|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Alcorn State
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Venjie Wallis
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Venjie Wallis made layup
|
0-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
Corey Tillery missed jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Roland Griffin made jump shot, assist by Dontelius Ross
|
0-4
|
18:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Dontelius Ross
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Jonas James made layup, assist by Dontelius Ross
|
0-6
|
18:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Campbell, stolen by Venjie Wallis
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Deshaw Andrews
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Roland Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Deshaw Andrews made layup
|
2-8
|
17:09
|
|
|
Roland Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Campbell
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Troymain Crosby
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Jayveous McKinnis made dunk, assist by Venjie Wallis
|
0-8
|
16:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonas James
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Deshaw Andrews made layup
|
2-8
|
16:01
|
|
|
Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maurice Howard
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed jump shot, blocked by Jayveous McKinnis
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dontelius Ross, stolen by Maurice Howard
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Corey Tillery missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Roland Griffin made jump shot, assist by Venjie Wallis
|
2-10
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Howard made jump shot
|
4-10
|
14:59
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Tillery
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Corey Tillery missed jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Roland Griffin made layup, assist by Tristan Jarrett
|
4-12
|
13:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dontelius Ross
|
|
13:39
|
|
+1
|
Deshaw Andrews made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-12
|
13:39
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Jarrett made layup
|
5-14
|
12:59
|
|
|
Dominic Brewton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cainan McClelland
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Roland Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Kobe Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cainan McClelland
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominic Brewton
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-15
|
12:23
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Arne Morris
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alcorn State
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby missed layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Fairley
|
|
10:55
|
|
+1
|
Jayveous McKinnis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-16
|
10:55
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Venjie Wallis
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Maurice Howard missed jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Jayveous McKinnis made dunk, assist by Venjie Wallis
|
5-18
|
10:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayveous McKinnis
|
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Troymain Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-18
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Troymain Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-18
|
9:39
|
|
|
Khalil Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Fairley
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Tillery
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby missed jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khalil Spencer
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jonas James missed layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Khalil Spencer
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Corey Tillery
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-19
|
8:48
|
|
|
Khalil Spencer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominic Brewton
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Deshaw Andrews made layup, assist by Dominic Brewton
|
9-19
|
8:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Fairley
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Roland Griffin made layup
|
9-21
|
7:41
|
|
|
Dominic Brewton missed jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristan Jarrett, stolen by Troymain Crosby
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Venjie Wallis
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Venjie Wallis made layup
|
9-23
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Dominic Brewton made jump shot
|
11-23
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Roland Griffin made jump shot
|
11-25
|
6:07
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jackson State
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Jonas James made jump shot, assist by Cainan McClelland
|
11-27
|
5:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominic Brewton
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jonas James missed free throw
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominic Brewton
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maurice Howard
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Maurice Howard missed layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Jonas James made layup
|
11-29
|
4:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonas James
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Arne Morris, stolen by Cainan McClelland
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Arne Morris
|
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
Cainan McClelland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-30
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
Cainan McClelland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-31
|
4:15
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maurice Howard
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Maurice Howard missed layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kobe Wilson
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Wilson made layup
|
13-31
|
3:40
|
|
|
Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Roland Griffin
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Roland Griffin
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Roland Griffin
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed jump shot, blocked by Venjie Wallis
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby missed jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominic Brewton
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Dontelius Ross missed free throw
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Venjie Wallis
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Corey Tillery missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Corey Tillery made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-31
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tristan Jarrett
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-31
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-31
|
1:38
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Arne Morris
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Jayveous McKinnis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-32
|
1:10
|
|
|
Deshaw Andrews missed layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis
|
|
55.0
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Jarrett made layup, assist by Venjie Wallis
|
16-34
|
38.0
|
|
|
Corey Tillery missed jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Roland Griffin
|
|
5.0
|
|
+3
|
Roland Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-37
|
0.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Arne Morris, stolen by Dontelius Ross
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|