Southern dispatches Alabama St. to move on in SWAC tourney

  • Mar 11, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Darius Williams scored 15 points and Southern beat Alabama State 67-53 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Jayden Saddler scored 14 points for the No. 2-seed Jaguars (17-15), Micah Bradford scored 12 with six rebounds and Damiree Burns 10 with seven rebounds. Southern advanced to play No. 3-seed Texas Southern in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. Texas Southern beat Grambling 75-62 on Tuesday night.

Ahsante Shivers, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup led the Jaguars, was just 1-of-6 shooting. Kevion Stewart had 10 points for the Hornets (8-24), Tyrese Robinson grabbed seven rebounds and Tobi Ewuosho collared six rebounds.

1st Half
ALST Hornets 27
STHRN Jaguars 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alabama State  
19:53   Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Hamilton, stolen by Darius Williams  
19:42   Ahsante Shivers missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Hamilton, stolen by Lamarcus Lee  
19:27   Traveling violation turnover on Lamarcus Lee  
19:05 +3 Leon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Decardo Day 3-0
18:54   Amel Kuljuhovic missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho  
18:47   Offensive foul on Decardo Day  
18:47   Turnover on Decardo Day  
18:18   Micah Bradford missed layup  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho  
18:11 +2 Leon Daniels made layup 5-0
17:38   Micah Bradford missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels  
17:32 +2 Tobi Ewuosho made layup 7-0
17:29   30-second timeout called  
17:13 +2 Darius Williams made jump shot, assist by Jayden Saddler 7-2
17:13   Shooting foul on Brandon Battle  
17:13 +1 Darius Williams made free throw 7-3
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Hamilton  
16:53   Shooting foul on Leon Daniels  
16:53 +1 Damiree Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
16:53 +1 Damiree Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-5
16:47 +2 Brandon Battle made dunk, assist by Decardo Day 9-5
16:24 +2 Jayden Saddler made jump shot 9-7
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Jayden Saddler  
15:54   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho  
15:33   Decardo Day missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jayden Saddler  
15:22   Personal foul on Jeremy Hamilton  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:02 +3 Micah Bradford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Williams 9-10
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Damiree Burns  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Damiree Burns, stolen by Tobi Ewuosho  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Battle, stolen by Damiree Burns  
14:34   Jayden Saddler missed layup  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels  
14:14   Personal foul on Micah Bradford  
14:04 +2 Kevion Stewart made layup 11-10
14:04   Shooting foul on Jayden Saddler  
14:04   Kevion Stewart missed free throw  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
14:00 +2 Jayden Saddler made jump shot 11-12
13:55 +3 Kevion Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacoby Ross 14-12
13:53   Traveling violation turnover on Damiree Burns  
13:29   Kevion Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jayden Saddler  
13:24   Offensive foul on Ahsante Shivers  
13:24   Turnover on Ahsante Shivers  
13:03   Offensive foul on Tobi Ewuosho  
13:03   Turnover on Tobi Ewuosho  
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Damiree Burns, stolen by Kevin Holston  
12:28 +2 Jacoby Ross made jump shot 16-12
12:13 +3 Brendon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damiree Burns 16-15
11:53 +2 Jacoby Ross made jump shot 18-15
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Saddler, stolen by Kevin Holston  
11:20   Kevin Holston missed jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
11:18   Personal foul on Ahsante Shivers  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   Kevin Holston missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford  
10:57   Ahsante Shivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
10:49   Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
10:41   AJ Farrar missed layup, blocked by Ahsante Shivers  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic  
10:16   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
10:08   Kevion Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
9:59   Personal foul on Lamarcus Lee  
9:50   Kevin Holston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic  
9:48   Personal foul on Amel Kuljuhovic  
9:48   Turnover on Kevin Holston  
9:39   Offensive foul on Amel Kuljuhovic  
9:39   Turnover on Amel Kuljuhovic  
9:13   AJ Farrar missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Damiree Burns  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Saddler  
8:47   Personal foul on Ahsante Shivers  
8:47   Jeremy Hamilton missed free throw  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
8:42   Personal foul on Jeremy Hamilton  
8:25   Micah Bradford missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
7:58 +2 Tyrese Robinson made jump shot, assist by AJ Farrar 20-15
7:46   Jayden Saddler missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Brandon Battle missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Damiree Burns  
6:55   Lamarcus Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels  
6:30   Leon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Darius Williams  
6:24 +2 Jayden Saddler made jump shot, assist by Micah Bradford 20-17
6:13   Leon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford  
6:04   Micah Bradford missed layup  
6:02   Defensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
5:47   Micah Bradford missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Micah Bradford  
5:36   Isaiah Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Micah Bradford  
5:30 +2 Jayden Saddler made layup, assist by Micah Bradford 20-19
5:30   Shooting foul on Decardo Day  
5:30 +1 Jayden Saddler made free throw 20-20
4:59 +2 Kevion Stewart made jump shot 22-20
4:37   Micah Bradford missed layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Battle  
4:24 +3 Jacoby Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Heath 25-20
3:49 +2 Darius Williams made layup 25-22
3:33   Offensive foul on DJ Heath  
3:33   Turnover on DJ Heath  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:02   Darius Williams missed layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho  
2:30   Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Kevion Stewart  
2:22 +2 Kevion Stewart made layup 27-22
2:12   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Battle  
1:55   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Battle, stolen by Micah Bradford  
1:45   Isaiah Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Darius Williams  
1:40 +2 Darius Williams made dunk 27-24
1:25   Tobi Ewuosho missed layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Skyler Baggs  
1:02 +2 Lamarcus Lee made jump shot, assist by Micah Bradford 27-26
48.0   Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darius Williams  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
22.0 +2 Jayden Saddler made layup, assist by Micah Bradford 27-28
16.0   DJ Heath missed layup  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ALST Hornets 26
STHRN Jaguars 39

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Lost ball turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Lamarcus Lee  
19:10 +3 Micah Bradford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Williams 27-31
18:57 +2 Decardo Day made layup 29-31
18:49   Shooting foul on Decardo Day  
18:49   Amel Kuljuhovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49 +1 Amel Kuljuhovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
18:14 +2 Decardo Day made jump shot 31-32
18:00   Ahsante Shivers missed layup  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic  
17:56 +2 Amel Kuljuhovic made dunk 31-34
17:47   Brandon Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Hamilton  
17:39 +2 Jeremy Hamilton made dunk 33-34
17:39   Shooting foul on Lamarcus Lee  
17:39   Jeremy Hamilton missed free throw  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
17:37   Shooting foul on Brandon Battle  
17:37 +1 Darius Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 33-35
17:37   Darius Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
17:00   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Ahsante Shivers  
16:30   Amel Kuljuhovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
16:30   Jacoby Ross missed layup, blocked by Ahsante Shivers  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Ahsante Shivers  
16:30   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
16:13 +3 Ahsante Shivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Saddler 33-38
15:57 +2 Jeremy Hamilton made layup 35-38
15:57   Personal foul on Jeremy Hamilton  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee  
15:26   Ahsante Shivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Jacoby Ross  
14:49   Personal foul on Jayden Saddler  
14:33   Kevin Holston missed layup, blocked by Ahsante Shivers  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Williams  
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Lamarcus Lee, stolen by Kevion Stewart  
14:17   Shooting foul on Lamarcus Lee  
14:17 +1 Kevion Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 36-38
14:17   Kevion Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic  
14:13   Personal foul on Kevion Stewart  
13:58   Amel Kuljuhovic missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Robinson  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
13:31 +2 Jacoby Ross made layup 38-38
13:16   Shooting foul on Tyrese Robinson  
13:16   Amel Kuljuhovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00 +2 AJ Farrar made jump shot, assist by DJ Heath 40-39
13:16 +1 Amel Kuljuhovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
13:00 +2 AJ Farrar made jump shot, assist by DJ Heath 40-39
12:39   Jayden Saddler missed layup  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Skyler Baggs  
12:37   Shooting foul on Tyrese Robinson  
12:37   Skyler Baggs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:37   Defensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
12:37   Skyler Baggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:37   Defensive rebound by AJ Farrar  
12:32   Jacoby Ross missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford  
12:24 +2 Skyler Baggs made layup 40-41
12:16   Personal foul on Skyler Baggs  
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Kevion Stewart, stolen by Micah Bradford  
11:57 +2 Micah Bradford made layup 40-43
11:40   Personal foul on Skyler Baggs  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on DJ Heath  
10:53 +2 Damiree Burns made layup 40-45
10:51   Personal foul on Skyler Baggs  
10:33   Jacoby Ross missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Damiree Burns  
10:22 +3 Jayden Saddler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damiree Burns 40-48
10:06 +2 AJ Farrar made jump shot 42-48
10:16   Commercial timeout called  
10:06 +2 AJ Farrar made jump shot 42-48
9:33   Shooting foul on Tyrese Robinson  
9:33 +1 Damiree Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 42-49
9:33   Damiree Burns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Southern  
9:13   Jayden Saddler missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson  
8:58   Personal foul on Ahsante Shivers  
8:58   Kevion Stewart missed free throw  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Ahsante Shivers  
8:36 +2 Micah Bradford made jump shot 42-51
8:21 +2 AJ Farrar made jump shot 44-51
8:01 +2 Darius Williams made layup, assist by Damiree Burns 44-53
8:01   Shooting foul on DJ Heath  
8:01   Commercial timeout called  
7:59   Darius Williams missed free throw  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jacoby Ross  
7:37   Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Ahsante Shivers  
7:10   Damiree Burns missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by DJ Heath  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on DJ Heath  
6:17   Micah Bradford missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Damiree Burns  
6:17   Personal foul on Kevion Stewart  
6:17 +1 Damiree Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
6:17   Damiree Burns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Brandon Battle  
6:10   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Battle  
5:47   Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels  
5:37 +2 Jeremy Hamilton made layup 46-54
5:06   Ahsante Shivers missed jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Damiree Burns  
5:04   Personal foul on Tobi Ewuosho  
5:04 +1 Damiree Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
5:04 +1 Damiree Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
4:40   Jeremy Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Jayden Saddler  
4:35   Shooting foul on Brandon Battle  
4:35 +1 Ahsante Shivers made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
4:35 +1 Ahsante Shivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
4:13  