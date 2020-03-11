|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Alabama State
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Hamilton, stolen by Darius Williams
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers missed layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Hamilton, stolen by Lamarcus Lee
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lamarcus Lee
|
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Leon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Decardo Day
|
3-0
|
18:54
|
|
|
Amel Kuljuhovic missed layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Decardo Day
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Decardo Day
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed layup
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Leon Daniels made layup
|
5-0
|
17:38
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Tobi Ewuosho made layup
|
7-0
|
17:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Darius Williams made jump shot, assist by Jayden Saddler
|
7-2
|
17:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Battle
|
|
17:13
|
|
+1
|
Darius Williams made free throw
|
7-3
|
17:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Hamilton
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Leon Daniels
|
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Damiree Burns made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-4
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Damiree Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-5
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Battle made dunk, assist by Decardo Day
|
9-5
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler made jump shot
|
9-7
|
16:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Jayden Saddler
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Decardo Day missed jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Saddler
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremy Hamilton
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
Micah Bradford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Williams
|
9-10
|
14:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tobi Ewuosho, stolen by Damiree Burns
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Damiree Burns, stolen by Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Battle, stolen by Damiree Burns
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler missed layup
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Micah Bradford
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Stewart made layup
|
11-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayden Saddler
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Kevion Stewart missed free throw
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler made jump shot
|
11-12
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
Kevion Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacoby Ross
|
14-12
|
13:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Damiree Burns
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Kevion Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Saddler
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ahsante Shivers
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Ahsante Shivers
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Damiree Burns, stolen by Kevin Holston
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Jacoby Ross made jump shot
|
16-12
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Brendon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damiree Burns
|
16-15
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Jacoby Ross made jump shot
|
18-15
|
11:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Saddler, stolen by Kevin Holston
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Kevin Holston missed jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ahsante Shivers
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Kevin Holston missed jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
AJ Farrar missed layup, blocked by Ahsante Shivers
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Kevion Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamarcus Lee
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Kevin Holston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amel Kuljuhovic
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amel Kuljuhovic
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Kevin Holston
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Amel Kuljuhovic
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Amel Kuljuhovic
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
AJ Farrar missed layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damiree Burns
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Saddler
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ahsante Shivers
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jeremy Hamilton missed free throw
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremy Hamilton
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Robinson made jump shot, assist by AJ Farrar
|
20-15
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler missed jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Robinson
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Brandon Battle missed jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damiree Burns
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leon Daniels
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Leon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Williams
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler made jump shot, assist by Micah Bradford
|
20-17
|
6:13
|
|
|
Leon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Micah Bradford
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Farrar
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed layup
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micah Bradford
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micah Bradford
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler made layup, assist by Micah Bradford
|
20-19
|
5:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Decardo Day
|
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Saddler made free throw
|
20-20
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Stewart made jump shot
|
22-20
|
4:37
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed layup
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|
|
4:24
|
|
+3
|
Jacoby Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Heath
|
25-20
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Darius Williams made layup
|
25-22
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DJ Heath
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Turnover on DJ Heath
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Darius Williams missed layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kevion Stewart
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Stewart made layup
|
27-22
|
2:12
|
|
|
Micah Bradford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Battle
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Battle, stolen by Micah Bradford
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darius Williams
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Darius Williams made dunk
|
27-24
|
1:25
|
|
|
Tobi Ewuosho missed layup
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skyler Baggs
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Lamarcus Lee made jump shot, assist by Micah Bradford
|
27-26
|
48.0
|
|
|
Jacoby Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darius Williams
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee
|
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler made layup, assist by Micah Bradford
|
27-28
|
16.0
|
|
|
DJ Heath missed layup
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarcus Lee
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|