul on Federico Poser  
13:58   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter McIntosh  
13:42   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
13:39   Personal foul on Greg Eboigbodin  
13:33   Marcus Sheffield II missed layup, blocked by Bolden Brace  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
13:09   Offensive foul on Jordan Roland  
13:09   Turnover on Jordan Roland  
12:42 +2 Federico Poser made layup, assist by Hunter Woods 30-45
12:25   Shaquille Walters missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sheffield II  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Federico Poser  
12:19   Personal foul on Tyson Walker  
12:18   Personal foul on Bolden Brace  
12:15 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Seth Fuller 32-45
11:53   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Federico Poser, stolen by Tyson Walker  
11:29   Jordan Roland missed jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Northeastern  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Shaquille Walters missed hook shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
10:48   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
10:34   Offensive foul on Hunter Woods  
10:34   Turnover on Hunter Woods  
10:21   Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter Woods  
9:44   Federico Poser missed layup  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
9:42 +2 Federico Poser made layup 34-45
9:10 +2 Bolden Brace made layup 34-47
8:51 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot 37-47
8:24 +2 Maxime Boursiquot made layup 37-49
8:05   Personal foul on Bolden Brace  
8:03 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made layup, assist by Hunter McIntosh 39-49
7:40 +3 Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Roland 39-52
7:11 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot 42-52
6:44   Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
6:29   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland  
6:08   Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
5:55   30-second timeout called  
5:55   Commercial timeout called  
5:52   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
5:45 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods 45-52
5:14   Shaquille Walters missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Elon  
5:11   Commercial timeout called  
5:04   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace  
4:45   Personal foul on Kris Wooten  
4:33 +3 Tyson Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot 45-55
4:11   Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters  
4:11 +1 Marcus Sheffield II made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
4:10 +1 Marcus Sheffield II made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
3:43   Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43 +1 Tyson Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
3:43 +1 Tyson Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
3:32 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot 49-57
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter McIntosh  
2:55   Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters  
2:55 +1 Marcus Sheffield II made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
2:55   Marcus Sheffield II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot  
2:31 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters 50-60
2:14   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
2:04   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Northeastern  
1:33 +3 Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot 50-63
1:21 +3 Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 53-63
1:19   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh  
1:12   Personal foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
1:12 +1 Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws 53-64
1:12 +1 Jordan Roland made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-65
1:08   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
1:01   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Walker  
58.0   Personal foul on Kris Wooten  
58.0   Tyson Walker missed free throw  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
56.0   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods  
53.0   Personal foul on Hunter Woods  
53.0 +1 Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws 53-66
53.0   Jordan Roland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
47.0   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
45.0 +2 Hunter Woods made layup 55-66
45.0   Full timeout called  
39.0   Personal foul on Hunter Woods  
39.0 +1 Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
39.0   Jordan Roland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
30.0 +2 Hunter McIntosh made layup 57-67
27.0   Personal foul on Seth Fuller  
27.0 +1 Shaquille Walters made 1st of 2 free throws 57-68
27.0   Shaquille Walters missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
19.0   Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters  
16.0   Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Hunter McIntosh  
3.0 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods 60-68
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Sheffield II
J. Roland
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
40.1 Field Goal % 49.7
38.1 Three Point % 43.8
82.6 Free Throw % 86.8
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 21 21
Team 1 2
Assists 8 14
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
4
M. Sheffield II G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12
J. Roland G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Elon 13-21 213960
home team logo Northeastern 17-15 373168
St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Elon 13-21 69.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Northeastern 17-15 71.5 PPG 33.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
0
H. McIntosh G 11.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.1 APG 41.3 FG%
12
J. Roland G 22.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.7 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0