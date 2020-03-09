|
19:49
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
19:47
Defensive rebound by Guilien Smith
19:24
+3
Guilien Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot
21-40
19:00
+2
Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot
23-40
18:30
Bad pass turnover on Maxime Boursiquot, stolen by Hunter Woods
18:21
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
18:19
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
18:18
Hunter Woods missed layup
18:16
Defensive rebound by Northeastern
17:59
Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot
17:57
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
17:49
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot
17:30
+2
Maxime Boursiquot made jump shot
23-42
17:03
+3
Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah
26-42
16:43
|
Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Guilien Smith
26-45
16:12
Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot
16:10
Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
15:42
Guilien Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:40
Defensive rebound by Kris Wooten
15:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kris Wooten
15:06
Commercial timeout called
14:46
Bolden Brace missed layup
14:44
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
14:36
Bad pass turnover on Hunter McIntosh, stolen by Tyson Walker
14:09
Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Offensive rebound by Greg Eboigbodin
14:07
Personal foul on Federico Poser
13:58
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter McIntosh
13:42
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:40
Offensive rebound by Federico Poser
13:39
Personal foul on Greg Eboigbodin
13:33
Marcus Sheffield II missed layup, blocked by Bolden Brace
13:31
Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
13:09
Offensive foul on Jordan Roland
13:09
Turnover on Jordan Roland
12:42
+2
Federico Poser made layup, assist by Hunter Woods
30-45
12:25
Shaquille Walters missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sheffield II
12:23
Defensive rebound by Federico Poser
12:19
Personal foul on Tyson Walker
12:18
Personal foul on Bolden Brace
12:15
+2
Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Seth Fuller
32-45
11:53
Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:51
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
11:39
Lost ball turnover on Federico Poser, stolen by Tyson Walker
11:29
Jordan Roland missed jump shot
11:26
Offensive rebound by Northeastern
11:26
Commercial timeout called
11:05
Shaquille Walters missed hook shot
11:03
Offensive rebound by Bolden Brace
10:48
Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot
10:46
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
10:34
Offensive foul on Hunter Woods
10:34
Turnover on Hunter Woods
10:21
Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:19
Offensive rebound by Shaquille Walters
10:09
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter Woods
9:44
Federico Poser missed layup
9:43
Offensive rebound by Federico Poser
9:42
+2
Federico Poser made layup
34-45
9:10
+2
Bolden Brace made layup
34-47
8:51
+3
Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot
37-47
8:24
+2
Maxime Boursiquot made layup
37-49
8:05
Personal foul on Bolden Brace
8:03
+2
Marcus Sheffield II made layup, assist by Hunter McIntosh
39-49
7:40
+3
Bolden Brace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Roland
39-52
7:11
+3
Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot
42-52
6:44
Maxime Boursiquot missed jump shot
6:42
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
6:29
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:27
Defensive rebound by Jordan Roland
6:08
Jordan Roland missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:06
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
5:55
30-second timeout called
5:55
Commercial timeout called
5:52
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:50
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
5:45
+3
Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods
45-52
5:14
Shaquille Walters missed jump shot
5:11
Defensive rebound by Elon
5:11
Commercial timeout called
5:04
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:02
Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
4:45
Personal foul on Kris Wooten
4:33
+3
Tyson Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxime Boursiquot
45-55
4:11
Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters
4:11
+1
Marcus Sheffield II made 1st of 2 free throws
46-55
4:10
+1
Marcus Sheffield II made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-55
3:43
Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II
3:43
Commercial timeout called
3:43
+1
Tyson Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
47-56
3:43
+1
Tyson Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-57
3:32
+2
Marcus Sheffield II made jump shot
49-57
3:07
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Hunter McIntosh
2:55
Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters
2:55
+1
Marcus Sheffield II made 1st of 2 free throws
50-57
2:55
Marcus Sheffield II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:55
Defensive rebound by Maxime Boursiquot
2:31
+3
Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Walters
50-60
2:14
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:12
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
2:04
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:01
Defensive rebound by Northeastern
1:33
+3
Jordan Roland made 3-pt. jump shot
50-63
1:21
+3
Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
53-63
1:19
30-second timeout called
1:16
Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh
1:12
Personal foul on Marcus Sheffield II
1:12
+1
Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws
53-64
1:12
+1
Jordan Roland made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-65
1:08
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:06
Offensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II
1:01
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
59.0
Defensive rebound by Tyson Walker
58.0
Personal foul on Kris Wooten
58.0
Tyson Walker missed free throw
58.0
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
56.0
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods
53.0
Personal foul on Hunter Woods
53.0
+1
Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws
53-66
53.0
Jordan Roland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
53.0
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
47.0
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
45.0
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
45.0
+2
Hunter Woods made layup
55-66
45.0
Full timeout called
39.0
Personal foul on Hunter Woods
39.0
+1
Jordan Roland made 1st of 2 free throws
55-67
39.0
Jordan Roland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
39.0
Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
30.0
+2
Hunter McIntosh made layup
57-67
27.0
Personal foul on Seth Fuller
27.0
+1
Shaquille Walters made 1st of 2 free throws
57-68
27.0
Shaquille Walters missed 2nd of 2 free throws
27.0
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
19.0
Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
17.0
Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters
16.0
Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Walters, stolen by Hunter McIntosh
3.0
+3
Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Woods
60-68
0.0
End of period
