Jackson St. beats Alcorn St. 69-52 in SWAC quarterfinal

  • Mar 10, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Roland Griffin scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and fourth-seeded Jackson State led wire-to-wire in beating No. 5 Alcorn State 69-48 in Tuesday night's Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

The Tigers (15-17) play top-seeded Prairie View A&M in Friday's semifinals.

Griffin shot 8 of 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 37-16 at halftime after shooting 58% (15 of 26) and holding the Braves to 21% shooting (5 of 24).

Venjie Wallis scored 11 with 10 rebounds, Tristan Jarrett had 16 points and Jonas James 10.

Maurice Howard scored 18 with five rebounds and Troymain Crosby added 12 points for the Braves (15-15). Dominic Brewton had 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

1st Half
ALCORN Braves 16
JACKST Tigers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alcorn State  
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Venjie Wallis  
19:33 +2 Venjie Wallis made layup 0-2
19:09   Corey Tillery missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
18:55 +2 Roland Griffin made jump shot, assist by Dontelius Ross 0-4
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Dontelius Ross  
18:35 +2 Jonas James made layup, assist by Dontelius Ross 0-6
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Campbell, stolen by Venjie Wallis  
17:53   Shooting foul on Deshaw Andrews  
17:09   Roland Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:24 +2 Deshaw Andrews made layup 2-8
17:09   Roland Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Campbell  
17:09   Turnover on Troymain Crosby  
17:09 +2 Jayveous McKinnis made dunk, assist by Venjie Wallis 0-8
16:46   Personal foul on Jonas James  
16:24 +2 Deshaw Andrews made layup 2-8
16:01   Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Maurice Howard  
15:54   Deshaw Andrews missed jump shot, blocked by Jayveous McKinnis  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Dontelius Ross, stolen by Maurice Howard  
15:38   Corey Tillery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett  
15:38 +2 Roland Griffin made jump shot, assist by Venjie Wallis 2-10
15:18 +2 Maurice Howard made jump shot 4-10
14:59   Tristan Jarrett missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Corey Tillery  
14:23   Corey Tillery missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
14:23 +2 Roland Griffin made layup, assist by Tristan Jarrett 4-12
13:39   Shooting foul on Dontelius Ross  
13:39 +1 Deshaw Andrews made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
13:39   Deshaw Andrews missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
13:23 +2 Tristan Jarrett made layup 5-14
12:59   Dominic Brewton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Cainan McClelland  
12:23   Roland Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby  
12:23   Kobe Wilson missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Cainan McClelland  
12:23   Shooting foul on Dominic Brewton  
12:23 +1 Tristan Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws 5-15
12:23   Tristan Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson  
10:55   Turnover on Arne Morris  
10:55   Tristan Jarrett missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Alcorn State  
11:11   Troymain Crosby missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis  
10:55   Shooting foul on Anthony Fairley  
10:55 +1 Jayveous McKinnis made 1st of 2 free throws 5-16
10:55   Jayveous McKinnis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
10:39   Maurice Howard missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
10:33 +2 Jayveous McKinnis made dunk, assist by Venjie Wallis 5-18
10:03   Shooting foul on Jayveous McKinnis  
10:03 +1 Troymain Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws 6-18
10:03 +1 Troymain Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-18
9:39   Khalil Spencer missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Fairley  
9:32   Personal foul on Corey Tillery  
9:14   Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby  
9:04   Troymain Crosby missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Khalil Spencer  
8:50   Jonas James missed layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Khalil Spencer  
8:48   Shooting foul on Corey Tillery  
8:48 +1 Khalil Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 7-19
8:48   Khalil Spencer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Dominic Brewton  
8:41 +2 Deshaw Andrews made layup, assist by Dominic Brewton 9-19
8:12   Personal foul on Anthony Fairley  
7:58 +2 Roland Griffin made layup 9-21
7:41   Dominic Brewton missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Jarrett, stolen by Troymain Crosby  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Venjie Wallis  
7:18 +2 Venjie Wallis made layup 9-23
6:55 +2 Dominic Brewton made jump shot 11-23
6:28 +2 Roland Griffin made jump shot 11-25
6:07   Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jackson State  
6:04   Commercial timeout called  
5:39 +2 Jonas James made jump shot, assist by Cainan McClelland 11-27
5:39   Shooting foul on Dominic Brewton  
5:39   Jonas James missed free throw  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Dominic Brewton  
5:27   Troymain Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Maurice Howard  
5:22   Maurice Howard missed layup  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis  
4:59 +2 Jonas James made layup 11-29
4:47   Personal foul on Jonas James  
4:29   Lost ball turnover on Arne Morris, stolen by Cainan McClelland  
4:29   Personal foul on Arne Morris  
4:29 +1 Cainan McClelland made 1st of 2 free throws 11-30
4:29 +1 Cainan McClelland made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-31
4:15   Deshaw Andrews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Maurice Howard  
4:08   Maurice Howard missed layup  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Kobe Wilson  
4:02 +2 Kobe Wilson made layup 13-31
3:40   Venjie Wallis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
3:34   Offensive foul on Roland Griffin  
3:34   Turnover on Roland Griffin  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   Deshaw Andrews missed jump shot, blocked by Venjie Wallis  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews  
3:05   Troymain Crosby missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
2:46   Personal foul on Dominic Brewton  
2:46   Dontelius Ross missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews  
2:30   Shooting foul on Venjie Wallis  
2:30   Corey Tillery missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30 +1 Corey Tillery made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
2:08   Tristan Jarrett missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson  
2:07   Personal foul on Tristan Jarrett  
2:07 +1 Kobe Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-31
2:07 +1 Kobe Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
1:38   Tristan Jarrett missed layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis  
1:23   Shooting foul on Arne Morris  
1:23   Jayveous McKinnis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:23 +1 Jayveous McKinnis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-32
1:10   Deshaw Andrews missed layup  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
55.0 +2 Tristan Jarrett made layup, assist by Venjie Wallis 16-34
38.0   Corey Tillery missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett  
29.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Tristan Jarrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
5.0 +3 Roland Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 16-37
0.0   Bad pass turnover on Arne Morris, stolen by Dontelius Ross  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ALCORN Braves 36
JACKST Tigers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Jonas James made layup 16-39
19:10 +2 Maurice Howard made jump shot 18-39
19:10   Shooting foul on Dontelius Ross  
19:10   Maurice Howard missed free throw  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Corey Tillery  
18:32   Maurice Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Venjie Wallis  
18:19   Deshaw Andrews missed layup, blocked by Jayveous McKinnis  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis  
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Jarrett, stolen by Troymain Crosby  
17:58   Personal foul on Maurice Howard  
18:04   Personal foul on Dontelius Ross  
17:58   Corey Tillery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
17:36   Venjie Wallis missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby  
17:28   Maurice Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Alcorn State  
17:20   Troymain Crosby missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
16:52 +3 Venjie Wallis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roland Griffin 18-42
16:44   Traveling violation turnover on Dominic Brewton  
16:19   Shooting foul on Alonzo Campbell  
16:19   Tristan Jarrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:19   Tristan Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Troymain Crosby  
15:54 +2 Dominic Brewton made layup 20-42
15:33   Roland Griffin missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Dominic Brewton  
15:23   Dominic Brewton missed layup, blocked by Jayveous McKinnis  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Maurice Howard  
15:11   Troymain Crosby missed layup  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Kobe Wilson  
15:05   Kobe Wilson missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
14:54 +2 Tristan Jarrett made layup, assist by Jonas James 20-44
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:26 +3 Dominic Brewton made 3-pt. jump shot 23-44
14:14   Jonas James missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Kobe Wilson  
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Dominic Brewton, stolen by Tristan Jarrett  
13:59 +2 Jonas James made layup, assist by Tristan Jarrett 23-46
13:45   Personal foul on Jayveous McKinnis  
13:38   Shooting foul on Tristan Jarrett  
13:38   Commercial timeout called  
13:38 +1 Maurice Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 24-46
13:38 +1 Maurice Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-46
13:09   Venjie Wallis missed layup  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Venjie Wallis, stolen by Dominic Brewton  
12:57   Dominic Brewton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
12:54   Official timeout called  
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Jayveous McKinnis  
12:23 +2 Troymain Crosby made jump shot, assist by Dominic Brewton 27-46
11:58   Official timeout called  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Offensive foul on Jonas James  
11:53   Turnover on Jonas James  
11:34 +2 Maurice Howard made jump shot 29-46
11:19   Shooting foul on Troymain Crosby  
11:19   Dontelius Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10   Troymain Crosby missed jump shot  
11:19 +1 Dontelius Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-47
11:10   Troymain Crosby missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin  
10:44   Cainan McClelland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Corey Tillery  
10:23 +2 Troymain Crosby made layup 31-47
9:59 +2 Venjie Wallis made layup, assist by Roland Griffin 31-49
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Dontelius Ross  
9:32 +2 Venjie Wallis made layup 31-51
9:21   Out of bounds turnover on Dominic Brewton  
9:04   Jayveous McKinnis missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews  
8:45   Corey Tillery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Tristan Jarrett  
8:36   Official timeout called  
8:20   Roland Griffin missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews  
8:08   Shooting foul on Venjie Wallis  
8:08   Deshaw Andrews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47 +2 Tristan Jarrett made layup 32-53
8:08 +1 Deshaw Andrews made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-51
7:47 +2 Tristan Jarrett made layup 32-53
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Howard  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Roland Griffin missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Alcorn State  
7:36   Personal foul on Khalil Spencer  
7:36   Dominic Brewton missed free throw  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
7:20 +2 Tristan Jarrett made dunk, assist by Jonas James 32-55
7:01   Corey Tillery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
6:47   Shooting foul on Deshaw Andrews  
6:47   Tristan Jarrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:36   Maurice Howard missed jump shot  
6:47 +1 Tristan Jarrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-56
6:36   Maurice Howard missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Venjie Wallis  
6:17   Shooting foul on Kobe Wilson  
6:17   Roland Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10 +2 Troymain Crosby made layup 34-57
6:17 +1 Roland Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-57
6:10 +2 Troymain Crosby made layup 34-57
5:51   Offensive foul on Jonas James  
5:51   Turnover on Jonas James  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by Roland Griffin